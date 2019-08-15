Coeur Mining: A Turnaround In The Making

Coeur Mining produced 86,584 Au Oz of gold and 3.1 million ounces of silver during the quarter. Average realized gold and silver prices for the quarter were $1,277 and $14.75.

Coeur Mining posted revenue of $162.123 million with EBITDA of $7.1 million and a loss of cash flow from operating activities of $26.3 million.

Image: Palmerejo gold and silver complex in Mexico Source: Coeur Mining

Investment Thesis

The Chicago-based Coeur Mining (CDE) fits perfectly the profile of a gold/silver producer with a gold sale representing 69% and a silver sale of 29% of the total revenue this quarter.

The company operates five North American mines, with Palmerejo and Kensington mines as leading producers and Silvertip is in a ramp-up phase.

As a reminder, Coeur Mining closed a significant deal with Alio Gold (ALO) for the acquisition of the Lincoln Hill Project and other mineral assets. These assets are adjacent to the Rochester mine (the company produces and sells lead and zinc as well).

The investment thesis has been simplified by the strong positive momentum in gold and silver prices.

The debt load is quite heavy despite a strong asset base, but the company is starting to show positive free cash flow and is likely to increase this trend. Thus, it is perhaps time to hold your position and accumulate on any weakness using technical analysis as I will explain later.

Mitchell Krebs, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Top 3 priorities for the remainder of 2019 are generating higher silver recoveries from HPGR Rochester between now and the end of the year. Optimizing top line performance of Silvertip and starting to rationalize its cost structure with the gold achieving positive operating cash flow by the end of the year and reducing leverage levels and maximizing free cash flow so we can be well positioned to generate meaningful long-term value for our stockholders.

Coeur Mining in a few graphs from the company presentation.

Source: CDE Presentation

Coeur Mining: Financials And Production In 2Q 2019

Coeur Mining 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 163.3 170.0 148.8 143.9 154.9 162.1 Net Income in $ Million 1.2 2.9 -53.0 0.5 -19.2 -36.8 EBITDA $ Million 49.4 42.1 -12.3 7.9 14.3 7.1 EPS diluted in $/share 0.01 0.02 -0.29 0.00 -0.09 -0.18 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 12.9 -1.3 5.8 0.1 -11.8 -26.4 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 42.3 41.2 39.5 17.8 27.4 20.7 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -29.5 -42.5 -33.7 -17.7 -39.3 5.7 Total Cash $ Million 159.6 123.5 104.7 115.1 69.0 37.9 Total Debt in $ Million 414.0 419.7 429.2 458.8 459.0 370.0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 187.6 187.5 185.2 199.6 202.4 207.8

Source: Company filing and Morningstar/YCharts

One traditional way to present Coeur Mining as a qualifying long-term investment candidate is to analyze the financials in detail and look at historical financial performance.

It is what I generally do in Seeking Alpha when I present and analyze a gold/silver or an oil company.

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details

1 - Revenues and trend

Coeur Mining posted revenue of $162.123 million with EBITDA of $7.1 million and a loss of cash flow from operating activities of $26.3 million. The company reported a net loss of $36.8 million or $0.18 per share (including a non-cash write-down of $11.9 million taken in the quarter).

The results were slightly better than the Street expectation.

2 - Free cash flow is $5.7 million in 2Q'19

Coeur Mining's free cash flow for the second quarter of 2019 indicates a gain of $5.7 million, and free cash flow for the year stands at a loss of $85 million. It was the first quarter with positive free cash flow. Silvertip free cash flow for 2Q'16 was a loss of $16.6 million.

Coeur Mining is still not passing the test of FCF.

3 - Available capital, net debt, and liquidity. 19% reduction in total debt in the second quarter

Coeur Mining has total liquidity of $234.9 million in 2Q'19. Net debt is now $332.1 million, with a net debt to EBITDA of 19.5x, which is quite high.

Source: CDE presentation

The company indicated that liquidity levels are expected to climb during the second half of 2019 due to higher anticipated production levels and lower unit costs.

On May 3, 2019, Moody's downgraded Coeur Mining debt, and it was not helping. However, the unprecedented rise of the metals' price will be a substantial factor in Q3 and Q4.

Thomas Welan said in the conference call:

In the second quarter, we executed a $50 million at the market equity offering and completed a $25 million prepay within existing sales counterparty for portion goal concentrate at Kensington. These initiatives helped us reduce a revolving credit facility balance from $135 million down to $53 million and lead to a 19% reduction in total debt quarter-over-quarter.

4 - Production in silver/gold equivalent ounce and details

SOE for 2Q'19 has been estimated using 1:86.5 ratio. The company has not indicated the SOE and AISC this quarter again, or at least I could not find it.

Coeur Mining produced 86,584 Au Oz of gold and 3.1 million ounces of silver during the quarter. Average realized gold and silver prices for the quarter were $1,277 and $14.75 per ounce. The gold average is lower since Coeur Mining sold 8,803 gold ounces for $800 per ounce according to Palmarejo's gold stream agreement.

Gold and silver production at the Palmarejo mine in Mexico rose 21.7% for gold and 35.9% for silver sequentially, but lower compared to the same quarter a year ago.

For the second quarter of 2019 at Rochester mine, gold production was 8,609 Oz. Despite challenging bad weather (record snowfall), the crusher enhancements at Rochester remain on track with commissioning activities underway.

However, it saw an excellent gold production at Kensington mine.

At the Wharf mine, production for the second quarter of 2019 was 15.68K Oz. In June 2019, Coeur entered into a purchase option agreement with Barrick (NYSE:GOLD) for the Richmond Hill Project, which is located adjacent to Coeur's Wharf mine in South Dakota.

And finally, at Silvertip mine, the company said in the conference call:

at Silvertip, we recently hosted an analyst tour, many of you attended. The goal was to provide a better visibility into the operation and to showcase the potential of the high-grade deposits. While Silvertip is not yet achieving break-even cash flow, we demonstrated significant quarter-over-quarter improvements. We resumed our drilling efforts in June, which have returned exceptional results thus far and make us optimistic about our ability to significantly expand reserves and resources at Silvertip over time.

5 - The company is reaffirming full-year 2019 production guidance 2019

Coeur Mining reaffirmed total full-year 2019 production guidance of 334-372K oz. of gold, 12.2-14.7M oz. of silver, 25-40M lbs. of zinc and 20-35M lbs. of lead.

Below is the guidance per mine, with Silvertip continuing its ramp-up after being declared commercial on September 4, 2018. Production outlook seems very conservative and may have disappointed the Street.

Source: CDE filing

Note: The total proved and probable reserves, as of Dec. 31, 2018, represent 171.3M Oz of silver and 2.8M Oz of gold.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Coeur Mining had an impressive run-up since June this year, where the stock was trading around $2.80~. It seems now reaching a temporary resistance after knocking unsuccessfully at $5.70, which is called a double top (see graph below).

It is the perfect "cup & handles" technical scenario that we are experiencing.

Coeur Mining is firmly positioned to profit from this trend for different technical reasons mainly related to a better outlook for its producing mines. But one positive catalyst for the next few quarters is the price of gold and silver.

Technical Analysis

CDE is showing a perfect "cup & handles" setting. Two intermediate supports that I can see are $5 and $4.50. I recommend adding starting at $4.50 depending on the price of gold, of course. I expect CDE to retest $5.70.

However, if the price of gold starts to weaken severely, then CDE may trade as low as $3.80.

The strategy here is to accumulate on any weakness using the TA as a guide. Build up a good position for the next two quarters, which will be useful due to the price of gold and silver, reaching now multi-years high.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade CDE short term.