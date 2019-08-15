Natura Cosmeticos SA (NUACF) CEO João Paulo Ferreira on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Natura Cosmeticos SA (OTC:NUACF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Roberto Marques - Executive Chairman

José Filippo - Chief Financial Officer

João Paulo Ferreira - Chief Executive Officer

Viviane Behar - Investor Relations Director

Conference Call Participants

Marco Calvi - Itau BBA

Richard Cathcart - Bradesco

Bob Ford - Bank of America/Merrill Lynch

Gustavo Oliveira - UBS

Joseph Giordano - JPMorgan

Ruben Couto - Santander

John Ferreira - NAU Securities

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for waiting. At this time, we would like to welcome everyone to the Natura &Co Conference Call on Second Quarter Results. Today, with us we have Mr. Roberto Marques, Executive Chairman of the Board of Natura & Co; Mr. José Filippo, CFO of Natura & Co; Mr. João Paulo Ferreira, CEO of Natura; and Mrs. Viviane Behar, Investor Relations Director of Natura &Co.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect the beliefs and expectations of Natura &Co's management. This presentation also includes adjusted information prepared by the Company for information of reference purposes only, which have not been audited. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments.

Roberto Marques

Thank you and good morning, good afternoon to all of you and depending on where you are dialing from. Thank you for joining us for this call to present our second quarter and first half 2019 earnings. As was said, I am joining here with José Filippo, CFO of Natura &Co and João Paulo our CEO of Natura; also our Investor Relations teams of Natura &Co headed by Viviane Behar is also on this call.

We are actually holding this call from Mexico City, where we are actually hosting a Board Meeting and where we just inaugurated Natura’s first distribution center in the country underscoring our confidence in the growth potential of Mexico which is our second biggest business in Latin America.

I will start with few introduction remarks on our performance, then Filippo will detail our financials on a consolidated basis and by business, and after my concluding remarks, we will open the floor to your questions.

So let me begin on Slide 3, which is an overview of our performance. With the doubling of net income and sales growth in all three of our businesses, Q2 was another quarter of very solid performance for Natura & Co and we are very happy with that confirming the continuing momentum of the multi-brand, multi-channel purpose-driven beauty group that we been building.

As you know, during this quarter, we also took a decisive step in the construction of our group with a transformation acquisition of Avon Products which will create the world’s fourth largest pure play beauty company.

As we previously announced, we aim to close the transaction in the first quarter of 2020 and we are on track for that and we are energized and excited at the prospects of working with Avon and its team to continue building a fantastic growth platform.

Let me now go back to the results. Our consolidated net revenue was up by a robust 9.8% in the quarter and our adjusted net revenue grew 7.7% both in reais and in constant currency.

All three of our brands and businesses posted solid sales growth in the quarter in spite of some challenging market conditions in some key markets, especially Brazil, Argentina and Hong Kong demonstrating again the Group’s resilience and the benefit of its broad geographic footprint.

Natura grew both in Brazil and in LATAM, which improved productivity by consultants which will continue to build our digital platform. The Body Shop continued to show progress in its transformational plan and a strong like-for-like own store sales in the UK, the Body Shop’s largest single market, which confirms the brand’s growing attractiveness and Aesop delivered another quarter of growth and opened six more signature stores in the quarter.

Reported EBITDA was up by 27% versus Q2 2018 and on an adjusted basis, up 10.6% driven by a very strong 87% growth by the Body Shop reflecting again significant efficiency gains. And net income more than doubled to 66.6 million reais, driven by higher sales and EBITDA across all businesses.

From a financial standpoint, we improve our leverage ratio to 2.83 times at the end of the quarter. That compares to 3.3 times in the year ago quarter. Again this put us on track to achieve our guidance of returning to 2021 to a leverage ratio of 1.4 times which is equivalent to the level prior to the acquisition of the Body Shop.

Also very important was some of the advances in sustainability made in this quarter. We joined 27 other companies in a pledge to hold increase in the global average temperature to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial level and reach net zero emissions by 2050. This is the first commitment that we make at Natura & Co level rather individual businesses and it comes ahead of the next month UN Climate Action Summit.

This again is a tangible evidence of Natura & Co’s commitment toward better way of doing business combining positive economic, social, environmental impact.

With this, let me hand over to Filippo now to go into our financials in greater details. Filippo, turn to you.

José Filippo

Thank you, Roberto and hello to everyone. Before going into our financials, I thought it would be helpful to step back for a second and remind you of the various adjustments that impact our numbers. Throughout this presentation, we will refer to adjusted revenue and EBITDA and on Slide 5, we described the principal adjustments that we implied to our reported figures to allow better understanding in our underlying performance.

Indeed in the past quarters, Q2 was marked by several non-operational adjustments. IFRS-15 and 16, hyperinflation in Argentina, non-recurring tax effects in Brazil, continued transformation costs related to the Body Shop, and acquisition cost related to Avon.

Beginning in Q1, we decided to present our results excluding the effects of IFRS 16 and we are doing this again this quarter as we would do until year-end.

Let’s now look at our Q2 performance. I will start this overview with our P&L with our consolidated adjusted net revenue on Slide 6. As shown in the graph, the Group’s adjusted net revenue rose 7.7% in the quarter, both in Brazilian reais and in constant currency, with 3.3 billion reais. A solid increase in sales results from growth in all three - our businesses as we will see shortly.

In the first half, adjusted net revenue grew by 7.4% and 6% at constant currency to reach 6.2 billion reais. On Slide 7, we turn to consolidated adjusted EBITDA which as you see on the graph grew by a solid 10.6% in Q2 to 411 million reais. Notably driven by a very strong growth at the Body Shop and Natura in Brazil and a solid contribution from Aesop.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.3%, increasing by 30 basis points. On a reported basis, Q2 EBITDA was up 27% to 425 million reais boosted by a favorable impact of 96 million reais from tax recovery credits in Brazil. This more than offset the Body Shop’s transformation cost of 19.5 million reais and cost of 55.6 million reais related to the Avon acquisition, mostly professional fees, as well as hyperinflation effects in Argentina.

In the first half, adjusted EBITDA was 758.5 million reais, up 9.7% with margin up 30 basis points to 12.2% while reported EBITDA was up 16.6% to 762 million reais.

Turning to Slide 8, we look at Natura & Co’s net income and underlying operating income. Net income was up by nearly 110% to 66.6 million reais, supported by the increase in consolidated EBITDA, strong cost discipline and favorable tax effects in Brazil.

In the first half, net income grew by more than 92%. Underlying operating income, which excludes acquisition-related expenses, transformation costs, financial expenses and income tax grew by a solid 18.4% in Q2. This reflects improved gross margin, gross profit and better cost control. In the first half, underlying operating income was up 4.5%.

Let me conclude this quick summary of our key financial highlights with a look at the main aggregates of our balance sheet on Slide 9. Cash flow in the quarter was an inflow of 8.5 million reais.

This drop versus Q2 of last year reflects higher capital expenditures, linked to digital investments at Natura and the Body Shop and phasing of projects at Natura, such as a new distribution center in Mexico. It also reflects expenses related to the Avon acquisition.

Finally, we continue to delivering the company’s in line with expectations. Our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio stood at 2.83 times at the end of Q2, down from 3.3 times at year end ago period. This puts us well on track to achieve our target by returning by 2021 to our leverage ratio prior to the acquisition of the Body Shop of 1.4 times.

After looking at the consolidated numbers, let me now comment on the individual performance of our three businesses, starting on Slide 11 with the key highlights of Natura. Total net sales were up 6.3% to 2.2 billion reais in Q2 with growth both in Brazil and Latin America despite challenging market conditions. In the first half, sales were up 5.4%.

In Brazil, sales rose 6.7% in Q2, despite a softer CFT market and a thus comparable basis. Growth was driven by strong Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day campaign and in the first half, sales in Brazil were up 3.2%. Natura’s solid performance reflects the success of our relationship selling model which is leading to high approaches in Brazil on certain productivity increase for the eleventh consecutive quarter up by 7.9%.

The average number of consultants was down by less than one percentage in Q2 versus the same period quarter of last year and increased by 2.1% versus the previous quarter. Within the consultant base, we continued to see movement towards our top silver, gold and diamond categories attesting to the good momentum of our model.

Adoption of our digital platform by our consultants continued to increase as did the range of available digital solutions and services. We started the rollout of Natura Digital Account. This is an additional exclusive feature embedded in the consultants’ mobile platform which promotes banking and financial inclusion of our network of consultants.

Digi Natura, our online platform which is operating under a new pricing alignment policy started to show signs of recovery and posted the strongest June in its history. We ended Q2 with approximately 570,000 featured stores in Brazil and the quarter saw an increase in the number of visits in the average tickets.

We also continue our multi-channel expansion with seven new stores opened in the quarter, while the total number of our consultant franchise stores exceeded 250. Latin America is also performing strongly. Q2 sales grew 5.3% and an even stronger 17.3% at constant currency. Sales in the first half were up 7.4% in the region.

The number of consultants grew 4.9% versus Q2 2018 to more than 659,000 and volumes were up in the region by 8%. Highlights include Colombia, Mexico and especially Argentina where despite the challenging economic environment, we are posting strong growth.

We will conclude on Natura with its adjusted EBITDA on Slide 12. Overall, adjusted EBITDA was up 6.5% to 366 million reais in Q2 and up 3.1% in the first half. In Brazil, adjusted EBITDA was up 10.9% in Q2 with EBITDA margin of 18.5%, up 70 basis points. This reflects higher gross margin from favorable category mix and the negative effects from foreign exchange.

G&A improved by 90 basis points to 13.9% of adjusted net revenue as a result of continued operational efficiencies. In the first half, adjusted EBITDA in Brazil rose 4.1% with margin up 17.1%, up 10 basis points.

In Latin America, adjusted EBITDA was down 5.1% in Q2 due to foreign exchange effects and phasing of market expenses in Argentina, partially offset by lower G&A expenses. EBITDA margin was 14%, down 150 basis points.

In the first half, adjusted EBITDA was up 13% and margins dropped 80 basis points to 13.8%. Let’s now move to the Body Shop on Slide 14. Net revenue in reais increased on a reported basis by 7.5% in Q2. At constant currency, foreign exchange sales were up 2.6%.

This growth was driven by solid sales in the UK, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, as well as higher sales in the At Home direct selling and the franchise channels.

This more than offset the unfavorable effect of 37 net store closures over the last 12 months as the Body Shop continued to optimize its network as well as lower sales in Hong Kong. In the UK, the Body Shop’s home market and its biggest one own store like-for-like sales were up by a strong 6.7% in the quarter helped by an Easter facing effect and 4.6% in the first half.

This is a very encouraging performance that demonstrates the successful first effect of the brand’s rejuvenation. At the end of the quarter, the Body Shop has 2868 stores bringing 1013 owned stores and 1855 franchises owned. In the first half, the Body Shop’s net revenue was up 8.8% in reais.

On Slide 15, you will see that the Body Shop’s adjusted EBITDA in the quarter, which includes transformation cost grew by 87.1% in reais to 46.2 million reais. This results in an adjusted margin of 5.3%, up by 230 basis points. The key drivers of EBITDA growth includes reduced discount, closing of underperforming stores, and organizational redesign.

In the first half, adjusted EBITDA rose 63.5% with margin by 7.6%, up 250 basis points. The Body Shop’s transformation program is advancing well with cost and benefits in line with the plan. Transformation cost of 19.5 million reais or 4.2 million pounds incurred in the quarter are related to initiatives such as organization redesign, store footprint optimization and reduction of discount among others.

As a reminder, we expect to incur circa 10 million pounds in transformation cost in 2019, of which, 5.7 million have already been incurred in the first half.

On Slide 17, we round off this look at the performance of the business with Aesop, which posted solid growth in Q2. Net revenue grew by – in reais by 20.7%. At constant currency, growth was 9.2%. Like-for-like growth in signature stores increased 5% in Q2 and with 23 net openings in the last 12 months, of which six in the past quarter.

Aesop now has 236 signature stores. Profitability also grew in double-digits in reais with EBITDA up 27.4% in Q2 resulting in an EBITDA margin of 11.3%, up 60 basis points. In the first half, Aesop’s revenue increased 26.9% in reais and EBITDA was up 28.5% also in reais. Margin rose 20 basis points to 12.1%.

Let me now hand over to Roberto for his concluding remarks.

Roberto Marques

Thank you very much, Filippo. So in conclusion, let me highlight three key takeaways. First of all, again, Natura & Co posted a very solid performance in Q2, a doubling of net income, and a revenue growth across the three business and the three companies reached again underscore very healthy performance across each individual business.

This good momentum of Natura & Co in each of its constituent’s business show the strength of the global multi-brand, multi-channel group that we’ve been building.

Second, the Group demonstrated its commitment to making a positive social and environmental impact by making a strong pledge to act to fight climate change. And third, we are working diligently on all fronts to grow the acquisition of Avon in the first quarter of 2020, a transaction again driven by a powerful industrial logic that will help accelerate growth for the Group.

Thank you very much for your attention and now, Filippo, JP and I are happy to take your questions. And before opening the floor, I would just like to tell you that we know how curious you are about Avon transaction. But as you can appreciate, we cannot comment much further at this stage that we are in the closing process. So, please hold your fire on that. We will of course update you in due course.

The floor is now yours. Thank you.

Marco Calvi

Hi guys. Good morning. It’s actually Marco. My question is on the performance of the gross margin in Brazil. We saw an increase of 90 BPS year-over-year this quarter, that said, that came in from a weaker basis.

Last year we had second quarter, that’s first on the combination of sales tax devaluation, truckers striking went and also more promotional environment. Given this scenario and assuming a neutral effect on the FX variable, what we can expect in terms of gross margin evolution going forward? Is it fair to assume an increase sequentially in this line – in the following quarters? Thank you.

João Paulo Ferreira

Hi, Marco. JP speaking. Your analysis is correct as we guys did the comparison between one quarter and the other. Q2 last year was negatively affected by the truck drivers’ strike and the spike in exchange rates we faced that time, which has been more stable since that moment. So, going forward, what you should expect is a gross margin relatively stable in comparison to Q2.

Marco Calvi

Okay. Thank you.

Richard Cathcart

Hi guys. Good morning and thanks for taking my question. I just wanted to talk about the Body Shop, strong same-store sales growth numbers there from the UK stores. So I was just interested to hear kind of what are the main drivers of that traffic? If it is conversion, lower discounts, new products, et cetera? And then, secondly, on Natura Brazil, you mentioned strong sales growth on – for the Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day campaigns. And you got any reading of how sell out was during those events? Thanks very much.

Roberto Marques

Hey, Richard, Roberto here. I’ll start with Body Shop and then I’ll turn to JP on Brazil. So, I think you are right. It’s not traffic, what’s driving the performance, it’s more conversion, higher tickets, which is associated with some of the campaigns that are being successful in lower discounts.

As you know, we are using UK as a pilot for us to test some of the new brand positioning, some of the new message in terms of activism with the Body Shop and we are very pleased to see it kind of resonating and it’s becoming potentially a platform to expand to some other markets. So, primarily again, conversion and ticket price driven by products, campaigns and lower discounts.

João Paulo Ferreira

Hi, Richard. JP speaking. Our readings indicate sell-out in line with sell-in for this period. So, we don’t expect any inventories to be building at this moment.

Richard Cathcart

Okay. Thanks very much.

Bob Ford

Thanks for taking my question and congratulations as it’s a very impressive quarter. In the press release, promotion and innovation was cited as a source of growth in Brazil. But there also seems to be some strong evidence that the social selling tools are beginning to have some traction, JP. And I was wondering, if you could comment on that?

And of the 680,000 consultants that are now digital, how many are taking you up on the working capital loans? And how is that impacting your sales performance? And I just had a couple other questions if I could after that please.

João Paulo Ferreira

Hi, Bob. So, indeed, we continue to see productivity gains throughout our consultant base and that is coming from the adoption of the digital platform and the new services. So, that is the primary drives, no doubt. So, we also have other indicators showing how that network is being used to generate and distribute content very effectively.

All the adoption of the E-Wallet just launched is penetrating very quickly throughout that network. So, all in all, that increases the rate of contact amongst our consultants and their customers and that is no doubt helping the productivity that once again for the eleventh quarter in a row showed positive results.

Bob Ford

I could feel. And then, Hong Kong is a fairly important market for Natura & Co. And Roberto, can you comment a little bit in terms of what it represents for the company as a whole? And how it’s trending so far in the third quarter?

Roberto Marques

Hey, Bob. We do not disclose the representation or the participation by individual country. But I think it’s fair to say, Hong Kong, it is an important market for both Body Shop and Aesop. And as you’ve been tracking, it’s been actually impacted. The way we are thinking and the way we are acting to mitigate that actually two-fold.

On Aesop, we are doubling down our presence in markets like Korea and Japan where we saw in the quarter growth over 20% in those markets and those are important markets. And as you know, we also now have a presence to Timol Global to actually achieve Mainland China and we believe that there might be opportunity for us to expand to other platforms.

So that’s how we are thinking from Aesop. On the Body Shop, we are also seeing very strong performance in Southeast Asia in some of our head franchisees markets and we are also committed to continue to support Hong Kong, it is an important market where, at the same time try to mitigate in some other markets where we see opportunities to continue to grow.

Bob Ford

Got it. That’s very helpful;. Thank you. And then, I know, you said you don’t want to take any questions on Avon. But on the Avon conference call, they made a reference to unsustainable business practices. And my only question is, if those were known to you prior to coming to agreement on the price of the transaction. If you can’t answer I understand it.

Roberto Marques

Yes, I prefer not to comment on that at this point, Bob.

Bob Ford

Okay. And then, can you comment a little bit about, where you are in terms of the Body Shop? And maybe renegotiating occupancy cost, relocating stores and when do you anticipate remodeling the store network, because these gains are – you are achieving these without any meaningful change in – look and feel of the environment is my understanding, correct?

Roberto Marques

Correct. So, as I think Filippo mentioned, the very important part of the transformation cost is going to accelerate closer of non-profitable, non-sustainable stores and at the same time, David Boynton and the team is working on the new look and feel new design of the stores based on all the new positioning, the new brand purpose and we are expecting actually to try a new design by Q4 of this year in a location in the UK market.

Bob Ford

That is great. Thank you very much and again, congratulations.

Roberto Marques

Thanks, Bob.

Gustavo Oliveira

Hi, good morning. Thank you for taking my question. I just would like to understand a little bit the trend in average ticket growing this year which was surprisingly very, very strong. And obviously, it came with some declining volumes in the quarter.

It seems that this was specifically driven by the very successful campaigns you guys are running in the Mother’s Day and the Valentine’s Day. But looking forward, how should think about these two drivers and volumes and average ticket growth in Brazil in the context, perhaps the digital strategy, but also in the context of the product portfolio?

João Paulo Ferreira

Hi, Gustavo. JP speaking. So, the average ticket is a side-effect of the increase in productivity, right, which is driven by not only the digital solutions, but also more relevant and better innovation and I do highlight that we have a strong innovation pipeline going forward in the second half of this year. Now, the effect that you saw in volume has to do with two things.

One is a category mix in this quarter against last year’s quarter, which is more skewed towards spring. The second one is the successful impact of the company, because sometimes, we comp a gift which has three items as one single item and that creates a little bit of a distortion in the reported numbers.

Gustavo Oliveira

Thank you. And how you think this would evolve, JP, looking forward? Do you think we should still work with slightly higher average ticket grow as the innovation pipeline is implemented? Just to understand that a little bit.

And I know in the previous question, you also answered that, your gross margin should be more stable, but I would imagine that perhaps with a higher average ticket growth, you could actually see some expansion in your gross margins.

João Paulo Ferreira

So, on gross margin, I will reinforce what I previously said. We expect it to be relatively stable.

Gustavo Oliveira

Okay.

João Paulo Ferreira

And look at consultants productivity and we are driving it to continue to increase going forward.

Gustavo Oliveira

Okay. Thank you. Thank you.

Joseph Giordano

Hello. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. So, a couple ones here. So the first one like, we see a continued evolution in the number of our stores either franchised and own stores. So I’d like to tell here, if you have like any mid-term goals here that you can share with us?

The second question goes into like this channel diversification strategy and also the recent change and digitalization of pretty much 100% of the sales reps. So, like – if there is anything you can share as well, the contribution of sales of those new channels to the performance particularly in Brazil.

And lastly, like, you have been mentioning a lot on innovation, I understand at the bulk of it should come now in the second half of the year, but if you can share like, how the innovation index evolve over the further quarter would be great? Thank you.

João Paulo Ferreira

Hi, Joe. This is JP speaking. Starting with your last question, the innovation index, we decided not reporting it every quarter, but we are reporting it on an annual basis. And so, we do expect a significant impact in the second half of the year.

Actually, if you look at our recent launch of the Lumina Hair Treatment line, that is already one of the key drivers for us to see that index improving going forward. But there is a strong pipeline in the second half of the year. Then, on multiple channels, well, a couple of things, we are not disclosing revenues by channels in Brazil.

And actually it’s not the new channel. We merged on and offline activities into one single integrated model. But it is helping productivity. Then, finally, you referred to the number of stores both consultants franchise stores and our own stores. As you probably know this, they grew a lot from the beginning of the year.

The franchise stores grew only this year so far more than 25% in comparison to December last year and our own stores, again, almost 30% just in half year. So, we want to keep that pace going forward.

Joseph Giordano

Okay. Thank you.

Ruben Couto

Good morning, everyone. Actually, I have two follow-ups. First on the Body Shop, the performance in enquiry was quite good as you guys already planned out. Can you give us an update on the order performance throughout the globe. Which ones are dragging the consolidated numbers?

And also an update on the U.S. operation would also be helpful. And second, one on Natura Brazil, you guys, I know it’s too early to talk a little bit about the new concept stores that you are opening here in Brazil. But can you share us the key changes, key differences that you guys already seen comparing these new concepts to the older store formats, please. Thank you.

Roberto Marques

Okay, Ruben. Roberto here. Can you repeat the first part of your question related to Body Shop? I apologize. We couldn’t completely understand. Do you mind?

Ruben Couto

Certainly.

Roberto Marques

Thank you.

Ruben Couto

The performance in the UK in terms of like-for-like was quite good as you guys already explained in a question prior to this one. Can you just give us an update in the other regions’ performance besides Hong Kong, for instance, which regions or countries that are like dragging results? And also an update on the turnaround in the United States operation would also be helpful.

Roberto Marques

Okay. So, in terms of the Body Shop, Asia, excluding Hong Kong, had a very strong performance, as well. UK and Europe also pretty much according to expectations and UK outperforming the market as we already highlighted.

North America, we saw slightly decrease in the quarter. It’s part of the transformation we are redoing a lot of the online business and offering also reducing levels of discounts in the North America. So, this is part of the transformational plan and it’s ongoing. So, but, North America saw a slightly decrease as a region.

As regards to your question on the new store concept, it’s too early days. And by the way, we are opening two today, right. But I can already tell you that they are more productive and they reinforce the attributes of our brand in a much clear way in the hearts and minds of our consumers.

Ruben Couto

Okay guys. Thank you.

John Ferreira

Hello. Hi. Just a couple of questions. Firstly, with regards to Natura Latin America, you’ve had quite a significant entering in EBITDA margin, about 300 BPS, which is largely being driven by selling, marketing and logistic expenses and you’ve mentioned Argentina.

So, wondering if you could shed a little bit more light on the driver behind that? And on the subject of Argentina, would we have any – had any contingency plans in place regard to the current dislocation in the currency?

João Paulo Ferreira

Hi, John. JP here. Before I get to the specifics of your question, I’d like to once again say that we are extremely, extremely happy with our business in Argentina. Over the years, the preference from our consumers, the loyalty from our consultants and the talent from our local teams has built a successful and very resilient business.

So, backing with the potential contingencies, so we had in mind that this period of the year would probably be very volatile. So we took measures to try and protect the business at least for the short-term, both in terms of costs, with inventories, as well as with anticipating marketing expenses.

By the way, this anticipation of marketing expenses is one of the causes of the lower margin in Q2. The second cause for lower margins in Q2, they all came from Argentina, by the way from the Argentinean business. The second cost has to do with exchange rate and the way – and it’s translated into the balance sheet.

José Filippo

Just adding to that John, as you know, and we’ve been saying that in our report that Argentina is already under the hyperinflationary mode. So we’ve been recording all those impacts. So, this is something that’s already being recorded. And as we report, we separate that for better understanding, it’s also something that we will be following.

Roberto Marques

Now, to complete, right, so we are seeing volume growth in Argentina. Market share growth and for the medium-term all the resilience that has been built, I mean, it gives us confidence that we will get through that period successfully and as we did four years ago in the last crisis where even the borders were shut for a period.

So, we are well prepared for whatever the outcome of this period is going to be. What the element we cannot foresee at this moment are the impact on consumption. But we are confident, we continue to gain share under whatever market conditions we face in the near future.

John Ferreira

Thank you. That’s very clear. Appreciated.

Roberto Marques

Thank you everybody for joining the call. I would just finishing highlighting again the strong momentum that we are seeing for Natura & Co in its individual business and brands that we have making progress toward delivering our targets and again, the progress that we are making towards the acquisition of Avon which we are also very excited about the prospects.

Again, thank you. We look forward to talking to you again, soon. If there is any follow-up, please reach out to Viviane and her team. Thank you very much for your attention and have a good day. Thank you.

