R.I.P. Sanchez Energy

Now is not a particularly good time to be a shareholder of Sanchez Energy Corporation (OTCPK:SNEC). On Aug. 12, the management team at the firm announced that it had decided to voluntarily file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in an effort to allow the firm to restructure and recover from the devastation caused by a mix of low energy prices and high leverage. Given that the firm’s share price is still a non-zero number, some investors might think that there’s some hope of recovery here, but the cold hard truth is that, except for possible speculative gains associated with gambling on short-term fluctuations, there really appears to be no good outcome for current holders of the common equity moving forward.

A look at the filing

According to management, the firm has decided to file for Chapter 11, meaning that it will probably restructure and likely come back on the market one day as a publicly-traded oil and gas firm. In its documents pertaining the filing, the company did state that one avenue to explore, if bids are received, would be to sell off the assets, effectively putting the business in a position where it might liquidate, but while some asset sales are highly probable, I would be surprised to see the firm liquidate entirely. News of its bankruptcy filing sent shares down 26.7% on Aug. 12, closing at $0.06 per unit. As part of its bankruptcy filing, the company has arranged for the closing of a $175 million round of committed financing. Of this, $25 million was used to repay borrowings and replace a letter of credit under its revolving credit facility.

It’s hard to tell whether Sanchez will ultimately need to tap the committed financing or not. Generally speaking, it’s almost always the case that companies do, but this is usually because bankrupt firms have little to no cash on hand. As of the end of its first quarter this year, Sanchez had cash and cash equivalents of $200.70 million, meaning that total liquidity (if its first quarter cash balance has remained unchanged) should be around $350 million.

Unfortunately for shareholders, even though the company has significant cash on hand, they are certain to walk away with nothing. In its filing document, the company stated that common holders will have their units essentially wiped away. In fact, all stakeholders at or below the level of Secured Notes will have what they are entitled to either erased entirely or impaired to some degree. For debtholders, specifics have not been provided at this time, but those in the most senior position will benefit quite a bit, while those lower on the food chain will need to wait for the bankruptcy process to play out before they see what the end result for them will be.

Bankruptcy was likely imminent

Predicting whether or not a firm in the oil and gas space will declare bankruptcy is no easy task most of the time, but in the case of Sanchez it would have been easier than with most companies. For starters, despite the large amount of cash on hand, Sanchez had gross debt as of the end of its first quarter this year of $2.442 billion. The cash brings net debt down to $2.241 billion. Specific forecasts for 2019 have not been provided, but we know that, from 28.813 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent) last year, the company managed to generate EBITDA of $460.845 million.

Put together, the net leverage ratio of Sanchez comes out, using last year’s EBITDA, at nearly 4.9. This is certainly on the high end of where things can be and absent management having an aggressive debt reduction strategy, the chance of bankruptcy with a leverage ratio this high is not something most investors should feel comfortable with. While Sanchez might have been alright with this kind of leverage on its books if EBITDA were likely to rise, any chance of this happening was flushed down the drain when, earlier this year, the company said that mid-point capex guidance for 2019 would be $125 million. This represents a 79% reduction compared to the $593 million spent by the firm in 2018 and it’s impossible to imagine production even remaining flat with that kind of cut.

In the first quarter of this year, we already saw the initial impact this had on the firm. According to management, in the three months ending in March, output came out to 6.864 million boe, a 6.7% decrease from the 7.355 million boe seen just one quarter earlier and down 5.3% compared to the 7.251 million boe the firm produced in the first quarter of its 2018 fiscal year. More likely than not, as the year progresses, the downturn would only worsen, further compressing EBITDA and resulting in an ever-rising net leverage ratio.

Another red flag (though certainly not a guarantee of bankruptcy by itself) for the firm came on July 15 when management decided to enter into a 30-day grace period regarding interest payments due to the holders of its 6.125% Senior Notes due in 2023. Additional delays could possibly have been arranged, but the end result is that the firm must either eventually make a payment, default, or strike some deal with debt holders to improve its bad situation. The company ultimately opted for bankruptcy in what is essentially a default.

Takeaway

Right now, a lot of investors in Sanchez are likely unhappy. At the end of the day, it appears that the firm will leave them with nothing, while holders of its notes could end up with some recovery to be determined at a later date. Looking back, there were a lot of signs of the firm’s impending doom, and though it may be tempting to overlook them, it’s best to recognize these issues and watch out for them in other businesses that one might invest in down the road.

