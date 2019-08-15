CBS And Viacom: Perspective Is Necessary

After well over a decade apart, CBS Corporation (CBS) and Viacom (VIA) (VIAB) have decided to once again reconnect by means of a merger that will turn the combined entity into the dominant entertainment company in the US by means of its stake over US viewership and position it as a major global player in the space with a presence in 183 countries and spread across 45 languages. This all-stock merger, at first glance, really appears to be a massive win for shareholders of CBS, but while the transaction should prove accretive to them over the long run, Viacom isn’t without its baggage that makes the merger far from being a slam dunk.

A look at the deal

At its core, the merger between CBS and Viacom, which will result in one company called ViacomCBS, is a simple one. Shares of both the Class A and Class B shares will receive 0.59625 of a share in CBS in exchange for each one of their own shares currently outstanding. Following the close of the deal, current Viacom investors will own 39% of the entity, while CBS shareholders will walk away with 61% ownership.

Put together, ViacomCBS will be a force to be reckoned with. According to management, the company will own over 140,000 premium TV episodes in its library, plus it will have more than 3,600 film titles to its name. At this time, over 750 series have either already been ordered or are in production globally, and with $13 billion spent on content just in the past 12 months, and more likely to come in the future, its library will only grow.

Based on the data provided, the combined company currently has a 22% stake in US viewership, plus it generates billions of dollars annually from its international operations. By cutting away duplicate operations, the management team at the firm predicts that annual run-rate synergies will come out to around $500 million, but this will take between 12 and 24 months to get to from the date of closing. Given that the deal involves no debt being taken on by CBS, this is believable since the overall capital structure of the enterprise (from a debt relative to assets perspective) should not change.

This looks like a stellar deal… at first glance

At first glance, this transaction looks like a home run for shareholders of CBS. If you look at the image below, you’ll know what I mean. According to management, the combined firm should have revenue of about $28.2 billion, with CBS accounting for 54.3% of that. In addition, the firm accounts for 52.4% of the OIBDA of the combined entity, 52.5% of its operating income, and 52.9% of its debt with a net leverage ratio that nearly matches what Viacom has on its own. Yet, despite these percentages, CBS shareholders are walking away with 61% of the pie, and none of this includes any of the projected synergies from the deal that are almost certain to come to fruition.

*Taken from CBS

Looking at this data, I want to say that this is a great move for CBS, and the fact of the matter is that even if Viacom’s business never improves, the deal will end up being accretive to CBS’s shareholders. Add to this the direct-to-consumer ambitions that management has, shown in the two images below, and it appears as though the firm could have a really attractive opportunity to expand sales and profits down the road when you consider the massive content library it will have.

*Taken from CBS

*Taken from CBS

Though this is true, one thing to keep in mind is the difference in quality and operational performance of each company over time. Although operating income has remained more or less flat for CBS in recent years, ranging between $2.6 billion and $2.9 billion in any given year, management has at least demonstrated the ability to consistently grow revenue over time. In the five years ending in 2018, for instance, revenue grew 15.9% from $12.52 billion to $14.51 billion.

To put this in perspective, over the same period of time, revenue has jumped all over the place for Viacom, but specifically in the five years ending in 2018, it has dropped 6.1%. Worse than this has been the almost annual decline in operating income generated by the firm. Over the five years covered, this metric has dropped 37% from $4.08 billion to $2.57 billion. What this illustrates is a scenario where CBS will need to combat falling-to-stagnant revenues and declining profits. If profits fall too much from this point, the transaction begins to look less appealing, so in order to have gotten a good deal from the move, it will need to stop the bleeding in the span of a couple of years most likely.

To illustrate some of Viacom’s structural issues, I created the graph below. In it, you can see, for its Media Networks business, its major properties, and in each year shown, you can see what the monthly unique visitor count has been over time. Nearly across the board, you can see significant year-over-year declines, ranging from the drop at MTV from 17.3 million visitors to 7.6 million in just two years, to the drop in BET from 13.3 million to 8.8 million after briefly hitting 14.2 million in 2017. Total Media Networks monthly unique visitors dropped from 53.9 million in 2016 to 37.1 million two years later. Given this, I would make the case that Todd Juenger, an analyst at Bernstein, was probably correct when he said that the firm will waste money on building a product that nobody wants as it takes its content and follows competitors like The Walt Disney Company (DIS) into the realm of selling directly to the end user.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

Right now, the picture for CBS looks rather mixed to me. Fundamentally, and if the firm can stabilize and/or grow Viacom’s side of the equation, investors will be happy about this transaction down the road. Having said that, this transaction’s success will be determined solely by management’s ability to do just that. If the status quo continues with Viacom struggling just to keep results flat, investors will look at this deal a few years from now and regret what management is doing now.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.