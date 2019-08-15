Where Is The Point Of Maximum Pressure For Trade Escalations?

There could still be a path for a soft landing and for markets to be supported in the event of future escalations - e.g., 25% on $300bn.

Markets still see a case for risk assets to hold up on the implementation of 10% on $300bn, given the degree of buffer in the U.S. economy and the Fed's support.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Macro Eye as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

Trump has recently planted a foot in the market's "escalation scenario" with 10% on $300bn of remaining Chinese imports, which has been touted by analysts as raising recession odds substantially and catalyzing a pain trade for equities. Yet, the SPX responded with a drawdown of only 5.5% from its peak, which stabilized in 3 days and found buying support to recover 1.5% from its drawdown trough. This contrasts sharply with prior escalation-triggered drawdowns, even as the tariff rounds were considered milder. By violating China's conditions for talks resumption yet again, the narrative is that it just got much harder to "put the genie back into the bottle" with many speculating a complete stalemate in trade talks (and likely more pressure from Trump). So, why did the market "brush off" the escalation? Let's consider the market's calculus for navigating the trade war.

Strength of the U.S. economy provides buffer for trade escalation

The linchpin of the calculus lies in the strength of the U.S. economy going into the 2020 election. Tracing back into U.S. history tells us that sitting presidents presiding over an inverted yield curve or recession in their first term are statistically highly unlikely to get re-elected for a 2nd term. As of current assessment, U.S. growth is currently still above trend, printing 2.1% in 2Q, underpinned by a solid unemployment rate at 3.7%, with a healthy consumer driving the economy.

Previous rounds of tariffs in 2018 (i.e., 25% on $50bn by Aug. 7 and 10% on $200bn on Sept. 24) and their retaliatory impacts seem to have metabolized well within the U.S. economy, with no real signs of falling growth or rising inflation showing up in the data. In fact, U.S. core PCE fell from a 2% handle in December 2018 to a 1.6% handle in June 2019, despite average hourly earnings running hot at an average of 3.2% m/m in 1H of 2019.

However, since the announcement to raise tariffs from 10% to 25% on $200bn on May 3, U.S. manufacturing PMIs (both ISM and Markit) have declined from expansion territory to hover at just slightly above 50.0. In the PMI surveys, although managers have cited tariffs and trade-related uncertainty as key reasons for the pullback, manufacturing non-farm payrolls and employment have not declined, suggesting continued labor market strength, while the drags were mostly being felt in the manufacturing sector in terms of reduced profits and capital investments.

Most importantly, the services PMIs, making up 70% of the U.S. economy, still held up to 2018 levels. The impact of tariffs, while finally showing up in the U.S. economy, was contained within the manufacturing/export sector with no real signs of contagion. This proved (as of now) a long-held belief that the economy will be somewhat insulated by final domestic demand, and was the starting point for trade escalations.

Shifting case for tariffs

Prior to the latest escalation, the base case for the market had been a trade deal reached between the U.S. and China pre 2020 elections, where even if the previously implemented tariffs were not scaled back, would have resulted in a return to steady U.S. growth expectations. Recall the period between the December 2018 ceasefire and April 2019 when it looked like a deal was shaping up (before China purportedly pulled out in the final stages) - GDP growth was above-trend in 1Q and SPX had a good risk-on rally.

However, in this recent episode, China's stance and reaction function had become clearer (i.e., biting the bullet and bunkering up till the 2020 elections), while Trump turned up the heat by attempting to move faster and by boxing in the Fed for rate cuts. As a stalemate looked increasingly likely, the base case has now moved from making a deal on good terms to making a deal on bad terms (i.e., a potential deal resulting from maximum pressure on China) or no deal at all before the 2020 election.

Point of maximum pressure

How much more drag to growth can be priced in before a serious view of recession becomes the base case? Currently, deconstructing the current yield curve into a 1-year forward yield graph across the next 10 years is as follows:

1-year forward U.S. T-bill rates (as of Aug. 13 close)

Source: Created using market data from Bloomberg

This suggests that post the recent escalation, markets are still implying that drag on growth by tariffs (and consequent yield curve inversion) can be cured by the Fed cutting 3 quarter-point cuts by August 2020, resulting in a return to an upward sloping yield curve. The U.S. economy would then be spending several years at lower yields consistent with the lower-for-longer narrative of c.1+% GDP growth accompanied by weaker inflation, but without a recession. At this point, the U.S. would likely still be the "cleanest dirty sheet" in developed markets, giving Trump bragging rights pre-election. Thus, the markets are still envisioning a path to soft landing given the recent escalation.

Looking forward, the key question is: How much more buffer do we still have for a soft landing scenario, if tariffs were to continue to escalate? It can be argued that market could still price in another 2-3 quarter-point Fed cuts, bringing the 2022/2023 forward 1-year rates to 0.5%-0.75%, without a yield curve inversion. After all, as we have seen in 2012-15, where markets were operating on "lower-for-longer" and "hunt-for-yield" narratives, equities outperformed in an environment of lower but positive GDP growth, while 1-year yields hovered around the 10-20bps range with core PCE running an average of 1.5%. The ECB and BoJ has also operated in similar conditions under negative rates for years.

U.S. 1-year T-bill Yields

Source: CNBC

SPX

Source: Yahoo Finance

Expect more Fed subsidy to be priced in (i.e., perhaps 2-3 more cuts) as support for the next level of escalation - i.e., 25% on $300bn, and at the extreme end, Fed has 5 cuts before hitting the zero lower bound. From Fed's most recent policy signaling, the thinking is that while operating near to the zero lower bound with a key goal of sustaining the expansion, it is likely that they will act swiftly an in an anticipatory manner to counter any potential recession. Thus, it is not implausible to see the Fed support the expansion with zero-rates without growth being in negative territory. However, we should note that Fed subsidizing any further escalations only pans out if inflation continues to be muted, or tariff-effects on inflation is viewed as one-time impact.

From the standpoint of economic forecasters, realized and expected impacts on growth from tariffs are also relatively manageable, supporting the market pricing of a soft landing case outlined above. In a note by Goldman this week, analysts note that while it is difficult to quantify the impact on U.S. economy, they estimated a cumulative peak drag of -0.6% to growth from tariffs, with -0.2% attributed to the latest 10% on $300bn escalation. This is to be metabolized over a 2020 at-or-above-trend U.S. growth consensus. It should be noted that the biggest source of drag would come from FCI tightening, which represented -0.4% of the total -0.6%.

On the GS FCI Index, analysts estimated that if not for Fed's dovish turn, trade-related impact would have driven the FCI index up by 120bps rather than an actual 60bps. Goldman also cites a negligible impact on GDP growth from economic uncertainty and supply chain disruptions. Altogether, this suggests that Fed is still an effective cure at this point, and it would likely still be in a good position with ammunition left in the tank to support the economy in the event of a 25% on $300bn escalation.

At the same time, I expect the window for further escalation to close pretty soon. Given that the 2020 elections are 14 months away, there is limited scope for raising tariffs as each round of tariffs would take time (6-9 months) to manifest itself in the macro data, and Trump would likely want to assess the negative impacts of each round before pushing for the next. This sets us up for potentially another round at most to force a deal before the elections after this current 10% on $300bn is implemented. Of course, this would correspond to a no-deal scenario, while any deal reach before the elections will likely be growth and markets positive.

Conclusion

Recent trade spat developments are still within the range of economic outcomes that avoid a recession, but ushers the U.S. economy back to a "lower-for-longer" narrative, with the capitulation of the Fed. While the market takes comfort in the fact that this current escalation is entirely man-made and that ultimately policymakers hold the keys to backstopping the economic slide (i.e., Fed put, Trump put, China put), the risk that negative economic momentum snowballs to the "point of no return" from pushing the envelope too far (e.g., hawkish Fed, over-aggressive Trump) would catalyze a severe drawdown in risk assets. In that scenario, GDP growth is likely in recession territory.

However, if the U.S. economy can hold up at current levels going into the 10%/25% tariff escalation rounds and emerge at a 1+% GDP growth range in 2020, both U.S. equity and bond markets should hold up relatively well, regardless of the trade deal outcome. Don't be surprised if the markets still see a way forward despite all the upcoming doomsday predictions or incremental escalations, as after all, Trump and Fed will be reading and reacting off each other's actions with respect to the prevailing economic situation, while sharing a common goal of keeping the economy together in 2020. Strap in for arguably the most interesting live experimentation of the decade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.