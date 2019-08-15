TMAC Resources Inc. (TMMFF) CEO Jason Neal on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TMAC Resources Inc. (OTC:TMMFF) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Lisa Wilkinson - Director of Investor Relations and Strategic Development

Jason Neal - President, Chief Executive Officer

Gil Lawson - Chief Operating Officer

Maarten Theunissen - Chief Financial Officer

Dave King - Vice President of Exploration and Geoscience

Tom Gallo - Canaccord Genuity

James Huntington - Scotiabank

Raj Ray - Desjardins Securities

Thank you operator and good morning everyone. On behalf of my colleagues, I would like to welcome everyone to our second quarter 2019 conference call.

I would like to remind listeners that on this call, we will be making forward-looking statements. We refer you to our cautionary statements in the news release issued Wednesday, August 14, after the market closed and in the MD&A for the quarter filed on SEDAR and posted to our website. All forward-looking statements on this call are qualified by those cautionary statements.

Also, please note that all dollar amounts mentioned in this conference call are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

On the call today, we have Jason Neal, President and Chief Executive Officer, Gil Lawson, Chief Operating Officer, Maarten Theunissen, Chief Financial Officer and Dave King, Vice President, Exploration and Geoscience. Following the prepared remarks, they will be available to answer questions. This conference call is being webcast and will be available for replay on the website.

I will now turn the call over to Jason Neal.

Jason Neal

Thank you Lisa and good morning everyone. On this call, we are going to cover the quarterly operations and financials as well as the transaction we announced yesterday to strengthen the balance sheet. I will provide an overview in my introductory comments and then hand over to Gil and Maarten for elaboration. But I have also invited to this call Dave King, our VP, Exploration and Geoscience, to provide an exploration update including interesting results from yesterday.

The most popular news to open the call today is to highlight the royalty amendment transaction we did with Maverix that is scheduled to close tomorrow. The transaction strengthens the balance sheet with gross proceeds of CAD57 million which enables ongoing investment in the growth at Hope Bay while providing a buffer against operational volatility as well as funding support for our sealift. We evaluated a number of options, but this is the one with the lowest cost of capital, provided our current shareholders the greatest exposure of strengthening gold price and leaves us with the greatest ongoing financial and strategic flexibility. Maarten will talk about the details of the royalty amendment later in the call.

In the second quarter of 2019, we reported consecutive quarters of earnings with net profit of CAD0.01 per share on revenue of CAD66 million with an average realized gold price of $1,310 per ounce. Listeners on this call, without a doubt, are keenly aware of strengthening gold prices and TMAC is a significant beneficiary in both current operations and what it means to the defined and undiscovered gold mineralization endowment of Hope Bay.

As previously reported, quarterly production has modestly declined as a result of reduced plant recoveries from 84% to 80%, which in turn has contributed to an increase in all-in sustaining cost and cash cost to $1,081 per ounce and $729 per ounce and $1,036 per ounce and $693 per ounce year-to-date, respectively. Production in the second quarter was 38,520 ounces and 78,570 ounces year-to-date. Sales, which is the divisor for cash costs and all-in sustaining cost, were 37,730 ounces for the second quarter and 76,930 ounces for year-to-date.

The commissioning of the additional gravity concentrators and other plant retrofitting was completed in the second quarter of 2019 and the gravity project is now complete with the second surge bin in full operation as of July 1. We are confident that the plant has the capability process 2,000 tons per day on average. We are disappointed that we experienced reduced second quarter recoveries of 80%, which was caused by lower availability of gravity concentrators due to commissioning challenges and as a result, greater pressure was placed on resin performance.

The scavenger columns to treat solution tails, which have been in design since the beginning of the year and Board approved in the second quarter, will be installed during the third quarter and commissioned in the fourth quarter. They are expected to materially improve concentrate treatment plant recovery with this project. On July 15, when we announced our operating results for the second quarter, we also announced exploration results for the second quarter activity.

Underground diamond drilling on the Doris North BTD Extension continues to expand the high-grade mineralization to the north and we intersected mineralization in the surface step out a further 325 meters North that has the potential to nearly double the strike length of the BTD extension zone. At Madrid North Suluk, drilling intersected positive results down to the 660 meter level, demonstrating the significant potential below the current indicated mineral resource which is established down to approximately 300 meters. I encourage listeners today to review the Q2 exploration release found on our website.

And yesterday morning, we provided a further exploration update to provide information broadly that we shared with Maverix as part of their due diligence. We continue to have strong drilling results in the growing Doris North BTD Extension zone. Additionally, initial results in a new zone we are calling Doris Valley, a ort of our Doris regional exploration program, are intriguing and we are evaluating our follow up strategy. I am not steal Dave's thunder and allow him to take everybody through these results.

We decided to do a midyear update to our guidance for 2019, which for the most part is a narrowing of the already established guidance ranges. We are narrowing our initial guidance from 160,000 ounces to 180,000 ounces to now be 170,000 ounces at the top end. Cash costs and all-in sustaining cost guidance have been updated to reflect the change in the production guidance as well as a modestly strengthening Canadian dollar and the additional forecasted royalty payments to Maverix. Cash cost guidance has been narrowed within the existing range, with the low end increasing from $625 per ounce to $650 per ounce. All-in sustaining cost has been increased by about 5% to now be $950 per ounce to $1,050 per ounce.

Sustaining capital has increased slightly to CAD55 million, up from CAD54 million. However, the allocation of funds has changed. Underground development guidance has increased by CAD9 million related to updated mine plan to include additional development for the remainder of 2019 to develop mining faces required for 2020 mining. To offset the increase, sustaining capital for infrastructure and equipment decreased by CAD6 million due to deferred projects.

In the second quarter, the Board approved the addition of two key capital investments, including additional mining equipment to begin the portal and decline at Madrid North for advanced exploration as it is important to advance the second potential mine at Hope Bay. Our capital project to improve gravity recovery is complete but highlighted the capacity constraint of the concentrate treatment plant and the purchase and installation of the scavenger circuit was approved to address gold in solution losses. These items together with an increase in capital for the ocean discharge project, which included a scope change to add water treatment form approximately 90% of the increase in our expansion capital guidance from CAD20 million to CAD36 million.

I am going to had the call over to Gil Lawson next who today is calling in from the Hope Bay Mine to cover operations, followed by Maarten, who will discuss our financial results, before concluding with a brief discussion of our path forward and of course in that gap as well, Dave King going through some exploration.

Over to you, Gil.

Gil Lawson

Thank you Jason and good morning to all from the North. I will start with an update on plant performance this quarter. In the second quarter of 2019, the plant processed an average of 1,740 tons per day at a grade of 9.5 grams per ton and achieved an average recovery of 80%, which resulted in production of 38,520 ounces. Our recoveries decreased in the second quarter to 80% related to lower availability of the gravity concentrators due to commissioning challenges and as a result greater pressure was placed on resin performance.

The amount of gold lost in increased solution tails from the resin column substantially accounts for the reduction in overall gold recovery versus the first quarter. Issues with resin performance and higher throughput had been anticipated but were compounded by poor gravity concentrator availability. The scavenger columns to treat solution tails will be installed during the third quarter and are expected to materially improve concentrate treatment plant recovery.

Our project to improve gravity recovery is now complete with commissioning completed in the second quarter of 2019. Installation of the first surge bin between the crushing and grinding circuits was completed during the first quarter and commissioned in April. The second surge bin was installed in the second quarter and became operational on July 1 of this year. The surge bins, once commissioned, have been successful in improving stability in the flotation circuit and have also resulted in the plant achieving increased throughput.

We processed an average of 1,940 tons per day in May and June combined, including a 21-day period that averaged more than 2,000 tons per day to close out the quarter. We are now confident that the plant has the capability to consistently process 2,000 tons per day on average, which was a key 2019 target achieved sooner than expected.

Underground mine production in the second quarter of 2019 was 105,800 tons or 1,160 tons per day of ore at a grade of 11.4 grams per ton containing 38,900 ounces of gold. This production includes 91,600 tons of ore at an average grade of 12.7 grams per ton, produced from longhole stoping and sill development. Sill development contributed a further 14,200 tons at a grade of 3.5 grams per ton, which is considered to be incremental ore.

Mining from the Doris Hinge zone in the second quarter was in line with our plan. However, we experienced some delays in stope production from Doris Connector and Doris BTD related to issues experienced with blasting stopes containing waste blocks and a lack of working faces being available due to development being behind plan. The high-grade BTD longhole stopes have been resequenced to mine-out in the remainder of this year. In the BTD extension, we had completed four ore sales by the end of the second quarter and have recently started a fifth. This area will grow in its importance in providing high-grade feed to the plant and I can report that the ore has proven to be very complex, however the grades have tracked well against the mineral reserve model to-date despite the complexity. We look forward to developing into the better grade sections of the mineral reserves going forward.

Work has started on the Madrid North Naartok East crown pillar. Surface infrastructure was essentially completed and mining commenced with overburden removal progressing as per the plan and the first blast of ore is planned for August. Metallurgical testing of the Naartok East ore has been completed to determine the most efficient blending strategies with the Doris ore. Mining the crown pillar is estimated to produce 132,300 tons of ore at a grade of 5.6 grams per ton during the last five months of 2019 or approximately 880 tons per day over a five-month period commencing in August. The remainder will be mined in the first half of 2020

Mine development productivity has continued to improve in the second quarter of 2019 and achieved 1,840 meters, averaging 20.2 meters per day, compared with 18.4 meters per day during the first quarter. This was lower than what was required to open up sufficient mining faces. Productivity was impacted by blasting delays caused by ventilation and water management issues. The mine operations continued to focus on increasing development productivity and part of the additional development work in the second quarter included underground infrastructure and ventilation upgrades required to support increasing the development meters per day.

Slide eight has a summary of operating statistics for the quarter. This is the data I have just gone through with a comparison of that same detail over prior quarters. We have had steady production this quarter and we are focused on strengthening our performance each quarter.

I will now turn the call over to Maarten to touch on the financial results in the quarter.

Maarten Theunissen

Thank you Gill and good morning. Our all-in sustaining cost and cash cost increased during the second quarter due to lower gold production and sales resulting from lower recoveries and grade while processing more tons. Tons are generally the cost driver and drilling down on the stockpile inventory results in higher absolute cost in the quarter as it includes the mining costs from the prior period that's recorded in the stockpile ton. The all-in sustaining cost for the quarter was $1,081 per ounce, which is 26% lower than the second quarter of 2018 and 8% higher than the first quarter. The sustaining CapEx in the second quarter of 2019 was CAD12.8 million contributing $254 per ounce. Cash cost in the quarter was $729 per ounce, which is 27% lower than the second quarter of 2018 and 10% higher than the first quarter of 2019. We sold 37,730 ounces during the second quarter for proceeds of CAD66.1 million at an average price of $1,310 per ounce, which is in line with the average gold price of $1,309 for the quarter. The net profit was CAD1.2 million or CAD0.01 per share on a basic and fully diluted basis. Cash flows from operating activities of CAD21.5 million was lower than the previous quarter as we start making payments for the annual sealift during the back end of the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was CAD24.3 million. We ended the second quarter of 2019 with cash balance of CAD45.4 million, of which CAD14.6 million was unrestricted, a decrease of CAD11 million from the first quarter. The restricted cash balance, which is restricted as it is posted as collateral for environmental rehabilitation obligation and future royalties to Inuit organization was CAD30.8 million at the end of June. During the three months ended June 30, 2019, NTI informed TMAC that the agreement entered into 2018 to reduce certain letters of credit related to payment security would not be extended and thus an additional CAD3.2 million of letters of credit were issued under the NTI production lease and Mineral Exploration Agreement. These letters of credit were cash-collateralized. The CAD1million posted for letters of credit issued under the NTI bonus were returned the final commercial production were made in June. Approximately CAD56 million of unrestricted cash will be added to our treasury on the closing of the royalty agreement and private placement, net of our estimated transaction costs. We amended our 1% NSR royalty with Maverix Metals yesterday to include an additional 1.5% NSR for proceeds of $40 million that includes the private placement for $3 million or 660,000 shares at the price of CAD6 per share. There is a short term incremental 0.25% NSR payable until Sprott debt facility is repaid. The incremental royalty serves as compensation for Maverix as additional royalty cannot be registered on title and Maverix also has to enter into subordination agreement with Sprott. Once the Sprott debt facility is repaid by latest June 2021, an additional 1.5% NSR is registered against the property. The incremental royalty will fall away. There is a full buyback right to the entire 1.5% NSR for $50 million in the event of a change of control transaction that is announced before June 30, 2021. There is also a partial buyback right where TMAC can purchase 0.5% of the additional 1.5% royalty for $15 million after June 30, 2021 or earlier if there is a change of control. There is a step down of the additional 1.5% royalty, regardless of whether the partial buyback right has been exercised, to 0.75% after three million ounces of gold have been produced at Hope Bay from the effective date of August 1, 2019. We also have the ability to pay the quarterly additional royalty amounts with common shares at the then current share prices until June 30, 2021. The transaction is expected to close tomorrow. Overall, this transaction strengthens the balance sheet for proceeds of CAD57 million to enable ongoing investment in growth at Hope Bay while providing a buffer against operational volatility as well as the funding support for our sealift in the future.

I will now turn the call over to Dave to provide an exploration update.

Dave King

Thank you Maarten and good morning. Underground diamond drilling continued through the second quarter with two drill rigs active at the Doris mine. Also during the quarter, the north-south regional drilling program commenced with two surface drill rigs active. As reported in mid-July, initial regional exploration drilling from surface near Doris mine intersected Doris deposit stratigraphy and mineralized quartz veins with visible gold noted, a further 325 meters north of the established resources.

Following up on this, TMAC provided an exploration update yesterday morning to release the high-grade assay results from this new zone that we refer to the Doris Valley. To-date, we have received assays from suffices hole drilled in the Doris Valley and initial results are intriguing and we are evaluating a follow-up strategy. At Doris Valley, assays from hole include intercepts within the first 15 meters of surface, intercepting 7.7 grams per ton of gold over 7.5 meters including a higher grade interval of 11.8 grams per ton gold over 4.3 meters. And in a second hole near surface, nine grams per ton of gold over 8.5 meters including 15.4 grams per ton of gold over 2.3 meters. There is obviously a lot of work to follow-up on this initial success and begin to build our resource base here. But the first drilling highlights the potential to grow our mineral resource inventory through even exploration investment.

At Doris mine, underground expansion and infill drilling is ongoing in the high-grade Doris BTD Extension Zone and additional assays have been received since the July 15 news release. Highlights from the underground expansion drilling program, approximately 60 meters north of the established resources include 193 grams per ton over 1.8 meters, 42 grams per ton of gold over 0.6 meters and 333 grams per ton gold over 0.6 meters. Underground infill and expansion drilling on the BTD Extension will continue through the remainder of 2019.

Both the underground and surface exploration programs this quarter have been extremely successful. Expanding the BTD Extension zone adds high-grade mineralization that will be mined in the near future. However, encountering similar mineralization on a significant step out drill hole increases our confidence in the long term sustainability of the Doris operations.

With that, I would like to turn the call back over to Jason.

Jason Neal

Thank you very much Dave. The first priority is quite obviously to build our cash flow margins. Gold price is doing its part but we are putting a lot on our own shoulders as well and not thing that strength for granted. The first pillar supporting that objective is therefore a continued focus on operational improvements in the plant. Our team remains confident in our target and as we approach these targets that relate to revenue generation, throughput, recovery and grade, we have greater ability to address unit cost performance.

As the throughput of the plant increases, the performance of the mine becomes more important and we are planning on executing on a plan that provides ore feed from multiple areas with a focus on ounces not tons. Doris is ramping up and our plans include a consistent contribution from higher grade areas. And at Madrid, we have started the crown pillar recovery at Naartok East. Our strategy for further development at Madrid North is especially important to our 2020 and 2021 mine plans and beyond.

Our investment in drilling has nearly doubled in 2019 to 60,000 meters. Resource and reserve growth is essential to the value generation potential of our company. Our exploration strategy in 2019 is a combination of BTD focused exploration at Doris, a targeted program at Madrid to help make better near term development decisions, a regional exploration program that includes the results that have been published with respect to near Doris, but also active in other areas of the belt and at Boston is a revitalization of a project that many believe is the crown jewel of Hope Bay.

Ultimately, we generate the best value for our shareholders through long term investment in strategic planning across the belt. While we drive near term improvements, we are with equal vigor looking for the future. And as we work through our planning, we are identifying various alternatives, which we will have to evaluate against value, risk, capital intensity and funding criteria. The key is obviously getting ourselves in a position to make well thought-out disciplined decisions.

With that, I will turn the call over to the operator for question-and-answer session.

[Operator Instructions]. our first question comes from Tom Gallo of Canaccord Genuity.

Tom Gallo

Hi all. Really great exploration results you had there. I wanted to ask two questions pertaining to that. Firstly, maybe for Dave. Can you elaborate a little bit more on the drill plan, both at BTD Extension from surface and the new surface discoveries to the North? Are you infilling, stepping out? Does this change the plan and some allocated meter or number of drills? So if you have any details on that?

Dave King

Yes. So currently, we have been waiting and reevaluating the stratigraphy and looking at the data that we received from the Q2 drilling. So both those exploration rigs have moved to the mid-belt regional drilling. And then we are going to evaluate maybe moving back to the Doris North area in the fall. That program could considerably be completed even during the winter period as we could build a winter access road. It doesn't necessarily have to be done during helicopter season. So we wanted to get the results back and do some reinterpretation before moving drills back there.

The near surface drilling, that could be related to second stratigraphic repetition of the Doris stratigraphy or the zone that hosts Doris. The deeper intersections below the dike we are still looking at, but they appear to be the same sort of stratigraphic horizon as the Doris Extension Zone. So obviously more drilling to follow up and we are evaluating when we can do that.

Tom Gallo

All right. Very Good. Secondly, I just wanted to try and roughly wrap my arms around the BTD Extension. I know it's a difficult thing to quantify but roughly, maybe for Gil, how many months of production do you see per 100 meters of strike at BTD?

Gil Lawson

Well, our current mineral reserves has us being able to carry on consistent production into next year. And we are currently building the models of the recent drill results. So we fully expect that to extend outwards. So in terms of dividing it into, I would say, 100 meters gives us three to four months of mining.

Tom Gallo

Awesome. Okay. Thanks so much.

Our next question comes from James Huntington of Scotiabank.

James Huntington

Hi guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Just the first one. Could you please give some more color on the water management issues you experienced in the quarter? Was this just like regional inflow into the mine and the pumping can keep up? Or was this just management of mine water?

Gil Lawson

Yes. I can give you color on that. It's really related to the access to the BCM zone, which is our 2020 production area and that's a primary decline access single phase and being in the biggest part of the mine. If you have any issues with groundwater anywhere in the mine and if we have pumping issues, the water reports relate to that phase and causes the slow down of the advance of that phase. Well, that was primarily what it's referring to. Elsewhere in the mine, we generally don't have any particular water issues. If they are, they very localized and very short-lived.

James Huntington

Okay. Great. Glad to hear it's certainly on one spot. And then secondly, once you install the scavenger columns in Q3, what's the sort of ramp-up do you expect until you start to see those incremental gains? Is it like a week once it's all plumbed in? Or is it going to be a bit of fine-tuning as well, like maybe a couple of weeks?

Gil Lawson

Yes. It's in that one to two week range I would estimate. It's really the, as we have talked about, we are putting in two styles of scavenger columns. One is a resin-based one. And the resin-based one, what it effectively is doing, it's doubling the amount of resin that we have to absorb gold out of solution than what we currently have. So these columns, they are not particularly complicated in comparison to, let's say, a gravity circuit. They are basically pumping solutions. They are not slurries. Relatively simple systems. And we are very good at handling the chemistry and the stripping and the loading of the resins right now. So it's really, we anticipate that once we put the system in place, the benefits will be fairly immediate.

Jason Neal

Yes. I will just elaborate a little bit and Gil can jump in if I am beyond my level of expertise here. A couple other things about those scavenger columns. They are at the very back of the process plant. So they are disruptive to the rest. So we shouldn't have any situation where we would say we had throughput disruption related to those. The resin that we are putting in is a high strength resin which is, it loads very well, but it strips poorly. And the reason that we are using that is the resin that comes off of that column plus the second column which is a carbon-based column, that material is shipped offsite and burned.

So it's not resin that we are stripping and reusing. So you wouldn't hear about fouling issues and that sort of thing. The one thing that it will have though and we have to figure out exactly what it is, is the production will be reported and then the sales will have some lag because it's not port onsite, it's off. But we are protecting the value of the gold by doing this and this is the best way for us to get the additional revenue just by that working capital of having loaded resins shipped.

Anything else, Gil?

Gil Lawson

Yes. And just I know we are diving into a bit of detail, but we do have the option to use our current resins because it's multicelled. The first scavenger column has a cascade system of five cells. So Jason described a strong base resin that's more of an absorber. We also have the option of adding our current resins that we are using which we are loadable and strippable onsite. So the actual operating philosophy, we are going to be paying with that a little bit and obviously the goal is to have as much local gold production as possible, because we turn that into cash much quicker than shipping it off, right.

James Huntington

Okay. And then what are sort of size of the incremental gains you are expecting from the scavenger columns for your recoveries, that is?

Jason Neal

Let me start that and then let Gil go into it. So one of the things you would have seen the details in the MD&A and top of my head here, of the gold that was put in the plant, 4% of the gold exited through solution losses in Q1. In Q2, because the issue we had with the gravity concentrators availability, the concentrate from the flotation that went on to the CTP was higher grade. And that's where we ran into issues. And therefore the resin having a 4% solution tail, we ended up having a 9% solution tail.

Is that right, Maarten? Yes, 9%. So the potential is, on a normal operating basis with the scavenger getting the -- sorry, on a consistent basis getting the 4%, some high proportion of the 4%, but then when we have any sort of upset and there is potential for solution losses to spike, that we have sort of an insurance as well that we won't have those extraordinary losses.

Sorry for talking in circles a little bit there. Is that clear?

James Huntington

Yes. I was thinking, so you are saying, it was going from like 4% to 9%. So you are sort of looking in 5% gain to reduce that additional 5% loss?

Jason Neal

Yes. Consider it another way. In a normal operating time where the gravity concentrator is doing what they are supposed to do, the solution losses would be something like 4%. And so the design level, when Gekko did the design and everything was that that was supposed to be 1%. And so, in a normal operating environment, the scavengers would provide a 3% uptick. But if we have solution losses spiking to 9%, then the potential is that 8% gap rather than the 3% gap.

James Huntington

Okay. Yes. No, I get that. And then lastly --

Jason Neal

That's on page 16 of our MD&A, if you want to a look through and all the numbers are there.

James Huntington

Okay. Thank you. And then just lastly, moving to Madrid. So last year, I understand you purchased some underground equipment for the bulk sample, the initial bulk sample you had planned. Has that equipment been reallocated to Doris now? And that's why you are acquiring more? Or has the scope for the Madrid underground increased requiring the additional equipment?

Jason Neal

So Maarten, if you want to take that.

Maarten Theunissen

Good morning James. So because of the exploration success at BTD, we have been doing additional development in that area. So some of the equipment have been used there. We didn't use all of it, probably 70% to 80% of it. So we are replacing some of that equipment with this purchase.

James Huntington

And then just, what is the equipment like? A jumbo an LHD or is it just some ancillary equipment?

Maarten Theunissen

Jumbo, both are LHD. It's a typical fleet that you would see for driving a decline.

James Huntington

Okay. And then is this expected on the current sealift? Or is this going to be for next year?

Jason Neal

It's on the boat.

James Huntington

Okay. Perfect. That's all for me. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Raj Ray of Desjardins Securities.

Raj Ray

Thank you operator. Good morning Jason and team. Just a quick question on the development rate for Q2. Now you did see uptick, but you did mention that there is potential for improvement on that. So what's the target development rate you are looking at? And with the infrastructure improvement and ventilation improvement you have done in Q2 and also you mentioned that you are putting in a third jumbo crew. Are you expecting to hit that development rate in Q3 or any time in second half of the year?

Gil Lawson

Yes. I can speak to that. We have done what we are seeing, well, spilling the beans on Q3 results, but we are seeing an improvement from the Q2, which is consistent with the plan that we need to achieve. And our target is to roll over nine rounds per day which is approximately in that 25 to 27 meters per day, depending on which jumbo takes the round. obviously the mix. So we are on track and heading in the right direction and pulling things together. So that's kind of flavor of the direction I can give you. Okay.

Raj Ray

Okay. And you said, you are already hitting those rates now?

Gil Lawson

We are substantially heading towards there. We are getting close but we are quite at the nine rounds per day.

Raj Ray

Okay. And on the processing front, Gil. With the scavenger columns in place, is there incremental increase in your operating cost? Or it is pretty minimal?

Gil Lawson

I would describe it as very minimal. And the biggest benefit other than the higher recovery of the solution's gold as it's going to allow a change in operating philosophy. Right now, we have a recirculating load in that circuit that, from a chemistry point of view, contributes significantly to the following challenge we have and with the higher capacity to absorb solutions with the two columns in place, we will be able to engineer a flow-through system and that's going to substantially reduce our fouling issue.

So there is a lot of benefits of the scavenger columns is going to have other than just a higher immediate recovery because that flow-through philosophy will allow us to optimize processes now, the leeching processes and gravity processes upstream of the scavengers. So there is still more things we will be talking about, about the benefits in the future.

Raj Ray

Okay. And then Gil, can you talk briefly, --

Gil Lawson

And from a cost point of view, there's not much impact at all.

Raj Ray

And can you talk briefly, you did mention that you are seeing overloading of the resin. So what's the concentration of the gold going into the resins circuit right now versus what it should be once the gravity circuit is optimally performing?

Gil Lawson

They performed fairly well in the 20 to 30 grams per ton when the solutions are in that operating range and we get that on the gravity machines are operational and running. We described we have some issues of operating time in the quarter. And what ends up happening is the floatation does pickup gold, turns it over to CTP and we saw in the quarter, often solutions up to 100 grams per ton or greater entering the columns and when we send not much gold into the columns, they really have a difficult time absorbing not much gold and the solution losses blossom in those environments. So, yes.

Raj Ray

Thanks Gil. And one last question for Maarten. Maarten, of the $14.6 million cash that you had, how much of that was flow-through dollars versus hard dollars?

Maarten Theunissen

We spent about 40%to 50% of our flow-through dollars of the CAD15 million net we have to spend this year. So the balance of that would be CAD7 million CAD8 million.

Raj Ray

Okay. That's great.

Jason Neal

One thing about the flow-through, obviously is, remember, the drilling underground at Doris is not flow-through eligible. So our flow-through for the year, certainly the regional and around Madrid was qualifying and so that's some of the summer programs and then obviously Boston is part of that. And that's ramping up and we are very excited to be able to start talking about Boston again, maybe a little bit in Q3, but certainly as we get our full year, hopefully there will be a lot more to say.

Raj Ray

Okay. Thanks Jason. That's it for me.

[Operator Instructions]. This concludes the question-and-answer session. I will now turn the conference back over to Ms. Wilkinson for any closing remarks.

Lisa Wilkinson

Thank you operator. Thanks to everyone for joining us today. If you have any further questions, feel free to reach out and have a good day.

