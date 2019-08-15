UrtheCast Corp. (LFDEF) CEO Don Osborne on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

UrtheCast Corp. (OTCPK:LFDEF) Q2 2019 Results Conference Call August 15, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Sai Chu

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today.

And with that, I’ll turn it over to Don.

Don Osborne

Thank you, Sai, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on our Q2 conference today.

I’ll start things off by briefly mentioning some of the Company’s recent developments and then provide an update on our progress this past quarter on several of our key initiatives. Sai will then discuss our second quarter financial results and will wrap up by welcoming any questions you might have.

Please turn to page three of our earnings presentation. We are pleased to report the following developments since our last call: In May UrtheCast was awarded $2 million study from the Canadian Space Agency’s highly competitive Space Technology Development Program in two separate awards of $1 million each. These awards are a strong validation and a recognition of the innovative work being done at UrtheCast, including the development of the UrtheDaily constellation and our next generation Synthetic Aperture Radar or SAR technology.

In June, we held our annual general and special meeting of shareholders. And we are pleased to report that all of the resolutions put forward by management were passed with the strong support of our shareholders.

Additionally, UrtheCast has secured two term loans in June and July, each in the amount of US$1.5 million, the proceeds of which will be used to generate corporate purposes -- for general corporate purposes, excuse me.

Finally, UrtheCast financed the second trade receivable for US$2.5 million under its previously disclosed US$10 million receivable purchasing agreement.

Please turn to page four of the presentation. We continue to work tirelessly to advance our top near-term priorities, and I’m pleased to be able to share the following updates with you. First, we are continuing to show improvements in our operating results due to the significant restructuring efforts that we have been engaged on, since I joined the Company, more than a year ago. Revenue and adjusted EBITDA continue to trend upward on a sequential and year-over-year basis. And our fixed operating cost base continues to be reduced and brought in line to a sustainable level. Year-over-year total adjusted EBITDA has improved by $11 million and we are within reach of achieving a breakeven EBITDA level. As I have said before, I intend to run UrtheCast as a profitable business, which can stand on its own and which can provide a firm foundation as we head into the critical build phase of the UrtheDaily Constellation.

Second, we continue to make progress in securing financing for UrtheDaily Constellation. To this end, we have engaged a leading investment bank as our financial advisor, and we are in discussions with institutional investors to finance UrtheDaily and the Company’s growth. We have made material progress on this front and we are on target to receive multiple indications of interest by the end of the third quarter. The UrtheDaily Constellation, once operational, will expect to be a groundbreaking global change detection system, which is uniquely designed to serve the big data analytics market. To-date, we have signed more than US$200 million of binding subscription contracts for the UrtheDaily data. UrtheDaily will generate high-quality scientific grade data, the market demand for this data is robust, and we continue to be in active discussions with the growing pipeline of prospective customers.

Third, our Deimos sale process is continuing to move forward. We have received a number of nonbinding bids to acquire all or substantially all of the Deimos Imaging’s assets and have narrowed the field of potential buyers to a select few. The proceeds from the sale of Deimos will be used to strengthen our balance sheet by reducing our debt and improving our working capital position. Again, while I want to be clear that the process remains underway and nonbinding at the current stage, we are optimistic that we will be in a position to announce a binding transaction in the coming months.

Finally, we are nearing the commercialization of our UrthePipeline technology and are in advanced discussions with a number of select noncompetitive customers. This pipeline is our automated cloud-based ground processing software that was specifically designed to power AI and machine learning applications to support to the UrtheDaily Constellation but also has the ability to optimize and augment the value of a wide range of currently available geo-analytic data streams.

In addition to the near-term commercial opportunities for UrthePipeline, we are leveraging this technology today to realize significant cost savings with our recently acquired subsidiary, Geosys, one of the world’s leading providers of geo-analytic solutions for precision agriculture.

And with that, I’ll turn it back to Sai to discuss our second quarter results.

Sai Chu

Thanks, Don.

Please turn to page five of the presentation for a year-over-year comparison of our Q2 and year-to-date results. I’ll note that due to our plan to sell Deimos, Company’s operating results have been represented to classify the discontinuing operations separately from continuing operations. As such, unless otherwise stated, the financial results I’ll be discussing today refer to the Company’s continuing operations and exclude the results of Deimos.

As Don mentioned earlier, our Q2 results continue to show substantial sequential improvement as we continue to restructure the organization, integrate Geosys and rightsize the business, cut costs and improve our ability to translate revenue directly to the bottom line.

Analytics revenues from our Geosys subsidiary, which was acquired in January, met expectations at $5 million for Q2 and $9.5 million for the year-to-date. Company did not recognize any SAR-related engineering services revenue for Q2 or year-to-date, while last year the Company recognized $1.5 million and $4.8 million, respectively. This change was primarily due to progress delays incurred by our key subcontractors, which has affected our expected completion date.

Operating costs were $8.4 million Q2, and $15.6 million year-to-date compared to $5.9 million and $13.4 million, respectively. The increase in operating costs were primarily due to the consolidation of Geosys and were partly offset by cost reductions that were implemented across the rest of the business. As Geosys’ operating costs were excluded, the reduction in operating costs between Q2 and prior year is greater than 55%. We continue to execute as expected to realize substantial improvements, as we transition the business with the plan for a sustainable and valuable enterprise.

Total adjusted EBITDA in Q2 improved by $7 million compared to same quarter last year and improved by $11 million year-to-date. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was negative $0.7 million in Q2 and negative $1.5 million year-to-date, a significant improvement of $3 million and $5.8 million, respectively. Improvements in adjusted EBITDA were primarily driven by positive EBITDA from Geosys, as well as cost reductions in the rest of business.

Net loss of $5.2 million for Q2 and $11.7 million year-to-date improved substantially by $8.1 million and $12.6 million, respectively, due to higher revenue and lower Geosys -- non-Geosys operating costs, as well as a reduction in the net loss from discontinued operations.

In terms of liquidity and financing, we ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2.7 million, an increase of $1.2 million from December 2018. In May 2019, we factored the $2.5 million trade receivable under our $10 million receivable purchasing agreement.

In June, we entered into US$1.5 million term loan, secured by the assets of Geosys, with any proceeds be repaid from by the sale of Deimos. The term loan will be used for general corporate purposes. Subsequent in the quarter, in July, the Company entered into additional US$1.5 million term loan under the same terms and security as the previous June term loan. Also in July, a further extension was granted to the Company with respect to its interest-bearing convertible debentures to extend the date by which the Company must draw down on financing for the UrtheDaily Constellation by one month. And finally, the Company remains in good standing with Banco de Sabadell regarding its existing secured term loan, bank has agreed to defer scheduled payment of €1.5 million for at least a month as we progress with the Deimos sale.

In closing, I’ll note that we will not be providing additional guidance at this time due to our ongoing restructuring efforts. But, we hope that strategic commentary that we’ve provided here, gives you an insight into the primary moving pieces and what we are focused on over the next few months and quarters.

And with that, operator, we’d like to open up the line for questions. Thank you.

Doug Taylor

Yes. Thank you. Good morning, Sai and Don. Certainly a step in the right direction with respect to the EBITDA. I appreciate you don’t want to give guidance. So, you had said previously EBITDA positive target by the end of this year. As you continue to scale EBITDA, or improve EBITDA, should we expect to come from further reductions in cost or be more driven by revenue increases on a more stable cost base from this point forward?

Sai Chu

I think, at this point it’s driven by revenue growth off the stable cost base. There is probably some minor cost reductions, but they are not material. At this point, we’re going to be driving the top line.

Doug Taylor

Okay. Deimos in the quarter was a positive contributor to EBITDA, which is a bit of a surprise. I mean, was this reflected in some catch-up revenue that you’d kind of -- there is some revenue that slipped out of previous quarters, is that what led to the improvement in the Deimos business? I understand, it’s a discontinued operation, but certainly was quite a bit improved from previous quarters.

Sai Chu

Yes. It’s a good question. And Doug, what’s happened is, we really -- the people there have done a great job, but we needed to make some adjustments in the cost base. So, it was rightsized. So, it was a combination of revenues from really primarily the European Space Agency contract, which has lagged much longer than expected, but also because the cost base has been substantially reduced to match the revenues that are expected there.

Doug Taylor

Okay. And one more question for me. If my serves, there was another milestone payment owing to Geosys, I think upcoming in the next couple of months. Can you confirm whether that’s true, and what flexibility there might be with respect to the timing and amount of that payment?

Sai Chu

Yes. That would be in October for US$5 million. And Land O’ Lakes have been a great partner for us, very supportive and certainly understand the importance of UrtheDaily. So, yes.

Doug Taylor

Okay. I’ll pass the line. Good luck with all the negotiations that you’ve got ongoing.

Sai Chu

Thanks Doug.

Don Osborne

Thanks.

