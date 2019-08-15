Universal Corp.: A 49-Year Dividend Aristocrat Yielding 5.8%, But I'll Stay Away

Investors should not be tempted by the yield and instead focus on the underlying business.

It's always fascinating thinking about dividend aristocrats and their prudent management throughout the years, to achieve such a high streak of continued growth. Businesses thrive and fail, and that's ok. It's not meant for every business to exist for 50, 70 years or more. Sure, businesses innovate and adapt throughout the years. Hence many of the companies we invest, tend to be more than 100 years old.

How many wrong decisions does it take, though, for a business to fail? What if an incorrect acquisition or mismanagement of cash damage a company so much it may take decades for it to recover? It's so easy to have a business fail and so hard to make it consistently succeed year after year of prosperous management.

Dividend aristocrats have not only managed to exist for such a long time but also never once failed to deliver consistent returns back to their shareholders. Holding dividend aristocrats feels safe. While others are discussing the fears and uncertainties of an upcoming recession, you can sit back and worry less. Sure, maybe you will suffer a temporary hit on your total capital invested, but the idea of consistently receiving dividends, which will be increasing annually, through the tough times, makes it all easier.

Today I want to take a look at Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). The dividend aristocrat with 49 consecutive dividend increases to boast about, may look like attractive play, to survive the uncertainty of the recent market volatility. I would advise against it.

The point of this article is to:

Briefly present the company's operations to investors unfamiliar with the stock.

Discuss the company's financials and dividend.

Conclude on why Universal's dividend may not be that attractive after all.

Introduction

Universal Corp., headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a leading global leaf tobacco supplier. Tobacco has been the company's principal focus since its founding in 1918. The most substantial portion of the business involves procuring and processing flue-cured and burley leaf tobacco for manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

The company sells its products to well-known tobacco behemoths. In their latest press release, management announced a supply arrangement with Philip Morris International Management. Their business model is predictable and reliable. Few companies operate in the manufacturing of tobacco (Altria and Philip Morris as the majority), and therefore, competition is minimal, and the industry has seen little to no changes for decades.

Image source: TobaccoInternational

Before, I talked about how companies need to innovate to stay relevant and up-to-date. A reason which possibly helped Universal to grow and deliver consistent returns successfully is that leaf processing does not (relatively speaking) require any innovation. This is not to take any credit away from the management's excellent execution. It's just the nature of business is conservative and slow-moving.

Universal knows this very well. They know that it is not likely to deliver astronomical returns any time soon, so they might as well keep the respective conservative profile as a business.

Upon entering their investor's relations page, one can read:

Universal is committed to maintaining a low-risk profile, one attractive to Investors interested in long-term return, including, an uninterrupted 48-year record of increasing dividend payouts. Our record of conservative financial management is clear, and, facing a future characterized by global economic and political uncertainty, we remain committed to managing the company with a focus on strong financial performance.

I appreciate the management's self-awareness and commitment to keep delivering shareholder value according to the business model.

The numbers

According to the company's latest quarterly report, revenues increased by $193.2 million, or 9%, on higher sales and processing volumes. Universal is forecasting more significant flue-cured and burley tobacco global crop production than those grown in the fiscal year 2019. The bigger picture, however, is different.

Source: Presentation

Management believes both flue-cured and burley tobacco may be in slight oversupply positions compared with anticipated market demand. However, they have always managed to adjust inventory accordingly and maximize the company's net earnings. Even though the Tobacco industry can see fluctuations regarding political and FX risks, management has achieved avg. segment operating income stability, as illustrated below. Source: Presentation

I do, however, have to warn you that margins are getting uglier. One would expect that if a business model is so stable, reliable, and predictable, the primary concern of the executives would be to improve the margins, and therefore, the profitability. Not only have the margins not improved, but they also have declined.

Source: Macrotrends

The reason declining margins is alarming though is not because increased expenses are responsible but because revenue is consistently falling. Source: Macrotrends

Declining revenue is terrible news for a company, especially one that announced a 36% increase in our annual dividend in May 2018. In my opinion, this was a desperate move to please investors with a better yield, on their investment, which is nothing but a temporary solution to the long-term problem of revenue decline.

The consistent dividend increases look, without a doubt, attractive. However, the company has to find a catalyst to boost revenues, and therefore, profitability. The dividend increases can only last so long before; eventually, the company will need to take on debt finance it.

Source: Presentation

Universal currently yields ~5,8%, but how attractive is that dividend, when the underlying revenues are going down? The stock looks like an excellent dividend income source. However, I would be more worried about securing further revenue sources and identifying a clear path towards future increased profitability.

Conclusion

In previous articles, I have expressed my dislike for dividend aristocrats when it comes to their dividend policies. These companies are so focused on maintaining the title and status of a "dividend aristocrat," that they often focus on their dividend hikes, while the underlying business is slowly fading away.

Increasing the dividend is not enough. The underlying business must be staying healthy and growing. I admire Universal's commitment and achievements so far, but if management wants to achieve even slightly better returns, and future dividend safety, new revenue streams must be established. Although the company's yield is tempting, it would be better to stay away until the company proves it can grow its revenue consistently in the future.

