Technically Speaking For August 15

Mixed news on the US coincidental indicator front. On the plus side, retail sales rose (emphasis added):

Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for July 2019, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $523.5 billion, an increase of 0.7percent (±0.5 percent) from the previous month, and 3.4percent (±0.7percent) above July 2018. Total sales for the May 2019 through July 2019 period were up 3.3 percent (±0.5percent) from the same period a year ago. The May 2019 to June 2019 percent change was revised from up 0.4 percent (±0.5percent) to up 0.3 percent (±0.1percent).

Here's a chart of the data: Sales dropped during the 4Q18-1Q19 period in reaction to the stock market drop and government shutdown. Sales have recovered and have resumed their upward trajectory. The Y/Y pace has also rebounded from its lows at the end of last year. As consumer spending was the primary driver of growth in the latest GDP report, this is welcome news.

However, industrial production was once again weak:

Industrial production declined 0.2 percent in July. Manufacturing output decreased 0.4 percent last month and has fallen more than 1-1/2 percent since December 2018. In July, mining output fell 1.8 percent, as Hurricane Barry caused a sharp but temporary decline in oil extraction in the Gulf of Mexico. The index for utilities rose 3.1 percent. At 109.2 percent of its 2012 average, total industrial production was 0.5 percent higher in July than it was a year earlier.

The report's table puts this into context: The headline number (top row) has contracted in three of the last six months; the strongest pace of growth since February was 0.2% -- which isn't exactly robust. The second set of rows shows that two market groups -- nonindustrial supplies and materials -- contracted. And two of three industry groups (the third set of rows) contracted. No matter how you look at the data, weakness is fairly broad.

Third quarter growth is projected to be sluggish. The NY Fed has 3Q19 growth at 1.5%; The Atlanta Fed's number is projected at 2.2%. According to the Atlanta Fed's link, the "blue chip" consensus is between 1.5%-2.5%. Also, remember that GDP accounting issues accounted for the "strength" of the last two reports: exports were a big reason for the stronger-than-expected first quarter number while strong consumer spending was the primary reason for second quarter results.

Let's look at today's performance table: Once again, overall performance is bearish. The Treasury market led the way higher, with the long-end of the curve leading the pack. The TLT was (once again) up strongly. At the other end are the smaller-cap indexes -- the IWM and IWC. Large-caps were up or down modestly.

There's still a great deal of bearishness in the charts, starting with the 30-day time frame: The Treasury market is still in a strong rally. Both the IEF and TLT started to rally at the beginning of August, consolidated gains on August 7-9/13, and then continued higher. In August, the TLT is up 12% -- an incredibly large move for the long-end of the bond market. In contrast, the IEF has rallied about 4.6%.

And then we have the small-cap indexes, all of which are at or near 30-day lows: Micro-caps consolidated losses between August 6-13. Over the last two days, prices have resumed their downward drop and are near 30-day lows. We see the same situation in the IWMs (small-caps) ... ... and mid-caps.

And now for the chart that should concern us: The IWC's weekly chart has fallen through the 200-week moving average with declining momentum.

We remain where we've been for the last few weeks: a rallying Treasury market and continually weaker smaller-cap equity markets. Combine that with mixed fundamental data and the ever-shifting trade-war rhetoric and it's hard to see much upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.