Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG) CEO Todd Teske on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mark Schwertfeger - Chief Financial Officer

Todd Teske - Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sam Darkatsh - Raymond James

Joe Mondillo - Sidoti & Company

Josh Chan - Robert W. Baird

After the speakers' remark, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Good morning, and welcome to the Briggs & Stratton Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. I'm Mark Schwertfeger, Chief Financial Officer; and joining me today is Todd Teske, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Today's presentation and our answers to your questions include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current assessment of the markets in which we operate. Actual results could differ materially from any stated or implied projections due to changes in one or more of the factors described in the Safe Harbor section of this morning's earnings release as well as our filings with the SEC.

We also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. Additional information regarding these financial measures, including reconciliations to comparable U.S. GAAP amounts, is available in our earnings release and in our SEC filings. This conference call will be made available on our website or by phone replay approximately two hours after the end of this call.

Todd Teske

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Simply put, the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter results reported yesterday were not good. The quarter capped a difficult year, which was challenged by both unprecedented external and near-term internal difficulties that restricted sales and pressured margin. We are clearly disappointed with our results, but remain steadfastly confident in our strategy and view fiscal 2020 as an opportunity to get back on track.

During the year, we encountered weather-related headwinds in all three major lawn and garden markets around the globe. This challenging and highly unusual environment was coupled with the serious bankruptcy and several brand and OEM transitions. Internally, we incurred higher-than-expected operational efficiencies during the ramp up our of our business optimization initiatives largely to meet our commitments to customers.

Whatever the cause, we take responsibility for the results and for addressing the issues to return the Company to higher levels of profitability and performance. For the quarter, net sales declined 6% to $472 million. Product sales were down approximately 7% and engine sales declined 5%. Adjusted net loss for the quarter was $0.36 per share. Externally, we dealt with several unanticipated market issues.

In North America, sale softened considerably late in the fourth quarter from the unusually cold and wet conditions across much of the Midwest and Northeast. Our experience is consistent with industry data, which indicates that the overall selling for residential mowers was down between 5% and 10% was some categories off as much as 20%. The softness followed strong selling of newly branded product at major retailers earlier in the year and consumer response to the introduction of the Craftsman brand at Lowe's was quite positive.

North America results also included the impact of further market disruption from the Sears bankruptcy as well as from transitions amongst OEMs including one of our customers transitioning away from a large portion of its traditional mower offerings. In Europe, dealers and retailers entered the 2019 season very cautiously following last year's drought conditions, which negatively impacted this spring selling to our OEM customers.

Subsequently, the record high summer temperatures reached this June and July have caused dealers and retailers to slow their reordering which has resulted in OEMs having elevated inventory for this point in the season. Continued issues with our ability to ship services parts also affected the ramp up of service parts revenue, primarily in North America, while improving from the third quarter the operations did not achieve the results we anticipated.

While we continue to encounter headwinds, the ongoing strength of our business remained in our commercial categories. For the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter, sales of commercial engines and products increased better than 5%. All three major commercial categories commercial turf, jobsite and commercial engines maintained growth aided by the contributions of hurricane stand-on blowers and the Ground Logics, Sprayer Spreaders which were recent acquisitions.

We achieve this, the year-over-year increase despite production challenges from labor shortages encountered during the peak season following our recent point move, which restrict our ability to fulfill the strong order demand and to achieve higher growth. Still for the year commercial sales were up approximately 13% in total public of which 11% was organic growth. Commercial sales accounted for 31% of total sales, up from 27% for fiscal 2018 and only 24% for fiscal 2017.

Fourth quarter results also reflect the impact of temporary inefficiencies largely associated with the ramp up of our business optimization initiatives, which came in the form of lower gross margin. We calculate that these inefficiencies totaled approximately $12 million a quarter and $29 million for the fiscal year. The fourth quarter inefficiencies were higher than we anticipated and in large part due to labor shortages we encountered in certain of our facilities, as we work to ramp our appointment to increase our capacity as part of the business optimization program.

The shortage caused us to use more expensive temporary contract labor. Although we, along with most other companies, must remain vigilant about the risk -- this risk during the period of low employment, we have accelerated our recruiting efforts and been successful as of late in locating and on-boarding new employees. Although, it's yet to materialize in the numbers, we made substantial progress on alleviating the inefficiencies affecting our business optimization initiatives.

The pace of activity in throughput with our service parts business and production volume of Vanguard engines improved each month of the fourth quarter. For service sales, we very much regret that we were not able to serve the market to our high historic levels this past season. Simply put, this will not repeat next season. We have reduced back orders and have a clear line of site on the actions we need to take over the course of these next several months to again offer industry-leading fulfillment levels.

While we expect a portion of the inefficiencies to have a continued near term affect on our business, principally in the first half of fiscal 2020. We are already on the path toward alleviating them. Mark will provide color in his remarks on this, as it relates to our outlook. In addition to operational inefficiencies profitability was pressured by lower manufacturing volumes, most of which was planned during the fourth quarter control finished engine inventory. The labor challenge as I've referenced earlier further curtailed production levels in the fourth quarter.

Before I turn the call over to Mark, let me address two other topics. First, in addition to the financial results, we announced the project to close our plant in Murray, Kentucky and consolidate production of our small engines into our Poplar Bluff, Missouri facility. Following the great recession about 10 years ago, the North American gas powered residential lawn and garden market weekly drop in size by over 25%.

At the time, we along with the industry believe the decrease would be temporary and that the market would rebound at historic levels as the economy recovered. Instead, the market is not rebounded much and remains relatively stable in recent years at levels below our current manufacturing capacity for engines.

We believe several factors have contributed to the lack of rebound, including the slow growth in sales of new and existing single-family houses, hampered by affordability as demand is exceeded supply. Elevated student debt has also made it more difficult for younger people to embark on homeownership. We believe other factors include a movement from do-it-yourself to do it for me and some adoption of battery powered equipment.

Some of these trends are creating new opportunities for us and we are investing to grow and diversified commercial and enabling technologies to capture those opportunities. The last two years have been on-shoring production of our high growth Vanguard engines in part to enable us to more efficiently utilize our plants in Georgia and Alabama, which produce larger engines. To address the underutilization of our two small engine plants, we are initiating this consolidation project to adjust production capacity, to better fit current market demand.

Our plant in Poplar Bluff is experienced in producing very similar engines to those that will be transitioning from the Murray plant. This experience significantly reduces the difficulty and risk of consolidating production. We plan to begin the consolidation in the middle of fiscal 2020 with the move of all finished goods or finished engine assembly. Subsequent to the peak production season, we will move the remaining equipment needed to complete the consolidation during the slower production months, next summer.

When complete in fiscal 2022, the consolidation results in pretax cost savings of $12 million to $14 million, with approximately $10 million recognized in fiscal 2020. Our team in Murray, Kentucky has done an outstanding job producing some of the finest engines in the world. I would like to thank the team for all the great work. So to I would like to thank the city of Murray and the Commonwealth of Kentucky for their support. We will be assisting impacted employees and the transition, including making available other open positions within in our company.

Second, our Board of Directors this week declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.05 per share reduction from previous $0.14 per share. We believe this move is the right course of action to position the Company given the recent increase in debt leverage in current profitability resulting from the near term market disruptions we have encountered.

The reduction will enable us to direct more resources to debt reduction and investment in attractive commercial products and enabling technologies as we work to execute our strategy to grow and diversify company, improve profitability and increase shareholder returns. This rate such a sustainable payout ratio is more in line with industry peers. We will always evaluate the cash needs of the Company in direct funds in those areas that deliver the highest risk adjusted returns.

Let me add that our employees around the world accomplished much in fiscal 2019. We completed the on-shoring of commercial engines, began producing Ferris, commercial mowers and a new market facility, went live with our ERP upgrade that made advances in development of enabling technologies. The foundational changes we implemented during the year make us more competitive, advance our strategy and position us well for the future.

Even though these significant achievements created temporary higher costs, they have positioned us to extend our leadership in delivering power where it is needed to get work done faster, easier and safer. On top of achieving these milestones, we made sustainable share gains, empowering more applications than ever before with Vanguard engines and built more expansive global distribution for jobsite products.

Increasingly, customers are boarding with the dollars, showing their preference for our commercial engines and products. Now here is Mark to walk you through our financial results for fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and provide details on the revised earnings outlook for fiscal 2020. Following Mark's comments, I will discuss our priorities for fiscal 2020 and our actions that will return the Company's growth and higher profitability.

Mark Schwertfeger

Thanks, Todd. I will begin by touching on some highlights from the financial results. Fourth quarter GAAP consolidated net loss of $18.5 million included pretax business optimization costs and acquisition related charges of $4.8 million as well as the $500,000 pension settlement charge.

Excluding these costs, the fourth quarter adjusted net loss was $14.9 million or $0.36 per share, down from adjusted earnings of $0.47 per diluted share for last year's fourth quarter. The engines and product segments recognized $2.1 million and $2.7 million of pretax charges, respectively and the pension settlement related to the engines segment. The fourth quarter adjusted net loss included a charge of $5.1 million or $0.12 per share for establishing valuation allowances, predominantly associated with our Australia business. Excluding this charge, our fourth quarter loss was $0.24 per share.

Engines segment sales for the fourth quarter were $261 million, a decrease of $14 million or 5% from the prior year. Engine unit sales were approximately 1.5 million, a decrease of approximately 100,000 units or 6%. The decline in shipments primarily related to the softness in North America. As Todd noted earlier, the overall North America market was down over 5% from last year due to the full wet spring weather and near-term market disruptions including the Sears bankruptcy.

It's also worth noting that fiscal 2018's fourth quarter included approximately $15 million in sales from accelerated shipments in advance of the go-live of our ERP upgrade at the beginning of fiscal 2019 to ensure adequate supplies for our customers. Quarterly service parts revenue was also down. Continued strength in commercial sales and improved pricing helped to offset weakness elsewhere.

The engines segment adjusted gross profit margin of 19% was down from 25.4% a year ago, a decrease of 640 basis points. Inefficiencies accounted for approximately 260 basis points of the decline. Inefficiencies were primarily driven by higher labor levels to improve the throughput of service parts in Vanguard engines. Elevated expenditures on plant repairs and expedited shipping costs to transition Vanguard engine production.

A 24% reduction in manufacturing volume accounted for an additional 250 basis points of the margin decline. Unfavourable sales mix primarily due to lower year-over-year service part sales and higher cost raw material, freight and tariffs, which were partially offset by higher pricing accounted for the remaining decrease in gross margin.

Quarterly engine production volume was 1.2 million units, down 24% from last year’s fourth quarter production of 1.6 million units and was consistent with our projections. Total engine inventories at the end of fiscal 2019 were 1.4 million units, which was down by 22% from last year.

Engine inventory dollars are higher year-over-year due to proportionately more large engines and inventory and higher components on hand to support the transition of Vanguard engine production to the U.S. Engine segment adjusted ESG&A for the quarter increased $2.7 million largely from effective cost control.

Engine segment adjusted loss of $3.2 million was down adjusted income of $20.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Product segment net sales for the fourth quarter of $233 million declined by $17 million or 7%. The decrease was primarily due to declines in the pressure washer and generator sales as North America retailers implemented initiatives to control inventories.

We accelerated shipments of approximately $5 million of products into the fourth quarter of last year ahead of our ERP go-live during the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Fiscal 2019 fourth quarter product sales also fall short of our expectations due to the challenging market conditions including the unusually wet spring weather in North America and lower than planned product availability due to labor constrains at our plants. Sales benefited from higher prices to offset cost inflation and tariffs.

Adjusted gross profit margin in the product segment of 9.3% for the quarter was down 16.2% for the same quarter last year. Of the 690 basis point decline, 270 basis points was attributable to an unfavourable sales mix, 220 points to manufacturing and efficiencies and 200 points to increase cost for raw materials, freight cost and tariffs net of higher pricing. Sales mix included a shift towards lower price products in pressure washers, generators and lawn tractors.

Manufacturing inefficiencies included temporary higher cost related to the near-term challenges in labor availability, notably skilled labor in our New York mower plant during peak production months. We also incurred elevated freight cost to help compensate for product availability caused by lower than planned production.

Pricing, net of incentives to stimulate demand did not fully offset elevated product and tariff cost. Product segment adjusted ESG&A expenses were up $400,000. The segments adjusted loss for the quarter was $8.4 million compared with the adjusted income of $10.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

Turning to the balance sheet, net debt was $326 million as of June 30th, which was from $383 million of debt at the end of the fiscal third quarter and up from $203 million at the end of fiscal 2018. The higher than expected debt level at year end was due to a lower than expected reduction in inventories and lower cash flows from the business, partially from the lower sales and profitability.

Inventory remain elevated, particularly within our product segments due to lower than planned sales and production in the fourth quarter, which left us in an elevated position on both components and finished goods. Last 12 month cash used in operating activities was $35 million and last 12 months free cash flow was negative $17 million.

Depreciation and amortization for the quarter of approximately $17 million was lower than capital expenditures of $6 million, largely due to the winding down of investments in our business optimization program. Capital expenditures for the fiscal year totaled $52 million decrease a decrease from $103 million or 49% from fiscal 2018.

For fiscal 2020, we are projecting capital expenditures of approximately $55 million, which includes the capital we intend to spend in fiscal 2020 on the small engine plant consolidation project. At the end of the quarter, last 12 month average funded debt was $429 million and last 12 months EBITDA was $104 million, both as defined by our credit agreement, resulting in a leverage ratio of 4.1 times.

This leverage exceeded the upper limit in our credit agreements and we successfully obtained a waiver from our bank group. We were in compliance with all other debt covenants as of the end of the fourth quarter. Although, leverage is elevated from historical levels, we project an improved earnings, working capital reductions, lower capital expenditures and reduced dividend will result in lowering the Company's debt leverage in the future.

Let me be clear, delevering our balance sheet is a key focus. Regarding the Company's debt, I’m pleased to announce that we have made solid progress on refinancing our revolving credit agreement in advance of its maturity in March 2021. The new revolving credit facility, which would be secured by certain of the Company's working capital and other assets, is designed to give us more flexibility as we delever the balance sheet.

In addition, we plan to size the deal to have a larger borrowing capacity than our current revolving credit agreement, which could provide us the debt capacity to ultimately retire the outstanding senior notes, which come due in December 2020, over one year from now. We believe that interest rates under the new credit facility would be roughly similar to those of our current revolving credit facility.

We are very encouraged that we now have signed commitments from our bank who are leading the deal for over 70% of the capacity we wish to secure under the new debt facility. We have plans in place to launch the deal to our bank group about a week from now and our process would call for us to close and fund them the new debt facilities by the end of the fiscal first quarter. While there is more work to do to bring this to completion, I am pleased with our progress to date and believe this new debt structure will position us nicely for the future.

Let me now turn to comment on the outlook for fiscal 2020. For the year, we expect sales in the range of $1.91 billion to $1.97 billion for a midpoint increase of 5.5%. This outlook is a revision from our preliminary guidance on sales of approximately $1.98 billion to $2.03 billion and relates predominantly to the lower starting base of fiscal 2019's results.

Our outlook contemplates that residential sales will contribute approximately 2% to 4% of the year-over-year sales growth. This outlook includes an expected rebound in service parts revenue due to improved throughput, which is already started to occur. Results for July were encouraging and we are taking the opportunities of this seasonally low point in the selling cycle to level load the operation and build adequate stocks of parts to serve global customer needs.

The outlook also contemplates a more modest outlook for residential engine recovery. Specifically, we are assuming some improvement from more normal seasonal weather in North America as well as a reduction in inventory liquidation from channel partner transitions. We also expect increased European sales, given some improvement in channel inventories from last year.

Our outlook contemplates that our residential engine placement remains consistent in 2020. Although, it's early in the process, results to date have us encouraged about meeting these expectations. We expect commercial sales to continue their robust growth, contributing approximately 2.5% to 3.5% of total revenue growth.

The growth rate is consistent with the assumptions in our April preliminary guidance, but growing from a lower base. Fiscal 2019 fourth quarter commercial sales growth fell short of our expectations in light of the unusually wet spring weather and our own production challenges. We expect to implement price increases to help to offset higher tariff cost and product cost increases.

Given our practice of buying forward for many of the larger commodities we use, namely aluminum and steel, we expect that the benefits from recent price decreases will be muted in fiscal 2020. We will also continue to devote a portion of our ongoing cost reduction efforts to offset the impact of tariff costs. We expect foreign exchange headwinds of approximately $15 million or less than 1% on net sales.

It is also important to remember that we do not assume incremental sales from Hurricane in our outlook. However, fiscal 2019 did include approximately $25 million of sales due to Hurricane Florence and Michael last year. For fiscal 2020, we expect operating margins excluding costs from the business optimization program and the engine manufacturing consolidation to be approximately 2.5% to 3%, which is an improvement from 0.7% in fiscal 2019.

Margins are expected to increase on favorable sales mix including higher commercial and service part sales, increased plant utilization, improved efficiencies and cost savings from our business optimization program. In fiscal 2020, we expect to recover approximately $20 million or two-thirds of the inefficiencies we encountered in fiscal 2019.

We expect the residual $10 million of inefficiencies to be incurred in the first half of fiscal 2020. Improvements will be driven by improved throughput in our global service parts operations as well as with the production of Vanguard engines. We also reduced freight expenditures and elevated labor costs we experienced throughout fiscal 2019 to overcome ramp-up challenges.

We also expect to achieve an incremental $5 million of business optimization program savings in fiscal 2020. This amount will bring program savings to date to $10 million, which is roughly half of what we plan to achieve by fiscal 2020. Nevertheless, we continue to expect the program to deliver $35 million to $45 million of savings; however, it is clear that it will take longer to fully realize than previously contemplated. This revise expectation is first due to taking longer to ramp up the program efficiencies.

Second, we have devoted more time towards addressing other elevated product and manufacturing cost activities including efforts to offset tariff cost and other inflationary pressures, such as freight cost. As a result, we now expect to fully realize the value of business optimization program by 2022, one year later than the original plan. Partially offsetting the expected improvement in gross margins is our expectation that ESG&A expenses were increased approximately 5.6%, largely from higher variable compensation cost on improved profitability.

In addition, we expect income from unconsolidated affiliates to decrease by about $2 million as plan due to the wind down of our Japanese joint venture as the on-shoring of the commercial engine production is now substantially complete. We also expect other income to be a loss of $2.5 million, reflecting an increase in pension expense of approximately $3 million.

Interest expense is expected to be $34 million which reflects higher average borrowings into 2020 than in 2019. The consolidated tax rate is expected to be 25% on adjusted pre-tax earnings. For the full year, we expect adjusted diluted earnings to be in a range of $0.20 to $0.40 per share, and I would comment that our engine and manufacturing plant consolidation project is not expected to contribute savings in 2020, but is expected to contribute $10 million of savings beginning in 2021.

It’s important to keep in mind that last year’s first quarter benefited from $15 million of generator sales to support hurricanes and was negatively impact by full service parts throughput, approximately $20 million of sales which have been pulled into the prior year to support the system go-live and slightly lower production levels. Except for generators sales, we’d expect the other items impacting last year’s first quarter to reverse this year.

Somewhat constraining margin growth in the first quarter of 2020, we expect inefficiencies are approximately $5 million, higher ESG&A cost and lower equity and earnings of unconsolidated affiliates. All these factors take in together will suggest a modest increase in net sales and slightly lower operating margins in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to last year. We also expect interest expense increased by approximately $2 million.

Before I turn the call back over to Todd, let me conclude my remarks with comments and our efforts to deleverage the balance sheet. We ended fiscal 2019 with debt inventory and payables well above our historical averages. Several factors contributed to the increase including low 2019 earnings, investment in the business optimization program and a build up of component inventory to support production transitions as well as high finished goods inventory future weak residential end markets in North America, Europe and Australia.

For fiscal 2020, we will be focusing on bringing them back into line. This year, we will focus on reducing inventories by $100 million and bringing down payables by approximately $80 million. We will constrain normal production levels primarily of residential engines as part of achieving this goal.

While the lower production of the negative near-term impact on profitability of approximately $6 million to $8 million, the long-term benefits of reducing inventories, generating cash and strengthening the balance sheet are important. Longer-term, consolidating engine production and driving more efficient and more responsive manufacturing will enable us to manage inventories better.

In addition, we estimate the fiscal 2020 cash charges associated with completing the business optimization program and initiating the engine manufacturing consolidation program to be approximately $10 million to $15 million, which is substantially less than the cash charges of $42 million we occurred in 2019. We estimate capital expenditures to remain around 55 million in 2020, as I mentioned earlier. Altogether, this will enable us to generate positive albeit modest cash flow from operations, net of capital spending in fiscal 2020.

Now, let me turn the call back over to Todd for some closing remarks.

Todd Teske

Thanks Mark. Clearly, 2019 was an exceptionally challenging year, but was also foundational. We have nearly completed our multiyear business optimization program, which is enable us to enter fiscal 2020 as a more diversified competitive company in those areas that position us to enhance growth, profitability and capital returns. Commercial engines and products now constitute more than 30% of our total sales.

Our user driven innovation which is the basis of our long-term success is winning in the marketplace as market customers are choosing our brands to power their applications to make them more productive. We are working with greater urgency to improve the Company's profitability and cash generation. At the same time, we remain committed as ever to our strategy, which is to grow the engines business, gross sales of higher margin products, and further diversify the business.

To accomplish these goals will be focusing at five top priorities to deliver on our 2020 outlook and help ensure we can make equally significant strides in getting back on track with profitability in 2021. We would be focused on these five goals. First, we will be working aggressively to improve operating efficiencies and realize the value from our business optimization program. The foundation is now in place.

We learned much during this recent peak production and shipping period. We are committed to applying these learning's during the months of seasonally slower activity to invest and drive out the inefficiencies so that we can enter the 2020 peak season in a significantly better position. Our 2020 outlook contemplates $20 million of efficiency improvement. This progress least $10 million of efficiencies that we will resolve beyond 2020.

In addition, once we have accomplished our inventory reduction goals for 2020, we estimate there is a benefit to be gained by operating our plans at normal production volumes with more than $5 million. In addition looking to fiscal 2021, we expect to achieve incremental $10 million to $15 million of business optimization savings.

Taken together these items will contribute over $25 million in pretax improvements beyond our 2020 outlook and goal long way to restoring our profitability. Beyond these cost improvements, we also anticipate continued growth in commercial and a benefit from residential markets, including more normal weather in Australia and Europe.

Second, we begin to the consolidation of small engine production. The actual lines of production capacity with current and anticipated future needs as it also streamlined operations that will make us more responsive to customer demand. It will lower operating costs by an estimated $14 million, when complete in fiscal 2020.

Third, we'll be devoting increased time and focused early in fiscal 2020 to more fully analyzing the mix of our market with outside health so that we properly position our business for more sustained growth and higher returns. As I mentioned earlier, there are a number of disruptions that have impacted our market in recent years. Gaining an outside perspective will help to sharpen our thinking, planning and actions to further adapt to the continually changing environment. This is all done to enhance shareholder value.

Fourth, we intend to strengthen the balance sheet with the near-term objective of improving working capital and lowering debt. Through modest capital expenditures and the action announced today to reduce the dividend, will we will directing more funds to reduce debt and invest in attractive commercial products, enabling technologies.

Fifth, we will complete the refinancing of our revolving credit agreement that Mark discussed earlier, to ensure that, we have good financial flexibility to execute our strategy. We will report our progress on all of these goals with the quarterly updates throughout fiscal 2020. In addition to these goals, we will continue to innovate to grow revenue and increase margins.

We continue to look to commercialize an important vehicle for growth and as we align residential capacity with market demand. To that end, we are excited about the expanding line of Vanguard commercial engines to serve a greater variety of commercial power applications. In the first half of this year, we will introduce a new horizontal shaft engine, the 400 series, targeted at industrial and commercial applications.

Designed from the ground up, this new engine delivered superior performance over competing engines and better positions us to win in this billion-dollar addressable market. We also announced last week, the launch of our proprietary lithium-ion Vanguard battery system, which is another step toward diversifying our business and driving greater growth in commercial markets. Combined with our expertise and power application, we are now offering an exciting path for OEMs to electrify their current and future products at a lower cost of development.

The first in a family of products to new 48-volt commercial battery system is a fully integrated solution complete with proprietary, programmable battery management system that gives the OEM and end-user the ability to optimize performance by customizing the power profile to the application. We will be following this launch with 10 kW and 2.5 kW packs soon. Since previewing at various trade shows interest in our battery system has been high and growing.

Current and potential OEM customers see us as a trusted natural partner in the space, which gives them the confidence to engage with us in a variety of projects. Our goal is to help to create power systems for the largely untapped, middle market for midsized vehicles and equipment for both indoor and outdoor use with OEMs mainly in government and municipal, shore and agriculture and outdoor power.

You'll hear more about this initiative as we progress through this year and into next. Everywhere company has worked exceptionally hard in an environment of unprecedented market change and near-term challenges. We accomplish much in fiscal 2019 toward the goal of delivering the benefits of the business optimization program. The infrastructure is now in place to achieve our savings goal and we now have initiatives underway to eliminate the near-term efficiencies the fully realize the benefits of our actions.

In addition, we are moving forward to align our business with market needs. Strengthen the balance sheet and undertake a comprehensive review of the factors impacting our business to sharpened focus on those areas that offer greatest opportunity for higher returns and more sustain long-term performance. We are undertaking these activities with a high sense of urgency commitment and fiscal discipline. Our success in achieving high growth and commercial reinforces our confidence that our strategy is sound. We enter fiscal 2020 with a stronger go-to-market channels, a broader range of innovative products and exciting new enabling technologies.

We’ll now open the call up to questions.

Sam Darkatsh

A lots of process obviously, I’ve got a couple of basic questions if you’ll allow me. So, this all came about apparently in the last two months or so of the quarter. You missed your sales at the low end of the guidance by let's call it $24 million or so. You missed your EBIT however at the low end of the guidance by $36 million, so the EBIT miss was far greater than the sales miss. Yet the production was pretty similar I guess to where you were originally thinking. So, it wasn’t as I you had a dramatic production cut. I think Mark you might have mentioned there was an Australian valuation allowance of like $5 million. But I’m just -- could you dump it down for me and just help me understand why the EBIT miss was so much greater than the sales miss, and it all way took two months to do it?

Mark Schwertfeger

Yes, I think embedded in that manufacturing volume was really two pieces, Sam. The first is, even though our overall volume was relatively similar we mix a little bit more towards producing small engines and did less large engines overall. And so, that had a negative impact on overall absorption dollars on factory utilization. And the other thing is we did have a non-cash charge in the quarter related to our LIFO reserve as you’ll see when our 10-K comes out that was roughly about $4 million as well that would factor into some of the lower volumes.

The other piece was the efficiencies that we commented on as well, where we did not remediate our improve the efficacies to the extent that we had anticipated in fact they were higher than we thought as we went through the peak shipping months. And so that also drove in a deep crease in the overall margin of both segments for the Company that was roughly around $12 million as we commented on.

And then the last piece really related to our expectations overall was what we commented on related to the commercial sales particularly commercial more sales being short of what we had plan for the quarter that came both in the market softness that you saw is the indeed the market drastically decelerated throughout at least the shipping decelerated drastically throughout the fourth quarter.

And then other piece was our production challenges where we had some labor shortfalls at bad time of the year relative to the production we needed to achieve. And so, we did not get out as many units as we could have sold to support the market.

Sam Darkatsh

Okay. My second question, if I understood you correctly Mark. I think you mentioned that you're expecting positive free cash flow in fiscal 20. I guess that's defined as cash from ops less than $55 million in CapEx. I think you said it was modest or what have it, if you have now with the $0.05 quarterly dividend maybe $8.5 million worth of dividend cash outlay. So, it's basically I'm guessing a push from a free cash flow standpoint, net of dividends. So I'm trying to figure out why would debt be elevated in fiscal 20 if your cash flows are basically neutral? My guess is that the $100 million or so in inventory drawdown will occur until late in fiscal 20, but how else should we think about why the debt levels will be elevated despite the contemplated cash flow expectations?

Mark Schwertfeger

Yes, I think the part of the biggest piece in there is the elevated accounts payable we had at the end of the year, which was probably $18 million higher than normal, which related to supporting the higher inventory balance than what we expected, as well as some timing of payments and so, flipped into debt pretty quickly as we got into July. And then what we're going to do in 20 is really focused on taking down the inventory, taking down that $80 million of debt offsetting that and combine that with the earnings power, which is projected to improvements that’s designed to deliver some positive free cash flow to support that the dividend ultimately.

Sam Darkatsh

So, the inventory comes out when then the $100 million, that comes out in the spring season?

Mark Schwertfeger

That’s right, Sam. That’s the challenge of our situation being seasonal is that's really impact that. It is more back half related even though we're going to be really watching it as we go through all the quarters.

Sam Darkatsh

Okay. And then, I have one last question and then I will defer to others. Todd, The outreach for third-party assistance for market analytics, I’m trying to understand because I guess in many respects, you are the industry, you are the market. So, what skill set -- it's probably an unfair question, but what skill sets or processes internally are lacking or need help in order to ascertain what market dynamics might look like? I’m unsurprised you're looking externally for that.

Todd Teske

Yes, Sam, it's not so much the industry per se in terms of we know the players and everything else. What we're really looking at is, okay, so you look at retail, and how retail is changing. And ultimately you got a lot of e-commerce that's happening here in the U.S., a lot of e-commerce especially over in Europe. And so you think about that the retail side of things and how that all shapes up.

You also have some OEM transitions that I’m not sure that the outside firms is going to help us a lot with those transitions other than, if you think about new entrants coming in that can help us ultimately with this market and that sort of thing. So, when it comes down to is, there's just a lot of things that have happened from go to market standpoint, not -- we know the players in the industry. We understand all of that is, how does retail shape up in the future.

And then, there is also the electrification side of things and we've been investing money in our battery technology, which we're really pleased now that we got some things coming out into the market, now starting here in '20. And so, part of that comes back to, let's just gain some insight into how others think about, how fast we should go into other markets, because we know our market but the boundary side of things allows us the opportunity to actually expand in the other markets too.

And so, that's really some of the focus in terms of the things that are happening. It's not so much the industry per se, really comes back to some of the retail factors and then in some of the things we have opportunities on the commercial side in areas that we are not as familiar with.

Joe Mondillo

Hi. Good morning guys. Yes, I was hoping, if you could potentially do similar to what you just said with the fourth quarter to how we get to the -- what the puts and take are with the guidance just because there's so many variables?

Mark Schwertfeger

Yes. I think if you look forward to next year, roughly, if you look at the 5.5% midpoint guide on the top line, and we think that the margin that would come along with that would be reasonably good from a standpoint of that would contemplates a rebound in our service part business and some nice momentum on the commercial side, which comes at nice margins. We had estimated looking forward that, manufacturing volume could be a little bit higher in '20 that it was in '19, and so roughly around 30 basis points of improvement to $5 million to $6 million.

I commented that, efficiency improvements are expected to benefit by $20 million or about 100 basis points, and our business optimization program is designed to deliver $5 million of benefits or about 30 basis points. And that will be offset by higher by some higher ESG&A, roughly 60 basis points, on fire our variable comp, lower joint venture income, which is about 10 basis points down on the ramp up of our Japanese joint venture. And then other income down about $3 million for that higher pension expense, which is about 20 basis points down. That would get roughly to the midpoint of what we'd be anticipating.

Joe Mondillo

Okay. And then on an operating cash flow perspective, if you're generating $100 million of inventory and given the bottom line guidance on an earnings perspective, I mean, and half of the expenses related to the closing of the Murray facility or non-cash, having trouble I guess getting to just sort of slightly above on a positive cash flow perspective?

Mark Schwertfeger

And probably the one thing that you want to think about is on the higher sales. You'd especially with the fourth quarter winding up as it did this last year. You would expect there will be a little bit of growth on accounts receivable year-over-year, which would have a little better of an offsetting benefit against the benefits of inventory take down.

Joe Mondillo

Okay. And what was the payables side again?

Mark Schwertfeger

Well, roughly about $80 million elevated at the end of the year and we'd expect that to normalize back to around the $200 million or so back to the end of next year and then that would go against the inventory reduction of a $100 million, if you will.

Joe Mondillo

Okay. I think that’s maybe where I was missing there actually. And in terms of business optimization plan, we’re pretty much fully done and completed with the three main aspect to that. Is that correct?

Mark Schwertfeger

Yes, I think the one that we are wrapping now is finishing up the Vanguard on-shoring, which will have done in early in fiscal 2020 where all the engines will be up and running in plants here in the U.S. And that’s one where we’ll conclude all the production in Japan joint venture. But yes, mainly up and running and we only anticipate $5 million more charges in 2020 to finish that program up.

Joe Mondillo

So, I guess I’m just wondering if that the biggest reason why the benefits are being pushed out because of the Japanese production just being delayed in terms of on-shoring that because I thought most of the plan was actually on time, on schedule. So, I’m just trying to understand the delays realizing the benefits from that. And also I wanted to also confirm, I was under the understanding that this whole plan is not really based on revenue you can see flat revenue and still see the benefits.

Mark Schwertfeger

That’s right, Joe. No, I think if the biggest change that we comment on briefly was 2019 has been a pretty crazy year of many things that we’ve had to deal with both externally and internally. Think about the externally the impact of tariffs, the impact of inflationary measures that in some part of have been caused by tariffs and some other that really came through that we’ve been battling back.

And then we also, we ramped less quickly from a standpoint of the efficiencies that kicked out of a lot of the business optimization program that’s what really contributed, not all but the majority of the $30 million of inefficiencies in 2019. And what we showed to ourselves that, it's going to take a little bit longer to work those inefficiencies out. So we’re looking to take two-thirds of those efficiencies out in 2020 and generate $5 million more business optimization effort.

But that obviously takes some work that we haven’t contemplated even a quarter ago in order to accomplish both of those goals together to deliver the improve profitability. What’s really key to that, is having the down to the slower time if you will now in the first two quarters when we were slower ship through and that gives us some extra time to apply the learning we made during the peak shipping months to ensure that we are set up much better to avoid those inefficiencies as we go into the back half of 2020.

Todd Teske

Joe, what's interesting is we can see the improvements, we can see the benefits it's just the efforts it’s taken for whatever they’re going on, lot of things happening all I once to stretch the team. But what’s really encouraging to me is that, we have line of sight and we’ve seen the benefits come through, it’s a matter of eliminating inefficiencies and then we realize what we anticipated it and we’re going to realize.

Joe Mondillo

Okay. And then I had a question on sort of the new restructuring that you announced. It’s been sort of like 10 years with this market being so sort of slow, and I’m just curious. Why is it taking so long to recognize that that market that small engine market is not going to come back? Why did it take a full 10 years to sort of address sort of your utilization there?

Todd Teske

Yes. So, I will give you a couple of things on that Joe. First off, if you think of the business optimization program, it had more to do with in us investing in commercial and it did with any kind -- as it relates to any kind of restructuring. Yes, we close down the DBS joint venture, but when you look at the business optimization program, it was really set up to invest in the growth areas of the Company.

This second action now with regards to the Murray facility, you're right, is more of a rationalization and restructuring. And so, we obviously recognized several years ago that the housing market just wasn't acting as we had anticipated. There's also the aspect of Europe as well where we started to see the weather-related things in Europe earlier that it recovered, start to feel better and then we started to see some things now as of late, over last of couple years with drought and high temperatures and things like that.

We completed doing this a couple of years ago, but felt it was more appropriate to do the commercial investment to on-shore the Vanguard engines and to make sure that we have the opportunity to grow in that area, which we proven we can grow. And so that, when you look at the team, I mean, we do not have certainly incident resources at the Company. And so when you look at it the same team that has now executed on the much of the business optimization on the engine side now has to many of them have to execute on the Murray consolidation as well.

So, we acknowledge 10 years a long time for several years, everyone is calling for the housing market to returns. We still believe that some point the housing market will return, but we're not waiting for that to happen to take action. When the housing market does turn and you start to see more starter homes come into play, we will be able to react with capacity of adding third shift and things like that at our facility.

But at the end of the day when it comes down to is, it's really pacing of these projects and you can't do everything at once. That kind of proved itself out for sure and we had a lot going on and then you piled on a bankruptcy and market headwinds and tariffs and everything else, and you want to make sure you can keep the team focused on execution.

Joe Mondillo

And then just last question and I will hop back in queue. The sort of channel partner disruptions with Sears and other things that are going on, what is your visibility into that, do you see these headwinds going way at it anytime soon or what are you thought visibility regarding those challenges?

Todd Teske

Well, when you look at Sears, we try to give you guys an estimate on Sears, and we actually think Sears was probably impacted Sears is little bit bigger than perhaps what we, even we thought because of the way the whole bankruptcy kind of played it out. Because when you look at how they exited, it was in anticipation that there would be an ongoing entity which apparently they are, but we don't see a whole lot of activity other than liquidation going on of their inventory.

So, we don't see a lot of selling going in the Sears. We think that some of that will normalize although I think there still is this open question in terms of where the ultimate Sears Craftsman buyer goes, and some of them I think are going -- clearly, some of them are going to Lowe's and by Craftsman there, but there's also the situation where they could be going to dealers and other places. So, you'll see some of that kind of work -- we saw some of that works its way through in 19. There might be some of that going out in '20.

So, a year or two to kind of normalize as what we would anticipate. And then, there's other transitions that are going out as well, Husqvarna announced that they're going to get out of a significant chunk of business, not here again in '20, and so that is causing some OEM disruption, if you will. And we're working with existing OEMs and then quite frankly so there's retailers that are trying to bring in new OEMs and we are working with those new OEMs as well.

And so, there will be some situations here in '20, I'm sure as Husqvarna exists and ultimately liquidate some of their inventory. And so, there just -- they're going to be some churn yet left in '20, which is included in our guidance, but it's not going to be as clean as people otherwise would wanted to be.

Joe Mondillo

The Husqvarna though should not affect you greatly, right. We addressed this when they announced that I don't know three or four quarters ago, and you guys I thought stated that, it's a very small percentage of the engines that are going into. I forgot the brand that they sell, but I think it starts with the P, but it was a small portion of your business almost insignificant I thought you stated?

Todd Teske

If you go back, they split it into two pieces, Joe. And the initial piece of they announced had a lot of handheld I believe in it. And so, yes, the second piece of they really only recently have come out and indicated what the second piece is, and second piece is more dramatic to us as it relates to walk a behind mowers and also some tractor business that we think is that there moving through.

So, the first piece I think you're correct, directionally, but the second piece, you know that they're getting out of in '20 is a bit more significant. But again, I come back to, I think there's probably going to be some inventory liquidation that happens but the market is also addressing it through existing OEMs that are in the space as well as bringing in some new entrants from other places.

Josh Chan

Just could you help us put our arms around some of the operational inefficiencies? I think the press release mentioned some things related to ERP, but then you also mentioned the labor availability issues that seems like have multiple plan. So, I guess, how much of that inefficiency ties to the ERP and the resulting needs for labor? Or are they totally different issues and you're dealing with multiple issues across several plants I suppose?

Todd Teske

Yes. So, Josh. I would tell you that, the inefficiencies really were directly attributable to the business optimization, which includes the ERP as well as some of the plant moves. And when you when you look at, for example the ERP, I think we have been pretty transparent as it relates to service parts and those sorts of things where ERP system had a direct impact on that. Now that we are 12 months down the road, from our go-live, we are in a substantially better position than we were as we were going into the go-live.

And so ultimately as we said, those at the service part level, we expect those to work their way through here in '20 and get back to normalized levels your especially second half of the year. Then you look at, the other part of the business optimization how to do with our New York facility where we had some customer demand that was a little bit greater than what we anticipated. And so, we try to do is ramp up the facility. We have a plan to get the labor which we got, but then when we try to get even more labor it became an efficient.

And so, we were -- we had shortfall on things like welders and other things, so we had to go to some contract welders along the way. And so, as we worked our ways through kind of the peak season, we wanted to make sure that we’re meeting customer demand. The interesting part of our business now is, as we ramp down into the less seasonal part of our business, the lower season if you will, we’ve been able to address a lot of these issues get the labor force in, get caught up with where we needed to be because we got short on some of that inventory although we had higher component inventory.

So, we utilize the component inventory and finish goods and have now sales of the inventory. So, the thing that we’re really encouraged by in that part of the business had to do with the just the demand. I mean the demand was really strong. But, because of the fact that we had to ramp faster than we had anticipated, it got to be a bit inefficient on the way.

And then the third piece I would tell you relates to the transition from Japan to the U.S., where again we wanted to make sure that we had inventory availability and we got ourselves into the some issues on freight where we needed to have, we had some higher freight cost that anticipated as we brought components in. Because I remember we still source a lot of the components offshore and some of which will continue to do, some of which will bring back offshore here as we execute our program.

But we did have some elevated freight cost along the way as it related to those transitions. Again, we wanted to make sure that we’re meeting market demand because we saw solid market demand along the way. And so as we go through now 2020, there is some spending we’ll have that ultimately will help us get through the efficiencies some improvements that we’re making and this kind of some of the improvements. And then back half of the year, we would expect that these things are at much more level loading, if you will from -- I should say more normalize type of operations along the way.

Josh Chan

Okay. That’s helpful color. Thanks, Todd. On the market analytics topic, I guess, I was just wondering what is sort of scope of the potential outcomes that you’re considering. I mean does it potentially include like an acquisition in new area or some business exists? I mean what’s in the possibility around here?

Todd Teske

Yes. Josh, I’m not going to comment on the specifics of what the -- in conjecture on the outcomes might be. At the end of the day what it really comes back to is, as I mentioned before, we’ve got the situation where there is a lot of changes happening at retail and we want our work way out through that. And then, quite nicely, there is some opportunities that we have that went it comes to things like electrification that can allows us to get into the markets we’re not currently in.

So, as we think through some of those things, some outside help would be -- the outside point of view is useful. And it's not that we have don’t have a point of view, we certainly do. But when you look at now having some folks who deals in these sort of the markets, if you will, so the retails space and some of these other adjacencies that we can go after there, they have different points you may than we do or they have more refined points of view and that’s where a lot of the learning come from.

But in terms of what the outcomes are going to be, I’m not going to have any conjecture on that and try to -- because it’s just, it's not appropriate time, nor is it the scope is not necessarily going to dictate one outcome or another.

Josh Chan

Okay. That’s fair. And then maybe on free cash flow, Mark. I know you said modestly positive in fiscal 20. Is there a sort of a road map that you can provide in terms of getting back to a more normalized level of free cash flow? And how should we think about that more normalized level?

Mark Schwertfeger

Yes, I think the biggest thing is the earnings and that's what Todd commented on the call, which is that. Clearly, the outlook for 2020 below the historical levels of profitability that we delivered and as we look forward to taking out some of the efficiencies that will remain in 2020, as we look at some more normalized production when we don't have to remove as much inventory in one given year.

And then as we look into some of the continued potential for growth related to the both the commercial area as well from rebounding of some of the international situation because remember we didn’t add much back for Australia, which went to a historic growth this last year. Last three years and our add back for Europe is really quite modest relative to how far down on bad weather this last year.

So as a result, those are things that ultimately can bridge the profitability in addition to our new engine manufacturing consolidation savings that can resume profitability back to the levels where we were. And then we manage working capital closely, even if we left it consistent, yes we will continue to work on it.

That generates the potential for more cash flow from operations, and our capital spending, we brought down quite a bit then in both 2019 and our projections for '20. And we think we can continue to maintain at lower levels than where we certainly been during the elevated years of '17 and '18 and '19 and having a smaller manufacturing footprint better enables that as well. So, that's essentially the roadmap forward, Josh.

Todd Teske

Well, thank you all for joining us today. I am sorry that we ran a little bit longer than normal, but certainly lot to cover. And we look forward to speaking with you again in October. Thanks and have a great day.

