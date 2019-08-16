Crestwood: One Of The Best Values In The MLP Space Yielding 7.3%

Solid management and a smart GP in the form of First Reserve will ensure Crestwood is well managed and potentially sold.

Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) is an exceedingly well run MLP that has traded down over 10% in the past few weeks on oil and gas weakness. At $33, it's a compelling long, as the company should throw off roughly $4.00 in Distributable Cash Flow per share (DCF) this year, and likely well over $4.50 next year.

At an undemanding 10x multiple of 2020 DCF, Crestwood offers 40% plus upside over the next 12 months including its $2.40 dividend. Given the attractiveness too of their recent Jackalope acquisition, it is surprising that the units have traded flat to down since that deal was announced back in April.

Big picture, First Reserve (the non-economic General Partner) owns 25% of CEQP in a (somewhat dated) private equity fund and potentially could sell the company in the next 1-3 years. While I don't classify Crestwood as a Compounder, this is nevertheless a high quality company that throws off tons of free cash flow. A sale at $50 seems not out of the question as the company's 15-20% EBITDA and DCF growth goals appear on-track through 2022. We are big fans of management.

Summary Financials

Source: Author spreadsheet, company financials

Note: Crestwood is an MLP. I may use the term dividends in lieu of distributions, and shares in lieu of units. Check with a tax advisor before purchasing.

Business

I have written up Crestwood in the past, so won't dwell on their business lines here, except to point out that they operate in 3 segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P), Storage and Transportation (S&T) as well as Marketing, Supply and Logistics.

Source: 2018 10-K

Last year, G&P was the largest segment at 83% of EBITDA, followed by S&T at 13% and MS&L at 11%.

Below is a list of Crestwood's G&P regions, well diversified and with significant acreage dedications for future growth. Note the length of contract life remaining here (these are small gathering lines by the way, not FERC regulated in any way, but simply private, bilateral contracts).

The Storage and Transportation segment includes 1) the company's crude by rail hub in the Bakken, 2) their Stagecoach business (4 storage facilities in New York and Pennsylvania as well as 3 pipelines), and 3) the Tres Palacios salt dome storage facility in Texas.

I encourage investors to peruse these slides. They are 85% fee based, with a roughly equal mix of oil, gas and NGL price exposure.

Measuring Distributable Free Cash Flow (DCF)

As Warren Buffett pointed out in his 1986 letter (well worth reading the appendix to any investor who cares about cash flow and measuring equity values properly):

"We can gain some insights about what may be called "owner earnings." These represent (a) reported earnings plus (b) depreciation, depletion, amortization, and certain other non-cash charges such as Company N's items (1) and (4) less (c) the average annual amount of capitalized expenditures for plant and equipment, etc. that the business requires to fully maintain its long-term competitive position and its unit volume."

Certain Seeking Alpha authors choose to use GAAP EBIT as a means of measuring coverage and cash flow. This makes little sense. Amortization charges skew D&A upwards. Depreciation schedules are often fixed for periods of time that may not match the economic useful life of an asset. Any analyst worth his salt knows that GAAP figures are often a poor measure of economic cash earnings. Remember how profitable Enron was on a GAAP basis?

In Crestwood's case, their storage facilities and pipelines can last literally 25 to 50+ years but are depreciated over 15-20. Maintenance capex required is then less than the annual depreciation amounts. Once a pipeline is built or a processing plant completed, an energy midstream company can generate cash from dedicated acreage for decades.

So, with Crestwood, there will be maintenance capex in certain depleting fields to add gathering lines elsewhere (to keep production flat), but generally likely less than depreciation schedules suggest. Any amortization charges also should be added back 100%.

So, if you believe Buffett, that means EBITDA less maintenance capex is usually the best measure of value and unlevered FCF. For an MLP like Crestwood with Intangibles on the balance sheet as well as long-lived assets, the company can afford to distribute payouts much higher than GAAP net income would suggest.

For the cash flow purists out there like me, below we look at Crestwood's CF statement.

Source: 2018 10-K

First of all, their CF from operating activities is impressively high and stable.

Digging into the last three 10-K's, maintenance capex was $13mm in 2016, $22mm in 2017, and $21mm in 2018.

Below I summarized how much cash flow the company generates, just using the data from their cash flow statement (and ignoring EBITDA for now as we hope these approximate company DCF/share calculations).

Source: Author's spreadsheet, company financials

Note that I included distributions from minority interests cash flow, an item often ignored by analysts, but is indeed an actual cash inflow item.

Again, these FCF/Share figures will not match DCF/share (given changes in working capital and other items), but over time should be somewhere in the same ballpark. If not, then there might be issues with overstating DCF.

While the 2018 figure looks lower than prior years, there was a large price risk management negative cash item ($71mm), likely a hedge that created some short term volatility, but was a source of cash in prior years. The company also spent significant growth capex spent during the year ($267mm).

But over the 3 years, total FCF after all capex was $0.20 plus $2.18 plus $3.99 = $6.38/ share. That is $2.13 per share on average, a bit below their $2.40/share distribution.

And again, this is after HUGE amounts of growth capex spending. The pre-growth FCF figures averaged $4.40 per share over three years ($3.96+$4.21+$5.04). This is far higher than their $2.40 per share in distributions.

Now, using EBITDA, essentially excluding working capital items and non-operating items (the standard way of measuring distributable cash flow), we illustrate their DCF/share figures. These are pretty close to management's DCF/share calculations:

Source: Author's spreadsheet and Company financials

Note: the Old 2019 column is prior guidance before the closing of the Jackalope transaction, with the New 2019 updated post that.

The DCF/share per the company should be roughly $4.80 actually in 2020, as indicated from their last conference call:

At this point, given that we're going to be pushing closer to two times coverage for full year 2020, we do think some amount of incremental distribution growth fairly make sense and we'll continue to evaluate alternative uses around optimizing the capital structure as we go and continue to progress that dialogue with our Board."

My $4.57 in DCF per share for 2020 is therefore likely conservative.

For the critical crowd, even doubling maintenance capex gets me $3.76, $4.22 and $5.04 in DCF/share in 2019 through 2021 respectively.

Jackalope Transaction

I recommend investors read through the press release on their acquisition of the 50% interest in the Jackalope (sold to CEQP by Williams). The company updated their full year guidance, and the net impact is that EBITDA increased by $40mm and DCF increased by $30mm for 2019.

The deal closed on April 9th. That means the 30mm increase is roughly a $0.42 increase in 2019 DCF/shares. Somehow the stock has traded down since this deal closed, however.

Annualized, by the way, gets $0.58 in incremental DCF/share.

Old guidance is below from their press release on Q4 2018 financial results.

New guidance after the Jackalope transaction.

The company did note on their recent conference call that they expected EBITDA to be at the high end of the range of $500-530, but I continued to use the midpoint given the drop in oil and NGL prices. There also could be production growth delays given lower oil and gas prices.

While the company mostly operates a fee-based business model, about 15% of EBITDA is derived from oil, gas and NGL prices. Overall a 25% drop in hydrocarbon prices would impact EBITDA by roughly $19mm (or 3.6%).

The good news/bad news story with Crestwood is that the company intends to reduce growth capex after 2019. In 2020 and beyond, growth spending is expected to be $100-150mm.

Per my model above, I get roughly $5.40 in DCF/share in 2021. Investor who can wait 2 years likely will be handsomely rewarded here, as again a 10x multiple on that is upside of 60% plus distributions. That would be a bit over 10.5x EBITDA, in line with Kinder Morgan (KMI) today.

Pro forma leverage today shakes out to 4.8x on a debt/EBITDA basis, and 5.95x including the preferreds. With 2020 free cash flow and far lower capex, management has discussed buying back shares, increasing the distribution, or perhaps buying in their 9.25% preferreds.

My model suggests leverage including the preferreds approaches 4.0x by 2021, just a couple of years away.

Crestwood stakes up nicely against peers:

Sidebar on MLPs

While MLP's have a seemingly negative connotation in the market, it's worth pointing out that MLP's are actually a SUPERIOR way to own equity in a company barring a need for voting control.

I hear this all the time: "I'd own it but I don't want a K-1." I am not sure that the cost of a K-1 is incrementally material to anyone's tax returns.

Or my favorite, "If they converted to a C-Corp, it would trade at a higher multiple."

The simple mathematical reality is that this makes ZERO economic sense. While MLP's in the past were often poorly managed, overleveraged and with management teams reaping huge returns via IDR's at the expense of unitholders, today many MLP's like Crestwood can be fantastic tax-advantaged vehicles for investing in the long run. The key is owning those MLP's without IDR's, and those with a friendly and aligned GP. Keeping leverage low is also important.

Crestwood did have a history of overpaying their distribution in order to fund IDR payments, but these problems were fixed ages ago (it converted its IDR's to units in 2015). The company also sold half of their Stagecoach business in 2016 at a highly attractive multiple (13.8x EBITDA), using proceeds to de-lever and grow organically at 5-8x EBITDA multiples.

With no IDR's, an MLP should actually trade BETTER than a C-Corp on an EBITDA basis given the fact that 1) distributions are tax deferred (until the units are sold or the cost basis falls below zero, an extremely high-class problem), and 2) the company pays essentially zero income taxes, avoiding any double taxation issue. If a larger percentage of EBITDA is available for distribution to unitholders under an MLP structure, why would it trade cheaper?

Recency bias likely will keep MLP's at lower valuations, but eventually, investors will wake up to what can be a great income-producing asset class and appropriately value them.

Conclusion

This is a pretty telling quote from Bob Phillips, CEO of Crestwood from the Q2 conference call.

At the end of the day, investors are demanding that management teams align themselves with the investors' view of the world and focus on strategies and investments that really create true value on a per-unit basis and at the same time be good stewards of capital and good stewards of the environment. These are all attributes that are the core mission of Crestwood. I think we've done a great job in the last few quarters, of really illustrating our ability to do that quarter in, quarter out."

Lots to like here. While Crestwood is not exactly a Compounder, it throws off tons of cash, has great management, and could easily be sold in a year or three. It's pretty hard to find companies trading at 8x cash flow, particularly when they are growing by 15-20%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEQP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.