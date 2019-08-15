PCK: Great Short-Term Profit, Now Exercise Caution

PCK has seen strong returns in 2019 and is up over double digits since my last recommendation. However, the cost to own the fund has risen.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) as an investment option at its current market price. PCK has been a fund I have highly recommended for most of 2019, and investors who own the fund have been richly rewarded. Aside from delivering tax-free income, PCK is up almost 30% since my bullish report in January, as the fund has benefited from strong investor interest. With high-tax states like California feeling the brunt of the SALT deduction limit, California muni debt has seen a sharp uptick in demand, boosting underlying asset prices. To compound this effect, supply has been muted, forcing investors to pay up for their share of tax-exempt income streams. The result has been a huge win for PCK.

However, the success of PCK, while anticipated, has reached a point where I am now cautious on the fund. The premium to own it has risen substantially since the beginning of the year. While this is common among many muni debt CEFs, there are cheaper alternatives out there, which may give investors pause on initiating new positions here. Furthermore, while the supply story has favored muni debt as a whole, lower interest rates pose a threat to this trend. While I don't expect a sudden spike in bond issuance, the reality is lower rates do increase the attractiveness of issuing new bonds. If municipalities want to lock in lower interest rates, they may begin to issue new debt, which could bring down prices of existing assets if demand does not rise to meet it. While I am still optimistic on muni debt as a whole, I am cautioning against putting too much new money into funds with expensive premiums at this time.

Background

First, a little background about PCK. "The fund invests primarily in California municipal bonds, and therefore seeks to provide current income which is exempt from federal and California income tax, as well as the alternative minimum tax." Currently, the fund is trading at $10.30/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.035/share, which translates to an annual yield of 4.08%. I reaffirmed my positive outlook for PCK in May, and the fund has performed very well since then, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given this strong, short-term move, I wanted to reassess PCK to see if I should change my bullish outlook on the fund. While the fundamental story behind muni debt still remains intact, I believe switching my outlook to a "neutral" rating is appropriate, and I will explain why in detail below.

Valuation: Getting Stretched

The primary reason for my shift from "bullish" to "neutral" on the fund's rating rests with the valuation. Starting in January, I was greatly attracted by the fund's then discounted price. While PCK saw its valuation rise due to strong demand, its premium in May was still reasonable and did not give me any pause. This time around, the premium has reached a point where I need to assert some caution. Specifically, the fund's premium has now reached double digits and is roughly twice what it was just a few months ago. Furthermore, the current valuation is near the upper-end of PCK's short-term trading range, as detailed in the chart below:

Current Premium to NAV 10.3% Discount in January (1.6)% Premium in May 5.5% 1-Year High 12.2% 1-Year Low (8.4)% Average Premium (YTD) 5.1% Average Premium (1-year) 3.0%

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, the current valuation is quite high for PCK, even considering the premium price the fund has traded at for most of the year. While it is true PCK has traded higher in the short term, the current value is less than 2% off the 1-year high, which should make investors cautious, in my opinion. My takeaway here is that, based on its short-term averages, patient investors will likely be able to pick up this fund at a cheaper price.

While I tend to view PCK's premium here cautiously, it is worth pointing out that the underlying value of the fund has risen substantially in 2019, which has helped keep the premium from rising even higher. While the share price has certainly outpaced the underlying value, the gains to the fund's NAV should give investors some comfort they are holding the right type of assets for our current market climate.

To illustrate, consider the fund's NAV movement since January 1 shown below:

NAV on 1/1/19 NAV on 8/13/19 YTD Change $8.29/share $9.26/share 11.7%

Source: PIMCO

My point here is to show that PCK is indeed performing well, and the NAV's strong year-to-date move helps justify the consistent rise in share price. Clearly, California muni debt is in demand, and that has largely rewarded PCK investors. Therefore, while I am cautious on the fund right now, it is important to recognize this bullish momentum, which helps justify why I am "neutral" and not bearish. Given the strength the fund has seen this year, I do not believe a sharp turnaround is going to happen anytime soon.

Income Production Leaves No Room For Error

My next point on PCK has to do with income production, which I critically examine for any PIMCO CEF I evaluate. While PCK was a victim of a distribution cut back in January 2018, the fund has reliably paid out the new distribution rate since that time, which should provide investors with some level of comfort. Furthermore, its yield above 4%, remains competitive, especially on an after-tax basis. However, I am compelled to mention that PCK currently does not have any undistributed net investment income (UNII) which would act as a cushion in case short-term income does not meet distribution needs. To illustrate, consider the July UNII report from PIMCO, which includes the short-term coverage ratios for the three California specific PIMCO CEFs: PCK, the PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ), and the PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC):

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, PCK does have the best short-term coverage ratios of the bunch, and its metrics above 100% indicate the fund is certainly earning enough current income to meet its stated distribution. Therefore, I do not see any cause for alarm right now, as this metric has been resting just above 100% for some time. However, the $.00/share UNII balance does present a risk, if short-term income production falters. While management does have the option to sell off holdings to cover any income shortfall, that, in my view, is the last resort, so I would like to see PCK beef up this UNII metric over time. However, for now, I believe PCK's income stream will remain constant and see these figures simply as items to monitor going forward.

Macro Look: Could Supply Rise Soon?

I now want to shift my focus to the municipal debt market within California and how recent market developments might impact PCK. To recap, throughout 2019, I have viewed this sector extremely positive for a few reasons. The primary driver has been tax reform, especially for high-tax states like California. The impact of the SALT deduction limit, while well known for some time, continues to push investors towards tax-free income streams, which has greatly benefited muni CEFs of all stripes. Concurrently, the tax reform limited the ability of municipalities to conduct advanced refundings, which was a tool used to issue new bonds prior to the maturity of existing bonds. This tactic was used to pay off old bonds while locking in lower interest rates. The limits imposed by the tax reform has kept supply tight, both in California and nationwide, as shown in the chart below:

(Source: Wall Street Journal)

The takeaway here is that individual investors have been drawn to muni debt at the same time there has been a supply crunch, which explains the extremely strong performance of this asset class. To put this in perspective, consider that Treasury and corporate debt have been soaring in recent years, while municipal debt has been flat or declining annually over the past decade, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

Since I do not expect supply to suddenly soar, or investor demand to disappear, I believe this supply/demand story will continue to draw interest in the sector going forward.

While I do view this story positively, I remain cautious on high premium funds like PCK for a few reasons. While I reiterate that I expect supply to remain capped, there is strong likelihood it could rise in the short term, especially in California. While I do not expect this to have a large impact on the sector, it could pressure the underlying value of existing bond assets. With this risk on the horizon, it helps explain my neutral stance on funds priced at a premium.

The reason for my thinking here is two-fold. One, the Fed recently cut interest rates by .25 basis points at the end of July. While not a huge move, it is significant because it was the first cut in years and, based on investor sentiment, more could be on the way. According to data compiled by CME Group, investors are banking on two or three more cuts by year-end. While the Fed has not outlined a path for further cuts at this time, the pressure on interest rates has been noticeable, with borrowing costs broadly lower than where they started the year. The impact on the muni market has been muted so far, but, if rates continue downward, municipalities could be inclined to begin issuing more bonds to lock in these lower borrowing costs. With the multi-year low in supply helping to drive up asset prices, an uptick in bond issuance could have an outsized impact that investors need to be aware of.

With this backdrop, I shift to my second point, which is that additional tax-free offerings could be seen within the Golden State sooner rather than later. One reason has to do with the recent "wildfire fund", championed by California Governor Gavin Newsom. As part of the bill, which passed through California's legislature last month, Californian utility companies will be required to spend $5 billion on safety improvements over the next five years, in order to help prevent wildfires and other natural disasters. To help fund this expenditure, the state has the ability to issue bonds, which will be tax-free, to help cover this debt, as reported by the LA Times. While this is not truly "muni" debt, as it is not backed by the faith or credit of any local government, it will provide similar tax advantages to Californian residents, which means it will be competing for similar investor dollars.

A second point has to do with the growing infrastructure needs within the state of California, which could prompt additional bond issuance to pay for needed works and repairs. While this has been the case for some time, the lowering of interest rates could prompt local governments to act. To get a sense of how much need there is, consider the 2019 report on California's infrastructure by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE). The report highlights the substantial infrastructure needs, largely due to the state's growing economy and expected population growth of more than ten million people over the next two decades. The ASCE grades California's current infrastructure at a "C-", which indicates improvements are desperately needed. In fact, California's roads are some of the worst in the country and are in dire need to repairs. More than half the major urban roads are labeled in "poor" condition (by the ASCE), as shown in the graphic below:

Source: ASCE

Similarly, the report calls out a 10-year maintenance backlog for road improvements, with a funding gap of over $85 billion. Similar conditions exist for improvements to water supply infrastructure, airports, railroads, school systems, among others. While multiple avenues of funding sources exist for these improvements, the ASCE repeatedly calls out issuing bonds as a method for making these investments.

With this in mind, it is not unreasonable to think that more bond issuance could be coming soon, to pay for the upgrades to infrastructure that California clearly needs. With bond yields within the state already trading at a narrow spread to the broader muni market, as shown below, seeing demand meet this potential new supply could pose a challenge:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is to be aware of what is going on in within the state and plan accordingly. The demand outlook for muni debt should remain relatively strong, driven by the tax incentives and lack of options for similar yields in other asset classes. Further, supply does remain low for now, which should support prices. But if supply sees a marked rise in the future, premium-priced funds like PCK may have a hard time stirring up demand when competing for investment dollars.

Bottom line

PCK has rewarded investors in 2019 and, while I was bullish on the fund, has returned a surprisingly large amount in a very short period of time. Returns like that always make me cautious, although the fundamental supply/demand backdrop for the muni debt sector has justified a large part of this move.

However, I do believe investors should be careful here. With PCK's premium rising to a double digit level, buying now would be quite expensive. Furthermore, the fund's income production, while strong in the short-term, does not leave any room for error. This is another reason why I am cautious on paying such a premium price. Finally, there are reasons to believe the level of tax-free bond offerings within California could be rising in the near term. Low levels of supply have been key to supporting PCK's asset prices, and any marked bump in issuance could negatively impact the fund if demand does not meet expectations. Therefore, I am switching my outlook on PCK to "neutral" and recommend investors approach new positions with care.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.