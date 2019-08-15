Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stocks And Units Complete Review

In this article, I'll review the fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks and units, sorted into several categories. There are 94 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges. Maybe the most important ETF for this type of security is the Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP). As we can see in the charts below, despite the fact that more than a half of the holdings are corporate bonds, which occupies 71% of the market capitalization of the fund, still, with $431M in preferred stocks, VRP has no analog in regard to floating-rate securities.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

However, when we are talking about fixed-income ETFs, the influence of the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF), the Invesco Financial Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGF), and the Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX) should not be underestimated, as with a total of $22B of preferred stocks and baby bonds, they are the benchmark of this market. I'll just remind you about last year's rally in fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over a billion dollars used from PFF, PGF, and PGX to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

We are continuously monitoring all preferred stocks by several groups and will reinstate our Monthly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

Source: Tradingview.com

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

Source: Tradingview.com

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

Source: Tradingview.com

The most significant indicator for all fixed-income investors, the 10-Year Treasury Note Yield (TNX), has broken through the psychological 2% yield mark, and it is currently at the rate of 1.64%. Supported, on the one hand, by the first Fed rate cut in over a decade and the investors who seek the risk off of the government bonds, the Treasury yields have settled at almost a 3-year low. Nevertheless, the fixed-income securities, as we can see in the second chart, recorded their worst day since the start of the year. Despite the resurgent US-China trade war, the variable rate fixed-income securities have remained bullish after their New Year's rally, and as we can see in the second chart, VRP has risen more than 10% from their December 2018 lows. As for the equity markets, the S&P 500 has sharply turned lower from the $300 barrier after President Trump says he intends to impose an additional 10% tariff on the "remaining" $300B of goods and products imported from China and the Asian country backlash with devaluation of the yuan at the significant threshold of 7 CNH to a dollar. With the deepening tension, the S&P 500 has fallen as much as 5% since the start of August.

The Review

1. All Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stocks And Units

Here, I will post the Yield Curve for all that are probably redemptions in the next 10 years. The point here is that their Yield-to-Call is the best you can get out of them because after they become floating, they also become redeemable, which pins their price to par after their call date. If the stock trades higher than its par plus accrued dividend after the call date, it will have a negative Yield-to-Call and to have such an expectation is financially unreasonable.

1.1 Qualified Yield curve:

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

1.2 Not Qualified:

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

2. Financials

Here is a close view of all high-quality financial preferreds, as their average Yield-to-Worst (Yield-to-Call) is at a rate of 4.09%, while the rated ones are at an average YTC of 3.95%. There is a shift of 0.52% (↓) in the Yield Curve of the whole group since our previous article in April.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

3. REIT Fixed-to-Floaters

They all pay a non-qualified dividend rate. The average Yield-to-Call of this group is sitting at a rate of 7.12% (there is a change of 0.21% (↓) in the Yield Curve of the group since the last month).

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

4. The High-Yield Ones

This is a list of the Shipping, Energy-related and other high-yield preferred stocks, with an average Yield-to-Call of a 10.50% (a shift of 0.40% (↓) for a month).

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

5. Fixed Reset Rate Preferred Stocks

In addition, a new group of preferred stocks is being formed: Fixed Reset Rate Preferred Stocks. As features are almost the same as the Fixed-to-Floating Securities, as instead of the three-month LIBOR, they will pay a floating dividend at a rate of the five-year U.S. Treasury Rate plus allowance. At this point, only 3 are the stocks of this type, but this number is expected to grow as the current interbank lending rate benchmark, the LIBOR, will phase out by the end of 2021.

Source: Author's database

6. Ex-Dividend Dates

Which fixed-to-floating rate and fixed reset rate preferred stocks are ex-dividend until the end of the month? The dates given are predicted on the basis of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor that practices the dividend capture strategy.

7. A Look At The Most Recent IPOs

There are 2 new securities, issued for the past month:

New Residential Investment Corp 7.125% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: NRZ-B)

Source: Author's spreadsheet

NRZ-B is still trading on the Grey market under the temporary ticker symbol NRZEP until it starts trading on the NYSE.

...and

Merchants Bancorp 6.00% Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: MBINO)

Source: Author's spreadsheet

MBINO is expected to begin temporarily trading on the Grey market today under the ticker symbol MCSBL until it starts trading on the NASDAQ.

8. How do they move?

Here is the general idea of how the fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks and units moved for the last month. Generally, as expected, the group's movement in the last month is more positive than negative.

Source: Author's database

Conclusion

This is what our small world of fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks look like at the start of August, just after the widely expected Fed decision on July 31. After the amazing New Year's rally, the prices of all fixed-income securities seem sky high and slowly the rally is still going on. In fact, yields fell with each month and there is no correction since December last year. Despite the more hawkish than expected Fed, the fixed-income remained bullish, and it is still hard to find a worthy stock without adding some extra credit risk. As we can see, the highest quality issues, the preferred stocks issued by a bank, are now at the threshold of 4% and the rated are even below this level. The securities issued by REITs are at the average YTW of 7% and considering their not-qualified dividend, we get a qualified equivalent of 5.76%. As for the last group, there is a security that I find lagging the constant rally, OTCPK:ETP.PE. ETP.PE is a clear arbitrage from all angles as long as one finds a way to deal with K-1. The selling pressure from underwriters gives a chance to the income investor to generate a very decent amount of "Alpha" in a market that is becoming totally overheated. With its 7.7% current yield, its low duration, and a basket of hedging reactions, ETP.PE is a desirable addition to all your portfolios. A fully explained article you can find by clicking the link --> Energy Transfer Operating Series E Preferred Units: One Of The Few Buys That Is Still Lagging The Monster Rally.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 8/13/2019 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta The Trade With Beta team has been submerged in the universe of preferred stocks and baby bonds for almost a decade, and we decided to share our knowledge and expertise through the inception of this service. We attempt to cover all aspects of these products, from IPOs to pair trades and portfolio picks and, last but not least, issues. Additionally, once a month we go through all different groups of fixed-income instruments to make sure that nothing has gone unnoticed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.