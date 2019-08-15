Snap Inc.: Roll Your Eyes At 'Spectacles 3'

Much of that momentum in users may have been related to the launch of new "gender-swap" and "baby-face" camera filters that went viral in May.

SNAP is up an impressive 205% year to date in 2019 as its losses have narrowed and the company reported better than expected user numbers in Q2.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) has been one of the best-performing large-cap stocks in the market, up 205% year to date and even greater 250% since its December 2018 52-week low. There was a point last year when the situation looked dire as the stock traded under $5.00 per share falling as much as 82% from its all-time high. The recovery really picked up steam with its earnings release in January that beat expectations presenting a recovery in user numbers and a narrowing loss driven by higher revenues and cost control efforts. One big development was the introduction of the new "gender-swap" and "baby-face" filters in the Snapchat app that became a hit on social media and even crossed over into popular culture back in May. Separately, the company just announced the latest version of its augmented reality wearable camera, the Spectacles 3, set to launch in November. In our view, this is likely the last chance for Snap to prove the Spectacles segment is a viable business after two failed attempts. We're skeptical the product reaches the required critical mass to meaningfully drive growth and continue to be bearish on SNAP's long-term outlook. This article looks at where the stock is headed next.

SNAP stock price chart. Source: finviz.com

Spectacles 3

For a company that continues to use the brand slogan "Snap Inc. is a camera company", it's becoming increasingly crucial that its latest version of the wearable camera device gains traction to reach mainstream success. The Spectacles 3 was just announced with major changes compared to the previous models that suffered from low sales. The original version from 2017 resulted in a $40 million write-off of unsold inventory. User complaints at the time were related to the bulky design, generally, lower quality imaging compared to premium smartphones, poor functionality, and otherwise described as a niche product with limited uses.

SNAP 2019 Spectacles 3 marketing screenshot. Source: Snap.com

For the 2019 version, Snap is going towards the higher end with a combination of more premium materials (less plastic) and a fashion-oriented design. The main update is the inclusion of a second HD camera capable of capturing a wider field of view and depth to photos and videos required to integrate augmented reality "AR". The announced price tag of $380 is significantly higher than last year's version launch price of $170, with the company likely focusing more on margins this time around compared to a previous attempt at volume. According to comments from Snap Inc.'s Chief Tech Officer Bobby Murphy in a recent interview with the magazine Fast Company, Snap is betting that AR is the future of the company.

We have this long-term vision of computing overlays onto the world, and this idea that applications move from 2D screens out into the spatial and 3D space. We know that hardware is going to be a major component of realizing that future, and so Spectacles, and our Snap Labs team that builds Spectacles, is a big part of our goal. The different iterations of Spectacles are just kind of pushing us along this path, and allowing us to explore and work on a hardware device from the ground up in a way that will allow us to create some really interesting experiences and interfaces for users in the future. Spectacles is just part of a long journey for us, and we're continuing to learn as we go.

Snap sees a potential future where many people walk around everywhere with Spectacles interacting with these AR overlays. The reality is that it remains an open-ended question as to whether or not "wearable cameras" indeed represent a significant market opportunity. The core idea of recording Snapchat messages and "stories" with Spectacles and uploading them through a mobile device may or may not appeal to all users.

What could help the Spectacles 3 succeed is that management, hopefully, learned some lessons from the attempted and failed roll-out of the original Spectacles. Snapchat itself has also evolved in just the past year that could be more receptive to this product based on how users are utilizing the platform. The greater focus on AR lenses and stories compared to 2017 probably represents a better opportunity for a wearable camera. The original version of Spectacles was more centered around messaging.

Still, considering the data suggesting 90% of Snapchat user are between the age of 13 and 24 years old, it's also likely the price point keeps it out of reach of most. The November launch date in the holiday shopping season and potentially significant internal marketing within the Snapchat app will nevertheless generate a buzz. Snap reported 203 million daily active users in Q2, and we're sure most will be made aware of the product and features through the public content on the Snapchat app. We can imagine Snap handing out hundreds of test devices to key "influencers" this year that will be able to reach a global audience as a form of advertising directly to the targeted users.

With that said, we cynically "roll our eyes" at the Spectacles 3 and question why not just use the smartphone to record videos and take pictures (which is a core feature) instead of spending $380 on this device that needs to be connected wirelessly to the mobile devices anyways. Specific applications where hands-free operations are necessary are likely limited compared to what Snapchat is typically used for today. We're not buying it and give it a greater than 50% chance it remains little more than a curiosity among a small group of hard-core users. Hardly, the next big growth driver that will pull Snap Inc. to profitability. Still, given the higher price point, Snap will have less pressure to sell a significant number of units to make this work based on a presumably higher margin. On the other hand, the real risk is more related to the stock sentiment should the product turn out to be a commercial failure. This may be the company's last chance to prove Spectacles as a viable business segment.

Investors should monitor early reviews in the next couple of months to gauge sales trends, with a risk that weaker than expected traction represents downside risks for earnings with a hit to operating income. The first look at hard numbers will come in the Q4 earnings release in early February 2020.

User Growth and Retention is the key risk

The more pressing concern is the firm-wide financial outlook and continued uncertainty over user growth. As mentioned, the introduction of the "gender swap" and "baby-face" filter/lenses in Q2 helped drive user growth. Management confirmed this as a key factor in the quarter. The question into Q3 is whether the new users simply downloaded the app to check out what all the fuss was about only to abandon the platform after a few weeks, or if the trend here represents a permanently higher user base that continues to accelerate.

Twitter user demonstrating Snap Chat baby filter. source: @MajorMarvelKing

Global DAU increased 8% in Q2 to 203 million, with 13 million more users compared to Q1. Indeed, the numbers were strong, but our view is that this was simply a temporary boost from the filters and already 3 months later, the novelty may have already worn out.

Trends in social media come and go and the latest example of this was an even more recent phenomenon of the "FaceApp" old-age filter from a Russian startup with no connection to Snap Inc. The app focuses on image editing and went viral briefly becoming one of the most downloaded apps in the world in July with the curiosity of manipulating person's faces to appear old age. The point here is that along with the FaceApp fad, we view Snapchat's momentum in Q2 will taper while highlighting the relative ambiguity of the technology.

Twitter user demonstrating "FaceApp". source: @UMusic

In 2018, when Snapchat was losing users, the issue was poor retention and the bearish case sees this dynamic of slowing operational momentum returning in the coming quarters.

Snap Inc. daily active users. Source: Company IR

In terms of earnings, SNAP remains unprofitable with consensus estimates expecting the company to report a loss of $0.205 this year and a loss of $0.12 in 2020. Higher average revenue per user, up 37% y/y to $1.91 globally in Q2 is favorable, but the company needs to more than double this amount going forward to approach profitability. This becomes challenging considering they are competing with various other platforms including Facebook Inc.'s Instagram (FB) and even China's Tik-Tok among others for the same advertising dollars.

According to consensus estimates, SNAP is expected to remain unprofitable over the next year with an EPS loss of -$0.20 in 2019 and -$0.15 in 2020. The estimates face downside should user growth lose momentum, which is our base case. The stock currently trades at 16x sales with -$491 million in negative free cash flow over the past year.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

With Spectacles 3, Snap is trying to prove that wearable cameras are "a thing" and that consumers are willing to pay $380 for what is essentially an accessory the Snapchat app. While SNAP has big plans for the future of AR technology, we see the company is set up to strike out here with the third iteration of the Spectacles product.

User growth in Q2 may have been based on a temporary boost from the introduction of new filters, and we're skeptical the company can maintain this momentum. SNAP remains unprofitable and will need to significantly increase average revenue per user from current levels going forward to justify lofty valuations. We remain bearish on the stock and see the recent rally in the stock price as another opportunity to sell. Waning user growth momentum in the coming quarter may be a catalyst for a return in negative sentiment.

