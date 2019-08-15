Globant Acquires Belatrix Software For LatAm IT Consulting

With the acquisition, GLOB is continuing to build out an impressive South American software consulting business across numerous industry verticals.

Belatrix has developed a primarily Latin America-based IT and software development consulting firm of 600 IT professionals.

Globant has acquired Belatrix Software for up to $70 million in total consideration.

Quick Take

Globant (GLOB) announced that it has acquired Belatrix Software for $70 million in total consideration.

Belatrix is an agile software and application developer operating in Argentina, Peru, Columbia, and the U.S.

With the deal, Globant continues to acquire significant IT talent and networks in South America as it becomes a major provider of software development services in the region.

Target Company

Spain-domiciled Belatrix was founded in 1993 to provide industrial process automation for automotive companies in Argentina.

In 2002, the firm transitioned to focus only on software development in Argentina. In 2011, the company expanded its coverage to Lima, Peru, and later Barcelona, and Silicon Valley.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Luis Robbio, who co-founded the firm with sons Federico and Alex.

Below is an overview video of Belatrix:

Market

According to a 2018 Consultancy Latin America market research report, the South America consulting market grew by 4% in 2017, to $2.6 billion in total value across all forms of management consulting.

Since then, Brazil, which is the largest single market, has experienced economic challenges which have affected other countries in the region.

Additionally, Argentina, Belatrix’ original home country, has reeled under successive currency devaluations and resulting economic disruption.

In early 2019, a Goldman Sachs research forecast reduced the region’s expected growth rate as a function of lowered outlook for Brazil to 2.2% and Mexico to 1.5%. Also, Chile’s expansion was expected to fall to 3.4% from 3.6% previously.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Globant disclosed the acquisition price and terms as follows:

Upon the closing of the Acquisition, the Company paid USD 62,000,000 in cash to the sellers and, pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the sellers subscribed for USD 5,000,000 of the Company’s common shares, which were valued based on the volume weighted average trading price of the Company’s common shares during the 60-day period until two days prior to the closing date. A portion of the upfront cash consideration is being held in escrow for potential adjustments related to working capital, accounts receivable, minimum cash and other matters. An additional amount of USD 3,000,000 is payable to the sellers by October 31, 2020, subject to Belatrix’s achievement of specified revenue targets for the period from August 1, 2019 through July 31, 2020, and it is subject to upwards adjustment based on overachievement of such targets.

The firm didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the proposed transaction and said it will use a ‘mix of cash on hand and borrowing under its secured revolving credit facility for the upfront cash payment.’

A review of the firm’s most recent financial figures indicates that as of March 31, 2019, Globant had $42.7 million in cash and investments and $156 million in total liabilities.

The firm didn’t provide cash flow results for Q1 2019.

In the past 12 months, GLOB’s stock price has risen 74.2% vs. the U.S. Software industry’s rise of 16.7% and the broader overall U.S. market’s drop of 1.2%, as the chart below indicates:

Earnings surprises have been consistently positive since late 2017, as the chart slows below:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has fluctuated but is now approximately neutral (100%) as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Commentary

Globant acquired Belatrix to expand its agile software development capabilities in the LatAm market and beyond.

As GLOB stated in the deal announcement,

With this acquisition, Globant reinforces its leading presence in Latin America delivering digital and cognitive transformation for some of the most renowned brands in the world. It will also strengthen its broad expertise in core target industries like finance, payment, insurance, healthcare and retail. In addition, this acquisition demonstrates Globant's leadership in digital transformation, agile, product strategy and more.

Although South America continues to have its economic challenges, Globant is gaining a group of 600 IT professionals at relatively low costs of operation since they are based in lower cost locations in the region.

Earlier in 2019, I covered Globant’s acquisition of Avanxo for up to $48.5 million. Avanxo also provides IT consulting and implementation services in Latin America.

It appears with these deals that Globant seeks to acquire the necessary talent and networks to be a major IT software and services provider.

With recent currency devaluations, GLOB is likely getting these companies more cheaply than otherwise, so these acquisitions make sense from both financial and strategic standpoints.

Globant’s stock has performed impressively over the past 12 months and it appears for good reason. Management continues to take advantage of favorable conditions to acquire market share and critical talent in its quest to be a dominant IT provider in South America.

