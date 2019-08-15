Brookfield Property Partners Portfolio: Final Performance

This portfolio returned 6.43% over six months, net of hedging and trading costs. This exceeded the 5.94% expected return for our site estimated for it in February.

Brookfield Place in NYC (Photo via Brookfield Properties)

A Hedged Portfolio Around A BPY Position

Last August, I wrote about the performance of a bulletproof, or hedged, portfolio built around a position in AT&T (T) in 2017 and presented a new one, which was completed in February (each portfolio lasts for six months). Following that, I began presenting hedged portfolios built around other stocks, including Brookfield Properties (BPY) in mid-February. Let's see how our BPY portfolio finished at the end of six months. First, a reminder of how the portfolio was constructed and what it consisted of.

Constructing The February BPY Hedged Portfolio

We used the Hedged Portfolio Method to build a concentrated portfolio around BPY in February starting with these premises:

You had $250,000 to invest.

You were unwilling to risk a drawdown of more than 14% during the next six months, so you wanted to be hedged against any decline greater than that.

You wanted to invest in a handful of names, including BPY, with a goal of maximizing your expected total return net of hedging costs.

These were the steps involved for those who wanted to do this manually (your returns would obviously have varied based on which approach you used).

Step 1: Estimate Potential Returns

The goal of this step was to find names that had the potential to generate high total returns to include alongside BPY. My site calculates its own potential returns by analyzing adjusted price history and options market sentiment, but you could have derived yours from Wall Street price targets or the price targets given by Seeking Alpha contributors you follow. Your initial universe could have been as big as my site's (the ~4,500 stocks and Exchange-Traded Products with options traded on them in the U.S.) or something smaller, such as the Dow 30.

Step 2: Calculate Hedging Costs

Since you were going to hedge, gross potential returns were less important to you than potential returns net of hedging costs. To figure those out, you needed to figure out the optimal or least expensive way to hedge each name. I wrote about how to find optimal hedges here. For this example, you would have been looking for the cost of hedging against declines of 14% or greater. The lower the decline you were looking to hedge against, the narrower the list of names you would have been able to use.

Step 3: Rank Names By Net Potential Return

For each of the names in your initial universe that had a positive potential return, you would have subtracted the hedging cost you calculated in Step 2 to get a net potential return.

Step 4: Buy And Hedge

Here, you would simply have bought and hedged a handful of names that had the highest potential returns net of hedging costs. The automated approach we'll show below included a fine-tuning step to minimize your cash and another fine-tuning step to decide whether to hedge with puts or collars, but those four steps were the basics.

The February BPY Hedged Portfolio

Using the process outlined above, this was what our automated hedged portfolio construction tool presented us:

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor

In addition to BPY, the site selected Ciena Corporation (CIEN), Euronet Worldwide (EEFT), and Ulta Beauty (ULTA) as primary securities, based on their net potential returns when hedged against >14% declines. The site attempted to allocate roughly equal dollar amounts to each of those names, but rounded down the dollar amounts to make sure it had round lots of each stock.

In its fine-tuning step, it selected Array BioPharma (ARRY) to absorb cash left over from the process of rounding down the primary securities. ARRY is hedged with an optimal, or least expensive, collar with a cap set at the current seven-day (annual) yield of the Fidelity Government Cash Reserves money market fund (FDRXX). The hedging cost of this is negative: The idea here is to get a shot at a higher return than cash while lowering the overall hedging cost of the portfolio and limiting your downside risk in accordance with your risk tolerance (to a drawdown of no more than 14%).

Performance Of The Underlying Securities Since

This is how the underlying securities in the hedged portfolio have performed since, unhedged:

Data by YCharts

ARRY doesn't appear in the chart because Pfizer's (PFE) acquisition of it occurred last week, but it was up 120% from the time we created this portfolio until then. BPY was the worst-performing name here since Feb. 13, down 3.18%, but the other three names, which were selected by my site, had positive returns. Assuming, for simplicity's sake, your portfolio was equally weighted and you held each position from Feb. 13 until Tuesday's close (or until the close of the PFE acquisition, for ARRY), you would have been up 28.62%.

Performance Of The Hedged Portfolio

Before we look at the performance of the hedged portfolio, let's take another look at what our site estimated its expected return would be when it created the portfolio back in February:

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor.

Here's how the hedged portfolio performed.

The hedged portfolio was up 6.43%, outperforming its expected return of 5.94%, but underperforming the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which was up 7.37% over the same time frame.

Wrapping Up

It's hard to fault a portfolio that returned 6.43% when its expected return was 5.94%, but it would have been nice to beat SPY as well. I suspect if this portfolio finished a day later, on August 14th, it would have.

Using These Results To Improve The Process I've been presenting hedged portfolios and top names in my Marketplace Service since June of 2017, and I've been tracking their performance in real time. I have incorporated that data into my site's algorithm in ways that should boost performance and improve the accuracy of expected returns. I describe how here: When Strategy Meets Reality.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.