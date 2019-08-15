JBS S.A. (JBSAF) CEO Gilberto Tomazoni on Q2 2019 - Earnings Call Transcript

JBS S.A. (OTC:JBSAF) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gilberto Tomazoni - Global CEO of JBS

Guilherme Cavalcanti - Global CFO of JBS

Andre Nogueira - CEO of JBS USA

Wesley Batista Filho - CEO of JBS South America

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Hunt - Wells Fargo Securities

Sarah Clark - JPMorgan

Marcel Moraes - Santander

Alan Alanis - UBS

During this call, we will present and analyze the results for the Second Quarter of 2019.

Taking part in this call, we have Mr. Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO of JBS; Guilherme Cavalcanti, Global CFO of JBS; Andre Nogueira, CEO of JBS USA; Wesley Batista Filho, CEO of JBS South America; and [indiscernible], Investor Relations Director.

Now, I'll turn the conference over to Mr. Gilberto Tomazoni. Please sir, go ahead.

Gilberto Tomazoni

Good morning, and welcome to our conference call to present the results for the second quarter 2019. Apologize for the delay. Our service provider had a technical problem.

We are very happy to announce another quarter of solid results. In the last 24 months we have delivered consistently quarter-after-quarter everything that we have set out to do. This quarter, we have completed two years since we have set five priorities for JBS which has been complement every quarter; continuous focus on operational excellence, organic growth of our business, continuous investment in quality and innovation, very robust global compliance program, mission accomplished. All of them exceeded our expectations. The record results of the second quarter show that we have made the right choice and reinforced the company operational excellence and the execution ability of our management team.

This quarter net revenue was over R$50 billion, an increase of 12.5% of the second quarter of 2018. Net income for the quarter was R$2.2 billion with an earnings per share of R$0.82. Year-to-date net income reached R$3.3 billion. Record EBITDA of R$5.1 billion, 20% higher than the second quarter of 2018 with a 10% margin, the third largest in the last 10 years.

Operating cash flow was R$5.2 billion, and free cash flow was R$3.7 billion. This strong cash generation and debt reduction resulted in a leverage of 2.78 times in reais and 2.81 times in dollars. And it wasn't just the leverage ratio that improved. Our debt profile improved significantly, increasing our average debt maturity for 4.3 years to 7 years.

In the last 24 months from the second quarter of 2017 until the second quarter for 2019, we have reduced our gross debt by $5.3 billion which reduced our interest expenses by $400 million per year. During the same period, we paid more than R$80 billion of debt with banks in Brazil.

The company is in excellent financial conditions and future prospects are even more encouraged. This fact has already been perceived by a larger portion of the market. [Indiscernible] the company's strong equity appreciation, as well as in the issuance of our less bond, went after 4 hours of launches, we have demand for $7 billion more than 4.5 times the initial offer.

As you have noted, I'm very optimistic about the company's future. I see very favorable market. The increase in population, urbanization and income amongst other factors, as a result, an increase on the global protein consumption, especially in Asia.

In addition, the industrial cycle is very positive. The events of African swine fever in many countries, in addition to increase in the export flows should create opportunity to accelerate the growth of our branded and value-added products. These favorable market conditions encountered JBS at its best moment in history.

Our financial situation is already - has already comment is fairly solid. Operationally, the company is very strong with an experienced and motivated management team. We have a diversified production platform by geography and by protein types which is already a great advantage that's become it's even more important consider that help in tariff discussion events.

In U.S. listing is - our direct leasing of our international assets in addition to unlock a tremendous value will be an important driver for accelerating the growth. Lastly, the evolution of our governance and the publication of our financial policy clearly demonstrate our commitments towards financial discipline.

All of this reason, JBS is very prepared to capture market opportunity. Organic growth alone is no longer a priority. In addition, I want to highlight the advancement in our ability to innovate, the effort in qualifying our market in R&D team, the creation of our global innovation team and the investment in research center made in recent years as already brought excellent results complement by awards at the national and international fares and by the larger numbers of new product launches in different geographies where we have presence.

Two of these releases, introduced the company into the vegetable protein segment. In Brazil, with the launch of the Incredible Burger by Seara, our vegetable Burger made by soy and other vegetables which has been sold in Brazil market for over 60 days.

In Australia, Primo has launched a line of flexitarian sausages, a mix of vegetables and animal protein. Most importantly, these products were created by our researchers within our product development labs and our proprietary technology.

Now, I will pass it on Guilherme which he will detail the financial and business results, Guilherme, please?

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Thank you. Tomazoni. Please let's go to Slide 4 of the presentation.

We see that our net revenue increased in 12.5%, higher than the FX evaluation that was 8.5%. Fixed cost dilution and product made our EBITDA increased in 20%, reaching a record of R$5.1 billion. Our net profit reached the R$2.2 billion and the net profit accumulated in the - during 2019 is already R$3.3 billion. It's worth mentioning that the Brazilian Corporate Law requires that we pay 25% minimal of the net profit.

Now, please move to Page 5. We can see that our operational cash flow increased to 46%, the double of the EBITDA given the improvement in the working capital. They are both on the accounts receivable, and on the days of payment.

Also, our net financial expenses decreased in $20 million quarter-over-quarter due to the - payment of that with free cash flow, we generated from the second quarter '18 to the second quarter '19, we generated $1.4 billion and all of these resources were used to pay down debt. We also use it - our cash - since we extended the maturities of our debt, we use as part of our cash position to pay down gross debt decreasing the carry of disposition. And we also issued new debt cheaper than that we paid, but most of these movement was done in the second quarter. So we will continue to see improvements going forward.

Then we reached to our free cash flow of R$3.7 billion, which means that 71% cash conversion related to the EBITDA. In dollars, we generated a free cash flow of $950 million this quarter and the accumulated free cash flow of the year is $750 million.

Now, please move to Slide 6, where we have our debt profile. So, on the left hand side we can see that we decreased our gross debt in $3 billion, a half of that with free cash flow generation and half of that as I mentioned, using cash position to pay gross debt.

Our net leverage decreased to 2.8 times net debt to EBITDA and moving to the part, the last part of the chart, we see that our average interest rates - for a six-year average period that was in June, 30. It was 6%, so it's comparing to our bonds that is maturing in 2025. So it's the same average period of our debt.

This bond is trading 1% lower than my average cost of debt. So we see that and the margin, we have the potential to continue decrease interest expense. And more than that even this bond 25 if you compare to the same rate of the average BB- industry, we are still 0.5% higher. So there is room also compared to our same - with the same companies with our same rate grading.

And if you consider our metrics, financial metrics - we could compare to our BB+ industry then we would have then around almost 1% difference. So this shows that we can have around 2% decrease in our average cost of debt. And - if you compare to food companies in U.S. with the same leverage, with the same debt that we have you see that we can guess this 2% difference in our average cost of debt, we leasing free cash flow to our shareholders.

Now please move to Page 7, where we will talk about liability management that was done after the close of the quarter. So we can see on the left hand side, it was the photography of our repayment schedule as June 30. And what we did after that first, we got $200 million from the U.S. free cash flow bought to paydown debt, bank debt. We are bringing today more $300 million from U.S. free cash flow using to paydown debt.

We issued a bond in Brazil of $750 million, which we are using to paydown debt. We issued $1.25 billion from the U.S., we issued to call our 24 bonds and half of our 23 bonds. So the result was the repayment schedule that we see on the right hand side, where our average term came from 5.8 years to 7 years.

And now our cash position plus our revolving lines, they are enough to pay the amortization of the debt in full up to 2025. So it's a very comfortable liquidity position that the company has today. And the market is recognizing that and you see that since the beginning of the year, we have around 2% decrease in the rates that our bonds trade.

Now let's talk about the business unit performance. Let's move to Page 9, as we start with Seara. So net revenue of R$5.1 billion, an increasing 24% year-over-year with an increase of 18.3 in average in prices and 5.6% in volumes. In the domestic market, net revenue was driven by a 25% growth in prices when compared to the second quarter, 2018.

In the export market, net revenue totaled R$2.5 billion, 29% higher than the second quarter, 2018 as a result of 11.6% increase in sales price and 15.6% higher volumes. EBITDA then totaled R$563 million with 11.1 margin, an increase of 150% when compared to the second quarter last year.

Now, please move to Page 10. We will talk about JBS Brazil. So net revenues of R$7.2 billion for the quarter, a growth of 15% in relation to the second quarter last year with processed volumes increased in 12.2%. In the domestic market, net revenue was R$4.2 billion, a 17% increase when compared to last year with an increase in 15% in volumes and 1.6% in price. In export market, which represents 41% of these unit sales, net revenue grew 12%, reaching R$2.9 billion due to an increase and 6.5% in volumes and a 5.3%in prices.

Despite the temporary suspension of Brazilian beef exports to China, sales to this region improved 32% when compared to the second quarter, 2018. EBITDA then for the quarter was R$336 million with a 4.7 margin, a recover of 72% when compared to the first quarter 2019.

Now please let's move to Page 11 where we will talk about the JBS USA Beef. EBITDA was $503 million, 11.8% lower than the same period impacted by lower U.S. exports and higher cattle prices. Nevertheless, EBITDA margin was a robust 8.9%.

In the domestic market, despite the delayed start of the grilling season due to a typical weather conditions for this period, demand for beef in the second quarter, 2019 remained strong boosting sales notably in the second half of the quarter.

In Australia, the main highlight was the increase in beef and lamb exports directly to China, which grew 68% in volumes and 85% in sales year-to-date when compared to the first half of 2018.

Now please let's move to Page 12 where we’ll talk about JBS USA Pork. Net revenues totaled R$1.6 billion with an increase of 9.21% in relation to the second quarter, 2018 mainly due to a 10.4% growth in average prices with stable volumes. A relevant EBITDA margin of 8.2% JBS USA pork has been able to differentiate itself from the competition, due to its outstanding operational performance and to its ability to first form primary products into higher value added products, earnings sales, premium and increasing margins.

In June exports grew 9.3% when compared to the same month last year which signaled a recovery considering an expected increase in imports by China and Mexico.

Now please let’s move to Page 13, where we’ll talk about highlights of Pilgrim's Pride, net revenue EBITDA of $350 million a 24% higher than the same period last year while EBITDA margin was 12.3%. Significant operation recovery in the U.S. reflect a higher market featuring and promotional activity of chicken in retail and food service, supporting better demand for the commodity segment, combined with its U.S. portfolio, which continues to deliver strong results in high value added segments.

In Mexico, the reduction of chicken supply alongside the growth of demand coupled with less competition of other proteins, contributed to better pricing of chicken cuts and consequently to a stronger operational performance of PPC.

Now on Page 14, we show our global footprint, that despite trade barriers tariffs we always have several angles to sell our products. With that - the second quarter, the exports revenue was $3.3 billion representing 25% of our sales and almost 50% of that was directed to Asia.

Now I will pass the word to Tomazoni for the final considerations.

Gilberto Tomazoni

Thank you, Guilherme.

Before I open to question, I would like to highlight our priorities. Organic and inorganic growth, financial discipline, and cost of capital reduction, operational excellence, innovation, quality and compliance JBS is ready to grow in a certain way and advanced with our strategy and brand and value-added products.

Now we can open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Bryan Hunt, Wells Fargo Securities.

Q – Bryan Hunt

My first question is, you all have mentioned that you would like to begin growing inorganically or through acquisition. What level of leverage are you willing to endure to execute that part of your growth strategy?

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Last quarter we just announced that in the long-term we pursue to be between 2x and 3x net debt-to-EBITDA, which we consider a comfort level, especially in an environment of decreasing interest rates and also considering that we extended significantly the maturities of our debt.

And again, we have a limit of 3.75 in order to pay extraordinary dividends, and a limit of 4.25for acquisitions. But it's worth mentioning that if we pass two quarters above 3.75, the Executive Board has to present to the Board of Directors, a contingent plan to bring down leverage ratios.

So we have these parameters, but our willingness is to pursue maybe 3x – 2x and 3x net debt-to-EBITDA.

Q – Bryan Hunt

Given your market cap now and your overall global scale, the level of EBITDA, your free cash flow metrics, is an investment grade rating in the cards for the Company, is that a financial objective?

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Yes, I think, for sure. Our free cash flow, the strong free cash flow generation will continue to make our deleveraging path. However, our commitment is to reduce the cost of capital. Investment grade should be a consequence of that. We want to maximize value to our shareholders, so we'll be considering that.

So, if we maximize value to our shareholders on a BB plus level, we'll be fine with that as long as we have a low cost of debt and a low cost of capital. So, we don't have an objective of investment grade. We have an objective of creating value to our shareholders and investment grade could be a consequence of that.

Q – Bryan Hunt

Looking in the U.S., one of your competitors lost one of their plants to a fire, takes about 5% out of the U.S. market. Can you talk about the flexibility you may have within your operations, maybe to operate on extra Saturdays or over time to absorb additional sales?

Gilberto Tomazoni

Andre, please, could you make a comment?

Andre Nogueira

I don't want to speculate around the issue that happens [indiscernible] very happy that the fire did not reach that [indiscernible]. For us, we are planning to run our business as the original plan. I think we always talk that the second part of the year to be very strong and we're going to have some facilities around it.

I don't think that it’s faster to run because of the labor situation all the [indiscernible] have to be a little bit different. So, we are not going to change our original plan. We are running to meet our customers' demand. [Indiscernible] and sell a little bit more, we can do that as long as[indiscernible] the faith and the help of our team members.

At this point, we have not changed our plan. We think that the second part of the year will be very strong. [indiscernible].

Q – Bryan Hunt

Then my last question is, could you tell us what hurdles that the Company has to overcome to complete their listing IPO on the U.S. market?

Gilberto Tomazoni

The listing in U.S. continues in our plans and we are continuing to study the models. It's worth mentioning that, as I mentioned before, the strong free cash flow generation, we don't need primary resources.

So we are talking about a listing in U.S. as well as - since we don't have the urgency to pay down debt anymore, we have time to think the best structure that is unlock the value to our shareholders.

But, Bryan, I want to emphasize, this is one of our main priorities because of the potential to unlock value to the Company and a driver for accelerated growth.

Q – Bryan Hunt

Are there any settlements that you have to make either with the Brazilian Government or the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to get that done, are those hurdles or not?

Gilberto Tomazoni

No, there is no - those are not hurdles for an SEC listing.

Our next question comes from Carla Casella, JPMorgan.

Sarah Clark

Hi, this is Sarah Clark on for Carla Casella. I was wondering if we could talk a little bit about Pork, how much of the worldwide pork supply has been wiped out from ASF?

Gilberto Tomazoni

Carla, could you repeat the question please?

Sarah Clark

Yes. How much of the worldwide pork supply has been wiped out from ASF?

Gilberto Tomazoni

It's really difficult question. We don't have - we have the information - marketing information, we don't have the details of that. I think the market is talking about, could be 30, could be more than 30, it could be 40. I don't know - we don't know exactly.

But I know that it's important – the situation, not just in China, because in other countries it's become worse, in Europe. But we don't have really numbers to say to you what is the size of this.

Andre Nogueira

[indiscernible] let me try to help a little bit here. The future numbers, the spread is [indiscernible] in Asia. The main one was the [indiscernible]. The official number for the Chinese government from the Minister of report in China is that we heard that China would be this year compared to last year, around 25% both in the [indiscernible] numbers.

That's the official number [indiscernible] number that we use to plan, the official number from China. Then we use around 25%. We have a lot of other speculation in the market. All numbers they're speculating is bigger than that. We will go lower from a [indiscernible] we plan based on the regional number that the Chinese government [indiscernible] around 25%.

The next question comes from Marcel Moraes, Santander.

Marcel Moraes

Just some detail about Seara and what has been going on with the ASF. We saw very strong margin gain in the quarter and we can also see volumes export, volume is going up a lot, 16%. So what do you think would be kind of the bottleneck for you to continue increasing the export volumes mainly into China, I guess? But what do you think is going to be the next bottleneck that you may face?

Wesley Filho

I think we have very good facilities approved to export to China. We have a good number of plants approved to go - to export to China. For us to increase our volume to China, I guess that the biggest barrier or the biggest bottleneck we would have would be having raw materials. So we would be having enough growers to increase the production. But today, our industrial capacity for that market is good, is well suited for increasing in demand.

Marcel Moraes

Thank you. And looking forward, when you evaluate what's going on and let's say July, August do you think the number that we saw in the second quarter in terms of performance is sustainable. Do you see those numbers trending even higher how do you compare what we're going to see in the second half with what we saw in the second quarter? Thank you.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

We don't give specific guidance, but we can expect that the main drivers that led to this improvement in results will continue. So exports still continue to be strong and you have domestic process, food process, prepared foods prices have continued to be high. We continue the same prices and probably we have a further increase. And you also have the green situation that we think would be stable to some small potential upside.

Marcel Moraes

Just a final question on the prepared foods - I saw in the domestic market the average price is up 25%, very strong number, but how much of the prepared foods are contributing to the 25. I guess it's less than that - but it is kind of double-digit strong double-digit price increase on prepared foods?

Guilherme Cavalcanti

The increase in prices for just further process is around 18% to 20%.

Marcel Moraes

All right, thank you very much.

The next question comes from Alan Alanis, UBS.

Alan Alanis

Hello there thank you so much for taking the question and congratulations on both the operating and the financial results. You are a very big company I mean you're selling easily north of $50 billion per year and you're making these big investments on the. My question has to do with the vegetable, meat with the - non-meat means when the vegetable mix that you mentioned. How much do you think you can sell of these new products next year and the years afterwards.

And what is the anticipated margin that you can, as you can sell, I know it small relative to the overall size of the company. But I am interested in terms of how much management - what's the size of the opportunity for you and do you think that in 2020 or 2021 you could be selling, how much of this product worldwide?

Gilberto Tomazoni

Thank you for the question. Look, we are following this market very closely. I think there is a trend, a lot of new companies entering this market announced they entered. We are already at 60 days in the market in Brazil, with the name of Incredible Burger is launched by Seara and we have in - Australia by premium and French Italian range of sauces. And see look we are developing this market.

We see in U.S. it grew a lot. We are entering this market for sure and we are just defining what is the best tailwind. To quantify, the size of the market now is difficult because there is a trend. It's clear, but it depends on the supply, if you see - the amount of companies entering the market and we don't know how really - the size of this market, there is many information you know information in the market.

We know - clear numbers about what is the size of the market, but I believe that we have a really good opportunity in our market, because we have already distribution capacity. We have sales capacity we have relation with the retails. Then we have now technology to produce the product, because we have already products in the market.

If you combine - our technology to produce the product, to develop the product with combination, with the ability to sell in the distribution in the relationship or the existing base of customers I strongly believe that we can play a big role in this market, but to advance you now - what will be decide it's too early.

Alan Alanis

Got it, no I understand that. When do you think you will have a product in the U.S.? I mean because you already have a product in Brazil correct?

Gilberto Tomazoni

We are not open this information, sorry for that, but we are working on that.

Alan Alanis

Got it understand now, I understand. A different question changing topics completely and I appreciate the answers. And how much I don't know what you can comment regarding, I mean BNDES and it's still a large shareholder of JBS. They've been selling shares of other companies in Brazil. How do you see I mean I know I am asking a question about one of your key shareholders, but what are the different scenarios that U.S. management see for that stake of BNDES?

Gilberto Tomazoni

Yeah, I think this question we should make to BNDES we can’t answer. I understand your question, but we don't have answer for that. I think you need to talk with its better to talk directly to BNDES.

Alan Alanis

Yeah, we will do that again, we will do that again. I mean, I guess that one of the possibilities I don't know how that will structure, but given the very strong financial position and the excellent work that you did in refinancing all of this. How much I guess if I can I ask a question that you can answer, how do you think about share buyback program. Let me, make more a direct question that would be more straightforward for you guys?

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Sorry no, I think the - okay. Returning capital to shareholders is also the agenda. So as I mentioned in the presentation, we are presenting a big profit which is Brazilian Corporate Law. It's required to distribute at least 35% of my net profit. So I have to take this in consideration, but of course, as long as they are generating a lot of free cash flow we will and again we will have the leverage and the free cash flow enough to grow.

And to pay dividends or share buybacks and those decisions will be done depending on the market situation, the company value in the stock market, the minimum dividends that I have to distribute. So this is the decision that will take ahead but when it's time to decide.

Gilberto Tomazoni

[indiscernible]

Alan Alanis

Got it, it's good that you have that flexibility. Thank you so much for taking my questions and again, congratulations on the results.

Gilberto Tomazoni

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Antonio [Indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning, first of all congratulations on your results and thanks for taking my question. Well, actually two questions the first one is on USA Pork, can you give more light on the outstanding results that you have there, especially on topline. And second, could you please give more light also on JBS Brazil on the impact on profitability and what should we expect for the second half? Thanks.

Gilberto Tomazoni

Andre, please answer the question about our pork business there and then Guilherme will be answering Brazil.

Andre Nogueira

[indiscernible] the question is about the result in the pork division?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, on the pork division, can you give more light on the solid top line results that you have there. I mean you were posting a very good price growth and very good volume growth. Can you please explain how sustainable is that and maybe a couple more light on that? Thanks.

Andre Nogueira

[indiscernible] about pork or chicken.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Andre, he asked for - I don't know if you are - the connection really - is really bad here. We have some difficulty to understand as well, but Andre if you are - you can hear me better. The question is about or the pork operation in Brazil.

Andre Nogueira

Okay. So about Pork.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

Is the strong, is the strong result FTTC sustainable. The result of this - the last quarter.

Andre Nogueira

That is what we export in pork is strong. The market is very challenging with a lot of volatility during the quarter. It's more related with attrition fortune with structure of the business, the plant and equipment and with converted [indiscernible] that we saw in Q2

The reserves we’re seeing is the strength of our business usually. So that's why we outperformed the market and has being outperformed the market for several years. Just expanding its outperformance, I don't see that change.

We added that back to that in the second part of this year and for next year with that condition pork will be better, that that's should increase the margins a lot of this. Again, the quarter as a strength for us is more related with the infusion of pork team and the strength of our business in a very challenging market condition [indiscernible] improved for the second part of this year and for next year. And I think that our team is doing extremely well.

Gilberto Tomazoni

So I thought it here in Brazil. When it comes a few - a few drivers, so to give some idea what we're expecting. So on the domestic side we still think that there is price to be increased. We still think that from previous cost increases that we weren't able to pass onto price.

In previous periods we still have some of that to catch up, domestic or exports we still think that there is potential to increase volume in exports due to better prices in the fresh and frozen side. So on the sales side, we expect that we can increase - we can increase exports.

When it comes to grain still, we think that through the end of the year will be a - we're comfortable. We're confident with the position we have and we think that will be, we have stable to better a better situation on rents. So overall, we expect, we are confident with our stat and expecting a good second half of the year.

When it comes to beef or actually to JBS Brazil more specifically, we're talking about beef. We have a second quarter that we think will be a good - our second half of the year that we think will be a good cattle supply. There'll be enough cattle supply. We still have a have a little bit of a question mark for the first half of next year.

Still have to wait and see a little bit how that will play out. Like I mentioned before in the previous call, we have capacity to where we’re increasing capacity to export to China, about 15% to 20% in the next second half of this year, which will make it - will allow us to export more to that country.

So overall, we are expecting to utilize our capacity better in the beef plant in Brazil and be able to export more. We have a steady cattle supply for this rest of the year-end and we're still leading to see what's going to happen for the first half of next year.

The next question comes from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

I have three questions. So just regarding CapEx, could you give us an idea if there was any change in terms of what you were expecting CapEx for the second half of the year. You mentioned that you are going to increase your capacity, your export to China and Brazil, and is there any CapEx involved as well and increasing the supply in the U.S. as we have short supply for the second half.

So this is first question. The second question is regarding dividends. Yes, you have this dividend policy, which is applies to most of Brazilian companies. I just wanted to know whether it is possible for you also to think of an exceptional dividend, if you have a record year in terms of profits?

And last question, you mentioned at the beginning of the call that, in terms of rating you define with the BB plus rating as long as you can unlock value for shareholders. You're right now at BB minus BB. So does it imply that you would like first to reach that level of BB plus or are you still find remaining at the rating that you have right now?

Gilberto Tomazoni

Okay. Beginning with the ratings, again as I mentioned, our target is to decrease our cost of capital. Our cost of debt in the ratings must come as a consequence. So the level there'll will be comfort is the level that I reach these objectives. It could be investment grade or not, but for sure, we want to continue to decrease our cost of debt and improve our metrics. And I think our metrics already deserve higher ratings.

In terms of dividends it’s too early to say. I think it's something that we should decide later on, because we don't even know what's going to be the profit of the whole year, and again, going to Brazilian is not our policy, the Brazilian Corporate Law that requires the 25% minimum. So we have to first to know what's going to be this number for then decide if you're going to pay more dividends or not.

Guilherme Cavalcanti

So, regarding CapEx, in Brazil to increase export to China. The lower CapEx in JBS, which is really focused in China. It's not relevant to the overall size of CapEx of JBS globally.

Unidentified Analyst

Andre, do you have - you can make some comments about the CapEx in the U.S.?

Andre Nogueira

There's no relevant change in the CapEx [indiscernible] because that’s where you start the year. We are part and this guidance about the CapEx for the year [indiscernible] with the growth and the organic growth that we are creating. So there no relevant change in the guidance that we gave in terms of CapEx for the operation and it is within $600 million and $650 million [indiscernible] the year.

This concludes today's question-and-answer session. I'd like to invite Mr. Gilberto Tomazoni to proceed with his closing statements. Please go ahead, sir.

Gilberto Tomazoni

Before I have to make the final remarks, I want to point that, when you talk on an organic growth, we are taught to grow in the market that when we have operating and we have a synergy with our existing business. For example, in Brazil we bought a small pork plant, it's a lot of synergy with CR operation in according to the trend in and is aligned with the trend of increased consumption of pork meat outdoor.

Besides of this is our focus is increasing the size of our value-added and branded business, in line with our long-term strategy, it is the focus of our inorganic growth. But for finalize, I want to thank you each one of you to participate in this conference call and a special thank you for our 230,000 team members who with their daily work and dedication has made this company better, each day. And thank you to all who stood by us and wished for our success. Thank you.

This concludes JBS audio conference for today. Thank you very much for your participation and have a good day.