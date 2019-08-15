Nike: Run With A Winner

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 12.38, which is 35.80% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Nike Inc (NKE) are down 8.91% since peaking on July 15, 2019, and in my opinion, the shares of this manufacturer of iconic athletic footwear, apparel, and equipment, will soon be an attractive buy at current price levels. The company has a strong history of generating earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to continued growth over the next 12 months. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

My Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ) plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I'm going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than that of the S&P 100, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than that of the index (for a more detailed explanation of how I calculate the MGQ, please see my blog post).

As of the end of July 2019, the MGQ for the S&P 100 was 9.07.

The current MGQ for NKE stands at 12.38, which implies a 35.80% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that NKE has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel for how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

Caveat Lector: I am a Quant Trader - that is, I seek to understand market behavior by using mathematical and statistical modeling, measurement, and research. So, you won't find much qualitative analysis in my work or in my trading process. The goal is to identify optimum entry points for trades based on my quantitative model and execute those trades as effectively as possible.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Nike was 7.90% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 4.60% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 6.90% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 10.10% per year (GuruFocus). This is a management team that has a proven track record of generating solid earnings growth over the long term.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backward. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about NKE.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

I prefer to use the forward P/E ratio (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) rather than historical P/E to gauge a company's expected future earnings power. A high forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

NKE has a forward P/E of 28.01 compared to a 16.99 forward P/E for the S&P 100. The forward P/E for NKE is greater to that of the index, suggesting that the markets are expecting a market growth rate for the company greater than that of the broader markets.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for NKE stands at 9.26%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 9.26% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 as of the end of December was at 7.90%, so NKE has an implied potential rate of return that's 1.17x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trading Model, there's a high probability of a rally to the $88.00 level from here, which would equate to a gain of around 8% for the shares. But before I take a long position in the stock via call options, at least one of the following technical signals needs to be triggered:

The shares must post a daily close above their 9-day Moving Average. My daily momentum bars must turn bullish (green).

I will buy NKE call options once one of these signals is triggered.

For investors who wish to buy the shares, I believe that an entry point once the shares close above the 9-day MA will offer more upside reward than downside risk over the next three months. For longer-term investors, I believe NKE is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

Relative Strength

When looking for companies to invest in, I like to find management teams that have outperformed their peers in the same industry with regard to growing earnings, running the company efficiently, and generating higher-than-average returns for shareholders.

Management Effectiveness

NKE Industry Gross Margin TTM 44.66% 34.57% Operating Profit Margin TTM 12.20% 10.12% Net Profit Margin TTM 10.30% 7.69% Return on Equity - TTM 42.74% 19.85%

Source: Reuters

This is a company that's posting higher profit margins than its peers, with a management team that's very good in turning revenue into earnings, and generating higher returns on equity than its competitors. The price drop in the shares over the last month presents an excellent opportunity to initiate a position in NKE.

Triple-Double Growth Strategy

On the Q4 2019 earning calls, CEO Mark Parker referred to the company's triple-double strategy for growth, in which management is focused on innovation, direct sales, and speed.

In digital we know we're just getting started. NIKE is accelerating our digital advantage and that focus led to 35% digital revenue growth. Speed remains an incredible opportunity, and we're well on our way towards cutting our product creation cycle in half and we're investing in responsive manufacturing, connected inventory and optimizing data to capitalize on real-time consumer demand.

Management's focus on enhancing and expanding its digital platforms, and a commitment to reducing their product creation cycle has enabled the company to connect more directly with their customer base, with over 170 million members now in the NikePlus ecosystem. And with plans to launch the NIKE app in China and in 13 new markets in EMEA in the first half of fiscal year 2020, the growth opportunity for digital revenue going forward looks very promising.

Digital commerce own and partnered is on track to comprise at least 30% of our business by 2023.

Two other areas of strong future revenue growth for the company are in sportswear apparel and Greater China:

Apparel - The company posted impressive growth in its apparel business, with NIKE sportswear apparel growing over 20% into an over $3 billion business in fiscal 2019.

Greater China - Revenue from China grew 22% on a currency neutral basis in Q4. This marked the 20th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in China.

As CEO Mark Parker stated, NKE enjoys a unique brand identity in China, which will continue to fuel strong revenue growth in the region going forward:

We are and remain a brand of China and for China.

Shares are now trading 4% below where they were after the company reported Q4 2019 earnings on June 27 - the uncertainty regarding US/China trade talks have weighed on the share price. But given the strong future growth potential in digital, sportswear apparel, and Greater China, the reward at the current price level far outweigh the risks over the next three to six months. The drop in share price since July offers investors a great opportunity to buy into the company at a discount.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, NKE will soon be an attractive buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NKE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.