15 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including A Dividend King

Introduction
This article series is designed to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. For dividend growth investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions prior to a new increased payout. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.
The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.
This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.
How It's Assembled
The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.
What Is the Ex-Dividend Date?
The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.
Dividend Streak Categories
Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:
- King: 50+ years
- Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years
- Contender: 10-24 years
- Challenger: 5+ years
Fun Facts
|Category
|Count
|King
|1
|Champion
|2
|Contender
|5
|Challenger
|7
The Main List
The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):
|Name
|Ticker
|Streak
|Forward Yield
|Ex-Div Date
|Increase Percent
|Streak Category
|Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
|(WBA)
|44
|3.63
|19-Aug-19
|3.98%
|Champion
|Carlisle Companies Incorporated
|(CSL)
|42
|1.43
|19-Aug-19
|25.00%
|Champion
|Hennessy Advisors, Inc.
|(HNNA)
|5
|5.82
|19-Aug-19
|25.00%
|Challenger
|Manulife Financial Corporation
|(MFC)
|5
|4.6
|19-Aug-19
|1.07%
|Challenger
|Target Corporation
|(TGT)
|52
|3.22
|20-Aug-19
|3.13%
|King
|Microchip Technology Incorporated
|(MCHP)
|18
|1.68
|20-Aug-19
|0.14%
|Contender
|Cummins Inc.
|(CMI)
|14
|3.63
|20-Aug-19
|15.00%
|Contender
|Resources Connection, Inc.
|(RECN)
|10
|3.36
|21-Aug-19
|7.69%
|Contender
|Littelfuse, Inc.
|(LFUS)
|9
|1.26
|21-Aug-19
|11.63%
|Challenger
|Discover Financial Services
|(DFS)
|9
|2.22
|21-Aug-19
|10.00%
|Challenger
|Expedia Group, Inc.
|(EXPE)
|8
|1.07
|21-Aug-19
|6.25%
|Challenger
|Healthcare Services Group, Inc.
|(HCSG)
|17
|3.54
|22-Aug-19
|0.63%
|Contender
|The Hershey Company
|(HSY)
|10
|2.03
|22-Aug-19
|7.06%
|Contender
|Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.
|(CCOI)
|8
|4.45
|22-Aug-19
|3.33%
|Challenger
|Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.
|(HVT)
|9
|4.21
|23-Aug-19
|11.11%
|Challenger
Field Definitions
Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.
Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.
Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.
Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.
Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.
Show Me the Money
Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase in percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).
|Ticker
|Old Rate
|New Rate
|Increase Percent
|WBA
|0.44
|0.4575
|3.98%
|CSL
|0.4
|0.5
|25.00%
|HNNA
|0.11
|0.1375
|25.00%
|MFC
|0.019
|0.189
|1.07%
|TGT
|0.64
|0.66
|3.13%
|MCHP
|0.3645
|0.366
|0.14%
|CMI
|1.14
|1.311
|15.00%
|RECN
|0.13
|0.14
|7.69%
|LFUS
|0.43
|0.48
|11.63%
|DFS
|0.4
|0.44
|10.00%
|EXPE
|0.32
|0.34
|6.25%
|HCSG
|0.195
|0.19875
|0.63%
|HSY
|0.722
|0.773
|7.06%
|CCOI
|0.56
|0.62
|3.33%
|HVT
|1.18
|0.2
|11.11%
Additional Metrics
Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.
|Ticker
|Current Price
|52 Week Low
|52 Week High
|PE Ratio
|% Off Low
|% Off High
|WBA
|50.41
|49.31
|86.31
|10.42
|2% Off Low
|39% Off High
|CSL
|139.66
|92.16
|146.16
|20.24
|51% Off Low
|3% Off High
|HNNA
|9.45
|9
|15.27
|6.19
|3% Off Low
|37% Off High
|MFC
|16.51
|13.33
|18.95
|7.82
|24% Off Low
|12% Off High
|TGT
|81.88
|60.15
|90.39
|14.74
|35% Off Low
|8% Off High
|MCHP
|86.88
|60.7
|101.35
|61.07
|42% Off Low
|13% Off High
|CMI
|144.42
|124.4
|175.91
|9.22
|16% Off Low
|15% Off High
|RECN
|16.67
|12.72
|19.5
|17.34
|30% Off Low
|13% Off High
|LFUS
|152.03
|151.77
|228.94
|23.85
|New Low
|32% Off High
|DFS
|79.39
|54.36
|92.98
|9.71
|46% Off Low
|12% Off High
|EXPE
|126.56
|108.11
|144
|31.88
|16% Off Low
|11% Off High
|HCSG
|22.58
|22.52
|48.73
|20.63
|New Low
|52% Off High
|HSY
|152.44
|98.01
|156.69
|26.89
|55% Off Low
|1% Off High
|CCOI
|55.75
|42.4
|64.24
|84.39
|31% Off Low
|12% Off High
|HVT
|18.98
|15.81
|25.09
|15.73
|20% Off Low
|24% Off High
Tickers by Yield and Growth Rates
Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.
|Ticker
|Yield
|1 Yr DG
|3 Yr DG
|5 Yr DG
|10 Yr DG
|Chowder Rule
|HNNA
|5.82
|40.6
|36.8
|37.5
|21.2
|43.3
|MFC
|4.6
|11
|11.3
|11.8
|-0.9
|16.3
|CCOI
|4.45
|17.8
|13.2
|22.8
|27.1
|HVT
|4.21
|33.3
|26
|24.6
|13.5
|28.7
|WBA
|3.63
|8.4
|6.4
|7.3
|15
|10.8
|CMI
|3.63
|5.5
|8.1
|14.6
|22.2
|18.1
|HCSG
|3.54
|2.7
|2.7
|2.8
|7.2
|6.2
|RECN
|3.36
|8.7
|11.6
|14
|17.3
|TGT
|3.22
|3.3
|5.3
|9.8
|15.4
|12.9
|DFS
|2.22
|15.4
|11.6
|15.2
|20.1
|17.3
|HSY
|2.03
|8.2
|7.2
|8.8
|8.8
|10.8
|MCHP
|1.68
|0.6
|0.5
|0.6
|0.9
|2.2
|CSL
|1.43
|6.9
|11.9
|12.9
|9.9
|14.3
|LFUS
|1.26
|14.3
|14
|13.8
|15
|EXPE
|1.07
|6.9
|13.9
|17.2
|18.3
Bonus
Target is in the spotlight this week. Being a Dividend King comes with certain honors and privileges after all! While the increase of 3% continues the trend of lower yearly increases, it is nevertheless the 52nd consecutive yearly increase provided by Target. There has been plenty of talk about the retail apocalypse and while that has been - and will continue to claim - retailers, Target appears to be on the winning side. There has been ample room for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Target to all exist. Target has been able to pivot into more e-commerce and in store shopping experiences to stay relevant.
(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)
Shares have not garnered much premium in the past decade as the e-commerce story globally has developed, though there have been some better times to buy shares. Currently shares appear to be fairly and fully valued in the 14-15x range, but there have been some opportunities to get shares at the 10-12x range.
Looking at the scorecard from Simply Safe Dividends, TGT scores in the upper quartile of dividend safety and an approximately average growth rate and yield.
(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)
Here are the aggregate stats once more:
|Name
|Ticker
|Streak
|Forward Yield
|Ex-Div Date
|Increase Percent
|Streak Category
|Target Corporation
|TGT
|52
|3.22
|20-Aug-19
|3.13%
|King
Stock Returns
I ran a stock return calculation comparing TGT to the S&P (SPY) since August 2010. TGT lagged the market with a total return nearly half offered by the S&P (216% vs. 109%). Looking at the investment results over time, TGT lagged the whole time though there were a few periods in which it nearly caught up with the S&P.
(Courtesy: Custom Stock Alerts)
Conclusion
I hope you find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.
As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!
Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.