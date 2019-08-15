TIP: Inflation Protection Is Having A Big, Happy Run In 2019

A relatively low 10-year inflation breakeven rate indicates that TIPS remain a solid choice versus nominal Treasurys. But TIPS funds are riskier today than they were a year ago.

Shorter-term TIPS funds have also performed well, but the gain has been less dramatic.

The TIP ETF has had a total return of 8.33% so far in 2019, slightly outperforming the overall bond market.

Back on November 20, 2018 -- yes, just nine months ago -- I wrote an analysis of inflation-protected ETFs and asked, "Is It Time To Buy TIPS ETFs, Mutual Funds?" My conclusion was: Yes, the time is right, especially for shorter-term TIPS funds. And I added:

The "winning" formula - but not great for the nation - would be an economic slowdown that results in the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates and launching another round of quantitative easing. That would bring real yields down sharply and TIPS values would soar.

The trigger for that November article was the price of the TIP ETF dipping below $110, a level that had caused a bounce higher consistently since 2011. On November 20, the TIP was priced at $109.32. At that time, real yields (meaning yields above inflation) had risen to levels unseen in nearly eight years. In turn, the net asset values of TIPS funds had reached multi-year lows. Because I usually take a contrarian view, my thinking was: "These funds are much safer today."

But I didn't expect what would happen in the next nine months, with bond yields falling dramatically throughout the year and accelerating in the last two months. (Bond values rise when yields decline.) Here is a chart of the TIP ETF's net asset value (minus distributions) from November 20, 2018 to today:

But this is just a part of the picture. How has inflation protection done versus the overall bond market? The performance of the TIP ETF, based on net asset value, has been slightly below the overall bond market (represented by the AGG ETF). This is true even though the TIP ETF has a higher effective duration, 7.34 versus 5.29. Here is how the net asset value of the TIP ETF compares with AGG, along with the Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected ETF (VTIP) and the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury ETF (IEI).

Next, look at total return ...

When you look at total return, which includes distributions, the TIP ETF has slightly outperformed AGG in 2019, even with a slightly higher expense ratio and inflation running at a moderate rate of about 1.8%. Inflation adjustments give TIPS a total return advantage over nominals when yields decline, as long as inflation remains in a moderate range.

Back in November 2018, I was eyeing short-term TIPS funds as the safest, and possibly most profitable, investment in the world of inflation-protected ETFs. My reasoning was: The flat yield curve could mean shorter-term rates would fall while longer-term rates rose. Remember, this was one month before the Federal Reserve raised its federal funds rate 25 basis points, setting off market turmoil.

I was wrong, and I had no idea how dramatically the Treasury market was about to change. Here is how real yields have changed since November 20, 2018, based on U.S. Treasury estimates:

On November 20, the 5-year real yield stood at 1.06%; it closed yesterday at 0.15%, down 91 basis points.

On November 20, the 7-year real yield stood at 1.07%; it closed yesterday at 0.09%, down 98 basis points.

On November 20, the 10-year real yield stood at 1.09%; it closed yesterday at 0.02%, down 107 basis points.

On November 20, the 20-year real yield stood at 1.19%; it closed yesterday at 0.23%, down 96 basis points.

On November 20, the 30-year real yield stood at 1.28%; it closed yesterday at 0.44%, down 84 basis points.

In reality, yields on shorter-term TIPS have held up better than those for issues with terms in the range of 7 to 20 years. In this environment, the TIP ETF with its longer duration ended up being the much better investment.

Oh, and by the way, if you ever wonder about what "duration" means in real-world investing, this year has provided a great example. The TIP ETF has duration of 7.34 years, and that means its net asset value should rise 7.34% with a 100-basis-point move in yield. So far in 2019, its net asset value has risen 8.33%. You don't see that often with Treasury funds over eight months.

Will Treasury yields continue declining?

I have no idea. But they definitely could continue declining, especially if the stock market continues its recent dire course. Central banks around the world seem to be entering a phase of currency manipulation through drastic reductions in sovereign bond rates. As of midday today, the 10-year German bund was yielding a record-low -0.70%. In Japan, the 10-year is yielding -0.22%. In France, -0.43%. Even in the U.K., with no-deal Brexit looming, the 10-year bond is yielding 0.41%, about 118 basis points above yesterday's U.S. yield of 1.59%.

If the economy seriously worsens, the Federal Reserve will almost certainly join the global trend and push toward negative nominal rates. And if that happens, real yields will plummet into deeply negative territory, along with nominals.

Any Treasury investment will gain handsomely in this dire scenario.

Inflation breakeven rate is signaling 'safety'

It's important to recognize that this year's decline in Treasury yields has come at a time of fairly strong U.S. economic growth, near full employment, and core inflation running at a "robustly moderate" rate of 2.2% as of July. The stock market, despite recently turmoil, remains near all-time highs. There is no global credit crunch.

So, logically, U.S. Treasury investments should not signaling "S.O.S."

One way to judge the value of TIPS versus nominal Treasurys is to look at the inflation breakeven rate, a number that is set by subtracting real yield from nominal yield for investments of the same term. This is the 10-year inflation breakeven rate as of Wednesday:

10-year nominal (1.59%) - 10-year real (0.02%) = 1.57%

When the inflation breakeven rate is "high" -- let's say at 2.40% or higher -- TIPS are expensive and not a great value versus nominal Treasurys. When that rate is "low" -- say at 1.75% or lower -- TIPS are cheap and a potential value purchase versus nominals.

TIPS are cheap right now, even with U.S. inflation averaging about 1.8% over the last 10 years. Here is a long-term look at the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, showing how today's breakeven rate is on the low side of a long-term trend:

At today's comparable yields -- even with a 10-year TIPS yielding 0.02% above inflation -- a TIPS looks like a superior investment versus a 10-year nominal Treasury yielding 1.59%. The TIPS is guaranteed to outperform inflation by 0.02% over the next 10 years. The nominal Treasury will likely lag inflation -- unless a serious bout of deflation sets in.

Conclusion

Although the TIP ETF and other Treasury funds have had a great run in 2019, they could still have room to gain, if global yield wars continue. TIPS funds aren't as safe or as attractive as they were in November 2018. This investment is now riskier, and has less potential for gain. But it could be profitable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges.