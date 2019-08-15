Oregon Bancorp: Outside My Comfort Zone, But A Potential Winner

This could be a scary play if a true recession hits, but the current numbers have to be taken seriously.

Momentum investing involves a strategy to capitalize on the continuance of an existing market trend. It involves going long stocks ….. showing upward-trending prices and short the respective assets with downward-trending prices. Momentum investing holds that trends can persist for some time, and it's possible to profit by staying with a trend until its conclusion, no matter how long that may be. For example, momentum investors that entered the U.S. stock market in 2009 generally enjoyed an uptrend until December 2018.

I have heard and read stories of momentum investing nearly all of the 40 years I have been buying stocks and always thought, to be charitable, it was a stretch (or to be uncharitable it is nonsense). But there have been times momentum investors have been proven right, and you just have to step out of the way of the train. Look at the following two charts of my newest portfolio addition.

Table 1: Oregon Bancorp Share Price*

* Adjusted for 2017 two for 1 stock split

Table 2: Oregon Bancorp Net Earnings*

* 2019 earnings annualized.

Simple mathematics says both the share price and earnings have increased about 500% in the last five years. How is this possible?

Oregon Bancorp (OTCPK:ORBN) is the holding company for Willamette Valley Bank, which is headquartered in Salem, Oregon. The bank has been in existence for almost 20 years and struggled through the economic downturn but, obviously, has gone into high gear lately.

As always, we start with Capitalization.

Table 3: ORBN Capitalization

ORBN 2018 2017 2016 Capital Ratios Min Req Total Risk Based 10.00% 17.38% 17.91% 17.95% Tier 1 Risk Based 8.00% 16.49% 16.98% 17.00% Leverage Ratio 5.00% 11.33% 10.95% 10.27%

The bank is well capitalized.

Next, we will look at the financial data and ratios:

Table 4: ORBN Financial Data and Ratios

ORBN (Thousands) 2019 (Half) 2018 2017 2016 2015 Assets $257,840 $241,577 $204,891 $176,805 $150,674 Intangible Assets $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 Liabilities $225,872 $212,203 $181,471 $156,946 $134,464 Shareholder Equity $31,969 $29,375 $23,420 $19,858 $16,209 Total Loans Outstanding $218,215 $185,682 $172,542 $150,103 $132,468 Provisions for Loan Losses $190 $0 $0 $0 $0 Nonperforming Assets $0 $0 $0 $0 Deposits $215,989 $205,538 $176,126 $152,695 $131,021 Shares Outstanding 2,312,232 2,265,116 1,110,220 1,049,736 1,044,675 Net Interest Income $4,854 $8,550 $7,240 $6,418 $6,093 Non Interest Expense $17,842 $33,103 $28,898 $21,929 $17,258 Total Non Interest Income $19,597 $34,475 $30,432 $22,093 $14,247 Net Income (Total) $6,419 $9,923 $8,774 $6,582 $3,081 Income Tax Expense $1,445 $2,370 $3,811 $2,469 $1,154 Net Earnings $4,974 $7,553 $4,963 $4,112 $1,928 Earnings/Share $2.15 $3.33 $4.48 $3.92 $1.85 Dividends/ Share $1.22 $0.98 $1.60 $0.23 $0.15 Share Price at Close of Period $21.60 $20.99 $30.80 $18.30 $10.62 Yield 6.67% 4.65% 5.19% 1.23% 1.41% Yield w/o Special Div 2.04% 1.91% 1.95% 1.23% 2.12% Financial Ratios Shareholder Equity/ Assets 12.40% 12.16% 11.43% 11.23% 10.76% Tangible Book Value $13.83 $12.97 $21.09 $18.92 $15.52 Efficiency Ratio 73% 77% 77% 77% 85% Net Interest Margin 3.77%* 3.54% 3.53% 3.63% 4.04% Price/Earnings 5.02* 6.29 13.78 4.67 5.76 Price/TBV 1.56 1.62 1.46 0.97 0.68 Dividend Payout 33.47% 29.24% 35.79% 5.74% 8.13% Return on Equity 32.85%* 28.61% 22.93% 22.80% Return on Assets 3.81%* 3.38% 2.60% 2.51% Stock Valuation P/B $17.28 $24.12 $19.62 $35.19 $28.86 P/E $46.34 $41.12 $27.56 $48.30 $22.75 Buyout Valuation P/B $26.41

* Data annualized.

Data from Tables 1-4 taken from ORBN Financial Statements.

From the financials, everything is going the right way. Adjusted for the 2 for 1 stock split in late 2017, the TBV has increased about 75% along with significant gains in the other metrics as well; Assets up 71% in five years, Shareholder Equity and Net Income doubled, and Total Loans and Deposits up around 65%. And, look at ROA and ROE sitting at 3.81% and 32.85%, respectively, which are actually the best ratios for any publicly traded regional bank in the country. As I asked before, how is this possible?

Well, it was done by strategic mortgage business realignment and continued selective expansion of the geographic footprint (direct bank quote). As the Northwest came out of the recession, rather than expending all their energy to build their Oregon base, they expanded into Washington State in 2012 (Everette and Vancouver), opened facilities in Idaho in 2014, and then entered the Spokane market in 2016. Thus, the assets were grown by increased opportunities more so than organically. I'm not saying that's a positive or negative, as long as the economy stays strong in that area, then the bank should be fine. Note the company does not list any non-performing assets on its financials, and they have a pretty good loan loss reserve.

The Board has also declared a special dividend each of the past three years. It was a dollar in 2017 and 2019, while 2018 was about 58 cents.

Now, we get to the negatives. The stock has climbed to $25.50 since the last quarterly report, and the Price to Tangible Book Value is about 1.85, near the high end of the spectrum. If we use the average P/TBV of 1.25, then we would value the bank around $17.28. Or, if we use the 1.91 average P/TBV of a Western Bank takeover, we would get a buyout value of $26.41. Obviously, neither of these valuations excites us. Plus, the significant increase in loans originated makes one wonder if there will be a big problem with loan losses in the case of a downswing. A recession might be tough on a bank with such significant recent growth.

But look at the P/E; it is currently 5.02 annualized (6.29 last year). The average P/E for a regional bank is 11.57, so that would indicate a value of $46.34.

So, we have a big value range of $17.28 to $46.34, and the current price is sitting near the lower quadrant. As I said at the beginning, the bank has done so well it has to slow down… or does it? If they continue to grow, even at a slower pace, the price and TBV will catch up to the earnings, and we could see a nice profit. Plus, with the Board's propensity to declare special dividends, we may get a good return while we wait.

I am going to add ORBN to my portfolio as the western representative. It's somewhat less conventional than my other picks as only one of my three valuations favors it, and it doesn't have a substantial number of years with solid growth. But what they have done in the last five years indicates they are doing something right.

And, very quickly, here is my current portfolio performance. This starts when I recommended Katahdin Bankshares (OTCQX:KTHN) (2/6) and continues through today (8/13). As I put out a detailed update last month, this only shows overall results. I try to be as transparent as possible, so please ask if you want more specific information.

Table 5: Portfolio Performance

Purchase Price Current Price Dividend G/L Gain (%) Portfolio $123.80 $132.89 $1.17 $10.26 8.28% Benchmark (QABA) $239.95 $231.80 $1.26 -$6.89 -2.87% S&P 500 $14,187.00 $14,630.00 $0.00 $443.00 3.12%

As always, please do your own due diligence and, if you do buy, always set a limit order.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.