Annaly Capital Management: 10.9% Covered Yield And 10% Upside

Annaly Capital Management's shares sell for a small discount to book value. I can see up to 10 percent upside potential over the next 12 months.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) reported second-quarter results at the end of July that slightly missed earnings expectations. Nonetheless, the mortgage REIT makes a promising value proposition for income investors with a high-risk tolerance. Annaly Capital Management covered its dividend with core earnings again in the second quarter, and NLY generally performed well during periods of heightened market volatility. Hence, NLY with its low beta coefficient could be seen as a hedge against volatility bursts going forward. I see up to 10 percent upside for NLY over the next twelve months.

Annaly Capital Management - Portfolio Overview

Annaly Capital Management is the largest mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States with total assets of $135.0 billion. Assets include agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises Fannie Mae (OTC:FDDXD), Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) or Ginnie Mae, non-agency residential mortgage assets, commercial mortgage loans and securities, and first and second liens.

Here's a portfolio snapshot of Annaly Capital Management's portfolio as of June 30, 2019.

Source: Annaly Capital Management Investor Presentation

As I said at the beginning of this section, Annaly Capital Management is the largest mortgage REIT in the United States: It is 12x larger than the median mortgage REIT (based on market capitalization), thanks to a history of acquisitions.

Source: Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management's large size has translated into a considerably more efficient cost structure for the mortgage REIT: Annaly Capital Management is twice as efficient as the average mortgage REIT based on its operating expenditures as a percentage of average equity (2.0 percent for NLY vs. 4.0 percent for its mortgage REIT peers).

Source: Annaly Capital Management

Low Beta Coefficient

Annaly Capital Management has a below-average beta coefficient. Annaly Capital Management's beta coefficient is just 0.52, meaning the mortgage REIT's stock price rises just about half a percent in case the stock market index rises one percent. Annaly also widely outperforms other defensive yield sectors in terms of its beta coefficient, including utilities and consumer staples.

Source: Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management's shares performed well during the current rate hiking cycle as the company diversified its business and invested into ancillary service lines (middle market lending, commercial real estate). Annaly Capital Management outperformed other mortgage REITs over time as well.

Source: Annaly Capital Management

Second-Quarter Earnings And Distribution Coverage

Annaly Capital Management has had a moderately good second quarter as the company pulled in core earnings (not including premium amortization adjustment) of $0.25/share compared to $0.30/share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts expected the mortgage REIT to report $0.26/share in core earnings for Q2-2019.

Here's a snapshot of Annaly Capital Management's second-quarter earnings.

Source: Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management reduced its second-quarter dividend payout from $0.30/share to $0.25/share due to compressing debt yields and a more challenging interest rate environment. That said, though, the mortgage REIT covered its new dividend payout with core earnings in the second quarter. The margin of dividend safety remained thin, however: NLY paid out 100 percent of its core earnings again in Q2-2019, which is in line with its previous core earnings payout ratio.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Annaly Capital Management currently sells for about accounting book value since shares have not yet recovered from the dividend cut-related sell-off in the second quarter. That being said, Annaly Capital Management's shares have historically traded at much higher price-to-book multiples when investor sentiment was intact.

Data by YCharts

My price target on Annaly Capital Management - after the release of second-quarter earnings - remains unchanged at $10. Since shares today sell for $9.21, I can see ~10 percent capital upside over the next twelve months, which would come in addition to NLY's covered 10.9 percent dividend yield.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Take Into Account

Annaly Capital Management is vulnerable to large, unexpected changes in interest rates. Monetary policy in the United States has become unpredictable in 2019 as the Fed changed its outlook from three rate hikes in 2019 at the beginning of the year to one or more rate cuts after the trade war between the U.S. and China escalated. Changes in interest rates/spreads have the potential to hurt Annaly Capital Management's portfolio values and, hence, pose a risk to the mortgage REIT's NAV.

Source: Annaly Capital Management

Your Takeaway

Investor sentiment with respect to the dividend cut has not yet fully recovered, which opens up a buying opportunity for investors with a high-risk tolerance. Annaly Capital Management's second-quarter was not great, but good enough: The company covered its adjusted payout with core earnings. Shares have rebound potential, in my opinion, as investors recover from the dividend adjustment. I maintain a $10 price target on NLY, implying ~10 percent upside potential. Speculative Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.