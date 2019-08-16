Cisco Is Unjustly Oversold
by: D.M. Martins Research
A market in risk-off mode has punished Cisco in the past month, despite lack of substantial deterioration in the company's financial performance.
While I recognize softness in the service provider vertical, I believe that the bullish, longer-term trends have remained intact.
Given a combination of solid business fundamentals and a much cheaper stock, I believe CSCO is once again worthy of consideration.
It is hard to make a convincing argument for buying tech stocks amid a period of market weakness and possible economic stagnation in the horizon. This is especially true if the company in question generates