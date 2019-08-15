Selling Bank Of America - A Great Company Can Present A Poor Stock Investment At Times

However, the shares are likely to take their lead now from forward risks relative to macro factors to which the cyclical bank is especially sensitive.

My interest in Wall Street was first sparked as a young teenager by my Uncle Thomas Fafalios, who introduced me to the stock sheets in the Philadelphia newspaper, The Bulletin. As I researched further on my own and thanks to my uncle's advice, I discovered Peter Lynch's Magellan Fund, which became my first investment. I believe it was through one of Lynch's books that I learned that a great company can surprisingly at times present a poor stock investment. This is a concept that does not seem to make logical sense to the casual investor, and the reasoning goes beyond simply valuation. Bank of America (BAC) recently reported strong quarterly earnings results and is one of the nation's most important financial institutions. However, investing in its shares today is too risky, in my opinion, because of the cyclical bank's sensitivity to the forward economic outlook and increasingly probable Fed rate cuts, as tensions with China escalate. And if, as I believe, a significant market correction occurs in this seasonally sensitive period of the next couple months, Bank of America shares are at heightened risk.

Bank of America was a Favorite of Mine Out of the Great Recession

I recommended Bank of America shares over a period of years coming out of the Great Recession, and for good reason. The bank's valuation was quite the draw after it became clear that the company would survive, though under a heavy new regulatory burden, after being deemed by the government to be too big to fail. The bank had swallowed a sick mortgage lender in Countrywide that held it back for a while out of the crisis. Still, as the bank began to meet regulators' requirements and settle a slew of lawsuits, I saw a company that had not yet seen the gains of other cyclical stocks poised to do so. Thus, I began pounding the table for Bank of America and, at one point, even made it my favorite stock of the year.

I did so because the cyclical bank should see oversized gains in economic recovery, and it was priced quite cheaply in terms of price-to-tangible-book value versus its industry peers. Also, it was heavily engaged in consumer lending, an area I saw poised to benefit from the recovery of the labor force. As an increasing number of investors found favor in BAC shares and as the company proved its case through performance, the stock rose precipitously.

Bank of America is a Good Company

Bank of America is still excelling today on an operational basis. The bank reported earnings per share of $0.74 for the second quarter, which was $0.03 above analysts' expectations and 17% better than the prior-year result. Shareholders could not ask for much more improvement from the large bank's bottom line.

Bank of America's results were not pristine across the board, as revenue and net income decreased in its Global Banking and Global Markets segments. Still, some of the bank's more important core metrics reflected good overall health, especially domestically. Loans outstanding were up 6%, to $296 billion, in the bank's Consumer Banking segment and they were up 5% in the Global Banking division. Deposits were up 3% to $707 billion in the Consumer Banking segment and up 12% in Global Banking. In the Global Wealth & Investment Management segment, total client balances or assets under management rose 5% to $2.9 trillion.

At a time in which the yield curve flirted with inversion, Bank of America still saw a small gain in its net interest margin. Net interest income improved by 3% while non-interest income gained by 2%. The bank's asset quality is strong and improved in its most important U.S. consumer business. Return on assets and on equity improved over the prior year, as the company also benefited from operating efficiency and leverage over costs. And the bank's book value per share grew 10% year-to-year, to $26.41 per share.

Bank of America Stock Currently on the Other Hand

The bank's book value per share grew 10%, but its stock produced a total return of 5.0% for the same year-to-year period from June-end 2018 through June-end 2019. That is inclusive of the bank's dividend yield, which, as of August 8, was paying approximately 2.56%. Wait a second; could this mean that the shares are cheap? To that rhetorical question, I respond beware the value trap.

The random walk theory correctly tells us that past performance does not dictate future performance, especially as the time period we are studying increases. Perhaps you can make a case for very short-term periods where technical tools have become so pervasive that they influence short-term movement. What we are considering now, though, is the forward outlook through what seems to me to be a terribly treacherous period. This is the reason I see the cyclical bank too risky to buy and even at risk to hold near-term for many.

Catalysts for Concern

Trade policy uncertainty or rather the escalation of the trade war with China threatens the global economy and the U.S. domestic state of affairs as well. Economic growth, for many reasons, is being reported slower almost everywhere globally these days, and lately, we are seeing big banks raising the probability for recession in the U.S. as well. In fact, a survey of portfolio managers just published by Bank of America itself indicates as much. So, the economic outlook is uncertain and at risk, and the yield curve just flashed a recessionary signal as well.

The trade war just took an ugly turn, with China presenting a stronger front. Its refusal to purchase more U.S. agricultural goods as requested by the U.S. President through the negotiation process and instead China pulling away from all purchases of U.S. farm goods, showed as much. China's allowance of the yuan to depreciate beyond the symbolic 7.0 mark also seemed to me to be an effective reminder of the upheaval that could be caused by a more dramatic change in China currency policy.

I just reminded my column followers of what happened in August 2015 when similar factors played in a market correction that I foresaw then. Paper profits are now stored up in the performance of many portfolio managers, who I believe will lock those in with sales of securities before, during and after panic sets in because of some catalyst. That catalyst could be anything, but Hong Kong sure looks to be a leading possibility. The important thing is that many institutional portfolios close their fiscal books now and have cause to make change in their portfolios to protect performance.

In the case of a market correction, or economically-driven bearish turn, Bank of America is especially sensitive. The cyclical stock, which sports a beta coefficient of 1.57x, will exaggerate market performance in all directions by that amount or something close to it.

So, despite the stock's recent depreciation, I see further downside risk too significant to remain neutral on the shares. Thus, I am downgrading the shares of Bank of America, despite the company's current operational solidity, to "Sell", because of its sensitivity to what I see as highly probable risk and a significantly less certain (or favorable) economic outlook than in prior years. In December of 2018, BAC shares dropped to a low below $23, and I see no reason why the same level (or lower) would not be remarked in a fresh stock market correction of at least 10%. With the heavy weight of the economic outlook now carried by the shares, they could work their way there in less dramatic fashion as well. The target price marks approximately 18% lower than $28, where the stock stood earlier this week and is 13% lower than where it was intraday on August 14, 2019, which is good reasoning for the "Sell" view. While that level is below book value for the stock, it is 1.2x tangible book value of $18.92, an adequate premium considering the change in economic outlook.

