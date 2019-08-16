Retirement Advisor: Another Possible Reason For Taking Social Security Early (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast by clicking on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or Stitcher.
Retirement researcher Steve Vernon wrote a three-part series in Forbes arguing that, with the exception of three small categories, it is a mistake to claim Social Security benefits early.
This podcast (7:01) proposes that, conceivably, a fourth large category of pre-retirees in their 50s or early 60s, who have saved a decent amount, could be better off financially if early claiming removes them from hyper-stressful circumstances at a time of life where people often develop expensive health problems.