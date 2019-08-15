Oil Demand Accelerates Downward

The U.S. Energy Information Agency released the most recent U.S. Petroleum Balance Sheet for the week ending August 9, 2019:

Total Stocks, including SPR, increased slightly by 2.4 million barrels, primarily due to an increase of 1.6 million barrels in Crude Oil inventories. Total Stocks remained substantially above the year-ago level: up by 69 million barrels.

As I noted in my recent article, the total draw in crude oil inventories in the month of July was the highest dating back to 1983, primarily driven by the declining crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia, but despite this fact, oil prices have continued to trend even lower:

Why?

Demand

I have several times highlighted the decline in Crude Oil Input to Refineries:

Key observations:

The weekly Crude Oil Input to Refineries declined in every period comparison shown in the table above.

The pace of year-over-year declines has accelerated from right to left in the above table: From the cumulative daily average to the four-week average to the year-over-year comparison for the latest week, pointing to an acceleration in the pace of the decline.

In the most recent week, the Crude Oil Input to Refineries dropped a very significant 679 thousand barrels from the year-ago week, or by 4 percent!

A portion of the four-percent drop might be due to the weekly noise, but a downward trend in oil demand seems to have taken hold in the United States.

Why?

Electric Vehicles

According to the figures compiled or estimated by InsideEVs, the monthly plug-in electric vehicle sales in the United States continue to increase:

In the last 12-month period ended July 2019, more than 380,000 plug-in electric vehicles have been sold in the United States alone.

According to the same source, the global sales of plug-in electric vehicles have exceeded 1.1 million in the first six months of 2019 alone, up nearly 50 percent from the same period in 2018.

One More Thing

It's worth noting that, since gasoline savings for electric vehicle owners increase with miles traveled, it's possible that a larger portion of drivers who drive more miles in a year are opting for electric vehicles relative to those who drive less.

If this is true, then the impact of growing electric vehicle sales on oil demand would be greater than what's implied by the electric vehicle market share.

Bottom Line

The oil demand in the United States has accelerated downward in recent weeks, and the accelerating electric vehicle sales might be playing a role.

With the intensifying trade war increasing the chances of a global recession, I'm not surprised that rumors of yet another oil production cut have emerged.

