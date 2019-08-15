Decelerating Growth May Temper Upward Earnings Surprises For NetEase

(NetEase's new Koala stores. Image source: chinadailyhk.)

In less than a week after posting second quarter 2019 results, NetEase (NTES) has soared by over 20%. There was good reason for the recent rally. Part of it was just a recovery bounce after a month-long decline which accelerated after increased trade tensions between the US and China. It also helped when NetEase absolutely crushed Wall Street earnings expectations of $2.69 per share by a whopping $1.40 per share. Despite the massive earnings beat and what seemingly appears to be reasonable valuations, investors should not get too bullish on NetEase as near-term headwinds may likely keep its stock range-bound.

Due to the volatility of the USD/RMB exchange rate in the past year, this article will discuss all figures in NTES's native RMB currency. The current exchange rate is $1.00 to 7.04 RMB.

Gaming Revenues

Although NetEase has spent the past half decade building up other business segments to complement its core online gaming business, the company's near-term fortune will undoubtedly be linked to its gaming segment. Gaming revenues as a percentage of overall revenues declined from 79.2% in the same corresponding quarter five years ago to 60.9% of revenues in Q2 2019. However 88.8% of the company's gross profit was still derived from this segment.

The company's high dependence on gaming profits wasn't an issue years ago when this segment was still growing rapidly. In the past couple of years, there have been signs NetEase's gaming revenues may have hit a near-term ceiling. By itself, second quarter gaming revenues grew by a healthy 13.6% year over year to 10.433 billion RMB. This meaningful growth headline was mostly due to easy comparisons as the company was still recovering from a cycle trough in late 2017 and early 2018 visible in its Q2 2019 earnings presentation shows.

In fact, China's overall online gaming market declined for the first time ever in the second quarter of 2018. It wasn't a NetEase-specific problem but the Chinese market may have reached a near-term saturation level. NetEase and industry leader Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) dominate almost three quarters of the overall gaming market. Despite business synergies that helped Tencent drive online users to its games, Tencent's gaming revenues grew by just 9.1% in 2018.

If we compare NetEase's Q2 2019 gaming revenues to Q1 2017 figures when this segment first reached a near-term peak, gaming revenues grew by just 6.5% over a period of nine quarters. Another indicator was Q2 2019 gaming revenue declined sequentially over Q1 by 3.5% from 11.85 billion RMB to 11.433 billion RMB. Historically, the second quarter has been sequentially stronger than the first quarter for gaming revenues as the chart below shows.

(Data taken from NetEase's quarterly results.)

The only time second quarter gaming revenues were lower in the past decade was in 2012 during a transition period for one of the company's main games (World of Warcraft) and in two of the last three second quarters. Excluding these sequential second quarter declines, Q2 gaming revenues were on average 10.9% higher than Q1. This is by no means a sign of trouble for NetEase since even decades-old games can still generate significant ongoing revenues, but on an annual basis, the company may struggle to post double-digit gaming revenue growth which accounts for almost 90% of its gross profits.

E-Commerce Revenues

Luckily, for NetEase's overall revenue picture, its e-commerce strategy has been working and online retail sales now accounted for 28% of the company's overall revenues in the second quarter of 2019. Even though gross margin for its online retail segment only hovered around 10% in recent quarters, the absolute scale in this segment's growth helped NetEase post overall revenue growth in the mid/high teens. In the second quarter of 2019, e-commerce growth of 20.2% helped prop up overall revenue growth to 15.3%.

As a standalone figure, 20.2% quarterly year-over-year revenue growth is fairly impressive. In the context of NetEase's recent e-commerce growth rates, 20.2% shows significant deceleration.

(Data taken from NetEase's 2017 annual report and Q2 2019 earnings presentation.)

What makes this year-over-year growth rate even less impressive is that it was still off a very low base. Q2 2019 e-commerce revenues were just 5.25 billion RMB (about $764 million USD). In contrast JD.com (JD) recently posted 20.8% quarterly year-over-year e-commerce growth to reach quarterly revenues of 133.5 billion RMB (yes, that's $19.45 billion USD).

Again just like with NetEase's gaming segment, the downward growth trend in the company's e-commerce revenues isn't a red flag to get out of its stock, but rather to help investors keep things in perspective. Since the absolute level of NetEase's retail segment is still small, growth can still easily average over 20% annually for many years to come. It's just 20% or even 30% growth at low teens gross margin won't move the needle much in relation to NetEase's overall earnings picture.

Likely Trading Range

As I noted in my previous NetEase article, NTES is unlikely to break out of its recent trading range due to some near-term growth headwinds as well as political risks. Its stock traded at around $260 three months ago which was exactly in the middle of an uptrend channel which I noted had downside risk to $215 should the lower channel line break. It retested the $215 level last week and quickly rallied all the way back to $260 off its second quarter earnings surprise so we are back to square one.

(NetEase daily chart with recent trading channel lines drawn.)

Since the uptrend channel shown above did break, it may no longer be valid. New resistance and support may be around $280 and $240 respectively since the stock has traded between this range for most of 2019. For this reason investors should not look to be too aggressive on the bullish side near the upper portion of this range.

If we annualized NetEase's second quarter non-GAAP EPS and assume an annual earnings per share figure of around $16, at $260 NTES is only trading at 16.3x earnings and at $280, it's still only 17.5x earnings. This is cheap relative to the overall market but in the current environment with US-China trade tensions only increasing and no resolution in sight, a single Presidential tweet could send any US-listed Chinese stock tanking as NTES did to $215 last week. Within the universe of US-listed Chinese companies, 16-17x earnings is actually the higher range.

Given overall revenue growth may struggle to exceed 15-20% in the near term, NetEase is currently trading around its growth rate which is fair value without political risks. However, in a market where many US-listed Chinese companies have been crushed on any kind of negative newsflow, investors can still get punished for owning 'cheap' stocks. For example, I noted Sogou (SOGO) recently traded within 10% of its net cash position despite not having any debt and generating significant cash flow. Thus, it's dangerous to be too bullish or too concentrated in any sector where even intrinsic valuations are disregarded by the market.

At least NetEase raised its dividend which is now at around a 1.5% yield at $260 so longs can get something while waiting for growth to re-accelerate or anti-Chinese sentiment to reverse. Investors can also sell covered calls at strike prices at or above 2019 highs on stock strength to help lower average costs. While I am a big believer in NetEase in the long term, all investors should keep the company's current business outlook as well as the overall state of the stock market in perspective to potentially help minimize risks in owning NTES in the short term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTES, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.