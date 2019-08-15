Canopy Growth: A Lot Of Pain To Digest

Pain just keeps building up for the players in the cannabis space. In its latest filing, for instance, the management team at Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC) revealed that, despite posting strong sales and volume growth in the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year, it's still unable to generate a profit. Add to this continued declines in its cash on hand, poor recreational cannabis pricing, and the prospect of some industry oversupply issues, and investors are right to be concerned. Even though, in the long run, Canopy will likely dominate the space as one of the few major players in the market, in the short run it looks like shareholders could be in for a world of hurt if current trends continue.

A disclosure

Unless otherwise stated, and then only on a case-by-case basis, all references to $ or dollars will refer to Canadian dollars.

Some really great news

At first glance, Canopy was able to share with its investors some really positive news regarding its performance over its latest quarter. For starters, net revenue during the period came in at $90.5 million. Even though this missed the mark analysts anticipated by $21.3 million, the amount generated by the firm came in 249.4% above the $25.9 million in net revenue the firm generated in the first quarter of its 2019 fiscal year. According to management, $6.4 million has been baked into sales as a possible return of product associated with rights of return. This increase in sales was driven, in large part, by a surge in product sold. According to the firm, it sold 10,549kg equivalent of product. This represented an increase of 13% over the prior quarter. It's also worth mentioning that of the $90.5 million in net revenue reported, $18.8 million came from "other" revenue, up from $1.2 million in the first quarter of its 2019 fiscal year.

Though this amount of cannabis product sold may not seem impressive to investors who are looking for more robust performance, management did say that during the quarter they happened to harvest 40,960kg of the plant, up 323% from the 9,685kg harvested one year earlier. The amount actually harvested during the quarter was well above the 34,000kg worth previously forecasted, and over 70% of what was produced fits the company’s definition of "high THC" strains. This should translate into far higher sales in the next quarter or two, meaning that this prior quarter may have been more of a bump in the road on Canopy’s road to growth.

Of the cannabis sold during the first quarter for its 2020 fiscal year, 7,674kg of it came from recreational dry cannabis, which is up from nothing in the prior year’s period. Recreational oil and softgels added a further 1,387kg worth of product sold, up from nothing a year earlier as well, while international medical cannabis sales of 682kg eclipsed the 451kg seen a year ago. Only medical dry cannabis sales volumes within Canada suffered, falling from 2,244kg in the first quarter of its 2019 fiscal year to 807kg in this year’s period. The lower price point of recreational cannabis, combined with it now being legal, very likely caused some cannibalization on this front.

This is where things get ugly

For all of the good things reported by management, especially the amount of product grown during the latest quarter, Canopy flashed some major warning signs that should have investors taking note. For starters, EBITDA reported by the firm came in at -$92 million, more than four times the -$22.5 million in EBITDA the firm reported the same quarter last year. As I wrote about in an article covering rival Tilray Inc. (TLRY), the market has been shifting focus, giving less appreciation to sales growth and, instead, placing emphasis on the ability of the firms in this space to generate a profit or at least come close. EBITDA is an even easier target to have come in positive than earnings, and management was unable to come remotely close on that front.

Despite sales rising, one of the issues facing Canopy appears to be some poor pricing. While overall pricing rose from $7.49 per gram in the fourth quarter last year to $7.56 per gram in the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year, this metric was still materially lower than the $8.94 per gram charged in the first quarter last year. Although the business benefited from stronger pricing on the medical cannabis side of the equation, its recreational sales came in at $6.35 per gram, nearly a dollar lower than the $7.28 per gram seen just one quarter earlier. Given that the real upside, in terms of volume, will come from recreational users over the next several years, a drop in what the company can charge is disturbing.

To add insult to injury, even though oils and softgels carry higher margins than dry cannabis, management warned investors that they believe there’s a risk that there could be an oversupply situation brewing. This appears to be driven, at least in part, by what management has called "incomplete retail platforms" having been launched in most Canadian provinces. If management is correct and if an oversupply does end up forming, it could cause pain for everybody in the space. What’s more, it might bring into question just how accurate analysts are in forecasting the industry opportunity that exists today. If forecasts have been overly bullish, not just with oils and softgels, but with other offerings in the market today, the pain for the most aggressively-expanding firms could be significant.

The last warning sign investors need to be aware of relates to Canopy’s cash. Total cash and cash equivalents as of the end of its latest quarter stood at $3.14 billion. This represents a decline of $1.4 billion over the course of only one quarter. $211.8 million of the drop seen during this timeframe came from capex allocated toward infrastructure development, while $826.1 million was spent on M&A related activities. Management would be wise, over time, to continue spending capital on growth, but to see such a large amount of capital allocated in one quarter means that at the current pace we could see Canopy moving from having enough liquidity to last for years to it having enough liquidity to last for months or just a few quarters. Until the firm can move closer to cash flow neutrality or, preferably, generating positive cash flow, this could be a concern.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, investors in Canopy should be happy regarding recent growth and what the current harvest implies about the next quarter or two. Having said that, the cannabis giant has posted some rather disconcerting pieces of data as well, and until we have a greater degree of clarity, it would be wise to consider that the road ahead might be a bit bumpy. Long term, so long as management keeps a good grip on the business (and so long as the industry’s size is similar in opportunity to the $200 billion per annum globally and $12 billion per annum just in Canada previously forecasted), I believe Canopy will end up just fine, but this doesn’t mean everything will be smooth sailing.

