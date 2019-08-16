Retirement Advisor: Another Possible Reason For Taking Social Security Early (Podcast)

Summary

Retirement researcher Steve Vernon wrote a three-part series in Forbes arguing that for all but a few, it is a mistake to claim Social Security benefits early.

Three exceptions include those who are financially strapped, expect to die relatively soon or are so rich, they needn’t worry about optimizing their benefits.

While delaying claims may thus work out as the best option financially, I would posit that there is a quite large fourth group that could benefit from claiming early.