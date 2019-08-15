Acreage Holdings Will Regret The Day It Agreed To Be Acquired By Canopy Growth

source: Seeking Alpha

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:ACRGF) must be kicking themselves after agreeing to be acquired by Canopy Growth if cannabis is ever legalized in the U.S. at the federal level. And if they aren't they should be.

Even in it latest earnings report, Acreage management kept tying the company in with Canopy Growth, as if Canopy still was considered the top cannabis company. It lost that position after the firing of Bruce Linton by Constellation Brands, following a terrible earnings report, and just recently, followed up with another disappointing quarterly performance.

I believe from the beginning of the big cash infusion from Constellation to Canopy in exchange for board seats and a big chunk of the company, there was no doubt Constellation always had in mind it was going to take control; the earnings report was an opportunity for Constellation to make its move.

Constellation is now in the driver's seat with Acreage via Canopy Growth's buying the right to acquire the company, and I don't see that having much value for Acreage, if the deal is ever consummated, which is not a surety by any means.

Federal legalization of recreational pot years away

Most investors believe the entire basis and benefit of Canopy Growth buying the rights to acquire Acreage was based upon the wrong assumption it was only a matter of a short period of time before cannabis would be legalized at the federal level in the U.S.

For some time I've been saying this isn't going to happen anytime soon, and it's very possible it may never happen. Even though it has been suggested Canopy Growth thinks it's going to happen quickly, its actions point to it not being certain of that at all; there's a reason it agreed to a 90-month period to get the deal done. That doesn't sound like a company convinced legalization is just around the corner.

The media gave the impression that after Canada legalized recreational pot other nations would fall like dominoes in doing the same. It hasn't happened.

How I view legalization in the U.S. is it's probably going to happen concerning medical cannabis in most if not all the states, but may never happen in relationship to recreational pot.

Even at the state level recreational pot may never be legalized in all jurisdictions, as 10 states have already rejected the prospect so far this year.

Something else to consider is the U.S. cannabis industry is protected from competitors outside the nation by keeping it federally illegal. Hemp and CBD products are the exception, and as mentioned, medical cannabis is likely to follow. The downside is U.S. companies can't compete at the international level, so what they get by a protected domestic market they lose in the global market.

As this has an effect on Acreage Holdings, all the hype and assumed benefits of being acquired by Canopy Growth are very unlikely to come about. With Acreage management continuing to focus on the proposed deal, it points to weakness of the company in my view, as it should continue to do what it was successfully doing in the past to generate growth, without the distraction of Canopy.

The biggest element in the mix was the firing of the face of the cannabis industry, Bruce Linton, and the rapid descent of the reputation of Canopy Growth being the market leader. This loss of perceived market leadership is a stain on Acreage Holdings that won't go away. I think that's why Kevin Murphy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Acreage, kept referring to the benefits of it possibly being acquired by Canopy in its earnings report press release; he's attempting to prop up what is increasingly being considered a disaster by a growing number of investors.

When I saw Mr. Murphy saying these things, it gave the impression that the company, in and of itself, is now in lame duck limbo until and if the acquisition comes about. That denigrates the value and potential of the company in may view, keeping in mind this could drag on for years.

About the only positive thing to get out of the deal is it does present investors an inexpensive option to acquire Acreage instead of Canopy Growth. It's also less risky in my view.

Conclusion

In its recently released earnings report, Acreage Holdings said it generated revenue of $36.63 million, beating by $1.37 million. GAAP EPS on the other hand was a terrible -$0.40, missing by $0.20. That's probably why management focused on Canopy Growth rather than its performance in the press release.

When Acreage signed the deal with Canopy, it unwisely locked itself into the performance and perception of Canopy, which means it will rise and fall based upon factors outside of its control. It makes little sense for it to have done that, although admittedly, at the time of the agreement Canopy Growth was flying high and seemingly could do little wrong in the eyes of its shareholders. That rapidly changed.

The other factor is Acreage is also subject to decisions made by Constellation Brands, as evidenced by the firing of Bruce Linton, in the sense what Constellation decides concerning Canopy will have an impact on the share price of Acreage, for better or worse.

After all is said and done, it's a toss of the dice in my view as to whether or not recreational pot will ever be legalized in the U.S., and if it ever is, it's probably still many years away.

So now Acreage Holdings in locked into a deal that not only subjects it to the performance and decisions of those outside the company, but also to the U.S. federal government and its decision on whether or not to legalize recreational pot.

The bottom line is Acreage has given up its own sovereignty for a potential deal that has a very good chance of never happening. To me, the risks far outweigh any of the benefits that it may happen some day.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.