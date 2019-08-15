Deciphera Pharmaceuticals: Upsized Offering Indicates Heightened Demand For The Stock

Shorts outstanding as of July 31 was over 3 million and indicates a medium chance of a short squeeze.

The money from the financing provides an extremely long cash runway for the company, reducing the risk inherent in this pre-revenue biotech.

DCPH announced an upsized capital raise of $400 million priced at $37. This is double its initial request, indicating high demand for this financing.

On Wednesday evening, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) announced a $400 million capital raise consisting of 10,810,810 shares priced at $37.00 with an underwriter option for an additional $60 million worth of shares. This was double the initial proposed offering of $200 million. I believe that this is bullish for DCPH, at least in the short term. While this represents a 28% dilution, it also indicates high demand for the stock. The company will have an extremely long cash runway, reducing the risk that is inherent in any pre-revenue biotech that burns through a lot of cash. Finally, traders who were shorting the stock in expectation of a less favorable financing price may be forced to cover at higher prices than initially planned.

Data by YCharts

DCPH nearly doubled in price earlier this week after announcing positive top line results from its INVICTUS Phase 3 Clinical Study of Ripretinib in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The intent is to submit a New Drug Application to the FDA in Q1 2020. The news sat well with analysts as DCPH saw multiple upgrades to its stock including Cantor Fitzgerald with a $55 price target, SunTrust with a $60 price target, Canaccord with a $65 price target and Guggenheim with a $66 price target. Guggenheim Securities was the lead manager for the offering and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey acted as co-manager so investors need to take that into consideration when assessing those two price targets. J.P. Morgan, Piper Jaffray and Jefferies were the bookrunners for the offering.

As of June 30, 2019, DCPH had approximately $190 million in cash and equivalents net of current liabilities. Assuming the underwriters max out their options, the company would have over $600 million in cash to-date. DCPH has more than enough cash to submit its NDA as well as fund a plethora of clinical trials and other initiatives. The company's initial capital budget, based on receiving a net $187.4 million in cash was for the following:

• approximately $72.0 million to fund clinical trials for ripretinib, including the expansion stage of our current Phase 1 clinical trial, our ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials, and additional clinical trials, as well as clinical research outsourcing and manufacturing of clinical trial material, and pre-commercialization manufacturing process development and validation; • approximately $7.0 million to fund clinical trials for DCC-3014, including the expansion stage of our current Phase 1 clinical trial, as well as clinical research outsourcing and manufacturing of clinical trial material; • approximately $18.0 million to fund clinical trials for rebastinib, including our current Phase 1b/2 clinical trial, as well as clinical research outsourcing and manufacturing of clinical trial material; • approximately $2.0 million to fund IND-enabling studies and the potential development of DCC-3116; • approximately $8.0 million to fund new and ongoing research activities for future drug candidates using our proprietary kinase switch control inhibitor platform; • approximately $55.0 million to fund continued growth of our commercial and medical affairs capabilities to support our transition from a development-stage company toward a commercial-stage company.

With a cash balance that could be triple its budget, DCPH should have no problem completing its NDA and planned clinical trials. Even assuming a $50 million per quarter burn rate going forward, double its current burn rate as a pre-revenue company, DCPH would have a three-year cash runway. The main risk here will be assuming management will use the cash responsibly and successfully.

Short interest was over 3 million shares as of July 31, but that figure has almost certainly changed given the recent news and volatility on the stock. DCPH has a float of 21.5 million, indicating that short interest is approximately 14% of the float. This isn't a great short squeeze candidate, though the upsized offering at $37 may discourage current shorts from holding onto their position and covering.

One item that needs to be mentioned as a risk factor to the bull thesis is the plethora of incentive stock options that have been granted to management at very low prices both before and after the company went public in 2017.

Insiders have not been shy to exercise those options and recently made out like bandits, selling into strength after the INVICTUS Phase 3 news:

182,000 options were exercised at $1.89 and sold in the $40 range for around $7 million in profits between them. It's also discouraging that members of management don't hold any shares and rely on these cheap options to make their money, whether sold at a good price for shareholders or not.

While DCPH has a ton of cash and an upsized financing that indicates high market demand for the stock, the lack of insider conviction in holding shares is discouraging. I do not plan to hold DCPH for the long term and I will just be trading the short-term strength in the stock price based on the upsized financing. I will keep an eye out for DCPH when the date of the NDA nears next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DCPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.