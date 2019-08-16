Financial Advisors | Retirement | Podcasts

Retirement Advisor: Another Possible Reason For Taking Social Security Early (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

Retirement researcher Steve Vernon wrote a three-part series in Forbes arguing that for all but a few, it is a mistake to claim Social Security benefits early.

Three exceptions include those who are financially strapped, expect to die relatively soon or are so rich, they needn’t worry about optimizing their benefits.

While delaying claims may thus work out as the best option financially, I would posit that there is a quite large fourth group that could benefit from claiming early.

Retirement researcher Steve Vernon wrote a three-part series in Forbes arguing that, with the exception of three small categories, it is a mistake to claim Social Security benefits early.

This podcast (7:01) proposes that, conceivably, a fourth large category of pre-retirees in their 50s or early 60s, who have saved a decent amount, could be better off financially if early claiming removes them from hyper-stressful circumstances at a time of life where people often develop expensive health problems.

