Former Galaxy Gaming Majority Shareholder Is Not Going Quietly

Late on the first Friday in August, a proxy battle started at Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB:GLXZ). Robert Pietrosanto teamed up with the company’s founder and former majority shareholder Robert Saucier to nominate a slate of three alternate board members. If elected, they would constitute a majority of the board of directors – effectively wrestling control away from the current board and management.

By definition, a proxy battle is a mudslinging contest. It is always interesting to see the dissenting shareholder arguments for change. This proxy points to a pattern of “irresponsible and questionable decision making” by management and the board. The first being alleged self-dealing by the company’s CFO, Harry Hagerty. The proxy notes that, in March 2018, Galaxy authorized a $1M share buyback program, yet it has yet to repurchase any shares. It also alleges that, while the CFO was negotiating with shareholders on the company’s behalf, he was also negotiating on his own behalf and purchased shares from other shareholders for his benefit, at the expense of the company and all its shareholders. The proxy goes on to accuse Mr. Hagerty of possibly not reporting these transactions to the SEC.

Secondly, the proxy points to the Board’s alleged failure to act in the best interest of shareholders by refusing to conduct a transparent and open process of evaluating strategic alternatives. Despite apparent requests by “large shareholders” to be notified of any bids received, the company only communicated once the process had concluded in March 2019, terminating it and “continuing on its existing plan.” Further, Mr. Pietrosanto and Mr. Saucier allege that third parties notified them the Board may have received one or more bids at a price significantly higher than the then current share price.

Finally, the dissenting shareholders (not surprisingly) take issue with the Board’s decision to “forcibly” redeem the majority equity stake of Triangulum Partners, which is controlled by Mr. Saucier. This “extraordinary” act was unwarranted in their view and did significant harm to the balance sheet – converting $7M in positive equity to a $32M deficit. The proxy filers also note that the additional leverage on the balance sheet necessitated a temporary waiver from Galaxy’s bank on the loan covenants. Gross debt went from $8M to $47M.

Will Mr. Saucier receive much empathy from other shareholders for his plight? Enough to flip control of the board back in his favor? We will not find out in 2019. Galaxy Gaming’s bylaws require any notice of nomination for the annual meeting of at least 60 days. The dissenting shareholders did not provide notice until August 2. Therefore, the company (rightly so) will not accept the nominations for consideration. The company redeemed Mr. Saucier’s shares on May 6. He had plenty of time to file the proxy before the deadline. Filing it with the knowledge that it would not be accepted only serves to further the company’s argument that Mr. Saucier’s actions have been and continue to be to the detriment to current shareholders. I am more confident than ever that Galaxy Gaming ultimately prevailing in this case. The company calls Mr. Saucier and Mr. Pietrosanto’s strategy “expensive, short-sighted, and irresponsible” aimed at attempting to unwind the redemption and enable Mr. Saucier to exert improper control over Galaxy for “his own benefit to the detriment of other stockholders.”

Thankfully, Galaxy has delivered a cease-and-desist letter to Mr. Saucier, noting that the proxy contains false and misleading statements. It also points out that his improper solicitation could prompt a response from gaming regulators in multiple states in which Galaxy’s gaming license are conditioned on restricting Mr. Saucier’s involvement with the company. Enough of the games (no pun intended)! There should be no further public statements by Mr. Saucier outside of the court room. The case to determine the lawfulness of the share redemption is ongoing, hopefully moving to trial in the coming months. In my view, Galaxy will hands down win this case, particularly after Mr. Saucier’s latest stunt. Of course, he will likely appeal the decision if he loses. But what leg does he have to stand on? To ultimately conclude this case, Galaxy will likely have to offer Mr. Saucier better terms on his note. Right now, it is a $39M unsecured, subordinated promissory note payable in 2029 with no mandatory principal payments and a 2% interest rate, payable annually in arrears. Clearly, the 64-year-old founder of Galaxy Gaming does not want to wait ten years to get paid. He is also not happy with the redemption price of $1.68/share. I would imagine that all shareholders believe the company will be worth much more than that in the long-run or even in a near-term sale of the company. Mr. Saucier has no equity upside under the current redemption arrangement. Honestly, I am not sure Galaxy will ever rid themselves of Mr. Saucier. But I believe the company needs to sweeten the terms of repayment to have the best chance of putting this lawsuit to bed and lifting a huge overhang on the stock.

Raising strategic equity is one option to help repay the promissory note. Operationally, the company is firing on all cylinders. Galaxy preannounced second quarter results last week. Despite the distractions of the share redemption and associated legal costs, Galaxy reported record Q2 revenue of $5.4M and $2.4M EBITDA. The EBITDA margin came in at a staggering 44%.

The company also updated investors on its balance sheet. Cash at June 30 stood at $8.2M while bank debt was at $9.5M.

Total debt (including the promissory note due to Mr. Saucier) was $48.6M. I expect the company to have a greater than 1x cash/bank debt within the next 2 quarters. We know that Nevada State Bank only gave Galaxy a six-month waiver on debt covenants. However, given this level of operating performance and the subordinated, unsecured nature of the promissory note, I do believe the company can raise sufficient equity to reduce total leverage 1-2 turns, thereby allowing it to renegotiate its bank covenants and give it a longer runway for continued deleveraging.

So, who would be interested in taking a strategic stake in the company or participating in a private placement of shares? Galaxy is the largest still independent table gaming company out there. Many casino operators have a vested interest in seeing continued competition in the market. Similarly, I have to believe there are institutional or ultra-high net worth investors willing to take down sizable parts of a private placement, perhaps even at a premium to today’s depressed prices (equity is currently valued at less than 3X EBITDA) in order to get a larger piece of this illiquid stock.

Conclusions

Breakups are never easy. Clearly, Mr. Saucier is not interested in going quietly, but the longer he remains associated with the company, the longer the share price will remain depressed. If possible, it is in all shareholder’s best interest to cut a deal with him and settle any outstanding litigation. The only way to do that is likely through accelerated repayment of the promissory note. Raising strategic equity on good terms should be the company’s top priority. I think Mr. Saucier’s only leg to stand on relates to the poor terms of the note. If Galaxy can accelerate it to full repayment in five years or less, I think any legal claims he submits will be dismissed. I do believe the company acted lawfully and in the best interest of shareholders by redeeming his stake. The announcements of new and renewed gaming licenses since then already proves Galaxy’s case. We know that the current waiver on the debt covenants with Nevada State Bank will expire in November. Unless the bank is willing to extend that, the company will need some sort of resolution in the coming months. The annual meeting at the end of the August should be quite interesting. I wish I was attending!

What can derail the long thesis? A long, protracted legal battle with Mr. Saucier will not be a positive for the stock. The company’s gaming license application in California is still pending. We likely won’t get a decision on that until this legal fight is over and Saucier is completely out of the picture. Any economic downturn will pressure operating results. I am prepared to hold this stock through an economic cycle, but the stock will certainly suffer during a recession. If the company needs high cost financing to accelerate repayment to Mr. Saucier, the stock will also suffer. I continue to think the company can raise equity at a premium if it settles any litigation. But if I am wrong and Galaxy is forced to issue high cost debt with equity kickers, many will jump off the bandwagon.

To sum up, Galaxy is a name with some hair on it. I think the story becomes much clearer in the next six months with an equity raise and a cleaner balance sheet. Hopefully there will also be a complete resolution of the share redemption battle and continued excellent operational performance. Galaxy’s takeout value to an acquirer already in the space remains high, as much of Galaxy’s variable costs can be eliminated by the acquirer. As I hypothesized in my last article, Galaxy could sell for 6X sales when you consider just how much of the cost structure could be eliminated by an acquirer. Therefore, I am still quite bullish on the stock and am optimistic investors will have further clarity on the company’s capital structure in the coming months. Good luck to all.

