KAZ Minerals PLC (KZMYF) CEO Andrew Southam on First Half 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Andrew Southam - CEO

John Hadfield - CFO

Andrew Southam

Welcome to the KAZ Minerals Results Presentation for the First Half of 2019. I'm Andrew Southam, CEO. I'm joined by John Hadfield, our CFO.

I'd like to get across two key messages today. Firstly, operationally, our assets are performing excellently. Secondly, our near and long-term growth projects of Aktogay and the Baimskaya are both progressing very well.

In the first half, we have reported a 6% increase in copper output to 148 kilotonnes, 8 kilotonnes above the prior year period. We had designed all throughput at Aktogay and Bozshakol sulphide plants over the first half and all assets were in the first quartile of the global cost curve.

The group's overall net cash cost was just $0.80 per pound. Revenues and profitability have, of course, been impacted by the lower commodity prices that we have seen. The physical demand for a concentrate remains strong. LME copper was 11% lower in the first half. Because of our cost position, we were, nevertheless, highly profitable.

EBITDA of $620 million was at a 59% EBITDA margin. We have near-term growth through Aktogay II, which will add 80 kilotonnes or so production from 2022. We invested just under $0.25 billion in the first half and the project is on schedule and is on budget.

At the start of the year, we completed the acquisition of the - of Baimskaya, containing one of the world's largest undeveloped copper deposits. And over the first half, we have been conducting the bankable feasibility study. I'm pleased to report there has also been steady progress on the infrastructure required for the project. We have declared an interim dividend of $0.04 per share.

This slide shows our broadly probably unchanged net cost of $0.80 per pound compared to our peers, both pure play and diversified. KAZ Minerals is again amongst the lowest cost producers globally.

Turning to health and safety. We are on a long-term trend of reducing fatalities. However, I am saddened to report that we've had two fatal incidents this year, both last month and in the East Region. We have a number of initiatives underway focused on the main causes of fatalities, which we believe are delivering long-term improvements.

We've had zero fatalities in operations at the three open pit mines of Bozshakol, Aktogay and Bozymchak since their commencement over 47 million man hours and we have established a strong safety culture and procedures at those sites from the outset. Whilst we are still to achieve our target of 0 fatalities, in the first half of 2019, our recordable injuries rate has halved when compared to the prior year.

I wanted to draw your attention to some of our environmental data that has been impacted by the successful ramp-up of Bozshakol and Aktogay. You can see on the graphs, the impact of our large-scale efficient open pit mining on CO2 per tonne of ore processed from 2015 when we were largely underground mining, through '16 when we had the first output from Bozshakol and then today, with both sulphide plants operating at designed capacity.

We have also shown water withdrawal per tonne of copper. Now we are fortunate to be operating in areas that are not water stressed, but we have taken a number of measures to reduce our water assumption on a per unit basis and this chart shows our success. Looking forward, we expect further efficiency improvements from the Aktogay expansion and then the impact of Baimskaya production from carbon-free power.

At both our two major open pit mines Aktogay and Bozshakol, we are seeing the benefit of operational improvements. Initiatives tested successfully at one site can be implemented at both. Aktogay has had an exceptional first half. Maintenance works were connected efficiently and all throughput was at design capacity, 33% above the prior period.

We have improved recoveries and recorded copper production of 74 kilotonnes at a sub-$1 per pound cash cost. Bozshakol sulphide plant also operated at design capacity throughout the first half. The unit recorded copper output of 47 kilotonnes slightly below the prior period due to reduction in grades and as we suspended the clay plant for three months during upgrade works, which were completed successfully in May, and which has operated above design capacity thereafter.

Supported by by-product credits on gold sales, Bozshakol had a net cash cost of $0.42 per pound. Output will be second half weighted as we expect an improvement in copper grade with the full year guidance unchanged at 105 kilotonnes to 115 kilotonnes of copper.

East Region of Bozymchak. Over the first half, we recorded copper output of 26 kilotonnes against full year guidance of in the region of 55. We have been seeking operational efficiencies and in the first quarter we temporarily suspended processing at one of the region's concentrators, during which time we stockpiled ore to raise utilization levels over the remainder of the year. That concentrator restarted in April resulting in the step-up in copper and zinc output in the second quarter.

Bozymchak was slightly ahead of our expectations in respect of gold and should result in the division being in the upper end of its gold guidance. The performance on gold partially offsets the impact of lower than anticipated zinc grades. The division had a net cash cost of $1.03 per pound.

So this slide summarizes our full year production guidance. We had output of 148 kilotonnes of copper in the period to June, which for the second half weighting from Bozshakol puts us absolutely on track for our full year guidance of circa 300 kilotonnes. No change also to our gold guidance for the year, 170,000 to 185,000 ounces after our first half output of 88,000.

Silver a smaller by-product, we reported output of just 1.5 million ounces in the first against full year guidance of 3 million. Zinc as we communicated in our production report in July, we have revised our guidance down by around 5 kilotonnes to 40 to 45 kilotonnes for the year. So our full year copper guidance is unchanged and after an excellent first half, we are well positioned to deliver it.

I'll pass over now to John who will talk you through our financial results for the first half and our full year guidance.

John Hadfield

Thank you, Andy. I'll now talk through the financials. I'm pleased to report that KAZ Minerals delivered a strong set of financial results for the first half of 2019. The group recorded revenues of $1.1 billion with record production levels from Aktogay helping to drive a 3% increase in copper sales volumes to 144 kilotonnes.

The growth in sales partially offset the impact of lower commodity prices in the period, with revenues of 4% lower than the first half of 2018 compared to an 11% fall in the copper price. Results also benefited from the sale of 26,000 ounces of gold inventory at Bozshakol accumulated at the end of 2018.

Group EBITDA of $620 million was $70 million lower than the prior year with the group achieving a strong EBITDA margin of 59% due to continued low costs at the group's operations.

The group net cash cost at $0.80 per pound remains one of the lowest in the sector and benefited from the sale of prior year gold inventory, which had a net positive effect of $0.07 per pound.

Free cash flow which reduced to $182 million, mainly reflecting the decrease in EBITDA plus higher sustaining CapEx and inventory levels at Aktogay and Bozshakol versus the comparative period when the operations were at an earlier stage in their maintenance cycles.

Net debt increased to $2.6 billion as cash flow from operations was offset by investments in expansionary CapEx at the Aktogay and the acquisition of Baimskaya in the period.

In June, the group completed a new $600 million debt facility with DBK, in respect of the Aktogay expansion. $120 million of this facility was drawn at the half year.

The board declared an interim dividend of $0.04 per share. This reflects the group's flexible dividend policy and the fact that the group is now undergoing a period of higher capital investment.

This slide shows the movement in EBITDA versus the first half of 2018. I'll talk about the key variances. The group delivered copper growth in copper sales at Aktogay which added $40 million to EBITDA, more than offsetting smaller reductions in copper volumes from Bozshakol and the East Region.

By-product sales volumes added $19 million following the sale of stockpiled gold from Bozshakol. Lower commodity prices impacted EBITDA by $86 million, largely due to the 11% reduction in the average copper price. Overall, EBITDA in the period was $620 million, a reduction of $70 million from the first half of 2018.

The group continues to perform well from a cost perspective, and all of its operations remain in the first quartile of the cost curve. The net cash cost of $0.80 per pound makes the group one of the lowest cost producers of copper globally.

Now turning to the operating cost detail. Bozshakol and Aktogay are structurally low-cost assets and continue to benefit from low strip ratios, good access to power, water and transport networks. These assets also benefited from a weaker tenge [ph] in the period. Aktogay delivered a gross cash cost of $1.01 per pound, slightly below guidance of $1.05 to $1.25 per pound assisted by strong volume performance in the first half.

Additional shutdowns from maintenance in the second half are expected to result in cost of moving into the guidance range at the full year. Bozshakol recorded a net cash cost of $0.42 per pound. This figure includes $0.21 per pound of by-product credits from the sale of 26,000 ounces of gold inventory accumulated in 2018.

Bozshakol gross cash cost of $1.57 per pound include $0.13 per pound of charges associated with the gold inventory sale. These costs increased from the first half of 2018 when the newer operation benefited from higher sales and grades as well as low maintenance cost.

Gross cash cost in the second half were forecasted to trend lower with increased production supported by improved grades and the absence of gold inventory charges. Guidance is, therefore, unchanged at $1.30 to $1.50 per pound.

Moving to the East Region of Bozymchak. Gross cash cost of $2.36 per pound were below guidance of $2.60 to $2.80 per pound. Management took action to control cost in the period whilst the East Region benefited from the weaker tenge having a higher proportion of local costs. The tenge traded at an average KZT 379 to the dollar in the first half, 16% weaker than the prior year comparative period.

These cost savings more than offset local price increases on items such as salaries and raw materials.

As a result of the positive cost performance, guidance for gross cash cost for the full year has been reduced by $0.30 per pound to $2.30 to $2.50 per pound.

The net cash cost for East Region of Bozymchak increased from the prior period but remains competitive at $1.03 per pound. The increase was due to a reduction in zinc revenues in the first half, which was both volume and price-driven.

Zinc and concentrate volumes are expected to be higher in the second half. Overall, the group's gross and net cash costs of $1.44 per pound and $0.80 per pound, respectively, are in line with the prior year and the group remains one of the lowest cost producers of copper globally.

This slide shows the movement in net debt. Overall, the group's net debt position has increased from $2 billion at the end of 2018 to $2.6 billion on 30th of June 2019. This reflects the acquisition of Baimskaya as well as the continued investment into capital projects, which offset the cash flow from operations. The group generated EBITDA from operations of $620 million. I'll give some further details on key items.

Working capital increased by $131 million. This was mainly due to a change in inventories following the purchase of consumables and spare parts to support the Aktogay and Bozshakol operations. The conservative approach was taken to support sustained output and is expected that over time inventory requirements will reduce as the group develops better data on consumption and ware rates and works with suppliers to shorten lead times and further develops its shared space strategy.

Sustaining CapEx of $66 million was broadly in line with guidance of $150 million for the full year. Expansionary of $332 million mainly relates to Aktogay where expenditure was $255 million. There was spend of $37 million at Bozshakol for final project retention payments and $23 million incurred at Baimskaya to progress the feasibility study. The acquisition of Baimskaya of $435 million includes $1 million of cash acquired from the vendor. Other movements includes the receipts of the remaining $45 million of proceeds from NFC for the sale of a 19% stake in the Koksay project.

Turning now to the 2019 financial guidance. In respect of gross cash costs, guidance for Aktogay and Bozshakol remains unchanged. As discussed earlier, the guidance for the East Region and Bozymchak has been lowered by $0.30 per pound to $2.30 to $2.50 per pound. For sustaining CapEx, there has been no change to guidance.

The spend at each asset expects to be around $50 million, a total of $150 million for the group. I'm moving to expansionary CapEx. The Aktogay expansion is progressing well. $100 million of spend has been rephased into 2019 to further derisk the project. The total project budget remains unchanged at $1.2 billion.

Total guidance on Aktogay I and II is now set at $570 million for the year. Expansionary CapEx at Baimskaya is now guided at $150 million in 2019. This includes $70 million previously guided for the feasibility study and $80 million approved by the Board for spend on pioneer works on the project. Andy will provide further details on both of these projects shortly.

The group believes that copper market fundamentals remain strong in the medium and longer term, and continues to invest in value-accretive growth in copper. In the first half, the group paid $436 million of cash for the Baimskaya acquisition and invested a further $332 million into growth projects, mainly the Aktogay expansion.

A new $600 million financing facility was agreed in June with DBK to support the Aktogay expansion. $120 million withdrawn from this facility at the half year and it is expected that the balance will be withdrawn during 2019 and 2020, in line with spend on the project.

In addition to the $480 million remaining on the DBK facility, the group has cash and cash equivalents of $739 million on hand at 30th of June 2019. Gross debt reduced to $3.3 billion with scheduled capital repayments of $272 million made in the first half of the year. The group continues discussion on the financing of the Baimskaya project ahead of the results of the feasibility study expected in the first half of 2020.

That completes my review of the financials, and I will now hand back to Andy who will talk through the group's growth projects.

Andrew Southam

Turning to the Aktogay expansion project. To recap, Aktogay II is $1.2 billion project to double sulfide ore processing from 25 million to 55 million tonnes per annum with first copper production in 2021. The project adds circa 80 kilotonnes of annual copper output at a net cash cost of $1 to $1.20 per pound. As the project is a carbon copy of the already completed Bozshakol plant and the Aktogay I plant, we view it as a lower risk growth project.

Progress over the first half has been good with grinding and flotation foundations placed. We've almost completed the structural steel casing for the concentrator and the primary crusher foundations are being laid. The project schedule is unchanged with first ore processor anticipated for 2021 and the project budget is also unchanged at $1.2 billion.

However, we have rephased it slightly. We started the year with guidance of $400 million for '19 and have made good progress. We've also secured the $600 million DBK facility specifically for the Aktogay project. We have brought forward some activities into the second half and we now expect spend to be closer to the $500 million mark and have adjusted the CapEx phasing accordingly.

This picture shows the Aktogay II sulphide concentrator with the foundations for the sac mill and the two bore mills installed inside the steel structure. We will begin enclosing the plant shortly in our familiar blue and yellow colors to enable work to continue over the winter period.

As part of the project, we are upgrading our mining fleet from our 140 tonne trucks to 240. This supports the higher mine output required for the 2 plants and lowers the cost per tonne of ore mined. This process is underway and here is one of our new 241 tonne 793s. We have 5 of them in operation now and will be adding them incrementally over the coming years. Aktogay II is on schedule and on budget.

So as you know, we completed the acquisition of this world-class asset at the start of the year, one of the world's top 10 undeveloped copper deposits, which has the potential to produce 250 kilotonnes a year of copper, 400,000 ounces of gold at a first quartile cash cost commissioning in 2026. There has been no change to our approach to this asset.

A bankable feasibility study is in progress together with detailed engineering run out of the Vancouver office of Fluor where they have the relevant cold weather experience, alongside which we will have discussions with banks and financing and will consider partnering options. The bankable feasibility study is clearly an extremely important milestone for both of these.

In the second half of 2019, in addition to the bankable feasibility study, we will also invest in pioneer works such as site accommodation, fuel storage, landings strip, and site power infrastructure. We have allocated $80 million for this in the second half and it will enable work to progress more swiftly post the feasibility study.

We've previously spoken about how our investment in the project coincides with the Russian government priority of developing the Far East and the Northern Sea pass. We have continued to see incremental progress in respect of the infrastructure that we require. The 110 kV power line running north from Baimskaya and required for the construction phase is now around 90% complete and will be finished this year.

The floating nuclear power station is built capable of supplying 70 megawatts. It was tested in April, received permits for operation in June and will begin its journey to Pevek in the next few weeks. The 220 kV power line to the hydro energy in the south, which is needed for the operations phase of Baimskaya has been allocated federal funding to commence construction, and contractors are expected to begin work by the end of this year.

I've previously spoken of the federal road construction plan which will link Baimskaya to Pevek with an all-weather road. In February, I showed 100 kilometers of the road is complete as well as bridges on the route. And I'm pleased that financing has now been made available for another 250 kilometer section.

KAZ Minerals has had an excellent first half operationally, delivering growth and very competitive costs amongst the lowest globally. Despite weaker commodity markets, we remain highly profitable. We have made good progress on both our projects. This provides the perfect platform for us to deliver the growth pipeline firstly at Aktogay, which will in turn support longer-term growth at Baimskaya.

John and I would now be happy to take your questions.

Q - Danielle Chigumira

Thanks, morning. Its Danielle Chigumira from Macquarie. A couple of questions to start off. Firstly on the CapEx increases especially at Baimskaya. Given the leverage and the uncertainty around the financing for the project, what makes KAZ comfortable increasing that CapEx at this early stage of the project? Should we read into that, that the financing has progressed to such a stage to make you feel comfortable enough to spend that capital? That's my first question.

Andrew Southam

Okay. So the spend we have announced for the second half essentially increases our access to that site. It makes any activities you want to perform on the site much easier. [indiscernible] part of the project has not incremental if you like to our previously announced overall spend on the project.

And we view this $80 million as not particularly material in the context of project as a whole. We are making good progress with the feasibility study, and we felt that this was an -- a useful additional spend, which just does us the opportunity to progress more swiftly post the feasibility study.

Danielle Chigumira

Okay. Secondly, you mentioned the working capital build for the existing operations at Bozshakol and Aktogay, and what kind of working capital build should we expect for Aktogay II for this year and next year ahead of the start-up in 2021?

John Hadfield

Yes. I mean I think we've seen the working capital buildup for Bozshakol and Aktogay and I think it's been very important to support the ramp-up of those projects. You can see the benefit of that I think particularly in the first half for Aktogay I. The Aktogay II I think will be correspondingly a bit less than Aktogay I because you got a lot of synergy at the site across the -- across that.

And also we're looking at improving working capital as we go forward, looking at our shared space strategy across the sites and looking at things that were raising consumptions data. Obviously, Aktogay II is a carbon copy of Aktogay I. So we've obviously learned a lot from that process [indiscernible] we actually get that site into operation.

Conor Rowley

Conor Rowley from Crédit Suisse. Just one question on Baimskaya again. I mean spending the CapEx now before the feasibility has come in does show the market that you're pretty confident on the project.

And you've said you're very much all confident on medium to long-term copper prices but forget 2026 copper prices. You're spending the money more near term than that. Do you think you can do this project yourselves at today's price?

Andrew Southam

So our approach on this project has not changed. And that is that we will do the feasibility study. The $80 million, I think, in the context of this project is not a significant amount of money. Once we've completed that feasibility study, we will then be in a position to assess properly the long-term financing available for it. We will consider partnering options, and we will, of course, consider market conditions at that time.

But we don't need to make any decisions on any of those areas today. It is not the right time. The key milestone for all of that really is to deliver the feasibility study. It will give greater clarity on the CapEx profile, production profile, OpEx, and really opens the door to those types of serious discussions.

Dan Major

It's Dan Major from UBS. A couple of questions. Firstly, on the balance sheet, I guess trying to decipher the share price reaction to today's results. Can you just remind us on the covenant structures there? It says there is one earnings-based covenant on the PXF. Can you tell us what the metrics are on that?

John Hadfield

I don't think we ordinarily disclose the earnings-based metric on the PXF. I mean we do give a wide range of detail on the various balance sheet covenants in the back of the pack, but we don't normally give explicit detail on the earnings-based metric on the PXF.

Dan Major

Okay. If we looked to where your leverage ratio sits now, can you give us some confidence on the headroom? Are you well within the covenant as we stand?

John Hadfield

Yes. We are in a comfortable position now. I think if you look at the way the gearings moved, the jump that you see in gearing in the first half is principally due to Baimskaya acquisition, which is really a one-off increase in CapEx. Obviously, as we go through the second half, we've got a very strong production coming through from Aktogay and plenty of improvements in Bozshakol as well. So I think you've probably seen the material improvement in gearing in the year, and we're comfortable with where we are, basically.

Dan Major

So when you mean gearing you mean net debt-to-EBITDA?

John Hadfield

Yes.

Dan Major

Yes. Okay. And then second question. Just follow-up from Danielle's on the working capital. Should I interpret your previous answer as we will see additional working capital build because you indicated the build this year would unwind, but then if you add any additional build as you ramp up Aktogay II net-net, where should we be thinking working capital heads in the next 2 years on an absolute basis?

Andrew Southam

Well, I think working capital from where we are now, we are obviously -- as we've said, we've built a strategy to make sure that we've got a strong robust performance from the operations. We are looking to optimize that now. Plus we are looking at our shared space strategy with Bozshakol as well. So I think you should see some net benefit in the working capital overall.

Obviously, when we bring on Aktogay II, we will probably have some working capital requirements for Aktogay II, but there will be a bit lower order of magnitude than what you've kind of seen already because of the history of operating and the fact that we now have portfolio of 3 assets to give kind of shared space pool to use.

Dan Major

Okay. So the reduction in the base of working capital now would largely offset the build from Aktogay? Is that what you're trying to say?

John Hadfield

Broadly.

Dan Major

Broadly. Okay. And then finally on Baimskaya. Can you just give us an update on the TASED or the tax status? Has it been fully approved? I know they've been extended to the area.

John Hadfield

No I mean the status on TASED is still lapped. The TASED area itself. So we've got the project that falls within the TASED area and that was approved. We need to apply for TASED actually on the project. That is still currently pending at this point in time.

Dan Major

Okay. Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Kevin Kennedy, Bank of America Merrill Lynch. In the deal you made with the Russian seller of the Baimskaya project either KAZ or the seller or both. You guys assume that there is a risk that the Russian government is not going to deliver the infrastructure required to make the project work. You agreed to protect the downside risk of the seller with cash deferred payments in case the port infrastructures are not delivered or not delivered on time.

My first question is what is your plan in case that power line is not delivered? And my second question is how much CapEx do you think it is acceptable to spend before getting the project Board approved?

Andrew Southam

So on the infrastructure, everything we have seen over the first half of 2019 has been absolutely in line with our expectations. And we're working with the vendor's one team to progress this project across all areas, and if you look at the power infrastructure, as I said in my presentation, the first stage we need from that is 110 kV power line. That has been constructed over the course of the year. It is now around 90% complete and it will be finished by the end of this year.

The 220 kV powerline, which we need for the operations phase, okay, which links the site to the very significant hydro assets to the south, financing has now been allocated from the government to start that construction at the end of this year.

So everything that we are seeing is as we expected before we acquired this asset. It has been progressing over the first half, and very strong message for everyone here today is that both these projects are progressing well as we expected. So we don't have any particular concerns over the delivery of that infrastructure.

And I'll say again that this part of Russia and indeed this project, are important to the Russian government to see built and nothing that we have seen in this half has changed that. In terms of your second question, look, limited spend, limited spend we will continue to, we have taken $80 million, we've got the fees going on at the same time. Limited spend to enable this project to move forward. We'll do that type of activity but not more than that.

Dan Shaw

Dan Shaw from Morgan Stanley. I have just one question on the Aktogay CapEx increase. Can you talk a bit more about what's happening there? My understanding is this is coming from 2021 into 2019, but doesn't necessarily come with a faster ramp-up for anything like that. So can you talk a little bit about, yes, the details there?

Andrew Southam

Sure. I'm glad. John has spent a little bit more time on this one because I think in terms of some of the maybe understandings over what's happened on that with the change in CapEx guidance this year, that's important I cover this properly. So our approach to projects is once we have approved construction, the business is best served by getting that project finished as soon as possible. And we will do everything we can to derisk that project schedule and keep the project on budget to get it finished.

And with Aktogay II, we had -- we saw opportunities to accelerate certain activities and bring them into the second half of 2019, which would otherwise have fallen later in the project. So these are not additional activities that weren't planned, it was -- it's not additional spend in anyway.

It is simply bringing forward certain activities from say 2020 to 2019 because of the progress we've made over the first half, and also because we secured a $600 million facility from DBK in June specifically for this project. So we have the opportunity to, as we said, further derisk the schedule in this project by bringing forward certain activities as '19. The overall CapEx profile is the same as $1.2 billion.

So we view this actually as a positive. It's a reflection of progress in the first half as it is -- and it further derisks this project. No change to the overall spend. We view this as a positive and the right thing to do.

Dan Shaw

Just to clarify there's no change in the delivery schedule as it was before?

Andrew Southam

I think you can have even greater certainty over that delivery schedule, and you -- over the schedule. That we're seeing at this point. We'll, obviously, update that schedule as we go forward if there is need to do so.

Conor Rowley

It's Conor Rowley at Crédit Suisse again. Sorry to go back to Baimskaya. But just can you give a little bit more color about how you communicate with the government? Because you could look at the increased CapEx this year as confidence on the project or cynically you can look at it that government doing their bit and that sort of pressuring you to do your bit early on now.

So what I'm trying to say is let's say we get to the feasibility next year and it doesn't say quite what you wanted to say, the government are doing a huge amount of work to get this project up and running. What happens then?

Andrew Southam

So we did a lot of DD on this project. Our team, the team responsible for Bozshakol and Aktogay led the DD on Baimskaya. We also had the prefeasibility study, which is being prepared by Fluor. And we were very confident in the acquisition of this asset that we are acquiring one of the world's top copper deposits.

And nothing has -- nothing so far in the feasibility study has come up to change that and we don't expect that to be any change. Okay? So we're very, very confident in the outlook for this particular project.

And if you look at what we're doing in terms of these pioneer works, it's essentially about getting access to site, landing strip, slightly more on-site power equipment, accommodation on site. It just facilitates this project to move forward more swiftly post that feasibility study.

So I mean I think in the context of the project, $80 million really should not be viewed as a significant change, and it -- as I said, it just gives us optionality of moving forward more swiftly post fees.

Jatinder Goel

Jatinder Goel from Exane BNP Paribas. Couple of questions. On your CapEx spend for this year, you spent like 35% of the overall $1 billion budget. So 2H looks like massive pickup. Is there a big line item that would drive you to that run rate? Or do you risk undershooting your CapEx budget for the year?

Second question on Koksay. There hasn't been much mention today, but you've got a project partner. Do you have any visibility on time line of Koksay as well?

John Hadfield

Just on -- I mean on the CapEx forecast. So, obviously, any normal project, Aktogay II is no exception, have a nice curve. So the moment you will see the thin end of the S-curve and as we accelerate through that project, that spend will step up. So we're confident we will get a significant step-up in spend in Aktogay II in the second half.

Baimskaya is more around letting some contracts so as Andy mentioned, we have got various things that need to be done. So we're in the process of looking to tender and award those contracts. So that gives some confidence in the spend over that. I think that's a good estimate that we put out to the market and that's a realistic approach of where we feel we are now.

Andrew Southam

But I mean I think partly behind you question, these projects have got lumpy payments in them and if something doesn't fall in 2019, it will fall into 2020. Very much again with Aktogay particular point everyone to, look, we're going to spend this money between now and 2021. It's going to cost $1.2 billion. It is going to be built successfully and whether a payment falls in 2019 or falls in 2020, that's a timing issue.

But the guidance we've given is our best estimate for this year, and we are very happy with all the progress on both projects. In terms of Koksay, so we finally completed our deal with Non Ferrous China. They are now 19% shareholder in Koksay and we are proceeding with the technical feasibility studies on that asset.

We - our strategy on that is to complete that study and then make a decision on how we proceed beyond that point. So we're really looking at sort of 2020 update on the project.

Jatinder Goel

Just a quick follow-up on Aktogay bringing forward the CapEx, but you have done deferrals in the past for cash payments. Is there an obvious hurdle to not do that again? Or is it just the cost of it, which doesn't make economic sense?

Andrew Southam

So there were certain specific circumstances around $300 million cash deferral that you saw in Aktogay I, if that's what you're referring to, which was in respect of Non Ferrous China. So that was very specific circumstances.

In terms of being able to predict quite when lumpy payments take place and whether it's $500 million we spend over the full year or $450 million or - that's difficult to say at this point. It'll just be timing issues between 2019 and 2020.

Unidentified Analyst

It's Dan from UBS. Quick follow-up. Specifically, on the Bozshakol cost guidance, you've kept the gross cash guidance unchanged. Just to clarify is that based on the - I think it's $1.44 about in the first half or we have to adjust for the gold payments or is it in...

John Hadfield

It includes, that's our total cost. So $1.57, but we are expecting a step-up in grade and also volume in Bozshakol in the second half. So that should bring overall the reported figure of $1.57 down into the guidance range. So...

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So it's not adjusted in the first half of the gold.

John Hadfield

It's not adjusted in that, it's not. Correct.

Unidentified Analyst

So, in fact, the net cash cost would be basically lower than what you had previously stated.

John Hadfield

Yes. It's maybe like our underlying net cash cost excluding the gold was $1.44. We would expect a stronger performance in the second half and overall, it will bring the $1.57 down into that guidance range. So.

Andrew Southam

Just to -- Dan, just to be really clear on that. In the first half, on a gross basis, yes, the $1.57 includes the impacts of the cost side of that, but it also includes the one-off benefit, if you like, on the net basis.

So as you go into the second half, you have a lower cash cost but at the same time you won't have that benefit on the net basis that you got from that side of inventory you saw in the first half.

John Hadfield

So net up gross down in the second half.

Andrew Southam

Yes. All things being equal.

Danielle Chigumira

Danielle from Macquarie again. And just on Baimskaya. So clearly there is a wide range of market expectations around the value at the moment. What do you anticipate disclosing to the market when you eventually published the feasibility study?

Do you anticipate publishing the year-by-year grades, tonnages, et cetera, like -- something like a technical report that we see across the other side of the Atlantic, so you can really get to grips of what the value for this project is?

Andrew Southam

Well, certainly, we anticipate giving you a lot more information than you have today. Absolutely. Quite what form that is we will look at that as we finish the feasibility study. But certainly, we will be giving you muscular retail of the production profile to enable you to model that better.

We'll give you much better information on the cost profile of this asset, the CapEx profile. So I think you will have a lot more information, which enables you to get a better and more accurate model with the correct shape of the curve across all the key metrics.

Danielle Chigumira

Okay. That's clear. And secondly on getting the TASED data for Baimskaya. Is there a CapEx hurdle that you need to meet in order for the government to award that status?

Andrew Southam

So no, there is not. So this is a incentive to attract investment so it is an application process for a project and as John said at the start of the year, the area eligible for TASED was expanded to include exactly the area that we are operating in, and there's no sort of precondition, if you like, on having made investments before it is to attract investment.

Ephrem Ravi

Ephrem Ravi from Citigroup. Just a couple of quick questions. One follow-up on the PXF covenant question. Just in -- I know I appreciate you can't give a number, but if I were to kind of work back from the copper price because that's probably the biggest [indiscernible] so what kind of copper prices can you bear with everything else being equal before you kind of get to uncomfortable levels on the covenant. Is it $2 a pound, $1.50, $2.25, and if you can give us a sense that would give the market some reassurance on that particular front?

Secondly, on the Baimskaya, you are expecting to deliver the bankable feasibility study in the first half of next year. By when do you need to get a partner or the financing in place to deliver the project by '26 as you plan. So what is your degrees of freedom around between first half of 2020 and when you have to kind of really kind of press the go button on the project?

John Hadfield

Yes. I mean I think -- on the PXF. I think the easiest way to articulate that is just we have an extremely low cost copper portfolio, net cash cost of $0.80 per pound. That means we are very strongly cash generative in a wide range of copper prices. So we are comfortable -- as we've done before, we are comfortable with the level on the PXF at the moment.

Andrew Southam

Okay, and in terms of Baimskaya, I mean we have allowed -- we understand that putting in place project financing on a project, partnering, they do take time. So in our thinking on this, we have assumed that it will take a sort of standard amount of time to do those and they're not straightforward. It will be done over -- we expect over the course of 2020, but we have allowed for that.

Luke Nelson

Luke Nelson, JPMorgan. Just another cleanup question on Baimskaya. Just in terms of spend left in terms of finishing the feasibility study. How much additional spend, if any, is required in 2020? And then in terms of the pioneering work is there any additional spend on that required next year? That's my first question.

Andrew Southam

Yes. I think we'll have a relatively modest amount of CapEx next year. I mean clearly there is some additional work to be done in the feasibility study going into next year, but it's -- low tens of millions is not a significant number.

Luke Nelson

And then just more on sort of the geopolitical level. Obviously, a change in leadership in Kazakhstan early this year and recently there has been media reports of potential sort of unrest in Kyrgyzstan. Just would be interested to hear your thoughts around any change in your view on operational risk in either of those two countries?

John Hadfield

So I mean Kyrgyzstan very stable. I mean the success of that country has been built on foreign direct investment and that's recognized. It's a very stable country to operate in and we see absolutely no change there whatsoever. Kyrgyzstan, we continue to operate very successfully there. Bozymchak has been at design capacity for many years now and as I reported in the first half, we even had slightly higher output than we expected.

So we don't see, at this point, any impact on our operations of any changes that you may see across the jurisdictions we work in. Do we have any questions on the line? Yes. Any questions on line?

James Bell

Yes. Good morning. And thanks for the call. I got a little bit late so I am sorry if this question has already been asked. But just looking at your debt repayment profile on Slide 45, are there any options to roll or delay those repayments and reduce the amount of gross debt you have to pay back particularly in '20 and '21?

John Hadfield

We're completely committed to paying back the debt on that repayment profile. I think...

Andrew Southam

But if you just look at KAZ Minerals, we have a very strong record of managing our debt profile. In the first half of this year, you will have seen we introduced a $600 million facility, and we will continue to manage our debt profile over the coming years.

James Bell

Okay. That’s great.

Operator

Andrew Southam

Well, thank you very much for your time today, and we look forward to a successful second half. Thank you.