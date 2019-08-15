Advance Auto Parts: Good Company, But Avoid The Stock

The stock price is down significantly since Q4 of 2018, and I do not see any significant mid-term upside potential.

The company's measures will keep the company up-to-date although I think margins will continue to be pressured by slower economic growth.

My most recent Advance Auto Parts (AAP) article was published back in October of 2018. Back then, the stock rallied from $80 to more than $180 in slightly more than 12 months. Unfortunately, economic and weather challenges have pressured the company which is not yet seeing significant improvements. Management is increasingly investing in a margin and sales expansion, but the stock is still not the best place to be as there are better stocks on the market with much higher margins.

Source: Advance Auto Parts

It's The Retail Bug

Let's start this article by showing you the big picture. Most 'traditional' retailers have been hit by falling margins in either 2014 or 2015. Advance Auto Parts has been unable to grow margins since the start of 2014 while sales started to plateau in the second half of 2014. As a result, the pressure on operating income has been rising.

The quarterly table below shows that sales growth came in at $2.33 billion in the second quarter. This is unchanged compared to the prior-year quarter and slightly below expectations.

Source: Estimize

Overall, there does not seem to be a significant slowing trend as sales have been weak since 2014. In addition to that, same-store sales in the second quarter were flat as the second quarter came in much weaker than the first quarter of 2019. Last year, this trend was reversed as the company was able to accelerate sales after a weak first quarter.

Weakness was largely the result of the DIY segment. First of all, the weather was much cooler and wetter compared to the historic norms which pushed down DIY comps into negative territory. The company mentions that May was one of the wettest months on record while temperatures were also below average. Regardless of weakness in Q2, the company is still satisfied with its 1.6% first half net sales growth rate which is well within the company's guidance range.

The Pro business did much better as the weather has a much smaller impact on sales. According to Advance Auto Parts, its professional business performed well in both quarters this year and is building momentum as benefits like having the broadest assortment of parts in the industry continue to attract professional customers. Additionally, the company implemented AdvancePro to leverage cross-banner visibility and continues to improve stock and close rates to reduce order to delivery times.

So far, these results are not special, and one has to try really hard to find reasons to worry about the company's core business as sales continue to hold up quite well despite weather threats and the fact that we are in a very mature part of the consumer cycle. One of the problems, however, continues to be margins. Adjusted operating margins declined by 40 basis points to 8.4% in the second quarter driven by lack of sales growth as well as the channel mix headwinds caused by underperforming DIY sales and overall lower gross margins.

A good thing is that management is being active to improve its core focus points: sales, margins, and cash flow. There are multiple areas where further improvement will benefit both sales growth and long-term margins.

First of all, the company hired a new EVP and Chief Marketing Officer Jason McDonell to improve retail traffic and to improve overall marketing effectiveness. His extensive digital and brand marketing background will, hopefully, increase the company's marketing success.

The second point is the 'buy online, pick up in store' service. Advance Auto Parts is reducing friction for customers who purchase products online by making the pick up at stores more convenient.

The third element is customer loyalty. The company is launching a new Speed Perks 2.0 program which they call the best rewards program in the industry. The new Perks platform has been tested in two markets over a 20-week time frame and delivered significant increases in both Speed Perks signups and average ticket sizes per customer. Personally, I am always skeptical when companies focus on loyalty point, but, in this case, I think we have something the company can work with in the long term.

Adding to that, the company will work together with retail giant Walmart (NYSE:WMT). The company will sell some of its products via walmart.com to drive incremental sales growth.

With regard to margins, the company is investing in its supply chain capabilities. The improved cross-banner replenishment initiative will enable the company to ship parts from legacy red or blue DCs to red or blue stores. These initiatives will likely be completed by mid-2021 and deliver significant cost savings and product availability.

And speaking of cost savings, one part of the fight to support margins is the focus on the company's LIFO accounting methodology (last in, first out). This has allowed to even out some of the higher costs related to tariffs as the company was expecting margins to occur before it happened.

Almost needless to say, full-year expectations continue to be conservative. Total sales guidance has been lowered at the high-end from $9.80 billion to $9.75 billion. Comparable store sales are expected to grow between 1.0% and 2.0% which is down from 1.0% and 2.5%.

Source: Advance Auto Parts Q2/2019 Earnings Presentation

That said, the stock which is trading at slightly more than 15x next year's earnings has gone nowhere since October of 2018. The stock has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 and it does not seem that margins are going to accelerate anytime soon. Note that both O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) and AutoZone (AZO) have operating margins of roughly 10-point higher than Advance Auto Parts. So, even if traders want to be long auto parts, they will likely go for a competitor.

Source: FINVIZ

Long story short, I like the company Advance Auto Parts. They are a good place to be for professionals and DIY customers. Unfortunately, traders should stay away for the time being as the economy is turning into a headwind which will make a margin expansion even more unlikely. Once economic headwinds start fading, I think this stock will start to deliver upside momentum again. For now, I am staying away.

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.