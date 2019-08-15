Wells Fargo's Decline May Only Be Starting

Wells Fargo (WFC) has already had a horrible 2019 with the stock more than 15% off its highs. The bad news is that things are about to get even worse for the stock if recent options bets have anything to say about it. Technical analysis also suggests the stock may further decline.

The bearish sentiment in Wells Fargo is not unique. I have uncovered the same bearish options betting in both the Financial ETF (XLF) and Bank of America (BAC) (See: Big Bets Bank Of America's Stock Plunges) over the past week as well. You can track all of my articles for free on Seeking Alpha website in this spreadsheet I made.

Bearish Options Bets

The $42.5 put options for expiration on October 18 saw their open interest spike by over 10,000 contracts on August 15. The total open interest rose to around 13,000 contracts. According to data from Trade Alert, those contracts were bought because they traded on the ASK, indicating the trader is betting on the stock declining. As of August 15, the options trade for roughly $1.50 per contract and that means the stock would need to fall to around $41 by the expiration for the trader to be breakeven. That would be a decline of 6.5% from its current price of about $43.75 on August 15.

Technical Takedown

From a technical standpoint, the stock is on the cusp of a significant breakdown which could send the shares even lower than what the options are projecting. The stock is sitting just above a level of technical support at $43.25. Should the stock fall below that support level, it could drop to its next region of support at price of around $40, a decline of nearly 9% from its current price.

Another bearish indicator is that the stock has been trending lower along with a massive multi-year downtrend when it peaked in January 2018. Since peaking, the stock has fallen a stunning 33.5%. That is helping to create a bearish continuation pattern known as a descending triangle, which also indicates the stock may fall.

Yields Are Contracting

Unfortunately, the outlook for the bank stocks and Wells Fargo are tied to the yield curve at the moment. For now, the yield curve continues to contract and that is pressing the banks' stock lower. The yield curve is now nearly inverted out to 30-year bond, with the spread between the 30-year bond and the 3-month bond just six basis points; as long as this trend stays in place, the Wells Fargo stock is likely to continue to drift lower.

Valuation Is A Risk

It is worth noting that the stock is incredibly cheap on a price to tangible book value, trading at 1.42. That is its lowest valuation since the early 1990s. It would tell us that any meaningful change in direction in the yield curve may result in a rapid rise in the Wells Fargo stock price.

Even from a PE ratio, the stock is very cheap trading at just nine times its trailing-twelve-month earnings. Again, that is the lowest the ratio has been since 2011. Even on a one-year forward earnings multiple, the stock is just slightly more expensive trading at 9.4.

Sentiment for the stock is likely to stay negative as long as that yield curve continues to contract. That means the stock likely has even further to fall in the coming days and weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.