Jerash Holdings Is Looking To Expand Manufacturing Capacity To Meet Demand

I have written two previous articles on Jerash Holdings (JRSH) found here and here. Please refer to them for further background as this article will mainly focus on Q1 FY2020 highlights. As a quick summary of my Jerash investment thesis, which remains unchanged, I copy below an extract from my July 02, 2019 article below.

“Jerash Holdings is a founder-led manufacturer of sportswear and outerwear with its manufacturing facilities based in Jordanian tariff-free zones which shields it from trade war tariff risks and provides a large source of low-cost labor. It is also well placed to benefit from strong athleisure sector tailwinds, has a very strong net cash balance sheet and trades at a very attractive price for a high growth, cash generative business.”

Q1 FY2020 highlights

Source: July 2019 Investor Presentation

The FY2018 and FY2019 quarterly breakdown table above provides context for Jerash’s Q1 FY2020 results (3 months ended June 30, 2019). For Q1 FY2020, Jerash recorded revenue of USD22.5 million up 23% from the same year-ago period. Gross profit margin fell to 20.0% from 25.4% in fiscal 2019. More than 100 basis points of margin compression was due to the Paramount facility start up costs. These costs are expected to subside as Paramount scales up and workers become more experienced and efficient. Margins are driven to a large extent by the factories working at high levels of efficiency. However it is going to take time and though gross margins should improve from the 20% level they are unlikely to match last year’s mid-20ies level in Q2 and Q3 FY2020.

Jerash’s fourth manufacturing facility, Paramount, began initial production with the goal of producing 1.5 million to 1.8 million pieces per year run rate by the year ended 2019 bringing overall annual capacity to 8.0 million pieces. This will involve growing to 1,000 workers by calendar year end 2019 up from the initial 500 worker levels. Orders from new and existing customers have the Jerash factories booked to maximum capacity through January 2020. This is driving the search for additional manufacturing capacity to support growth.

Source: July 2019 Investor Presentation

As highlighted in the slide above, demand tailwinds include tariff concerns, rising labor costs in competing geographies like China and trade tensions. Management see three options to drive capacity being: (1) buying another Jordanian manufacturing facility like Paramount (cheapest and quickest option); (2) building their own facility like they are undertaking for the worker accommodation; (3) and M&A which may bring in new revenues and customers. Jerash has already passed on a number options that do not meet its evaluation criteria comprising strategic fit, geographic compatibility and vertical integration.

Jerash continues to work towards customer diversification but the North Face’s demand is so large, and with Jerash being capacity constrained, it is hard to onboard a new customer that will move the needle much initially. It would take a sizeable acquisition to change the customer mix significantly in a short space of time. Though it varies, the timeline from test runs to full orders is anywhere from 6 months to 12 months. Sometimes there is an emergency order that another manufacturer cannot deliver which allows Jerash to demonstrate its ability to meet tight deadlines at the required quality levels. This opens the door to further orders. Jerash is hoping that test runs with the likes of Nike (NKE), New Balance and Eddie Bauer turn into orders by the back end of calendar year 2019/early 2020. Jerash has a good historic conversion rate so management are optimistic .

Cash, including restricted cash, fell to USD16.9 million from USD27.8 million at March 31, 2019. This was mainly due to working capital and payment timing considerations with USD8 million of outstanding accounts receivable due to be collected by July 31, 2019. Traditionally, Jerash’s H1 FY2020 benefits from the higher revenue per piece associated with cool weather jackets and garments with H2 FY2020 focusing on manufacturing warmer weather garments. In addition for H1 FY2019, Jerash suffered capacity constraints that should be eased this year. Management confirmed their expectations for revenue to be in excess of USD100 million for FY2020 up 17% from FY2019.

Concerns

Investor communication : the “face” of the company, at least on earnings calls and at investor presentations, is mainly the CFO Richard Shaw. The CEO Choi maintains a lower profile and it would be more reassuring to hear the key person and shareholder’s views first-hand.

: the “face” of the company, at least on earnings calls and at investor presentations, is mainly the CFO Richard Shaw. The CEO Choi maintains a lower profile and it would be more reassuring to hear the key person and shareholder’s views first-hand. Related party transaction : for a company with its manufacturing facilities in Jordan and stock market listing and key customers based out of the US, it is not clear why a Hong Kong sales and marketing presence is necessary outside of legacy reasons. On July 15, 2019, Jerash entered into an agreement to purchase office space in Hong Kong from Ford Glory which is 49% owned by Jerash’s CEO Choi for approximately USD8 million. Per Jerash’s 2018 10K, Jerash paid USD15,326 per month or USD184,000 per year to lease this space. At an implied yield of 2.3% and with the current Hong Kong troubles this does not look like an attractive deal.

Gross margins : somewhat strangely management seemed unable to clearly explain the 5% delta between 20% gross margins in Q1 FY2020 and 25% gross margins in Q1 FY2019. It seems to be some combination of order mix rather than product mix (e.g. factories still producing similar products but at lower margins) and costs associated with Paramount.

Customer concentration : Jerash remains overly exposed to the North Face and this will remain so until Jerash can grow capacity enough to manage similar sized orders from other clients

Capacity constraints: though encouraging to have strong demand, solving the capacity constraint issue is not going to be easy. It will involve time, acquisition/build out costs, recruiting and training and, if Paramount is a typical example, depressed margins for at least a few quarters.

Key takeaways

Jerash's Q1 FY2020 results showed solid top line growth. The ramp up of the Paramount facility should support further revenue expansion in FY2020. Demand seems robust enough to justify investing in further manufacturing facilities. Margins are not holding up well and though some of this may be attributable to facility ramp up costs there is a concern that incremental revenues are lower margin. Continued trade tensions should favor Jerash as global brands seek to diversify their manufacturing risk. Trading at FY2019 adjusted EBITDA multiple of about 6x Jerash remains very cheap.

