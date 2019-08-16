Earnings Analysis | Technology

Cisco Is Unjustly Oversold

|
About: Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)
by: D.M. Martins Research
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
D.M. Martins Research
Long/short equity, value, contrarian, long-term horizon
Marketplace
Storm-Resistant Growth
Summary

A market in risk-off mode has punished Cisco in the past month, despite lack of substantial deterioration in the company's financial performance.

While I recognize softness in the service provider vertical, I believe that the bullish, longer-term trends have remained intact.

Given a combination of solid business fundamentals and a much cheaper stock, I believe CSCO is once again worthy of consideration.

It is hard to make a convincing argument for buying tech stocks amid a period of market weakness and possible economic stagnation in the horizon. This is especially true if the company in question generates