Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (MDCL) CEO Andy Williams on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Andy Williams

Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our call. I am joined today by our Chief Operating Officer, Joe Puglise who will be assisting me during the Q&A portion of the call and can help articulate the significant opportunities before us as we have announced six pending acquisitions to-date. The passage of House Bill 19-1090 was a major announcement as it paved the legislative initiatives driving Colorado's cannabis landscape.

In addition, we received a substantial amount of capital from our strategic partner, Dye Capital, and have added new key members for management team. Needless to say, the first half of this year we've seen incredible momentum. As pioneers, we continue laying out the foundation of Medicine Man Technologies by honing in on skills and experience to build an integrated operations through several verticals, which include cultivation, extraction, production, distribution, sales and research.

We are confident, we are creating the right infrastructure, consisting of a consortium of the best and the brightest leaders who operate, grow and serve as experts and veterans in their respective fields. These individuals started through a grassroots approach and know their space inside and out, have outgrown and surpassed our competitors and are now bringing their companies and knowhow to Medicine Man Technologies. Together, our collaborative vision will be to capture the growth opportunities and serve as a leader in the domestic and global cannabis markets.

Before we take a dive into the quarter, I wanted to take a moment to discuss the purpose of why we're hosting this call, and why I'm so excited about the future of Medicine Man Technologies. As stewards of your capital, our fiduciary responsibility is to our shareholders and stakeholders. And at our core, we believe in operating with a goal of trust; trust we are gathering the most knowledgeable industry leaders fueled by an effective team of management; trust that we are seeking the best quality of products and methods for our production; and trust that we are driving sustainable long-term growth for our company. This is a framework that unifies us and provide the culture for our purpose and our objective.

It is without question that we continue to see a remarkable surge in cannabis growth as consumers become more educated and seek recreational and medical cannabis products for their lifestyle and needs. Both public and private companies are emerging from the wood works, and are capitalizing off the trends. With management teams that have zero to limited cannabis experience. We especially believe that in order to have a sustainable, profitable and successful business in this market, it is essential to truly understand and have mastery in the product formulation, beginning with the expertise on the ingredients and the methodology for cultivation and extraction, as well as the ability to execute on the sales and strategy. On May 30, 2019, Colorado State Governor, Jared Polis, signed six cannabis related bills in the law. One of these six that I personally worked on getting passed for more than three years is House Bill 19-1090.

Colorado is a first regulated cannabis market in the country, saw legislators pass very strict rules on ownership and investment. While this gave Colorado the opportunity to take advantage of the exciting new industry, it also was balanced by tight regulatory restrictions. As a result of these restrictions, out of state ownership and public company ownership of cannabis companies was not permitted in the state. While I do believe this was needed at the time, those laws quickly became obsolete as other states in the country started passing their own legislation that was less constrained, because of what they had seen play out in Colorado's tightly regulated industry.

Over the last couple years, we've seen a tremendous amount of money coming into the cannabis industry, notably from Canada and now in United States, as investment opportunities are opening up. Grandview Research, projects that global marijuana market will reach $66.3 billion by the end of 2025. Even though Colorado has a mature commercial cannabis market, the investment opportunities were limited due to the states and legislative restrictions, investors positive sentiment to partake in the less restrictive market was what led to House Bill 19-1090 to be invoked. The Bill opens up Colorado's cannabis industry to outside investors and capital, including publicly-held companies and large venture funds. It's exciting to see our vision of the past five years come to fruition by bringing the best and the brightest of Colorado's cannabis industry in the Medicine Man Technologies. This also opens the door for investors to participate in Colorado's mature cannabis market.

Let's shift gears and talk about the importance of the recent capital raise. For those of you that have been following our progress with Dye Capital, they're an exemplary strategic partner that shares our vision and core principles. This past quarter, we closed the second phase of our investment from Dye Capital where they increased the size of funding from the initial $14 million to up to $21 million. This commitment signifies their confidence in our business, and allows us to add new team members to help execute our strategy and strengthen our company.

It's important to note that the members from Dye Capital are not only increasing their investment, but are personally invested in the company. They have also been directly responsible for growing and scaling businesses, and successfully implementing a similar growth strategy through acquisitions in the grocery industry. There, they grew Albertsons from $10 billion in revenue to over $60 billion in revenue. Dye Capital's operational experience for acquisitions and integrations is a key component that will be vital in seeing through the closing of our announced acquisitions. For reference, Justin Dye, was part of their leadership team that was put in place to lead company growth for when Albertsons was first purchased. He, along with his team, accomplished $40 billion in acquisitions, divestitures, increasing Albertsons from approximately 300 to 2,600 stores.

Medicine Man Technologies recruited several new members. First of which is, Todd Williams, our new Chief Strategy Officer. Todd was part of the acquisition and integration strategies that took place in growing Albertsons. He brings with him over 24 years of experience in consulting, asset valuation and M&A strategy. We also announced New Chief Administration Officer, Lee Dayton. Lee has over 25 years experience as an investment banker and brings with him a unique expertise in corporate development and strategic partnerships. He has been heavily involved with increate integrations, and brings tremendous scale in helping set up all the back of the house structure.

A critical benefit to our partnership with Dye Capital included appointing Justin as the new Board Chairman of Medicine Man Technologies. Justin brings over 25 years of experience in general management, operational strategy and corporate finance. In just a short amount of time, Justin is already an integral part of our discussions, leading the company to meet and exceed expectations and establishing a dominant presence in Colorado's mature cannabis market.

He also helps position us to be able to capture opportunities that will further lead us to becoming one of the leading global players. Also joining Justin on our Board is Leo Riera, a former banker with over 30 years of experience in investment banking and fund management. In addition, Leo served as president of the International Banking Association of Venezuelan for three terms. He's already been instrumental in helping us grow our international operations as we recently announced our intention to expand our footprint into South America.

In addition to Justin and Leo, Bob DeGabrielle, has also joined our Board. Bob is the founder of Los Sueños Farms, the largest recreational cannabis cultivation facility in North America. His background is real estate development, and serving as an early investor in the cannabis business will be instrumental in having a leadership in Colorado's rapidly changing industry landscape. I'd like to now discuss some of our more recent acquisitions announced during the second quarter.

On June 5th, we announced a binding term sheet to acquire Los Sueños Farms, the largest sustainable cannabis farm in North America, Colorado-based Los Sueños Farms will produce approximately 75,000 pounds of low cost, high quality marijuana cultivated, both outdoors and in greenhouses. We already have plans in place to expand this facility's capabilities, which will only further enhance our reputation in Colorado as a premier producer. Along with Los Sueños Farms, we also announced in June the pending acquisition of Purplebee's, a family-owned major scale CO2 extract manufacturing company. Purplebee's distributes cannabis infused products across its retail businesses throughout Colorado. They have extensive extraction capabilities and execute white labeling in the state for other marijuana infused product companies.

It's also worth mentioning that this past Monday, we announced our intention to acquire Dabble Extracts, an award-winning cannabis extraction company that specializes in processing marijuana into premium grade products. Dabble Extracts' award-winning product line and unique proprietary extraction process is recognized as being one of the best, if not the best, in the market. And the merger of our companies together will allow us to enhance our capabilities. As a result, we will gain access to their unique manufacturing and extraction methods for production of shatters and waxes.

Our objective to remain at the forefront of the cannabis industry is being accomplished through a methodical approach to acquisitions that adequately fuel our aggressive expansion, both domestically and internationally. While one acquisition, Los Sueños Farms, secures a monumental amount of supply the other, Purplebee's, provides the extraction capabilities for production on a major scale. Together, these acquisitions have generated the vital framework in our plans to expand and will result in an overall larger retail reach.

I would now like to provide an update to the pending acquisitions of Medicine Man and MedPharm Holdings, both of which we announced in first quarter 2019. As you know, Medicine Man is one of Colorado's top marijuana dispensaries and has a large selection of cannabis, edibles, concentrates and CBD products, for both medical and recreational patients. Medicine Man was founded in 2009, and now has four retail locations across Colorado, in Denver, Aurora, Thorton and Longmont.

MedPharm Holdings, another Colorado-based acquisition, is expected to close in Q3 of 2019. MedPharm consists of a 13,000 square-foot cultivation, manufacturing and research space. It also holds patents on precise dose packaging product and intellectual property for water-soluble cannabinoid, which allows for accurately dosed cannabis with optimized delivery using MedPharm's L.E.A.F. technology, Lipophilic Enhanced Absorption Formula.

In addition to its operating space, MedPharm is a first cannabis operator with a state issued research license, and has a pending application for a federal research Bulk Manufacturer license. Once House Bill 19-1090 goes into effect on November 1, 2019, we can move forward with what we'll need for the state and local authorities to complete the announced acquisitions in the ensuing months.

In addition to our pending acquisitions, we have begun an international expansion by setting our sights and footprint into South America with the acquisition of Green Equity SAS. After the completion of this acquisition, we will have full license access in the country of Columbia and the ability to cultivate, extract, produce, research, and distribute locally and internationally. As many of you know, it is already permitted to export cannabis from Columbia to other countries.

Our vision is to build our capabilities out in Columbia as global markets and legalization continues to expand to other countries. Our goal at Medicine Man Technologies is to have a strong position and competing for the worldwide supply of cannabis with Columbia's ideal climate for growing cannabis and the country's low cost of production.

I would like to now go into the financials of the second quarter of 2019. During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, we generated revenues of $1,757,819, an increase of approximately 24% compared to the revenues of $1,417,687 in the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 included consulting, licensing and product sales. We reported cost of goods and services, totaling $1,086,413 during the three months ended June 30, 2019. This compared to the $380,396 during the same period in 2018. This increase was due primarily to increased sale of products.

Gross profit during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $671,406 compared $1,037,291 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Operating expenses during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 were $9,014,276, of which $7,249,982 were non-cash charges compared to $884,119 during the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase was primarily attributed to non-cash stock-based compensation and derivative liability charges.

We generated a net loss of $8,822,650 during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, or a loss of approximately $0.30 per share compared to a net income of $181,692 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. We had $4,347,495 and $321,788 classified as cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. This is an improvement in a year-over-year cash position of $4,025,707. Furthermore, net cash used in operating activities was $733,348 during the six month period ended June 30, 2019 compared to cash used from operating activities of $857,400 for the similar period in 2018, an improvement of $124,052.

This past quarter was a foundational one for us, one that was marked by several notable events; strong growth in our product sales; the passage of House Bill 19-1090 and infusion of capital from our financial and strategic partners at Dye Capital; and the announcement of three additional proposed acquisitions in the quarter, bringing us to a total of six acquisition announcements to-date. We also appointed new key members of our management team to help with the closing and integration of these acquisitions.

I want to reiterate our confidence in the company, as well as our optimism on the opportunities ahead of us. We believe we have the right infrastructure in place to prepare for explosive growth of our business of the overall industry. As demand for cannabis continues to increase on a national and international level, our team of industry pioneers are ahead of the curve, and will continue to stay focused on building Medicine Man Technologies as a leading vertically integrated operator. I'd like to thank our investors for the continued support, and look forward to sharing more details of our company's growth and pending acquisitions.

Andy Williams

I'd first like to answer a couple questions that came in last night. The first question is, how does MDCL plan to compete with the Canadian companies that are coming over and buying everything in sight? And I can spend an hour on this question alone, there is so many ways. So the Canadian companies, let's look at these. And I don't want to cast disparages in anybody's direction. But a lot of these Canadian companies are formed by investment bankers and business people and investors that are trying to take advantage of this new industry and cash in on it. And they are acquiring companies around their country and in the United States in order to build their top line revenue and their footprint. And that's what they are concentrated on, top line revenue and their footprint. They are pretty shallow and in each market they're in for the most part and they're fairly wide, I mean that's what they're looking for. The bottom line is non-existent. As a matter of fact, most of them are losing a lot of money.

What we're doing here in Colorado is these are the pioneers of this industry that are combining in order to compete in this growing industry, or this growing market. If we don't do that, we were -- our businesses will become obsolete over time, or we'll be sold off one by one to these larger companies. And that's not why we got into industry. We're all very passionate about cannabis and its proper manufacturing, growth and working with the consumers and the people that need this in order to live very meaningful lives.

And so these pioneers are rolling together; those that have established the best market of cannabis in the country with very tight margins; and have been successful and have made money, and have had to stretch every dollar that they've had, because its come from their own pockets, or their families, or their friends. They have not had the ability to get it outside capital. So these are the people that are coming together to grow this company, and to be able to compete against these other companies that have those economies of scale. And our philosophy on making money with our businesses is not going to change just because we've come together.

And so the acquisitions that you're doing and when we were able to put out more information on those, which is not to be too far away, you'll find that we're not overpaying for those. And the accretion versus the dilution that our company is going to undertake the accretion outweighs the dilution by far. And being able to execute in this is something that we've done for 10 years. This is not new for us. So that's some of the ways that we'll have advantages over these companies.

The second question that came in last night. Are there any plans to expand outside of Colorado? Well, I would like to say, one, of course, we do have our operations in Colombia that we have a team on the ground right now and they are working on. But the majority of the focus of this company is Colorado, and will remain so until these acquisitions are complete and integrations well underway.

Once these acquisitions are complete, and there will be more coming, that will be announced in the near future. But once they are complete and integrations are well underway, we will be looking outside of Colorado. And our strategy is not going to be going shallow anywhere. We want to have a presence in any market that we're in. And so we do look at strategic planning for the future. But our focus on execution right now is Colorado, and will remain so for the immediate future.

Okay. The first question from [Scott Bennett]. Thanks for asking the question Scott. When the first announcement of MedPharm acquisition was to be closed in Q1, and then possibly May, why the delay?

There is a number of reasons for this. MedPharm has some internal things to take care of prior to really dive into the due diligence. The due diligence itself took a little bit longer and -- as did the audits. This acquisition will close this quarter.

Okay. This is again from [Scott Bennett]. I really love the management team that you put together. Will there be more people coming on board in the near-future, or is the team in place? Thank you.

Well, thank you, Scott. I agree. One of the key things, as we are talking to all these other pioneers and leaders of these other companies, one thing that becomes clear is that none of us have had the experience that, that would be required to be successful with all of these integrations. And so finding that strategic partner that has $40 billion worth of acquisitions and divestitures, and the successful integrations of those large companies together was key to us. And I don't think we could have found a better partner than Dye Capital, and the people that Justin was able to bring on board.

In terms of the management team, moving forward, we have a lot of them in place, still be needing a Chief Marketing Officer at some point. We're still looking for the right Chief Financial Officer. Paul Dickman has served as our Interim Chief Financial Officer, and he has done a great job. And of course, he's been the CFO of this company in the past. But we're really looking for the right person. We're not going to hurry that decision along. We do have, in addition to our team coming on is, Senior Vice President of Finance right now, and that will be coming up. But there will be a few others. And of course, the support staff to support all of this due diligence and pre-acquisition activities that need to take place. So thank you for the question.

I'm going to turn it over to Joe right now for a couple other questions.

Joe Puglise

Sure. So thank you, Andy. So we have three more questions, and they're from [Alan Calvin, Bart Kodega and Bob Robinson]. And while they are individual and separate, all three of them have a common thread, which is really forward-looking projection or statements. One is asking about put your analyst head on for a moment. Where do you foresee the stock price in a year or so down the road? Another one has to do with the announcements you've made, and expect to come what revenue do you project upon close? And then one of the questions has to do with debt. How much of it do you intend, if any, to use?

And so as they're all sort of forward-looking statements, I will lump them together. And I'll start by saying, first of all, thank you for the questions, all good questions. And I'll sort of asterisk that by saying, as a public company, and I know you guys understand this, we have to be very thoughtful and careful about any and all forward-looking statements that we make as it relates. So as Andy had said earlier, what we're looking at doing over the coming months and the process that has already begun, really the accretion far outweighs the dilution. And as more information is released from us to the market and we'll have more announcements coming shortly, I think a lot of this will become self-evident.

And so obviously, we're going to very opportunistic. We're going to be very thoughtful about making sure we pursue the lowest cost of capital, whether it'd be using equity only, whether it'd be a combination of equity or debt. I think what's going to guide our judgment upon this is the principle of we are very fortunate to have the opportunity to pursue a number of different options, and we'll pursue obviously the lowest costs and highest efficiency means of capital.

One of the things I will share in terms of forward-looking that I would say is something that has been on our radar for some time is the multiple itself. I can't, Alan, answer the question. First of all, these are very difficult to answer, where would we project the stock price six to 12 months down the road, because there are so many factors that go into it. And frankly, whether you finance with equity, or debt or a combination thereof, obviously, it affect your float. Obviously, affects the stock itself. So it's probably best to not conjecture in that regard.

The one thing I will tell you when Andy and I have been amendment as we've done non-deal road shows in the past. We've said look, we firmly believe the company has been valued as a consulting company in the space, and hasn't really gotten the full benefit of being in the Cannabis industry. We've said we've been at our current multiple of approximately 10 times. We hope and expect that over the coming months as our story gets a little bit louder, and gets -- begins to resonate.

And I think as the company gets larger, I think we'll get to a point where it will be impossible to ignore what Medicine Man Technologies is doing. And then we'll get on more and more folks as radar. And I think it would be logical to begin to see a multiple that's more in line with our -- with other companies that are in the space, that are in the cannabis space. And then you can do a plenty of research to see what some of those companies are currently trading on, and compare it to Medicine Man Technologies. And I think it's logical that as we step-up in revenue and in cash flow over time, I think it's logical to think that our multiple should become more in line certainly with their. So again, I want to be very thoughtful about what we say and don't say in terms of projections. But that's something in particular that we're very optimistic about as time goes on.

Andy Williams

Thank you, Joe. I appreciate that. We have one more question, which is from [Michael Strait]. What effect do you anticipate the pending acquisitions will have on the Q4 numbers, since November 1st is the implementation date of House Bill 19-1090?



I'd like to go into the timing of these closes. So House Bill 1990 goes effective November 1st. And at that time, we can apply for state and local approval of these acquisitions. So there is change of license that occur, and also suitability or background checks that need to occur. And the long straw in that equation is the state's approval for suitability. And so they have 120 days or they have four months to do. And that's still limit. It doesn't mean that it has to take that long. But there is a process that they have to follow and we cannot close without both state and local approval of these acquisitions and the license changes.

And so we're looking at a time frame. But let me have one more thing. The other thing that has to do is our due diligence has to be complete. And while we learned some lessons with MedPharm as we've pointed out earlier, we have a team that has gone through this in very big scale. And they're gearing up for this, so that we can do some simultaneous acquisitions and get through the due diligence in an orderly way.

So our due diligence has to complete, state and local authorities have to prove it. And so we're looking more at the beginning of March of 2020 for these acquisitions to be complete, that's kind of a guideline. They can happen sooner and they can even happen a little bit later, depending on how everything goes. So we will not have any additional revenue from these acquisitions in Q4, other than MedPharm that will finish this quarter.

I want to thank everyone for taking the time today and submitting your questions. We appreciate your support, and we look forward to updating you on our future progress. For any additional questions, please visit our investor site at medicinemantechnologies.com. And please follow us on whatever -- any device that you have that follow stock. I think you will be excited to see some of the changes that are going to be coming in the near future.

