Deere Earnings Preview

Deere (DE) reports quarterly earnings on August 16th. Analysts expect revenue of $9.4 billion and EPS of $2.86. The revenue estimate implies a 9% decline Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Will Deere's Top Line Really Fall?

I have been predicting a slowdown in the economy for quite some time. Monetary and fiscal stimulus has kept the economy afloat. Cyclical names like Deere, Caterpillar (CAT), or CSX (CSX) can give clues on the direction of the economy. Last quarter I was bracing for Deere to report a decline in revenue. It did not happen. The company reported $10.27 billion in revenue, up 6% Y/Y. Results were a sharp departure from double-digit growth in previous quarters. However, they were solid given the economic backdrop.

Agriculture and Turf revenue grew Y/Y in the low-single digits, while Construction & Forestry rose by 11%. Agriculture & Turf was over 70% of the company's total revenue. This segment will likely drive the narrative over the next several quarters. Management intimated the segment could grow revenue 2% for full year 2019. Low single-digit growth in Deere's largest segment could cause total revenue to stagnate.

That said, the trade war with China has become heated since the prior earnings call. China recently placed a moratorium on buying U.S. soybeans:

China is not buying U.S. soybeans because of 25% tariffs that make it more expensive. No. China’s government has sanctioned its private sector from buying them. What are the odds of every single private soy-crushing facility in China turning away from the U.S. market? The U.S. is the biggest soy exporter in the world. Are we to believe that every soy importer in China has given up because American soy at, say, for the sake of easy math, at $10 a bushel (it’s really $8.66 a bushel) is now $12.50 a bushel?

This moratorium may not hurt Deere this quarter, yet it is bound to hurt the company's outlook. If farmers tamp down on purchases of farm equipment next quarter then I expect Deere's revenue from Agriculture & Forestry to be hit hard. China could potentially buy soybeans from other countries until the trade war subsides. In the meantime, Deere could face headwinds.

Construction & Forestry generated revenue of $3.0 billion, aided by the acquisition of Wirtgen in Q4 2017. The construction industry has been aided by low interest rates and animal spirits. This has inured to the benefit of Deere and other equipment makers. Low rates could continue to drive commercial real estate and multifamily housing. Chatter suggests falling rates helped boost home builder confidence, but not new construction. If consumers feel less optimistic about the future they may not be willing to open their pocketbooks for new homes. Millennials, saddled with student loan debt, may not be able to afford a new home. That said, Construction & Forestry could see modest growth from growth in commercial real estate.

Core operating income for income for Agriculture and Turf and Construction and Forestry was $1.1 billion, up 5% Y/Y. This included cost of goods sold, SG&A, and R&D costs. Deere's core operating income margin was 11%, similar to that of the year earlier period. Material and freight inflation were muted by price realization. I would expect management to cut into operating costs to help offset some of the diminution in Deere's top line. Cost cuts could potentially keep earnings from falling too much while the trade war persists.

U.S. Farm Cash Receipts Are A Question Mark

Cash crop receipts are an important metric in forecasting equipment demand. The recent trade war has put a dark cloud over crop receipts since China has been a large buyer of U.S. crops. Per management, such receipts are expected to be about $117 billion, lower than previously expected.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a $16 billion aid package to farmers to help offset losses suffered by the trade dispute. Chatter suggests that over half of that aid is going to the top 10% recipients - the largest, most successful farmers. That likely means certain farmers are still hurting, even after aid packages have been delivered. The longer the trade war lingers, the more aid the government will have to give farmers. At some point, perpetual aid to farmers could become a political nightmare for President Trump. He may have to cut off aid or wave the white flag on the trade war. That appears to be what China is driving at.

Conclusion

DE is up 2% Y/Y. The stock trades at nearly 14x earnings, which may not reflect the company's prospects for earnings growth. If we are at peak economy then the company could face headwinds. Sell DE.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CSX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.