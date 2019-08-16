Canopy Growth: Perhaps This Is Why Bruce Was Fired

That said, I continue to own Acreage shares, which trade at a 40% discount to Canopy Growth shares.

I am downgrading Canopy to neutral because their execution has been lacking lately. Low gross margins, slow move into U.S. CBD, and the bungled switch to the Spectrum brand.

Canopy's $1.2 billion non-operating charge was related to issuing new warrants to Constellation in the Acreage deal. Analysts should have been able to predict this loss.

Canopy's revenue declined because they were shipping too many oils and capsules. No one wanted them. Recreational oil and capsule sales declined $35 million this quarter.

All dollar amounts herein refer to Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

(Aphria and Tilray gross margins are estimated based on company filings; others are gross margins excluding fair value adjustments, as reported.)

Summary

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) released earnings for the first quarter of their fiscal 2020, ending June 30th, after hours on Aug 14th. The market was not impressed by these earnings: Shares fell 11% after hours.

As most of us in The Growth Operation's chat room expected, Canopy's earnings were not good. It is difficult to expect good results in a quarter where the founder and CEO of the company was fired: Companies usually don't fire their CEO when things are going well.

Among other results, Canopy Growth reported a sequential decline in revenue, a $1.3 billion loss, significantly increased cannabis harvests, and a marginal improvement in adjusted EBITDA.

In this article, I will discuss one reason for Canopy's revenue decline and explain Canopy's $1.2 billion non-operating loss which led to a large EPS miss. Frankly, that miss is an indictment of the analysts in the sector: They should have predicted this non-operating charge based on the warrants Canopy granted in April.

Overall, I am neutral on Canopy Growth and plan to stay on the sidelines, although I continue to own Acreage Holdings shares which trade at a 40% discount to Canopy.

Revenue Decline: Over-Estimating Oil/Capsule Demand

Revenue growth falters: Canopy Growth's net revenue declined 4% QoQ to $90 million, behind Aurora's (ACB) $100-107 million guidance.

Canopy's revenue decline is worse than it first appears. Its $90 million in revenue includes $9 million of revenue from C3, which was acquired in May 2019 for $343 million in cash. Absent that revenue, Canopy's revenue declined 13% QoQ. This decline is not due to a market decline: In the same quarter, Tilray (TLRY) reported 39% QoQ revenue growth (cannabis-only; net of excise tax) and Aurora will report 59% QoQ revenue growth at midpoint.

Why the decline? Canopy's revenue fell in the Jun/19 quarter partly due to a decline in non-cannabis revenue, such as the Storz & Bickel business, but primarily because Canopy misunderstood demand in the Canadian recreational cannabis market.

Essentially, Canopy over-estimated demand for recreational oils and capsules. During the first two quarters of legalization, Canopy shipped $58 million (gross) worth of these products. In the June quarter, those shipments fell precipitously to only $8.2 million. Further, Canopy is taking an $8 million hit ($6.4 million of net revenue after excise tax), expecting a significant amount of their previously-sold product to be returned unsold:

"As noted under “Part I – Business Overview” above we, and the provincial and territorial agencies, continue to develop a better understanding of the consumer demand profile for recreational cannabis products. As part of this learning process, we and our provincial and territorial partners undertake a regular review of inventory and demand levels. During the first quarter of fiscal 2020, we evaluated the form, type/strain, and estimated on-hand provincial and territorial inventory levels against the recent demand and sales trends that have been observed in the recreational market to ensure we make adjustments to our supply chain based on the purchasing preferences of recreational consumers. As a result of this evaluation we believe that the risk of over-supply of certain oil and gelcap formats may exist in certain markets due, in part, to incomplete retail platforms in most provinces. Based on this assessment, we have estimated variable consideration that may result from rights of return in the amount of $6,356, net of excise tax, and the net estimated return amount has been reflected in net revenue." Canopy Growth Q1/FY20 MD&A

In total, Canopy took a $6.4 million hit from expected returns and their recreational oil and capsule sales dropped $28.3 million this quarter. Frankly, it is remarkable that Canopy's revenue didn't fall further given this $34.7 million swing in recreational oil and capsule revenue.

A $1.2 Billion Charge!?

Source: Canopy Growth Q1/FY20 Financial Statement.

Canopy Growth's income statement contains a $1.2 billion charge for "Loss on extinguishment of warrants." This non-operating loss led to Canopy's $123 million operating loss turning into a $1.3 billion (and $3.70/share) net loss. That loss has led to The Growth Operation members wondering about this charge, especially given online commentary about this charge:

Source: Twitter.

In my view, this commentary is partly correct but misleading.

Canopy Growth made a complex, mostly-stock purchase of Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF) back in April 2019, as I previously covered. As part of that purchase, Canopy Growth renegotiated Constellation Brands' (STZ) CGC warrants, received from STZ's $5 billion investment. This renegotiation was triggered because Canopy's purchase of Acreage would otherwise violate Constellation's agreement with Canopy and would substantially dilute Constellation's ownership of Canopy.

Source: Constellation Brands press release, April 2019.

In the renegotiation, Canopy agreed that when/if Constellation exercises their 88.5 million Tranche A warrants, Canopy will buyback shares equal to 25% of the dilution caused by the Acreage acquisition (in the lesser of cash or share count). After the Acreage transaction, those 25% figures mean that Canopy will buyback the lesser of:

27,278,866 common shares, or Common shares with a value of $1.583 billion.

If Canopy fails to buyback these shares within two years, they must give Constellation a discount of $1.583 billion on its Tranche B warrants.

But Canopy won't give Constellation that discount for the simple reason that they are better off repurchasing $1.6 billion in shares than giving away $1.6 billion for "free". Indeed, it would likely be a breach of fiduciary duty (aka a crime) to give Constellation that discount. Further, Canopy will have $1.6 billion because this clause is only triggered if Constellation exercises their Tranche A warrants - which itself would give Canopy $4.5 billion.

Essentially, Canopy Growth has agreed to use about one-third of the proceeds from Constellation's Tranche A warrants for a share buyback.

However, the deal for Tranche A warrants is not why there is a $1.2 billion charge on Canopy's income statement. Instead, that charge arose from the re-pricing of the Tranche B warrants, canceling the old warrants and issuing new warrants. Under IFRIC 19 (a Canadian accounting rule), Canopy has to record the difference in the fair value of the old warrants and the new warrants, and take a non-operating cost hit for the difference.

Here, the "old" Tranche B warrants and the "new" Tranche C warrants both have a carrying value of $0, because of their VWAP price. However, the new Tranche B warrants have a value of $1.176 billion, based on the Black Scholes model.

Thus, Canopy Growth took a $1.2 billion non-operating charge because they issued the 38.4 million Tranche B warrants as part of this renegotiation with Constellation. This is a non-cash charge, since Canopy will never have to pay anything. (Instead, they would receive $2.9 billion if the warrants were exercised.) This is, however, one reason why investors may be better off looking at EBITDA and cash flow rather than net income in Canadian-filing cannabis companies.

Other Financials

Medical cannabis revenue: As I pointed out in a previous article, Canopy Growth's medical cannabis market share plunged when they converted their Canadian medical program from their Tweed, LBS, and other brands to the medical-only Spectrum brand. During the June quarter, Canopy saw modest improvements in medical revenue and volume, but they remain far from their heyday a year ago. Other companies, including Aurora, Aphria (APHA), and (formerly) CannTrust (CTST) have benefited from Canopy's ill-advised medical brand shift, each gaining market share in the medical market over the past year.

Cannabis harvested: Canopy Growth recorded its largest ever cannabis harvest in the June quarter. Notably, Canopy Growth has re-taken the harvesting lead over competitor Aurora Cannabis, which expects to harvest 25,000-30,000 kilograms this quarter. Seeking Alpha contributor Gary Bourgeault recently had a piece describing the value of production capacity, and Canopy Growth is the leader in this regard alongside Aurora.

Gross margins: Canopy has the worst gross margins among all major Canadian cannabis companies. Those margins took a small hit this quarter, falling to 15% (from 16% last quarter). Only Tilray (TLRY) has comparably poor cannabis gross margins, primarily because Tilray is both purchasing and selling cannabis at wholesale.

Operating Costs: Canopy Growth continues to have very high operating costs. Operating costs fell slightly this quarter, declining 6% QoQ to $229 million. Despite that decline, Canopy's SG&A costs remain significantly higher than their revenue, and their share-based compensation costs are nearly as high as their revenue.

Losses: Canopy Growth's losses narrowed slightly in the June quarter. Losses fell to $92 million of adjusted EBITDA, or $179 million including share-based compensation. These losses are primarily caused by Canopy Growth's high operating costs.

Canopy Growth's operating cash flow deficit is further due to Canopy's swelling non-cash working capital. As of June 30th, Canopy had $497 million in biological assets and inventory compared to $171 million one year ago. Despite this enormous cash flow deficit, and cash payment to purchase C3 and Acreage Holdings, Canopy still has $3.1 billion in cash on hand and a net cash position of $2.3 billion.

Thoughts

This was a poor quarter for Canopy Growth.

Canopy's revenue declined due to their poor anticipation of recreational cannabis demand: Consumers are not buying the oils and capsules Canopy shipped to provincial distributors. This revenue decline looks to be a one-time hit as Canopy shifts away from oil and capsule shipments and takes an $8 million charge for potential returns.

Past falling revenue, Canopy's gross margins continue to be significantly lower than peers. Canopy's operating costs remain the highest in the sector, nearly $100 million higher than Aurora's costs last quarter.

Canopy's mistakes are adding up as well. Previously, I had touted Canopy's unmatched execution, but they seem to be slipping. For example, Canopy has bungled its transition to the Spectrum medical brand, losing about $10 million in quarterly medical revenue. Canopy has also been slow to move into U.S. CBD, forecasting an entry by the Mar/20 quarter, while Tilray has already established a U.S.-facing CBD business, selling broad spectrum CBD product to U.S. customers online and in 1,000 stores.

Canopy Growth trades at a comparable price to Aurora and Tilray, given analysts' forward revenue estimates. Each of these large companies is significantly more expensive than Aphria and other smaller Canadian cannabis companies. Most of those smaller competitors are not expected to compete in non-Canadian markets including European medical cannabis, U.S. CBD, and eventually U.S. cannabis.

Given Canopy's performance this quarter and significant revenue growth from Aurora, Aphria, and Tilray, I am not tempted to purchase Canopy Growth on this "dip." At these prices, Aphria and Aurora are both more tempting than Canopy Growth. I was modestly disappointed by Canopy's earnings last quarter, and this quarter was even worse. I will be looking for Canopy Growth to name a new CEO soon, and hopeful that their next CEO can turn around the ship.

To be clear, I expect that Canopy's revenue will resume an upward climb driven by the continued growth of the cannabis industry both in Canada and internationally. The dip in revenue here appears to be a one-time dip based on previously shipping more oils and capsules than the market wanted. I will continue to hold Acreage Holdings shares, which trade at a 40% discount to Canopy shares.

Happy investing!

The Growth Operation: Helping Investors Make Smart Investments in the Booming Cannabis Sector We are the largest community of cannabis investors on Seeking Alpha. We recently launched in-depth comparisons of both Canadian LPs and U.S. multi-state operators for investors interested in this rapid growth sector. Join us to get daily cannabis news, exclusive access to my cannabis portfolio, exclusive in-depth coverage including coverage of Organigram, Charlotte's Web, Trulieve, Tilray, TerrAscend, and more. Get Started Today

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACRGF, OGI, HEXO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.