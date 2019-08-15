Franklin Resources: Assessing The Historically High Yield

As an income-seeking investor, I have sought to familiarize myself with those companies that not only offer generous dividends but also have a track record of regularly increasing payouts to shareholders. Perhaps predictably, one of the very first places I go when looking for a new stock to add to my portfolio is the list of Dividend Aristocrats. Over the course of my still-nascent investing career, I have familiarized myself with quite a few of the stalwarts on the list, but there are still quite a few companies populating it that remain on the periphery of my radar. Recently, however, I have made a concerted effort to identify a handful of those Dividend Aristocrats I had not previously examined in the hope that I might uncover a company worth adding to my portfolio. In another article I wrote for Seeking Alpha last month, I expressed my desire to find a stock that would provide the following:

A yield at or above 4%.

A long history of dividend increases.

A healthy-enough underlying business to continue hiking dividends.

Reasonable, if modest, growth prospects to conserve capital and possibly gain value.

A discounted price compared with historical averages.

A wide economic moat to fend off competitors and maintain market share.

With these characteristics in mind, I took a look at several stocks and determined that I would add Leggett & Platt (LEG) to my holdings. Today, I would like to take a look at Franklin Resources (BEN), a stock that, like Leggett & Platt, is an undervalued Dividend Aristocrat with a safe and growing dividend, sitting at an attractive price point. Primarily known for its Franklin Templeton investment branch, Franklin Resources is a respected player in the financial space, where it offers ETFs focusing on emerging markets and bonds.

The Dividend

Of the 52 companies on the Dividend Aristocrats list, only AbbVie (ABBV), AT&T (T), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Cardinal Health (CAH), and the previously discussed Leggett & Platt hit my rather high dividend target of at or above 4%. While Franklin Resources does not quite make the cut by that admittedly restrictive metric, its 3.54% yield certainly approaches it. Last December, the company announced that it would raise its quarterly dividend from $0.23 to $0.26 per share, amounting to a 13% bump in income for investors. Significantly, the company's yield far exceeds its 10-year average by a wide margin:

Data by YCharts

Company Prospects

Although Franklin's yield is nowhere near the level I'd associate with a company in dire straits, the fact that it is so much higher than its historic levels struck me as something with which I might have to be concerned. Indeed, the stock has been trading sideways for the past decade, and its current price is lower than it was in 2009:

Data by YCharts

Much of the stock's lagging performance can be attributed to what Bloomberg calls "an existential crisis" for the asset management industry. In order to stay competitive in a crowded space increasingly populated by low-fee passive index funds, second tier companies such as Franklin Resources and Legg Mason (LM) have downsized. While Franklin anticipates benefiting from the slimmer ranks of its employees relatively soon, it nevertheless will incur a one-time expense of roughly $45 million to cover termination benefits in the third quarter of 2019. This development has likely contributed to the stock's depressed price.

While the stock's price performance has been anything but stellar, I am still intrigued by the fact that Franklin not only continued its 38-year streak of raising its dividend alive, but also hiked it by a fairly high percentage. Likewise, the company paid a special dividend of $3.00 per share just last March. I cannot help but see such generous payouts as indicative of the company's underlying financial health.

These payouts have been possible because while both the company's revenues and earnings have declined over the half decade since Franklin's stock peaked at close to $60 per share, the firm has maintained a healthy free cash flow:

Data by YCharts

While Franklin's free cash flow at present is at one of its lowest levels in the 10-year span under discussion, it fits within the company's cyclical pattern of generating cash and deploying it to improve shareholder return, particularly in the form of stock buybacks, which have steadily reduced the number of shares outstanding:

Data by YCharts

To that end, Franklin repurchased more than 3,600,000 shares of its common stock in the second quarter of 2019 alone:

Source: Franklin Resources 2019 Second Quarterly Report

Of some concern, however, is the fact that Franklin has used more than 100% of its net income for the purposes of returning value to shareholders in each of the last few years:

Source: Franklin Resources 2019 Second Quarterly Report Presentation

That said, Franklin Resources remains a profitable business, closing 2018 with a cash balance in the neighborhood of $7 billion. At present, Franklin's balance sheet reveals a solid $8.5 billion in cash and investments. The company's most recent quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share beat the consensus estimate by $0.03 and analysts expect the company's growth to accelerate within a few years.

Still, despite the company's generally good health and potential for growth down the line, I do not think Franklin quite satisfies my desire to find a company with reasonable prospects for share appreciation. Given the shift from actively managed funds to passively managed index funds, I simply am not convinced that Franklin offers a compelling enough business to compete with larger players such as BlackRock (BLK), Vanguard, or Schwab (SCHW).

Valuation

One area where Franklin Resources really stands out is its share price. Among the publicly traded investment firms discussed in this article, Franklin Resources has one of the lowest forward price-to-earnings ratios:

Data by YCharts

At 11.52, Franklin is currently trading well below its five-year average of 16.2, suggesting that the company's stock is oversold at the present time.

But is the Dividend Safe?

One of the first things I look at when evaluating the reliability of a company's dividend is its payout ratio. Unless I am looking at a REIT or utility, I tend to be wary of companies with ratios higher than 60-65%. At present, Franklin Resources pays out roughly 38.5% of its earnings as dividends, suggesting that the company can easily cover future payouts. While the payout has a five-year growth rate of 20.3%, the payout ratio is still quite low and suggests a high likelihood of future growth. Although Franklin has spent more than 100% of its net income in each of the last few years, it has done so in a calculated effort to repurchase shares. This decision only further highlights the company's dedication to returning earnings to shareholders. Thus, the company still has a fairly robust amount of cash and cash equivalents on hand.

While Franklin's dividend not only appears to be safe but also growing at a healthy clip, the company does not enjoy a wide competitive moat. With many competitors in the investment management space, Franklin is clearly susceptible to changing conditions in its industry. As cheaper index funds displace more expensive actively managed products, Franklin Resources found itself struggling to compete.

So, yes. The dividend is safe for now and the foreseeable future, but its long-term health is dependent upon Franklin's ability to adapt to a rapidly-changing environment.

Final Thoughts

With nearly four decades of annual dividend hikes under its belt, Franklin Resources deserves to be on every dividend investor's radar. I am personally tempted to initiate a position in the company because Franklin's yield is so much higher than its historical average. I hesitate, however, because I am not convinced that a second-tier investment firm that has recently felt the need to slash its payroll is well positioned to compete with some of its more well-oiled peers. Thus, while I do think Franklin Resources will likely continue paying and increasing its dividends for the foreseeable future, I am inclined to hold off for the present while I examine other investment opportunities in companies with a clearer path towards growth. I am curious what my readers may think about Franklin Resources, and I would love to read your thoughts on the subject in the comments below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEG, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.