Altria: Arguing Against Decent Dividend Raise

Back in June, I provided my annual prediction for the potential dividend raise that we were likely to see from cigarette giant Altria (MO) in August. Since the dividend is based on a percentage of adjusted earnings, and those earnings were forecast to rise this year, I figured a raise of 4 cents per share per quarter could be the outcome. As we approach the company's next dividend declaration, I'm here today to discuss an alternative proposal.

At the Q2 earnings report, management maintained its full year forecast for adjusted earnings growth of 4% to 7%. That is the range that I was using as my base case for the dividend raise, and I still do believe that we could see something in that area. However, I can certainly make the case today that the lower end could be more beneficial in the long term.

First of all, when I wrote that previous article this was a stock that was trading above $50 a share. At that time, my projected raise to $0.84 per quarter would have given the stock a new annual yield of 6.70%. However, we've recently seen shares drop, closing Thursday under $46. That's an annual yield just over 7.00% now, and that's even before factoring in any raise.

Additionally, fixed income rates have dropped in a flight to safety. Thus, as the chart below shows, Altria's spread above the US 30-Year Treasury, for example, has gone from less than 390 basis points to more than 500 basis points. Based on my projected 4 cent increase, keeping the 30-Year where it is now, that would be another almost 40 basis point jump in the spread.

(Data sourced from Yahoo! Finance)

We are in somewhat unfamiliar territory for Altria shares in 2019, as they haven't been in this low to mid $40s range since 2015. The fall in the stock is essentially a dividend raise in of itself for those that buy over time. When you are already yielding more than 7.00%, does that extra couple of pennies giving you an extra 10-20 basis points of yield really matter?

Now I am not arguing against a dividend raise today, but I think a more prudent strategy might be a lower than expected one. Altria just completed a previous buyback program, and a new $1 billion plan was announced in July. With a dividend yield this high, and the stock at its lowest point in years, my thought process here would be to funnel some extra cash at the buyback rather than a couple extra pennies on the dividend.

The other thing to consider here is how high can the dividend actually go? Over the last six years (using the 2015 and 2018 10-Q filings), free cash flow has averaged $5.136 billion per year, and the company paid out $5.415 billion in dividends in 2018. If the company does not get longer term free cash flow levels up a bit, it won't be able to increase the dividend much more moving forward unless it is just going to borrow more money to do so. The balance sheet is also a lot more debt heavy after recent investments in Juul, Cronos (CRON), etc.

With Altria shares having dipped into the mid $40s and nearing a 5-year low, there's a discussion to be had about the potential upcoming dividend raise. With an annual yield already topping 7.00%, perhaps it would be more wise to limit this year's increase a bit and instead use the cash to repurchase shares. Remember, lowering the share count will help long-term dividend and earnings growth, and it would be a strong signal from management that it believes the stock is undervalued. Do you agree with a lower dividend raise in favor of a bigger buyback? I look forward to your comments below.

