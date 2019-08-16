Taseko Mines: Good Performance At Gibraltar, But Florence Copper Will Drive Its Future

Taseko's positive cash flow could quadruple at $2.75 USD copper with Florence Copper producing, as its operating costs are significantly lower than Gibraltar.

Taseko can produce positive cash flow at $2.75 USD copper from Gibraltar alone, but its results would be much improved from an operational Florence Copper.

Production at Gibraltar was good in Q2 2019, reaching 34.7 million pounds, while operating costs also came down.

Taseko Mines (TGB) reported good performance at Gibraltar in Q2 2019, with improvements in mill throughput, copper recoveries, and copper head grades contributing to a 39% increase in copper production compared to Q1 2019. Operating costs have also come down, but copper prices do need to improve for Taseko to generate substantial positive cash flow from Gibraltar alone.

Getting Florence Copper into operation would be very beneficial to Taseko as its low-cost production could result in Taseko's positive cash flow quadrupling at $2.75 USD copper prices.

Q2 2019 Results

The Q2 2019 results at Gibraltar were quite solid, with copper production coming in at 34.7 million pounds. This was a 39% increase from Q1 2019's copper production, which was affected by severe winter weather and hard Granite Pit ore (reducing mill throughput) as well as a temporarily low copper head grade.

In Q2 2019, the copper head grade was around life-of-mine average, while mill throughput was fairly high (the second highest quarter since the beginning of 2018) and the 87.7% copper recovery was excellent.

This keeps Gibraltar's copper production on track to meet 2019 guidance for 130 million pounds (+/- 5%). An average of 35.2 million pounds per quarter during the second half of the year would result in full year production hitting 130 million pounds. This would involve a second half daily production rate that is quite close (within 0.5%) to Q2 2019's daily production rate.

Costs At Gibraltar

Gibraltar's combined site operating and capitalised stripping costs (per ton milled) went down in Q2 2019 as well. This ended up at $11.86 CAD per ton milled during the quarter, which is a decent level for the mine.

$ CAD Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Per Ton Milled $11.29 $11.68 $11.87 $12.69 $12.45 $11.86

Q2 2019's operational performance gives a good picture of the results Gibraltar should produce on average if there are no extenuating circumstances.

Gibraltar's total operating costs (C1) ended up at $2.07 USD per pound during the quarter, including the impact from capitalised stripping. This is during a quarter where the copper grade was close to life-of-mine average.

Overall Results At Taseko

Gibraltar's Q2 2019 production would extrapolate out to around 139 million pounds of copper production (100% basis) over a full year. At that level of copper production, Taseko's revenues would be around $277 million USD at $2.75 USD copper and $302 million USD at $3.00 USD copper. This is after the 3.5% net smelter payable deduction.

With costs of $2.07 USD per pound, Taseko would generate around $50 million USD EBITDAX at $2.75 USD copper and $75 million USD EBITDAX at $3.00 USD copper.

$ Millions [USD] $2.75 Copper $3.00 Copper Revenue $277 $302 Less: Operating Costs $216 $216 Less: General & Admin $11 $11 EBITDAX $50 $75

A change from $2.75 copper to $3.00 copper makes a big difference to Taseko as it increases its EBITDAX by around 50%. Positive cash flow after interest costs and sustaining capital would go from around $22 million USD to $47 million USD (a roughly 114% change).

On Florence Copper

Florence Copper is very important to Taseko's future due to its lower production costs. It has the potential to quadruple (depending on how it is financed) Taseko's cash flow at $2.75 USD copper and nearly triple its cash flow at $3.00 copper.

Taseko mentioned that it is attempting to fully fund Florence Copper before construction, with a target of around $200 million USD in new capital. Taseko indicated that it may be able to raise $125 million USD in project-level debt secured by Florence Copper, with a sale of a 10% to 20% stake in Florence Copper and/or royalty/streaming deals providing the rest of the required financing.

Conclusion

Gibraltar's results in Q2 2019 were good, and it appears to be on track to meet its 2019 production target. However, Gibraltar's economics still aren't that great at $2.75 USD copper. At that price, Taseko could generate $50 million USD EBITDAX and around $22 million USD in positive cash flow with its 75% share of Gibraltar.

Taseko is working on securing financing for Florence Copper, though. If it can get that project permitted and financed and into production, Taseko's results could improve immensely, with positive cash flow potentially quadrupling (to close to $90 million USD) at $2.75 USD copper.

