Motus GI Holdings: Our Take On This Small-Cap Concern

The simple are meat for slaughter, to be used when they are useful in causing trouble for the opposing power, and to be sacrificed when they are no longer of use.” ― Umberto Eco, The Name of the Rose

Today we look at a small medical device manufacturer located just up the road from me here in Miami. The company recently received FDA approval for the second generation of its flagship product and addressed funding concerns. We take a look at this "Busted IPO" in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) is a Ft. Lauderdale-based developer and provider of a medical device known as the Pure-Vu System that's designed to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly-prepared colon during a colonoscopy procedure. Although based in the U.S., most of the company’s operations are in Northern Israel. It was spun out of an Israeli incubator company called New Generation Technology in 2011 to focus solely on Pure-Vu. The U.S. corporation was formed in 2016 and went public in a February 2018 IPO, raising net proceeds of $15.2 million at $5 per share. Motus employs ~44 and commands a market cap of ~$70 million.

The Pure-Vu System:

After receiving initial approval from the FDA in September 2016 and EU approval in February 2018, the company continued to test and perfect the device in anticipation of a 2019 launch. Then, in June 2019, Motus received 510(K) clearance from the FDA to market its second-generation Pure-Vu System, which addressed some of the mobility and logistical shortcomings identified by healthcare practitioners during testing of its first generation model. The device integrates with standard and slim colonoscopes to enable safe and rapid cleansing during procedures by irrigating the colon while evacuating the water, fecal matter, and other bodily substances.

The Pure-Vu System consists of a workstation controller and a single-use, disposable sleeve that fits over most commercial colonoscopes. The over-sleeve has an umbilical section that connects to a cartridge that mounts onto the workstation, serving as an interface between the disposable over-sleeve and the permanent workstation. Activated by foot pedals, the workstation sends a pulsed vortex of air and water to remove debris while simultaneously evacuating the content into waste receptacles already employed in colonoscopies. The device has an auto-purged function that can detect and automatically clear blockages that may occur during the evacuation process. The second generation model has a reduced footprint, is perched on a roll stand, and is simpler to integrate onto the colonoscope than its predecessor. Pure-Vu can clean poorly-prepared colons in a matter of minutes.

The IP behind Pure-Vu is currently protected into 2035 by 22 patents and 26 pending patents throughout the U.S., EU, and Asia. This patent estate is significant as Pure-Vu doesn’t have any viable competition. Current colonoscopes have an attachable irrigation pump that operates through the working channel of the device, meaning no intra-procedural irrigation. Quasi-intra-procedural devices such as Cantel Medical’s (CMD) Jet Prep and Medjet Ltd.’s Medjet don’t have the removal capacity of Pure-Vu and must be removed from the colonoscopes’ working channel during biopsies and polyp removals, thus interrupting workflow.

Trial Results:

In three earlier studies conducted in Israel, the EU, and the U.S., Pure-Vu demonstrated statistically significant cleansing performance in partially prepped colonoscopy patients as measured by the Boston Bowel Preparation Scale (BBPS). The BBPS assesses the cleanliness of each of the three segments of the colon on a 0 to 3 scale with 0 being unobservable mucosa due to solid stool and 3 being a perfectly clean colon with the entire mucosa seen with no residual staining, small fragments, or opaque liquid. A minimum score of 2 per segment is considered the minimal adequate prep for a procedure. In the three studies each involving between 46 and 49 patients, the combined average BBPS scores improved from 5.0, 2.8, and 3.7 to 8.8, 8.5, and 8.9, respectively.

Motus then conducted a single-arm, multi-center trial involving 95 hospitalized patients that read out in May 2019. The results were similar to those from the other three studies with adequate bowel preparation rate improving from 38% to 96% after using Pure-Vu. The combined average BBPS scores improved from 4.98 to 8.66 (p<0.001), with results consistent in each section – ascending, transverse, and descending – of the colon.

Marketplace:

On the basis of all this data, the FDA has approved the second-generation Pure-Vu System for inpatient use. Inpatient colonoscopies only constitute ~10% of the U.S. market, where a total of ~15 million procedures are performed annually. Globally, there are ~3.8 million inpatient colonoscopies out of ~30 million total. In these instances, both the bowel prep and the colonoscopy occur in the hospital. In this emergent setting, ~55% of bowel preps are insufficient, leading to a repeated bowel prep or a repeated procedure, resulting in ~2 additional days at the hospital and ~$8,000 in additional hospital costs. The insurance companies, who reimburse the entire episode of care as a fixed bundled payment in this environment, should be happy to hear about Pure-Vu.

Even though Motus is focused on the U.S. commercial launch of Pure-Vu in the hospital environment, it also will be conducting additional studies focused on accelerating the time to a successful colonoscopy for both inpatients and high-risk outpatient populations as a means of expanding Pure-Vu’s indication into the larger outpatient cluster. Approximately 5.7 million high-risk outpatient procedures are performed annually throughout the world with ~23% of the patients presenting an inadequately prepped colon. Management also has its eye on upper GI bleed endoscopies as another possible indication for approval.

Royalties Due:

As far as the U.S. launch is concerned, Motus’ sales force will be pushing workstations to hospitals with a list price of $68,500 with disposables at $975 per. If the launch is successful, the company will owe royalties. Pursuant to the consummation of its IPO and honoring terms embedded in its now-retired convertible securities, Motus issued royalty right certificates to the owners of its Series A convertible preferred stock as an inducement to convert into common shares. Right holders will receive a 3% royalty annually on any Pure-Vu net sales (workstations, disposables, services, etc.) above $20 million capped at $30 million. They also receive yearly 5% royalties on licensing deals for Pure-Vu above $3.5 million capped at $30 million. The royalty right certificate placement agent also is eligible to receive payments equal to 10% of the total proceeds received each year by the certificate holders.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary:

Starting 2Q19 with only enough cash ($15.3 million) to get it through YE19, the second generation Pure-Vu approval was well-timed, allowing the company to raise gross proceeds of $20 million at $3 per share, which will be earmarked for the Pure-Vu launch. As a result, Motus entered 3Q19 with ~$27 million and no debt. Also of note, the company has issued 2.7 million warrants with a weighted average exercise price of $5.28 and 3.3 million stock options with a weighted average exercise price of $4.32.

Last week, the company posted a second quarter loss of $5.7 million. With the recent $20 million capital raise, the company currently has just more than $30 million of cash on its balance sheet.

Due to the small market cap of the company, only two analyst firms have chimed on MOTS so far in 2019. Oppenheimer maintained its Buy rating and $10 price target on Motus in late March. In early June, Piper Jaffray reiterated its own Overweight rating on the stock.

Insiders seem to be bigger supporters of Motus. Prior to its secondary offering, beneficial owners, officers, and directors collectively owned ~63% of the shares outstanding. On the 6.7 million share secondary, two beneficial owners, the chairman of the board, the CEO, the president and COO, and two board members collectively purchased over 2 million shares, or ~30% of the offering. These transactions brought the total number of insider purchases since going public to 20 versus zero sales.

Verdict:

Despite the insider enthusiasm, Motus is down 50% since its IPO and over 75% from its all-time high set in 2018. This is understandable, owing to the fact that it's a single-product company without a ton of news since its IPO. That vacuum is ending with the approval of second-generation Pure-Vu and an imminent product launch that will determine Motus’ fate. Workstations aside, if Pure-Vu is employed in just 5% of inpatient colonoscopies in the U.S., the disposables will generate $81 million in annual revenue if they sell at a 7.7% discount to list ($900). With 55% of inpatients inadequately prepped and outpatient indications likely to come, there seems to be some potential significant upside for this busted IPO.

Taking a most pessimistic view, most small caps have problems in the initial stages of launch, the company has a sub-$100 million market cap, Motus does not have multiple "shots on goal," medical devices are not my "sweet spot" and I have never done well with small-cap ventures with a major presence in Israel.

That said I have added a few shares of Motus to own personal portfolio as I think the stock does merit "watch item" status at this time. The insider buying in the name is most encouraging. I also tend to like "razor and razor blade" business models. I offer up this analysis for other similarly inclined investors

Misguided good men are more dangerous than honest bad men. It is because they are seen as good that, in and by good conscience, the mob will always, stubbornly back them without question.” ― Criss Jami, Healology

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum



Before the bell every Monday morning we provide an in-depth analysis on an undervalued small/midcap stock and outline a simple option strategy to make a tidy profit even if the underlying stock does little over the coming months. If you are not signed up yet for this free service, just click HERE to download our latest report. This action will also ensure you receive all future free reports as published as well.



Disclosure: I am/we are long MOTS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.