Netflix: Carrying Capacity, Competition, And Cash Burn

On March 26th, I wrote my first article advocating for investors to short Netflix (NFLX). In that article, I outlined the catch 22 of using leased content, discussed future competition, and highlighted Netflix’s heft valuation. Since that article, Netflix is down over 13%, compared to the S&P 500 3% gain. In this article, I will bolster my previous points and use information from the previous quarter to create new ones.

Reaching Domestic Carrying Capacity

In its most recent quarter, Netflix gained 2.7 million subscribers, compared to 5 million which was expected. However, the most surprising statistic from the quarter was a net loss of 126,000 paid subscribers, compared to a 352,000 gain expectation. Although this has been a generally weak quarter for Netflix, it highlights the overarching concept of carrying capacity, or the “s-curve.” In business, the top of the s-curve is when growth starts to level off as a company reaches maturity.

Insane Growth

Based on current quarters, it has become apparent that Netflix is in the maturity stage of the curve in the United States. In addition to the most recent quarter highlighting negative growth, even Netflix’s own guidance supports this narrative.

“If Netflix’s third-quarter subscriber forecast holds up, the company’s domestic net subscriber adds will still be pacing at 60% of 2018, amounting to the first meaningful year-over-year deceleration for the company… the S-Curve in the U.S. may be finally flattening after all these years of growth” - Michael Nathanson of MoffetNathanson

Competition Will Take Market Share

Netflix has done a great job creating the market for on-demand television. However, there are many large competitors coming on the scene in an attempt to take more of that market share. Many of these competitors have a proven content library, like Disney (DIS), deep pockets, like Amazon (AMZN), and record setting new content, such as AT&T (T). What do all these competitors have in common? The hunger to take market share from Netflix. Regarding Disney, it is investing in a plethora of new content, slashed the price of Hulu, and created a bundle with ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu, which “coincidentally” was priced exactly the same as Netflix’s most popular plan. With Amazon, they are projecting to spend between $5 billion and $6 billion on original content during 2019. For AT&T, HBO Max will have over 10,000 hours of content, such as Friends, in addition to all future content created by HBO.

Netflix blamed its second quarter domestic decline of 130,000 on a weaker content slate and seasonally weak quarter. My concern is mainly about the weaker content slate. As of now, there are nearly as many major competitors as there will be in the near future. Even still, Netflix’s content apparently was not good enough to keep people from unsubscribing, meaning many were so unimpressed by Netflix’s content that they looked to alternatives outside of on-demand content. If Netflix is already seeing slowing YOY domestic growth when there is little competition, what will happen to subscriber growth when competition bursts onto the scene?

Cash Burn Will Continue

In the end, content is king and good content requires the top talent. However, with a bunch of players vying for the top talent, the price of that talent is just going to get bid up and up. This is the second side of the competition. Each player will not only compete for subscribers but will also compete for the content producers, which will likely drive up costs even further. For example, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss from Game of Thrones signed a new deal with Netflix for $200 million, beating out Amazon and Disney in the bidding. Although only time will tell if this investment will pay off, Netflix’s recent track history of spending has not paid off.

Over the past six years, Netflix has been spending more and more money than it has been taking in. Costs will rise as competitors will bid up the cost for top talent. Revenue will not grow as quickly due to increased competition from the same competitors. In the end, it is likely that expenditures will continue to rise and rise, but the outlook for revenue appears more cloudy. If that trend were to continue to exist, which I believe will be the case given more competition, cash burn will not only continue but will likely accelerate.

Risks and Mitigants

Like I said earlier, content is king. A risk to this thesis is that Netflix is able to create content that is superior to its competitors. For Netflix, this is an uphill battle. Many of its competitors, such as AT&T and Disney, have a vast library of pre-existing content, meaning that Netflix will not only need to keep pace but will have to catch up. Also, Netflix has been, and is definitely valued, as a technology company, not a media company. Its competitors have decades and decades of experience creating content and will compete just as hard as Netflix to create a valuable product.

Many bulls deflect the argument of competition impact on subscriber numbers because they claim that consumers will have multiple streaming services, meaning that there is room for many players in the space. However, I believe this argument is flawed for three main reasons. First, research suggests that 51% of Netflix subscribers in the United States have cable. I do not believe that many people with cable will splurge multiple streaming services, in addition to cable. The fact of the matter is that people would end up with more content than they could possibly consume, which leads into my second point. Many people who watch on-demand content do so by “binge watching.” In fact, a survey by NBC found that Netflix users typically watch 2-6 shows in one sitting. This means that people tend to get hooked on a specific show and will watch the whole thing through. As a result, people will not need to subscribe to multiple subscription services at once because they will just be watching a certain show on a single service. For example, imagine a consumer who has decided that he wants to watch Game of Thrones. There are 67 total episodes that run for about an hour each. Let’s say that this consumer is able to watch about an hour or so of television a day. It would take this consumer over two months to watch Game of Thrones, meaning that the consumer would likely cancel his other on-demand services because he has no need for them. In essence, some consumers will hop from service to service to follow the shows that they want to watch. Given the competition, I do not see a single service monopolizing all of the shows people want to watch, which means that people will likely move across platforms to follow the high quality shows they want.

Conclusion

As a consumer, I am looking forward to the “streaming war” as it will result in a lot of new high quality content at a reasonable price. However, as an investor, there is a lot of uncertainty. Given the overarching pressure from competition, in addition to suboptimal numbers in the two previous quarters, I believe that Netflix will have a tough time in the arena, making it a once-in-a-generation short opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long DIS, T