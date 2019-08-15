Gold Has Reached A Critical Moment

If the US real rate breaks through the zero point and enters the zone of negative values, there will be a rise in the price of gold.

For the first time starting from 2016, the US real rate is approaching zero, which means that the gold market has reached a critical moment.

Ultimately, gold is a mirror image of the US real rate. It is very easy to prove it by demonstrating the mutual long-term dynamics of gold and the US real rate by smoothing over the short-term volatility:

As you can see, there is a strong inverse relationship between gold and the US real rate. From the fundamental point of view, this relationship shows the growth of demand for gold in periods when it becomes less profitable to keep idle cash in the US bonds.

And now let's mark on this graph the point that corresponds to the current price of gold and the value of the US real rate:

Now it becomes obvious that fundamentally the current price of gold is quite justified.

Let's take a closer look at the history of the US real rate.

The US real rate was approaching zero in 2015 and 2016. During those periods, gold was traded in the range of $1,100-1,400. But the price of gold could be significantly higher than this range only from 2011 to 2013. Please pay attention to the fact that just at that time the US real rate was considerably below zero.

So, here is a simple conclusion: if the US real rate breaks through the zero point and enters the zone of negative values, there will be a rise in the price of gold. If not, there will be a rollback to the level of $1,400.

Personally, I am inclined to believe that in the near future (two or three months) we will not see the price of gold at the level of $1,600-1,700.

First of all, I think that the market overestimates the Fed's intention to actively reduce rates in the near future.

Secondly, apart from the US real rate, the value of the dollar plays a significant role in the fate of gold as well (I wrote about it in the previous article regarding gold). And here, too, there is an inverse relationship. But now the dollar index is much higher than in 2011-2013, which again makes us doubt that gold may continue its rapid growth.

