Adamas: Positive Reaction To Encouraging Q2 Earnings Report

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) recently announced their Q2 earnings report that disclosed that the company beat on GAAP EPS by $0.12, but missed by $0.11M on revenue. During the earnings call, the company publicized their two priorities for the remainder of 2019. One, driving towards the commercial success of GOCOVRI in patients with Parkinson’s disease “PD.” Two, providing top-line Phase III data for GOCOVRI in multiple sclerosis patients with walking impairment “MS-Walking.” Despite the 67.6% year-over-year revenue growth, I was expecting another decimation of the share price. However, the stock performed quite well in the coming days and is continuing to show strength in a volatile market. I am happily surprised to see a positive reaction to the company’s report. However, the questions in the conference call were different in subject and sentiment. It looks as if the street might be done attacking ADMS and are willing to see the bullish outlook going into 2020.

I intend to review the second-quarter earnings report. In addition, I provide some Q2 numbers from GOCOVRI’s primary competition, OSMOLEX ER. Finally, I present my case for an ADMS buy and update my plan for my position for the rest of 2019.

GOCOVRI Update

GOCOVRI had a solid second-quarter under the free trial program. GOCOVRI scripts grew 6% up to 6,160, which the company believes is due to patients refilling GOCOVRI. The company reported 740 new patient starts, which is mainly from patients using the free trial program. Management believes the conversion from free trial to paid prescriptions is about 40% to 50%.

The company reported GOCOVRI patient persistence endures with 55%-60% of patients remaining at six months and 45%-50% at twelve months. CEO Greg Went pointed out that Rasagiline, a regularly used PD drug, has persistence of 49% at six months and 37% at twelve months. Therefore, I believe commercial metrics demonstrate that patients who respond to GOCOVRI are likely to stay on GOCOVRI.

Patient refills are going to be the primary driver of GOCOVRI’s growth and deliver a basis for Adamas to work with. However, the company still has plenty of work to do to progress utilization with improved campaigns about the free trial program and with educating physicians about the benefits of GOCOVRI.

Refining the Commercial Strategy

In the last two months, fresh CCO Vijay Shreedhar has been evaluating the current Adamas commercial strategy and developing an understanding of the business. In the Q2 earnings call, Vijay highlighted three areas that need attention.

The first area Vijay highlighted was how the company must improve on “educating healthcare practitioners to recognize the disruptive impact of dyskinesia, its relationship to OFF and its impact on the effective treatment of Parkinson’s disease.” It appears as if the movement specialists and neurologists are overlooking the difference between tremors and dyskinesia. Obviously, the hallmark symptom of PD is tremors, so it's likely the levodopa-induced dyskinesia is being mistaken as tremors. Without the physician or patient identifying the difference, we cannot expect the physician to write a prescription for GOCVORI. This issue has been identified before, but it seems as if the company still has substantial work to do on this front.

The second area that needs some improvement is the “operational effectiveness in the fulfillment process. From the moment when a physician sends in a treatment form to when a patient gets the drug.” I feel as if this is a given, but perhaps Vijay has unearthed some glitches in the process that has been a source of frustration for physicians and patients.

The third area that needs to improve is increasing the awareness of GOCOVRI’s 28-day free trial program. Considering GOCOVRI’s strong persistence rates, getting patients to try GOCOVRI for about a month should lead to some conversion as patients appreciate its clinical benefits.

Overall, the strategy seems to be focused on getting PD patients to try GOCOVRI and make the process as painless as possible. I know that is essentially the goal of every new drug on the market. However, I feel as if GOCOVRI needs to be an experience for the PD patient. Once the patient experiences the decrease in LID and OFF, they will realize that some of their shaking episodes were caused by LID and not just tremor symptoms of PD. Hopefully, after 28 days, they will appreciate what GOCOVRI is doing and how it changes their daily lifestyle. Then, they will inform their physician and will take the steps to then transfer into a paid script. In addition, their physician sees the benefits of the GOCOVRI and how it helps their own patients.

INROADS

The company reported that enrollment is complete for their INROADS Phase III trial of ADS-5102 (GOCOVRI) in MS-Walking. In addition, the company to have a top-line readout in late Q4 of this year.

MS-Walking is an established market with around 270K MS patients that have moderate to severe walking impairment, with roughly 50K being treated dalfampridine. Another 100K PD patients have been dalfampridine and stopped. The remaining 120K PD patients are dalfampridine naïve. The company expects their preliminary commercial effort will be the 100K that have been dalfampridine and stopped. However, the company believes ADS-5102 (GOCOVRI) will be a treatment option for a broad range of MS-Walking patients.

If the readout is positive, the company anticipates launching an additional pivotal study to support approval. If all goes as planned, Adamas expects to launch GOCOVRI for MS-Walking in 2022.

Q2 Financials

In Q2, the company reported $12.7M in GOCOVRI sales from approximately 6,160 paid prescriptions, which was up from 5,820 in Q1. Net loss came in at $24.9M, which was down from $34M in Q2 of last year. Cash burn remained stable at approximately $22M per quarter. The company’s cash position remains healthy at $169M.

The Q2 numbers revealed continued growth without a large increase in expenses. In addition, the company continues to trade around cash value, with the market cap sitting around $172M.

OSMOLEX ER

During the Q&A section of the conference call, an analyst asked about OSMOLEX and if the company is seeing any impact in their market. CCO Vijay Shreedhar stated that he “doesn’t believe that they are making as many inroads or having a significant on our presence in the marketplace.” Although OSMOLEX ER is an extended-release amantadine, GOCOVRI has a unique clinical profile and is a differentiated product.

Personally, I still believe OSMOLEX ER is a threat, however, during Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) Q2 earnings, the company revealed that “OSMOLEX ER continues to gain momentum in the market.” In terms of OSMOLEX ER numbers, they stated: “through June, 233 health care providers wrote or enrolled at least one patient via Access OSMOLEX program for a total of 596 prescriptions compared to 104 health care providers and 284 prescriptions at the end of March 2019.” Admittedly, these numbers are not stacking up against GOCOVRI. However, OSMOLEX ER hasn’t been on the market for a year, so we can’t write them off just yet.

No Sell-Off?

Sadly, I was surprised to see a positive reaction to the company’s Q2 earnings with the share price experienced a small sell-off in after-hours trading. However, the next two trading days brought the share price right back into its tight trading range (Figure 1).

Figure 1: ADMS Daily (Source Trendspider)

ADMS has been moving up since my last ADMS report and has been stuck in the high $5s and low $6s since the begging of July. To me, the chart is screaming accumulation, with dips being bought.

Figure 2: ADMS Hourly (Source Trendspider)

Looking at the hourly chart (Figure 2), we can see this play out in greater detail. Make note of the green resistance line around $6.50. If the share price can find a way to break above that line with strong volume, we could see a breakout, with next major resistance point being $7.50 per share.

Conclusion

The lack of a sell-off and development in the charts has me wondering if the worst is over. When reviewing the earnings call, I didn’t hear any interrogating questions about changing market penetration percentages, lack of guidance, or time to profitability. Most of the analysts were asking about GOCOVRI’s commercial progress and some color on MS-Walking. Were the dogs called off?

Although there is still some downside risk with ADMS, I believe the long-term outlook is still quite bullish. GOCOVRI is still making headway, and the new CCO has identified key areas that will improve the drug’s commercial success. What is more, the company is preparing to expand GOCOVRI’s label in MS-Walking, which could be a better opportunity than PD LID and OFF. The company has a strong cash position that should make it close to MS-Walking approval. In the meantime, investors should be keeping a close eye on GOVCOVRI and OSMOLEX ER numbers in order to see if Osmotica is creeping in on GOCOVRI’s market.

Is ADMS a Buy? I will continue to point at the company’s current valuation and future revenues. The company’s current price-to-sales is 3.53, which is under the sector’s median of 5.90. So, we can say ADMS is undervalued in terms of revenue compared to the rest of the sector. However, that price-to-sales metric only improves for the next five years (Figure 3).

Figure 3: ADMS Annual Revenue Estimates (Source Seeking Alpha)

In fact, looking at figure 3, we can see the forward price-to-sales improves substantially in 2020 and eventually drops below 1x in 2022. At that point, the company is estimated to be pulling in around $178M, which is more than the current market cap. In addition, I will remind you that the stock is trading just above cash value. I understand there are numerous ways to find a valuation on the company or perform a fundamental analysis. However, revenue growth from a small-cap biotech company is always king to me…especially if they are going-it-alone in commercialization. The street is expecting Adamas to do that in the coming years as GOCOVRI expands into MS. In addition, the company is slated to receive low to mid-teens in royalty payments from Allergan (AGN) for Namzaric net sales starting in May of 2020. In view of these points, I still see ADMS as a Buy at these prices.

What’s My Plan? I am going to stick to my plan from my previous ADMS article and hold off on adding to my position. Unfortunately, I have spread my speculative biotech portfolio too far, and I am waiting for the whole sector to gain some traction before adding to existing positions. However, if the company beats their Q3 earnings, I will free up some funds and deposit them into ADMS in anticipation of positive results from the INROADS trial in Q4.

