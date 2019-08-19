An 11.4% Yield Trading At A Double-Digit Discount To Book Value: Dynex Capital

Today we look at an mREIT that has attractive preferred equity for conservative investors and an attractive price on the common for more aggressive investors.

We foresee these headwinds slowing down, allowing mREITs to realize the benefits of an improving environment.

While declining rates are generally positive for Agency mREITs, borrowing costs have remained high and Treasury Rate volatility has caused large losses from their hedges.

The Agency mREIT sector has been subjected to headwinds through the first half of 2019.

Co-produced with Trapping Value and Beyond Saving

At High Dividend Opportunities, we have spent the first half of the year looking for opportunities in the fixed-income space. This was based on the prediction that interest rates would be headed down at a time when much of the market was worried about interest rates rising. This allowed us to take advantage of mispricing and build a fixed income portfolio filled with preferred equity, baby bonds, and bonds that were purchased at attractive discounts to par.

Many of these investments have risen closer to par value or even above par value and provide us with a solid base that has low volatility even during market sell-offs as we saw in early August.

Another focus we have had is identifying sectors that have been under significant pressure and are undervalued. These contrarian picks can be volatile, as market sentiment works against them. However, they have the potential to provide substantial levels of income while offering tremendous upside when pricing rises to match the fundamentals.

One sector that has had some real headwinds that have driven valuations down has been agency mREIT sector. The volatility in treasury rates causing losses on their hedges and elevated borrowing costs, combined with decreasing effective yields on their investments, have caused a perfect storm that reduced book value and core earnings.

A series of dividend cuts and underwhelming results have driven down the prices of common equity in the sector. We believe that the rate cut by the Federal Reserve will be an important catalyst in improving borrowing costs and margins for mREITs. The headwinds in the first half of 2019 are set to dissipate and results will begin to improve.

We first strongly recommended the common equity with Annaly Capital Management (NLY) currently yielding 10.7%. Today, we look at another agency mREIT which we have already recommended for a preferred equity investment. Those preferred shares remain an attractive investment despite the price appreciation since our initial recommendation. For more aggressive investors, the common equity has come down to a price where we believe the potential rewards outweigh the risk.

Dynex

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) is an mREIT that is primarily invested in agency residential mortgage-backed securities ('RMBS') and commercial mortgage-backed securities ('CMBS').

Source: DX Presentation

This sector has been experiencing turmoil and DX very clearly lays out the challenges they have been facing this year in the slide above. These are challenges that have been experienced by all agency mREITs to one extent or another and are worth examining in depth.

Elevated Repo Rates

Like all agency mREITS, DX primarily relies on "repurchase agreements" as a form of financing. These are short term agreements that utilize MBS as collateral.

Source: DX Presentation

Currently, DX has over $4.8 billion in repo financing. So even a relatively small decline in borrowing rates can have a meaningful impact on cash flows.

Currently DX has a compressed margin between what they receive vs what they pay to borrow. DX predicted that this compression would be "gradually relieved" if the Fed cut rates. Well, we know that the Fed did in fact cut rates by 25 bps. While a more aggressive cut would have been better, this does provide some much needed relief.

Source: New York Federal Reserve (Chart: HDO)

This is a look at the midpoint of the overnight repo reference rate year-to-date. It has been somewhat elevated with occasional spikes up and rarely dropping below 2.4%. The day after the Fed cut interest rates, the reference rates dropped over 20bps.

Over the next quarter, DX will benefit from these lower rates. If their average borrowing rate declines 20 bps, that is a savings of $2.4 million/quarter- over $0.097/share. That change will go a long way towards improving Core Earnings, securing the common dividend and offsetting prepayment headwinds.

Book Value

Another significant headwind for mREITs has been declining book value.

Source: DX Presentation

While there are numerous factors at play, one of the major factors is "Change in fair value of derivatives". That is their hedging, which often involves short positions of various US Treasuries.

We can see that their MBS assets actually gained $111 million in value. Agency MBS has been appreciating in value and had been above its 50-day moving average very consistently. What occurred in Q2 was that treasuries increased in price (declined in yield) more quickly. So while their assets appreciated $111 million, their hedges declined $122 million.

Since mREITs are invested in billions of dollars’ worth of MBS, hedging is critical to ensure they can survive unexpected rate movements. The downside is that pretty much any significant volatility in any direction is usually negative. Either they lose value on the MBS, or they lose value on the hedges. For BV, the best situation is to have relatively stable interest rates and for interest rate changes to be gradual. Clearly, in 2019 that has not been the case so far.

Most mREITs reported gaining some of their BV back in July as spreads tightened.

Source: DX Presentation

Here is a look at how much DX would benefit from tightening credit spreads as of June 30th. This is very similar to what you would see in most agency mREITs. As spreads tighten, BV improves.

Source: DX Presentation

Where DX has gotten more aggressive is in their interest rate positioning. Particularly, with a parallel change in treasury yields of -50 bps, DX is now positioned to gain, compared to March when such a shift would lead to a loss of 0.5%. This is due to DX reducing their short position on treasuries. The trade-off is that if we see an increase in treasury yields, DX stands to lose more.

DX is also betting that the 2-year treasury is going to decline more than the 10-year treasury. So DX is betting that treasuries will drop up to 50 bps and that the 2-year will decline as much or more than the 10-year.

We believe that these are good bets and with the Fed cut and resulting drop in rates that has already occurred, we are comfortable that the risk of rates increasing is sufficiently low to justify reducing hedges as DX has done.

Prepayment Risk

Source: DX Presentation

For agency MBS, the guarantee extends to the principal of the mortgages, not to the interest payments. Since agency MBS are trading at a premium to par value, the risk is that if the mortgages are refinanced and paid back early, it reduces the effective interest rate.

The measurement used is the Constant Prepayment Rate or CPR. This is a measure of how much of the loan pool is likely to prepay over the course of a year. For example, DX has $1.659 billion of 4.0% Coupon MBS that carries a prepayment rate of 10.1%. Therefore, we can expect $167 million of that balance to be prepaid within 1-year. Since they paid a premium for the MBS and will be receiving fewer interest payments, that lowers the effective yield they receive on the investment.

As mortgage rates fall, more of the mortgages will be eligible to be refinanced and more people will be motivated to actually refinance. What we typically see is a spike in mortgage refinancing when rates initially drop below the coupon rate, and then it stabilizes. Even when people could save money by refinancing, not everyone can as they might not have the credit rating or finances to qualify and not everyone who can will go through the effort. The 4.5% coupons, for example, have been eligible for refinancing for a long time and their prepayment rate is only slightly higher at 12.8%.

The net effect for mREITs is a decline in their effective interest rates received. This will be a headwind for mREITs, especially as mortgage rates drop below 3.5%. We believe that the tailwind from reduced borrowing rates will however be more significant. So even as their effective interest received will decline, the interest they are paying will decline even faster.

One positive that DX has relative to many of their peers is they have significant investments in agency CMBS- commercial mortgages which have prepayment penalties and are therefore much less impacted by prepayment risk.

Common/Preferred

DX has two preferred share issues outstanding,

Dynex Capital, 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (DX.PA) Dynex Capital, 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (DX.PB)

We previously recommended the preferred shares for DX. In the 3-months since we recommended it, DX.PB enjoyed a 4% gain in price, plus both issues continue to pay dividends in excess of 7.7%.

We like the preferred shares here because they remain well covered by assets, with the preferred coverage after debt over 3.8x. Despite the decline in core earnings last quarter, coverage of their preferred obligation remained a strong 4.29x.

These are very good coverage levels in this environment and we anticipate that DX will increase BV by year-end and will also have improved core earnings as they benefit from reduced borrowing costs. The coverage levels are comfortable now and we expect them to improve in the near future.

The largest downside is that both preferred issuances are currently beyond their call date, so investors should take care not to buy at too large a premium to par due to the risk that they are called. DX-B is the best choice due to being the lower coupon and they are trading under par.

We do not expect DX to call the shares in the near term, but it is definitely a possibility in the next year or two. The preferred shares remain the best option for conservative investors.

The common shares have been under substantial pressure as DX reduced their dividend from $0.18 to $0.15 per month. This means that DX is currently yielding 11.4% with the reduced dividend. With BV of $17.68, DX is trading at a discount of 11% to BV.

We recognize that 2019 has been a brutal year for mREITs year to date, but we also recognize that the primary drivers have been interest rate volatility on the long end of the curve, while short-term borrowing rates have remained elevated. Borrowing rates have come down substantially since the Fed cut rates and we anticipate that there will be another rate cut, possibly two by the end of the year.

We believe that DX has positioned themselves well by reducing their hedging costs, positioning themselves to better benefit from a 50 bps further reduction in treasuries. Over the second half, we expect a solid rebound in core-earnings which will secure their new dividend and we believe that their BV will start to recover. This will be bullish for the share-price.

For investors willing to take on more volatility, the common shares are an attractive option at these prices. If the fed continues to reduce rates, we could see a very sizable recovery.

Conclusion

Agency mREITs have had a tough year, primarily driven by the compression of their net-interest margins (the spread between the interest they receive and borrowing costs). Borrowing costs have remained high, even as longer-term Treasuries have dropped substantially.

The Federal Reserve has finally arrived with a rate cut, which reduced borrowing costs almost immediately. This will provide a material tailwind that is not a moment too soon for mREITs. We believe it is very likely that another cut will be forthcoming.

While there could still be some challenges as prepayment risks increase and some volatility in treasury rates could continue, we believe that DX is well-positioned to handle these challenges. The commercial side of their portfolio does not have the same prepayment risks and DX has made the aggressive decision to reduce their hedges. They are more exposed to risk if interest rates increase, but we agree with management that significantly rising rates are a very unlikely event at this point.

For conservative income investors. the preferred shares remain an excellent option for buy and hold investors to obtain yields over 7.7%. For more aggressive investors, the common shares offer an 11.4% yield with significant upside potential as DX continues to adapt to the new rate environment. The common shares of DX and the preferred DX-B are a strong buys at the current price.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

Dinex Capital is just one of the many exciting investments that High Dividend Opportunities continuously identify for our members. As an HDO member, you’ll get our unbeatable analysis and exclusive recommendations -- before we release them to the public. HDO is the #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees with over 3,000 members. Our team of 6 top experts target income of 9-10%. Our average annual return have strongly beaten the markets. Join us to get instant access to our three portfolios, our lively chat board, our income tracking tools, and advance buy alerts. Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DX, DX.PB, NLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.