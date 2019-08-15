Realty Income Ramps Up The Acquisition Machine

Realty Income (O) reported excellent second quarter results. The firm deployed $1.1B of capital in the quarter alone, and $1.6B year to date, on acquisitions. The firm raised $1B through equity issuance and has $3B fully available on a line of credit. US acquisition cash cap rates were high at 6.9% driven by mix (theatre assets). Management hasn't seen any movement in cap rates, which is consistent with other company reports, and the range is between 5%-8%.

Sainsbury Acquisition

The Sainsbury acquisition done at a cash cap rate of 5.3% is Realty Income's first international acquisition. More important than deal specifics are the establishment of Realty Income as a legitimate player in the UK. The $549M sale leaseback was funded with about 30% equity and 70% debt. The debt ($315M) portion was funded through a private GBP-denominated debt placement at 2.73% with a 15 year term that matches the lease term. Last week Realty Income amended its credit line, which is now available in multiple currencies. On the 2019 Q1 call CEO Sumit Roy stated the total addressable market is now $12 trillion up from $4 trillion. This expands the pool of potential acquisitions, and should increase the deal flow that Realty Income sees. As the firm gets larger, increasing amounts of acquisitions are necessary for Realty Income to grow.

Intrinsic Value Estimate

Revenue

We think Realty Income will continue to grow firm level revenue at 10% per year for the next 5 years driven by acquisitions, declining to economic growth of 1.7% by year 10.

Profits

The company has had remarkably stable cash operating profits going back to the mid 1990's. We expect the same going forward with a margin estimate of about 90%

Reinvestment

Revenue growth is mostly external and results from acquisition volume (reinvestment). New dollars buy very small amounts of new revenue in this sector requiring large reinvestment in the business. Realty Income will have to invest about $2B next year growing to $2.7B in year 5 to hit our growth estimates. In total our model has Realty Income deploying $20B of incremental capital over the next 10 years.

Cost of Capital

The firm enjoys a very strong cost of capital and operates with a significant advantage over private businesses/investors. We estimate the current cost of capital to be 5.15%. The after-tax cost of A rated debt is about 2.66%. The cost of equity is estimated to be 6% using a re-levered sector beta of .76, an equity risk premium of 5.59%, and a risk free rate of 1.74%

It's worth comparing Realty Income's cost of capital to its two closest peers, STORE Capital (STOR) and National Retail Properties (NNN). Here are our estimates:

Cost of Equity Equity Weight Cost of Debt Debt Weight WACC Realty Income 6% 74.6% 2.66% 25.4% 5.15% National Retail Properties 6.29% 70.1% 2.9% 24.9% 5.39% STORE Capital 6.28% 70.0% 3.31% 30% 5.39%

Note that NNN has outstanding preferred equity with a weight of 5% and a cost of 5.28% included in the WACC estimate.

Estimated Value Per-Share

Our estimate of intrinsic value is $73 per-share and is in-line with the current market price. Of the four estimates above the model is most sensitive to the cost of capital estimate. Within the cost of capital estimate we have a high conviction around the cost of debt estimate since the firm has publicly traded debt, and there are also many similarly traded credits that we can comp to. However the cost of equity is more elusive with the beta (market risk) estimate causing the most uncertainty. This is further complicated by the recent collapse in the risk-free rate (10 year treasury), another important variable in the cost of equity.

Monte Carlo Simulation

We created distributions around the four major valuation inputs, revenue, profits, reinvestment, and beta (cost of equity input). This relaxes the single point estimates and allows us to run simulations to estimate value per-share under different scenarios . Eighty percent of the resulting valuations fall between $29-$133. The median value is $72.76, very close to our DCF estimate and market value, and suggests the stock is fairly priced.

The following are the ranges that 80% of the values fell between in the simulations:

10% ('Low) 90% ('High) Revenue 8.9% 12.3% Cash Operating Profit Margin 87.9% 91.1% Reinvestment .072 .078 Un-levered Beta .31 .98

The beta estimate is responsible for most of the variation in the monte carlo results. The beta distribution was modeled on long-term historical unlevered REIT sector betas with a median beta of .57.

(Source: Author estimates, @Risk)

Conclusion

Realty Income reported another strong quarter of results. The firm's recent international expansion into the UK gives access to a larger total addressable market, and should extend the growth runway. Our estimated intrinsic value per-share of $73 is in-line with the current market price. We subjected our valuation input estimates to monte carlo simulation. The median result was also $73 and suggests that the stock price is currently fairly valued. Our recent valuation updates show STORE Capital (STOR) to be more attractively priced (Going Back To The STORE For Value).

