Approach Resources: Credit Facility May Not See A Full Recovery

Approach's credit facility debt may be more than 10x unhedged EBITDAX now, leaving the credit facility in danger of a partial recovery.

This has resulted in low margins and declining production as Approach is unable to fund more than a minimal capex budget.

Approach's non-oil production only realised $5.12 per BOE in Q2 2019 and oil is only around 23% of Approach's production.

However, there doesn't appear to be a good path to avoiding an in-court restructuring.

Approach Resources (AREX) is focusing on preserving capital and has suspended its drilling and completion activity, which makes sense given that it had only around $7 million in available liquidity at the end of Q2 2019. The declining production makes it less likely that there will be any value in Approach beyond its credit facility though, as its credit facility debt alone appears to be around 10x EBITDAX now.

Suspension Of Drilling And Completion Activity

Approach has suspended its drilling and completion activity for now due to its credit facility challenges as well as the mediocre well-level economics caused by low prices for NGLs and natural gas. It only realised $5.12 per BOE for its non-oil production during Q2 2019, with negative realised prices for natural gas.

Approach is focusing on conserving capital and only spent $1.5 million on capex in Q2 2019, mostly for "cost effective, short payback cycle workovers to manage natural production decline". It has also managed to reduce its lease operating expenses by 11% from $5.37 per BOE in Q1 2019 to $4.78 per BOE in Q2 2019 despite declining production levels. However, due to the weak prices for NGLs and natural gas (which made up around 77% of its Q2 2019 production), Approach's unhedged cash margins were quite low at $5.68 per BOE despite the cost reductions.

Source: Approach Resources

Approach's production also fell by around 4.5% from Q1 2019 to Q2 2019 (to approximately 9,600 BOEPD) due to the lack of drilling and completion activity.

Updated 2019 Outlook

Approach previously indicated that it would average approximately 9,500 BOEPD in production during 2019 if it didn't complete any wells. This scenario would result in Approach generating approximately $72 million in revenues at current strip prices. Approach's oil percentage may fall to around 22% over the second half of the year without any contributions from new wells.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 790,000 $54.50 $43 NGLs 1,271,000 $15.00 $19 Natural Gas 8,435,000 $0.85 $7 Hedge Value $3 Total Revenue $72

With the reduction in lease operating expenses and cash G&A and a minimal capital expenditure budget, Approach may have around $69 million in cash expenditures during 2019. This excludes any restructuring expenses.

Thus, Approach may end up with $3 million in positive cash flow with that minimal spending on capex.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $17 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $7 Cash G&A $16 Cash Interest $25 Capital Expenditures $4 Total Expenses $69

Future Outlook

Approach's unhedged EBITDAX is projected to be around $29 million in 2019. Realised natural gas prices are expected to improve somewhat in 2020, although the WAHA differential is still projected to end up significantly wider than pre-2018 levels.

Source: Approach Resources

With Approach's declining production and 2020 oil prices in the mid-to-low $50s, Approach would end up with $30 million or less EBITDAX in 2020 even if the WAHA differential averaged around $1.00 in 2020.

Debt Issues

With that EBITDAX projection, Approach would need to reduce its outstanding debt to $150 million for its unhedged leverage to reach 5.0x and $120 million for its unhedged leverage to be reduced to 4.0x.

Source: Approach Resources

That would mean that close to $200 million in new money may need to be put into Approach in order to reduce its leverage to a still high 4.0x, and close to $250 million would be required to reduce its leverage to around 2.0x.

This potential requirement is likely ending up as a sticking point in the discussions with the Wilks Brothers. With many upstream companies trading at under 4.0x EBITDAX, it seems unlikely that the Wilks Brothers (or anyone else) would be willing to put in 7x or 8x EBITDAX in new money to get Approach's leverage down to an acceptable level, with credit facility debt still on the books after.

Thus, an in-court Chapter 11 appears to be a very likely outcome, with the potential for the proceeds from a sale of Approach's assets to be less than its outstanding credit facility debt.

Conclusion

Approach's low oil percentage combined with weak natural gas prices have resulted in its unhedged margins becoming quite small despite cost reductions. This has left Approach unable to spend more than minimal capex without incurring cash burn, resulting in declining production levels.

In the current market environment, it seems doubtful that anyone would pay 10x EBITDAX for Approach Resources, which means that its credit facility debt may not even be covered if the company is sold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.