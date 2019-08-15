Forty Seven Gets Funding To Move Promising Treatment Forward Towards Potential Registration Study

Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) was able to receive funding from the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) to advance a program using 5F9 to treat patients with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). It makes sense considering that this biotech was able to achieve impressive data for its phase 1b study in this patient population. The best part of all is that it intends to initiate a single-arm phase 1 study, which holds the potential to be initiated as a pivotal registration study. That means that this treatment can possibly be given accelerated approval. That would be good news for these patients and the company's investors.

Funding To Move Promising Program Forward

Forty Seven has done well with the data it has generated to date for using its drug 5F9 to treat patients with myelodysplastic syndrome. However, the most notable item is that it has been able to obtain solid funding from The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). What makes this biotech's therapy important is that was selected for LLS' Therapy Acceleration Program (TAP), which is intended to fund promising new treatments for blood cancers. Forty Seven already received $4.2 million in funding to advance this product in the clinic for MDS. If things go well with either the clinic side of things or regulatory milestones being met, then it could receive an additional $3 million in payments. The most promising aspect is that the LLS was so intrigued with this type of treatment, that it chose to purchase $3 million worth of common stock from a public offering that was enacted in July of 2019.

Preliminary Data Is Impressive Enough To Move Forward Quickly

Forty Seven was able to get a decent amount of funding to advance its drug 5F9 to treat patients with myelodysplastic syndrome. That's because it had obtained impressive clinical data that it could be used towards potential approval of 5F9. Specifically, this phase 1b study used 5F9 alone and in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of patients with MDS. There was a breakdown of therapy depending upon the population type. For instance:

The higher-risk MDS patient population received 5F9 in combination with azacitidine

The relapsed/refractory MDS patients only received 5F9 alone as a monotherapy

In the higher-risk MDS cohort (n=25), the overall response rate (ORR) was 100%. This was broken down to 55% achieving a complete response, 36% with a marrow CR, and 9% with hematologic improvement. The relapsed/refractory cohort didn't do so bad either, especially since they were only given 5F9 as a monotherapy. It was noted that this cohort had a 10% ORR. This was broken down to 1 patient who had morphologic leukemia-free state (MFLS) and then about 7 patients with stable disease (SD). Why the need for Forty Seven's treatment 5F9? Basically, it all boils down to the need for a new treatment option. While other hematological (blood) cancers have seen new treatment options over the last several years, MDS has not experienced a similar outcome. There have been no new FDA approved therapies for MDS since 2006. The bullishness of 5F9 is not just based on the data that has been provided. Even the FDA agrees that this may be a suitable option for these patients. That's because the FDA has given the biotech the green light to initiate a pivotal registration study using 5F9. Forty Seven expects to initiate this study by Q1 of 2020. If the study, along with the currently expanded ongoing study, ends up being successful, then the company will easily be able to file a BLA to the FDA for marketing approval of 5F9 for MDS. It is estimated that such a filing of a BLA for this treatment could be submitted by Q4 of 2021. These are several catalysts that investors can look forward to for this particular program.

Financials

Forty Seven had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $99 million as of June 30, 2019. A large chunk of this cash came from a public offering of common stock. That is when it sold 10,781,250 shares of common stock at a price of $8 per share. This helped to raise a total of $86.3 million in cash before expenses. Based on the company's current cash position, it expects that it has enough to fund its operations through Q1 2021. The company has even been able to obtain some cash through an exclusive license agreement. This involves Forty Seven setting up an agreement for Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize 5F9 in certain territories. These territories are: Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and ASEAN countries as well. Forty Seven received an upfront payment of $15.7 million for this agreement and could be eligible to receive up to an additional $103.3 million upon meeting specific milestones.

Conclusion

Forty Seven is in good shape is it advances its pipeline. Most notably, it has already been able to achieve positive results using 5F9 to treat patients with myelodysplastic syndrome. Preliminary data from this study is good, but there are still some risk factors to consider. First is that the current phase 1b study has been expanded to enroll up to a total of 91 patients. The basis for doing this is to establish 12-month safety data, which will be important for a marketing application. The other item I noted above is that a pivotal single-arm registration study is gearing up to be initiated in Q1 of 2020. The risk being that there is no guarantee that both the safety and efficacy study will be successful. Still, Forty Seven has been able to obtain the necessary funding to move its pipeline forward. It has enough cash to fund its operations through early 2021. That means there is no risk of near-term dilution, and 5F9 has been able to establish solid clinical data in the clinic to date.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.