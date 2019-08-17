The Problems Of VNQ And How To Outperform

VNQ is the biggest REIT ETF with over $62 billion of assets under management.

REITs are famous for three things:

They pay high dividends.

They are defensive investments.

They tend to outperform in the long run:

In fact, over the past 20 years, REITs had the very best performance among 10 major asset classes including large-cap stocks (SPY), value stocks (IWM), growth stocks (IWF), utilities (XLU), and high-yield bonds (HYG), etc.

source

The more difficult question to answer is how to invest in REITs? When looking at all the different strategies, most investors consider two main options:

Option 1: Invest in a REIT index fund (passive)

Invest in a REIT index fund (passive) Option 2: Invest in individual REITs and build a Portfolio (active)

For "know-nothing investors,” to borrow a term from Charlie Munger, the easiest option is to simply invest in the broader REIT market, utilizing an index fund such as the Vanguard REIT Fund (VNQ).

Passive index funds do enjoy many benefits, such as instant wide diversification and a low time and knowledge requirement alongside far lower fees than actively managed solutions. VNQ is by far the most popular REIT investment vehicle for these reasons. Its assets under management recently surpassed $60 billion!

However, when such passive styles of investing grow in popularity to the point that they are overly influential in setting prices, problems tend to arise. In fact, the ongoing massive shift of capital toward passive strategies argues that the healthy process of price discovery is being destroyed. We believe that there is a better way for income investors and retirees to engineer their passive income needs and we will outline our approach in this article. Before that we present some of the major structural problems of VNQ:

Problem #1: Buying the Bad, The Average, The Good

ETFs such as VNQ are very broad and diversified. While it mitigates risks, it also means buying every REIT in the index, regardless of its current price, quality, prospects, or management. Essentially, you are investing in the good, the bad, and the average of the REIT sector under one investment instrument.

While "know-nothing investors" may find this broad diversification useful, we believe (as does Charlie Munger) that using an intelligent analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of each REIT in order to pick and choose the most opportunistic investments will provide the best total returns over the long term.

Simply by removing the “bad” REITs that are externally managed with significant conflicts of interest, you could improve your performance and this is not difficult or time consuming to do.

Problem #2: Market Cap Weighting

The VNQ is market cap weighted and therefore, it creates an inordinate amount of “blind” demand for large cap REITs. Because it manages over $60 billion in assets, it buys enormous positions in large cap REITs regardless of how well the current price correlates to underlying performance or net asset value. This has the obvious effect of creating a price premium in large cap REITs relative to small-cap REITs. Today, this has reached a rather extreme point, with small-cap REITs valued at a ~40% discount to larger peers without regard to actual underlying fundamentals.

As a result of this clear disconnect within the sector, long-term active investors are given a great opportunity to outperform their passive peers given the principle that, “in the long run, the market is a weighing machine” (according to Benjamin Graham, anyway).

Problem #3: Diworsification

Empirical data suggests that the 100+ position stock portfolios held by many index ETFs such as VNQ is unnecessary. It adds cost, complexity, and removes any chance of potentially achieving alpha. As counter-productive as it may sound, VNQ is actually worsening the risk-to-reward by by adding so many investments to the portfolio.

According to studies cited by Morningstar: "About 90% of the maximum benefit of diversification was derived from portfolios of 12 to 18 stocks."

Therefore a more concentrated portfolio of higher quality REITs can achieved virtually identical safety to an ETF, but it also has the advantage of allowing us to eliminate the worst investments in the sector and focus on our best ideas, making achieving alpha a much more attainable prospect.

Problem #4: Heavy Concentration on Top 10

As already discussed earlier, VNQ is very heavily invested in large-cap REITs which are today richly valued. The ETF is market cap weighted, and as a result, it will buy large-cap REITs in very large quantities without any regard to fundamentals or pricing. Right now, more than 40% of the fund is invested in the Top 10 REITs - all large caps: American Tower (AMT), Simon Property (SPG), Crown Caste (CCI), Prologis (PLD), Equinix (EQIX), Public Storage (PSA), Welltower (WELL), Equity Residential (EQR), and AvalonBay (AVB).

These are all high-quality companies, but they are also richly valued on average with little alpha-generating potential.

Problem #5: Heavy Concentration on Poor Sectors

VNQ is heavily exposed to our three least favorite property sectors for long-term property investments:

Retail REITs: Highest single allocation at 14.1% of the funds.

Highest single allocation at 14.1% of the funds. Office REITs: Third highest allocation at 10% of the funds.

Third highest allocation at 10% of the funds. Hotel REITs: Sixth highest allocation at 5% of the funds.

All three have been serial underperformers in the past years due to technological innovations that led to the growth of Amazon (AMZN), Aribnb (AIRB) and WeWork (WORK). Yet, VNQ allocates nearly one third of its assets into these challenged sectors with zero regard to fundamentals.

This does not mean that there is no opportunities in these sectors, but I would not want to have exposure to all these companies.

Building a “Stronger” Portfolio for Outperformance

While ETFs are easier for “know-nothing” investors, we believe that combining our know-how with our full-time dedication to identifying quality REITs trading at sizable discounts to the value of the underlying real estate will generate considerable alpha for us over the long term in addition to far higher income yields, freeing people from the shackles of employment sooner and/or leading to a richer retirement.

Active REIT investors have historically managed to outperform passive benchmarks by 100-200 basis points per year on average (after fees) and the best value investors have reached up to 22% annual returns over the same time period:

source

This is what we strive to achieve. We are not content with the “average” results and low dividend yields of index funds. We believe that with some simple rules and a strict selection process, we can achieve superior total returns along with higher dividend income over time.

Here are three sources of alpha that we have found to result in superior results time and time again.

Source of Alpha #1: Focus on Underpriced Small-Cap REITs

VNQ is heavily invested in large cap mainstream companies that are overpriced. We suggest to do the exact opposite. Invest in the less crowded, yet more lucrative small-cap segment where quality fundamental research can be profitable.

Today, large-cap REITs trade at 20x FFO which is about fair value in our opinion. In comparison, small caps trade at just around 12x FFO – or a 40% discount to larger peers.

This massive discount creates an opportunity for the more entrepreneurial investors who are willing to do some digging because there's no valid reason to justify such a large valuation differential simply based on size.

Source of Alpha #2 – Overweight Specialty REITs That Produce Alpha-rich Strategies

Specialty REITs come in many shapes and sizes. In recent years, there has been an emergence of many new specialty REITs targeting non-traditional property types including:

Farmland (FPI; LAND)

Timberland (WY; CTT; PCH; RYN)

Infrastructure (AMT; CORR; CCI; UNIT)

Billboards (OUT; LAMR)

Casinos (VICI; GLPI; MGP)

And many others.

These sectors are often more profitable with higher cap rates and stronger lease terms because there is less money chasing deals than in the traditional property sectors.

EPR Properties (EPR) is a good example of what a well-managed specialty REIT can achieve:

We take advantage of these alpha-rich specialty sectors to improve the risk-to-reward of our diversified real estate portfolio.

Source of Alpha #3 – Buy at Below NAV

Just like a private property investors would try to get a good deal and pay below fair value, you should do the same as a REIT investor.

According our experience (and academic studies), REITs trading at discounts to NAV have historically produced superior returns. It's just common sense that buying real estate for materially less than what it's worth is a strategy that can result outsized cash flow and appreciation in the long run.

As such, we target primarily REITs that trade at sizable discounts to NAV. We believe that this “value” approach to REIT investing will continue to produce alpha-rich returns because:

We enjoy greater margin of safety by buying below intrinsic value. We have superior appreciation potential. While we wait, we enjoy a greater cash flow yield.

Each investment won’t perform well by following this approach (e.g WPG) but a well-diversified portfolio is expected to outperform indexes in the long run. Our portfolio is today priced on average at an estimated ~19% discount to NAV - meaning that each dollar invested in our selected REITs buys us $1.23 worth of real estate.

Example of Ideal REIT for Outperformance

Back in May 2017, Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) traded at an estimated ~30% discount to NAV and a nearly 10% dividend yield. In hindsight, this was a fantastic opportunity for active REIT investors:

It's not a widely followed large cap. It owns alpha-rich specialty assets. It traded at a hefty discount to NAV despite strong qualities.

Since presenting our thesis on Seeking Alpha, SRC has returned 77% in just two years – close to 4x more than the VNQ ETF.

It is by targeting this type of situations that we aim to outperform the VNQ ETF. SRC was our largest position then, and remains a sizable holding to this day.

Currently, our Core Portfolio has a dividend yield of 7.75% with a comparable 69% payout ratio despite a yield that's almost double the index. Beyond the dividends, the core holdings are trading substantially below intrinsic value at just 9.5x FFO - providing both margin of safety and capital appreciation potential (REITs trade on average at over 18x FFO).

In this sense, our alpha is expected to come from many different angles (higher yield, deeper value, better sectorial composition, strong managements, etc…).

But most importantly to us, we generate high income while we wait. It gives us the feeling of being a "Landlord" collecting rent checks, rather than a stock market trader who speculates on appreciation. VNQ and its 3.9% yield is not sufficient to satisfy the needs of retirees and other income-driven investors.

Passive vs. Active Investing: Decide Wisely

Being an active REIT investor can greatly improve your returns, but you should remain realistic about your knowledge and access to insights.

If you know that you have little access to research, do not possess the expertise, or the time, you will most likely be better off going the index route and sticking to VNQ.

We believe however that many investors are sticking with VNQ even though they could do drastically better on their own. Make sure to decide wisely what makes the most sense for you.

High Yield Landlord, #1 Service for Real Estate Investors and Retirees

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.